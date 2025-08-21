Valute / GB
GB: Global Blue Group Holding AG
7.49 USD 0.01 (0.13%)
Settore: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio GB ha avuto una variazione del 0.13% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 7.49 e ad un massimo di 7.50.
Segui le dinamiche di Global Blue Group Holding AG. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
7.49 7.50
Intervallo Annuale
4.44 8.01
- Chiusura Precedente
- 7.48
- Apertura
- 7.50
- Bid
- 7.49
- Ask
- 7.79
- Minimo
- 7.49
- Massimo
- 7.50
- Volume
- 20
- Variazione giornaliera
- 0.13%
- Variazione Mensile
- 1.22%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 2.32%
- Variazione Annuale
- 41.32%
20 settembre, sabato