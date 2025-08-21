QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / GB
Tornare a Azioni

GB: Global Blue Group Holding AG

7.49 USD 0.01 (0.13%)
Settore: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio GB ha avuto una variazione del 0.13% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 7.49 e ad un massimo di 7.50.

Segui le dinamiche di Global Blue Group Holding AG. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

GB News

Intervallo Giornaliero
7.49 7.50
Intervallo Annuale
4.44 8.01
Chiusura Precedente
7.48
Apertura
7.50
Bid
7.49
Ask
7.79
Minimo
7.49
Massimo
7.50
Volume
20
Variazione giornaliera
0.13%
Variazione Mensile
1.22%
Variazione Semestrale
2.32%
Variazione Annuale
41.32%
20 settembre, sabato