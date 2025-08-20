Moedas / GB
GB: Global Blue Group Holding AG
7.49 USD 0.01 (0.13%)
Setor: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do GB para hoje mudou para 0.13%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 7.49 e o mais alto foi 7.50.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Global Blue Group Holding AG. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
GB Notícias
Faixa diária
7.49 7.50
Faixa anual
4.44 8.01
- Fechamento anterior
- 7.48
- Open
- 7.50
- Bid
- 7.49
- Ask
- 7.79
- Low
- 7.49
- High
- 7.50
- Volume
- 20
- Mudança diária
- 0.13%
- Mudança mensal
- 1.22%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 2.32%
- Mudança anual
- 41.32%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh