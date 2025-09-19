通貨 / USDHUF
USDHUF: US Dollar vs Forint
331.465 HUF 1.309 (0.40%)
セクター: 通貨 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: Forint
USDHUFの今日の為替レートは、0.40%変化しました。日中、通貨は1USDあたり328.099HUFの安値と331.537HUFの高値で取引されました。
米ドルvsハンガリーフォリントダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 履歴チャートは、米ドル価格が過去にどのように変化したかを示しています。異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
1日のレンジ
328.099 331.537
1年のレンジ
326.534 406.599
- 以前の終値
- 330.15 6
- 始値
- 329.77 2
- 買値
- 331.46 5
- 買値
- 331.49 5
- 安値
- 328.09 9
- 高値
- 331.53 7
- 出来高
- 38.157 K
- 1日の変化
- 0.40%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -2.11%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- -10.94%
- 1年の変化
- -7.02%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K