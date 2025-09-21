Dövizler / USDHUF
USDHUF: US Dollar vs Forint
332.068 HUF 1.912 (0.58%)
Sektör: Döviz Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: Forint
USDHUF döviz kuru bugün 0.58% değişti. Gün boyunca döviz kuru, 1 USD başına Düşük fiyatı olarak 328.099 HUF ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 333.421 HUF aralığında işlem gördü.
ABD doları vs Macar forinti hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Fiyat grafiği, ABD doları fiyatının geçmişte nasıl değiştiğini gösterir. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
Günlük aralık
328.099 333.421
Yıllık aralık
326.534 406.599
- Önceki kapanış
- 330.15 6
- Açılış
- 329.77 2
- Satış
- 332.06 8
- Alış
- 332.09 8
- Düşük
- 328.09 9
- Yüksek
- 333.42 1
- Hacim
- 91.822 K
- Günlük değişim
- 0.58%
- Aylık değişim
- -1.93%
- 6 aylık değişim
- -10.78%
- Yıllık değişim
- -6.85%
21 Eylül, Pazar