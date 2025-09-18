货币 / USDHUF
USDHUF: US Dollar vs Forint
329.003 HUF 0.649 (0.20%)
版块: 货币 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: Forint
今日USDHUF汇率已更改by -0.20%。当日，该货币每1USD以低点329.001 HUF和高点329.917 HUF进行交易。
关注美元vs匈牙利福林动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。历史图表显示了过去美元价格的变化情况。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
日范围
329.001 329.917
年范围
326.534 406.599
- 前一天收盘价
- 329.65 2
- 开盘价
- 329.81 9
- 卖价
- 329.00 3
- 买价
- 329.03 3
- 最低价
- 329.00 1
- 最高价
- 329.91 7
- 交易量
- 4.418 K
- 日变化
- -0.20%
- 月变化
- -2.84%
- 6个月变化
- -11.60%
- 年变化
- -7.71%
18 九月, 星期四
12:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 3.7
- 前值
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 7.6
- 前值
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 282 K
- 前值
- 263 K
12:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 1.935 M
- 前值
- 1.939 M
14:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- -0.2%
- 前值
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- $123.1 B
- 前值
- $150.8 B