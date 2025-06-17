货币 / EDIT
EDIT: Editas Medicine Inc
2.80 USD 0.03 (1.06%)
版块: 医疗保健 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日EDIT汇率已更改-1.06%。当日，交易品种以低点2.71和高点2.90进行交易。
关注Editas Medicine Inc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
EDIT新闻
- Why Is Editas (EDIT) Down 16.9% Since Last Earnings Report?
- Editas Medicine stock maintains Buy rating at H.C. Wainwright on EDIT-401 progress
- Editas Nominates EDIT-401 as Lead In Vivo Therapy for High Cholesterol
- Wells Fargo raises Editas Medicine stock price target to $4 on EDIT-401 data
- Editas Medicine, Inc. (EDIT) Lead In Vivo Development Candidate Webinar Call (NASDAQ:EDIT)
- Satellos Bioscience: Promising Novel Treatment For Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (TSX:MSCL:CA)
- Beam Therapeutics: A Slow-Developing Story (NASDAQ:BEAM)
- Why Editas Medicine Stock Was Skyrocketing This Week
- H.C. Wainwright raises Editas Medicine stock price target to $5 on pipeline progress
- Baird raises Editas Medicine stock price target to $6 on pipeline progress
- Editas Medicine earnings missed by $0.23, revenue topped estimates
- Editas Medicine (EDIT) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
- TScan Therapeutics, Inc. (TCRX) Reports Q2 Loss, Beats Revenue Estimates
- Can This Beaten-Down Stock Bounce Back?
- Humacyte, Inc. (HUMA) Reports Q2 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates
- Are Medical Stocks Lagging Editas Medicine (EDIT) This Year?
- MiMedx (MDXG) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
- Editas Medicine - Primed For An Unlikely Comeback? It's Not Impossible
- 3 Genomics Stocks Worth Adding to Your Portfolio in 2025
- Wall Street Expects Editas Medicine to Soar 53%. Is It Time to Buy Now?
- 2 Beaten-Down Stocks to Avoid
- Eli Lilly's $1.3 Billion Verve Deal Signals Confidence In Gene Editing Space: Analyst - Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY), Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV)
- Editas Medicine Is Great. Here's Why You Shouldn't Buy It.
- Verve Therapeutics Skyrockets — Pulling Gene-Editing Stocks Higher — On $1.3 Billion Eli Lilly Takeover
EDIT on the Community Forum
- IsTradeAllowed (23)
- How much are you willing to pay (13)
- MISSING BARS in Chart, 20 minute GAP... how can this happen??? (9)
- Butterfly MT3 indicator to MT4 (6)
- [SOLVED] Again the dreaded "No trading operations" error - something wrong with the auto-validation? (5)
- Mt4 Code error, Help i have been trying to fix this error (4)
- How to EDIT or DELETE the Signal (3)
- Simple MA Stochastic (2)
- hello mql5 family i have coded a boom 500 robot, but got these two errors i cant fix ';' - unexpected end of program line 99 column 33 and '{' - unbalanced parentheses line14 column1 (2)
- Fix errors in below MT5 EA (2)
- Hello! So, I have Expert Advisor that doesn't work and gives me those two errors: "Unexpected end of program" and "Unbalanced Parentheses". (2)
- EA for Trailing stop (1)
EDIT交易应用程序
Trailing Manager Pro
Mirel Daniel Gheonu
Advanced Visual Trailing Manager Take full control of your trade management with the Advanced Visual Trailing Manager , a powerful and intuitive tool designed to protect your profits and minimize your risk. This is not a signal-generating EA; it is a professional-grade utility that works alongside your existing trading strategy, whether manual or automated, to manage your open positions and pending orders with unparalleled precision. Stop leaving profits on the table and let this expert handle t
FREE
Statistics by magic pro mt5
Tomasz Marcin Moleda
"Statistics by magic pro" is a program that provides statistics after entering a magic number. You can simultaneously track up to 10 statistics for different magic numbers in one chart window. The program is very easy to use. The program should be run on any free chart. In the EDIT field on the chart, you should enter the magic number. Entering "0" will erase the statistics in that window. The operation of the program can be stopped by selecting the statistics off option. After selecting it, the
FREE
GOLD Candle Breakout Pro EA
Fiandri Abduhu Nurulhaq
GOLD Candle Breakout Pro EA – Smart Entries Based on Powerful Candles! GOLD Candle Breakout Pro EA is a fully automated trading robot designed to capture strong market momentum using valid and powerful candlestick formations. By combining clean price action analysis with smart session filters, this EA is ideal for traders seeking precise breakout entries with high potential. Key Features: Breakout Entry Strategy Detects strong candlesticks with large bodies and a healthy body-to-can
GOLD Candle Entry EA
Fiandri Abduhu Nurulhaq
GOLD Candle Entry EA – Smart Entries Based on Powerful Candles! GOLD Candle Entry EA is a simple yet effective Expert Advisor designed for traders who want to capitalize on strong candle formations. It identifies high-momentum candles and places trades only when strict criteria are met — making it ideal for scalping and intraday trading strategies! --- Key Features: Smart Candle-Based Entry: The EA scans the previous candle and only places trades when it detects strong body size a
Electonyk HFT
Punza Yannick Kakungula
I PRESENT TO YOU THE ELECTRON IS ROBOT A HIGH FREQUENCY ROBOT THAT CAN TRADE THE US30 PAIR IS GOLD PERIOD:PERIOD 1 MINUTE OR 1 HOUR THIS ROBOT MUST BE USED TO SET UP A PROP FIRM ACCOUNT AND BE FINANCED PARAMETER TO ADJUST ON THE ROBOT STOP LOSS1 SET TO:75 LIMIT TIME RANGE
AIS Order Machine
AIRAT SAFIN
MOST IMPORTANT INFORMATION <1> Exactly this program was used to set World Record in Trading 2020 Account Equity was increased from $1,000,000 to $100,000,000 in 16 days Details => www.mql5.com/en/users/AIS <2> In the last days of this record the position was creating by 1000-2000 orders It was used the computer with 1 core Pentium 4 CPU at 2.8 GHz and 1 GB memory In the last two days the daily profit was $40,000,000 every day <3> It was 100% manual trading And this special program was used to s
Msg2Line MT4 Send to LINE messenger
Sajiro Yoshizaki
Msg2Line 是免费在线聊天网站，您可以在“LINE 聊天”中查看。 除非另有说明，否则我们将接受大多数的申请。 请不要将评论作为评论提交给国会。 已发送 0 条结果。 - 取消订阅 取消订阅 1. 编辑本段编辑内容。 2. 请勿打扰。 - 取消 评分 + 取消 评分 1. 编辑本段编辑内容。 2. 2. w/img 已删除。 - 删除此图片 1. 使用 IMG 删除图片。 *请注意，LINE TOKEN 不会自动生效。 *如果您使用“WebRequest”发送了电子邮件， 如果您使用“WebRequest”发送了电子邮件，请发送邮件至 LINE 帐户退出历史舞台并探索更多。 这是一个非常有用的工具，因此请明智地使用它。 由于缺乏解释，可能有些地方你不明白，但如果你不明白，请提问。 祝您交易生活愉快！
FREE
Statistics by magic pro
Tomasz Marcin Moleda
"Statistics by magic pro" is a program that provides statistics after entering a magic number. You can simultaneously track up to 10 statistics for different magic numbers in one chart window. The program is very easy to use. The program should be run on any free chart. In the EDIT field on the chart, you should enter the magic number. Entering "0" will erase the statistics in that window. The operation of the program can be stopped by selecting the statistics off option. After selecting it, the
FREE
日范围
2.71 2.90
年范围
0.91 3.81
- 前一天收盘价
- 2.83
- 开盘价
- 2.82
- 卖价
- 2.80
- 买价
- 3.10
- 最低价
- 2.71
- 最高价
- 2.90
- 交易量
- 1.798 K
- 日变化
- -1.06%
- 月变化
- 11.11%
- 6个月变化
- 141.38%
- 年变化
- -18.60%
17 九月, 星期三
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.307 M
- 预测值
- 1.322 M
- 前值
- 1.429 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.312 M
- 预测值
- 1.394 M
- 前值
- 1.362 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- -8.5%
- 预测值
- -6.4%
- 前值
- 3.4%
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -9.285 M
- 预测值
- -1.708 M
- 前值
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -0.296 M
- 预测值
- 0.154 M
- 前值
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
- 4.25%
- 预测值
- 前值
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值