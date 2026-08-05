LucaCalculator size e margin pro

The Problem It Solves

Anyone trading multi-day positions on CFDs, Forex, Indices, or Commodities faces two crucial questions every single day:

  • "How many lots should I open to risk exactly 1% (or 2%, or 0.5%) of my capital?"

  • "If I open this position, how much margin is required, and what will my Margin Level look like?"

Calculating all of this manually — especially under pressure with a moving market — often leads to costly mistakes: oversized position sizes, underestimated margin requirements, and deeper drawdowns than expected.

LucaSize eliminates this manual process and puts real-time, accurate metrics directly on your chart.

LEGAL DISCLAIMER & RISK WARNING

  • Educational Purpose Only: This indicator is a technical analysis tool created solely for informational and educational purposes. It does not constitute financial advice, investment recommendations, or a solicitation to trade.


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Gartley Hunter Multi - An indicator for searching for harmonic patterns simultaneously on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) | Version for MT4 Advantages 1. Patterns: Gartley, Butterfly, Shark, Crab. Bat, Alternate Bat, Deep Crab, Cypher 2. Simultaneous search for patterns on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes 3. Search for patterns of all possible sizes. From the smallest to the largest 4. All fou
Btmm state engine pro
Garry James Goodchild
5 (4)
Indicators
BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 5. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status, d
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