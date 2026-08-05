LucaCalculator size e margin pro

The Problem It Solves

Anyone trading multi-day positions on CFDs, Forex, Indices, or Commodities faces two crucial questions every single day:

"How many lots should I open to risk exactly 1% (or 2%, or 0.5%) of my capital?"

"If I open this position, how much margin is required, and what will my Margin Level look like?"

Calculating all of this manually — especially under pressure with a moving market — often leads to costly mistakes: oversized position sizes, underestimated margin requirements, and deeper drawdowns than expected.

LucaSize eliminates this manual process and puts real-time, accurate metrics directly on your chart.

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