LucaCalculator size e margin pro
- 指标
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- 版本: 5.0
- 激活: 5
The Problem It Solves
Anyone trading multi-day positions on CFDs, Forex, Indices, or Commodities faces two crucial questions every single day:
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"How many lots should I open to risk exactly 1% (or 2%, or 0.5%) of my capital?"
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"If I open this position, how much margin is required, and what will my Margin Level look like?"
Calculating all of this manually — especially under pressure with a moving market — often leads to costly mistakes: oversized position sizes, underestimated margin requirements, and deeper drawdowns than expected.
LucaSize eliminates this manual process and puts real-time, accurate metrics directly on your chart.
LEGAL DISCLAIMER & RISK WARNING
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Educational Purpose Only: This indicator is a technical analysis tool created solely for informational and educational purposes. It does not constitute financial advice, investment recommendations, or a solicitation to trade.
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- position size calculator
- risk management
- money management
- lot size calculator
- margin calculator
- risk percent
- margin level
- trade risk calculator