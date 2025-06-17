Devises / EDIT
- Aperçu
- Actions
- Devises
- Crypto-monnaies
- Métaux
- Indices
- Matières premières
EDIT: Editas Medicine Inc
2.83 USD 0.17 (5.67%)
Secteur: Soins de Santé Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar
Le taux de change de EDIT a changé de -5.67% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 2.81 et à un maximum de 3.08.
Suivez la dynamique Editas Medicine Inc. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
EDIT Nouvelles
- Why Is Editas (EDIT) Down 16.9% Since Last Earnings Report?
- Editas Medicine stock maintains Buy rating at H.C. Wainwright on EDIT-401 progress
- Editas Nominates EDIT-401 as Lead In Vivo Therapy for High Cholesterol
- Wells Fargo raises Editas Medicine stock price target to $4 on EDIT-401 data
- Editas Medicine, Inc. (EDIT) Lead In Vivo Development Candidate Webinar Call (NASDAQ:EDIT)
- Satellos Bioscience: Promising Novel Treatment For Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (TSX:MSCL:CA)
- Beam Therapeutics: A Slow-Developing Story (NASDAQ:BEAM)
- Why Editas Medicine Stock Was Skyrocketing This Week
- H.C. Wainwright raises Editas Medicine stock price target to $5 on pipeline progress
- Baird raises Editas Medicine stock price target to $6 on pipeline progress
- Editas Medicine earnings missed by $0.23, revenue topped estimates
- Editas Medicine (EDIT) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
- TScan Therapeutics, Inc. (TCRX) Reports Q2 Loss, Beats Revenue Estimates
- Can This Beaten-Down Stock Bounce Back?
- Humacyte, Inc. (HUMA) Reports Q2 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates
- Are Medical Stocks Lagging Editas Medicine (EDIT) This Year?
- MiMedx (MDXG) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
- Editas Medicine - Primed For An Unlikely Comeback? It's Not Impossible
- 3 Genomics Stocks Worth Adding to Your Portfolio in 2025
- Wall Street Expects Editas Medicine to Soar 53%. Is It Time to Buy Now?
- 2 Beaten-Down Stocks to Avoid
- Eli Lilly's $1.3 Billion Verve Deal Signals Confidence In Gene Editing Space: Analyst - Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY), Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV)
- Editas Medicine Is Great. Here's Why You Shouldn't Buy It.
- Verve Therapeutics Skyrockets — Pulling Gene-Editing Stocks Higher — On $1.3 Billion Eli Lilly Takeover
EDIT on the Community Forum
- IsTradeAllowed (23)
- How much are you willing to pay (13)
- MISSING BARS in Chart, 20 minute GAP... how can this happen??? (9)
- Butterfly MT3 indicator to MT4 (6)
- [SOLVED] Again the dreaded "No trading operations" error - something wrong with the auto-validation? (5)
- Mt4 Code error, Help i have been trying to fix this error (4)
- How to EDIT or DELETE the Signal (3)
- Simple MA Stochastic (2)
- hello mql5 family i have coded a boom 500 robot, but got these two errors i cant fix ';' - unexpected end of program line 99 column 33 and '{' - unbalanced parentheses line14 column1 (2)
- Fix errors in below MT5 EA (2)
- Hello! So, I have Expert Advisor that doesn't work and gives me those two errors: "Unexpected end of program" and "Unbalanced Parentheses". (2)
- EA for Trailing stop (1)
Applications de Trading pour EDIT
Trailing Manager Pro
Mirel Daniel Gheonu
Advanced Visual Trailing Manager Take full control of your trade management with the Advanced Visual Trailing Manager , a powerful and intuitive tool designed to protect your profits and minimize your risk. This is not a signal-generating EA; it is a professional-grade utility that works alongside your existing trading strategy, whether manual or automated, to manage your open positions and pending orders with unparalleled precision. Stop leaving profits on the table and let this expert handle t
FREE
Statistics by magic pro mt5
Tomasz Marcin Moleda
"Statistics by magic pro" is a program that provides statistics after entering a magic number. You can simultaneously track up to 10 statistics for different magic numbers in one chart window. The program is very easy to use. The program should be run on any free chart. In the EDIT field on the chart, you should enter the magic number. Entering "0" will erase the statistics in that window. The operation of the program can be stopped by selecting the statistics off option. After selecting it, the
FREE
GOLD Candle Breakout Pro EA
Fiandri Abduhu Nurulhaq
GOLD Candle Breakout Pro EA – Smart Entries Based on Powerful Candles! GOLD Candle Breakout Pro EA is a fully automated trading robot designed to capture strong market momentum using valid and powerful candlestick formations. By combining clean price action analysis with smart session filters, this EA is ideal for traders seeking precise breakout entries with high potential. Key Features: Breakout Entry Strategy Detects strong candlesticks with large bodies and a healthy body-to-can
GOLD Candle Entry EA
Fiandri Abduhu Nurulhaq
GOLD Candle Entry EA – Smart Entries Based on Powerful Candles! GOLD Candle Entry EA is a simple yet effective Expert Advisor designed for traders who want to capitalize on strong candle formations. It identifies high-momentum candles and places trades only when strict criteria are met — making it ideal for scalping and intraday trading strategies! --- Key Features: Smart Candle-Based Entry: The EA scans the previous candle and only places trades when it detects strong body size a
Electonyk HFT
Punza Yannick Kakungula
I PRESENT TO YOU THE ELECTRON IS ROBOT A HIGH FREQUENCY ROBOT THAT CAN TRADE THE US30 PAIR IS GOLD PERIOD:PERIOD 1 MINUTE OR 1 HOUR THIS ROBOT MUST BE USED TO SET UP A PROP FIRM ACCOUNT AND BE FINANCED PARAMETER TO ADJUST ON THE ROBOT STOP LOSS1 SET TO:75 LIMIT TIME RANGE
AIS Order Machine
AIRAT SAFIN
MOST IMPORTANT INFORMATION <1> Exactly this program was used to set World Record in Trading 2020 Account Equity was increased from $1,000,000 to $100,000,000 in 16 days Details => www.mql5.com/en/users/AIS <2> In the last days of this record the position was creating by 1000-2000 orders It was used the computer with 1 core Pentium 4 CPU at 2.8 GHz and 1 GB memory In the last two days the daily profit was $40,000,000 every day <3> It was 100% manual trading And this special program was used to s
Msg2Line MT4 Send to LINE messenger
Sajiro Yoshizaki
Msg2Line envoie du texte libre et capture depuis une zone de texte vers "LINE Messenger". Si vous écrivez des lignes, des marques ou des commentaires sur le graphique, l'image sera envoyée. Vous pouvez l'adresser à vous-même ou à un groupe. Un outil très utile et simple. - Envoi de messages gratuits 1. saisissez du texte libre dans la zone MODIFIER. 2. Appuyez sur le bouton ENVOYER. - Envoi d'un message gratuit + capture d'image 1. saisissez le texte dans la zone MODIFIER. 2. 2. appuyez su
FREE
Statistics by magic pro
Tomasz Marcin Moleda
"Statistics by magic pro" is a program that provides statistics after entering a magic number. You can simultaneously track up to 10 statistics for different magic numbers in one chart window. The program is very easy to use. The program should be run on any free chart. In the EDIT field on the chart, you should enter the magic number. Entering "0" will erase the statistics in that window. The operation of the program can be stopped by selecting the statistics off option. After selecting it, the
FREE
Range quotidien
2.81 3.08
Range Annuel
0.91 3.81
- Clôture Précédente
- 3.00
- Ouverture
- 3.04
- Bid
- 2.83
- Ask
- 3.13
- Plus Bas
- 2.81
- Plus Haut
- 3.08
- Volume
- 3.497 K
- Changement quotidien
- -5.67%
- Changement Mensuel
- 12.30%
- Changement à 6 Mois
- 143.97%
- Changement Annuel
- -17.73%
20 septembre, samedi