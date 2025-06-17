КотировкиРазделы
EDIT: Editas Medicine Inc

2.83 USD 0.16 (5.99%)
Сектор: Здравоохранение Базовая: US Dollar Валюта прибыли: US Dollar

Курс EDIT за сегодня изменился на 5.99%. При этом минимальная цена на торгах достигала 2.54, а максимальная — 2.88.

Следите за динамикой Editas Medicine Inc. Котировки в реальном времени помогут быстро реагировать на изменения рынка. Переключаясь между различными таймфреймами, можно отслеживать тенденции и динамику курса по минутам, часам, дням, неделям и месяцам. Используйте эту информацию для прогнозирования изменений на рынке и принятия взвешенных торговых решений.

Дневной диапазон
2.54 2.88
Годовой диапазон
0.91 3.81
Предыдущее закрытие
2.67
Open
2.67
Bid
2.83
Ask
3.13
Low
2.54
High
2.88
Объем
3.756 K
Дневное изменение
5.99%
Месячное изменение
12.30%
6-месячное изменение
143.97%
Годовое изменение
-17.73%
17 сентября, среда
12:30
USD
Объём строительства новых домов
Акт.
Прог.
1.322 млн
Пред.
1.428 млн
12:30
USD
Разрешения на строительство
Акт.
Прог.
1.394 млн
Пред.
1.354 млн
12:30
USD
Объём строительства новых домов м/м
Акт.
Прог.
-6.4%
Пред.
5.2%
14:30
USD
Изменение запасов сырой нефти от EIA
Акт.
Прог.
-1.708 млн
Пред.
3.939 млн
14:30
USD
Изменение запасов сырой нефти в Кушинге от EIA
Акт.
Прог.
0.154 млн
Пред.
-0.365 млн
18:00
USD
Заявление FOMC
Акт.
Прог.
Пред.
18:00
USD
Публикация экономических прогнозов FOMC
Акт.
Прог.
Пред.
18:00
USD
Решение ФРС по процентной ставке
Акт.
Прог.
Пред.
4.50%
18:30
USD
Пресс-конференция FOMC
Акт.
Прог.
Пред.