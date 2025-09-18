Moedas / USDHUF
USDHUF: US Dollar vs Forint
329.836 HUF 0.320 (0.10%)
Setor: Moeda Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: Forint
A taxa do USDHUF para hoje mudou para -0.10%. Paralelamente, o preço mínimo no mercado atingiu 329.575 HUF para 1 USD e o máximo foi 329.852 HUF.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Dólar americano vs florim húngaro. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. O gráfico histórico mostra como o preço do Dólar americano mudou no passado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Faixa diária
329.575 329.852
Faixa anual
326.534 406.599
- Fechamento anterior
- 330.15 6
- Open
- 329.59 4
- Bid
- 329.83 6
- Ask
- 329.86 6
- Low
- 329.57 5
- High
- 329.85 2
- Volume
- 1.281 K
- Mudança diária
- -0.10%
- Mudança mensal
- -2.59%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- -11.38%
- Mudança anual
- -7.48%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
- 1.734%
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
- $49.2 bilh
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $151.0 bilh