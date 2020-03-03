GoldPulser EA

GoldPulser EA - Description pour le MQL5 Market

English Description

GoldPulser EA - Advanced Multi-Currency Scalping & Trend Following System

GoldPulser EA is a sophisticated trading system that combines scalping precision with trend-following reliability. Designed for Forex traders seeking consistent returns, this expert advisor utilizes a proprietary algorithm to identify high-probability trading opportunities across multiple currency pairs.

Key Features:

  • Multi-timeframe analysis for accurate market entry

  • Advanced risk management with dynamic lot sizing

  • Built-in news filter to avoid high volatility periods

  • Compatible with EURUSD, GBPUSD, XAUUSD, and other major pairs

  • Fully automated trading with one-click setup

Trading Strategy:
GoldPulser EA employs a unique combination of momentum and volatility indicators to identify optimal entry points. The system detects both short-term scalping opportunities and longer-term trend movements, adapting to changing market conditions in real-time.

Requirements:

  • Minimum account balance: $500 (recommended)

  • ECN/RAW accounts with low spreads preferred

  • Timeframes: M15, H1

  • VPS recommended for 24/7 operation

Package Includes:

  • GoldPulser EA (EX5 file)

  • Detailed user manual (PDF)

  • Recommended settings files

  • 1 year of free updates


推荐产品
Gordian Knot 1
Hidenori Tanaka
专家
This EA is a simple automated trading system for the Meta Trader 5 platform. It uses parabolic SAR to automatically adjust lot size based on market trends. By this, the EA does not take a large amount of risk, but instead steadily accumulates profits. Main Features The EA does not use the martingale method for lot size adjustment. If a position is taken before the forex market closes, the position will be carried over to the weekend. This EA is designed to hold multiple positions at the same t
One Man Army
Ihor Otkydach
5 (7)
专家
無炒作，無魯莽風險。以最小回撤進行交易：One Man Army 是一個為個人交易與資金公司交易而設計的多貨幣交易系統。它採用短期和中期市場修正與反轉的剝頭皮策略，通過掛單限價單進行交易。這個交易機器人不會猜測方向，而是在最佳價格區域以高精度進場。正如你所喜歡的那樣，現在讓我們詳細說明。 測試時請使用貨幣對 EURCAD，時間框架 M15.  One Man Army 是基於在多個資產與市場階段的廣泛測試而開發的。該系統的行為穩定、可預測且易於分析。它專為重視控制、安全和系統化方法的交易者設計。 LIVE SIGNAL "Double shot" -   Click here LIVE SIGNAL "М15" -   Click here Installation and setup guide – HERE 主要特點 無馬丁格爾，無加倉平均 每筆交易都受到止損保護 適用於資金公司與個人交易 交易時間週期：M15 交易資產：17 個貨幣對 建議槓桿：任何（從 1:30 起） 最低啟動資金：500 美元 One Man Army 開發路線圖 在發布後的幾個月內，我計劃將 One Man
Immortal MT5
Paranchai Tensit
专家
The EA is based on   trend trading strategy . Mechanism " trend trading strategy " is a tendency of a financial market price to move in a particular direction over time. If there is a turn contrary to the trend, This mechanism will exit and wait until the turn establishes itself as a trend in the opposite direction, and re-enter when the trend re-establishes. This EA has been backtested for 9 years of real tick data (2015-2023), consistent with the latest trading accounts. Immortal MT4:   https:
Xauusd Precision Breakout
Korede Nathaniel Oladoyin
专家
XAUUSD Precision EA— Dominate the Market with Precision Timing XAU Breakout Pro is a high-performance Expert Advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold), capitalizing on a powerful early-morning breakout at 7:00 AM GMT on the M5 chart. This strategy is built to catch momentum before the majority of the market reacts — offering a sharp edge in volatile sessions. Core Features Fully automated breakout system for XAUUSD Trades only once per day to avoid overtrading Optimized for the 7:
Nova RSW Trader
Anita Monus
专家
Nova RSW Trader is a contrarian-style Expert Advisor designed around the Reverse Sweep concept — identifying overextended market moves and targeting structured reversals with precision. Instead of following the herd, Nova RSW Trader waits for exhaustion, imbalance, and specific technical triggers before entering trades that seek to fade extremes and capitalize on mean reversion. This EA is built for traders who understand that price doesn’t move in straight lines forever. With strict conditions
Nexus Guardian AI
Samuel Kehinde Sobo
专家
Take direct control of your trading automation. Stop trading with inflexible 'black box' robots and step into the pilot's seat with Nexus Guardian AI. Nexus Guardian AI is a sophisticated hybrid trading system designed for the tactical trader who demands control. It is not just another simple EA; it is a command centre that lives directly on your chart, allowing you to manage every aspect of your trading with a single click, without ever opening the settings window. This EA has been Extensively
MadVenomPro
Joseph Kalu Ude
专家
MADVENOM ALGO EXPERT ADVISOR Unleash Precision. Dominate the Synthetic Markets. MADVENOMPRO ALGO EA is a cutting-edge, trend-following Expert Advisor engineered exclusively for synthetic indices, specifically the Boom and Crash markets. It combines institutional-grade market analysis, smart trade management, and advanced loss mitigation into a fully automated system — built for traders who demand accuracy, consistency, and dominance. Core Features: Smart Trend Detection : Analyzes H1 to M5 stru
Booster for MT5
Volodymyr Hrybachov
专家
BOOSTER FOR MT5 是外匯市場日常工作的專業黃牛顧問。在交易中，隨著經驗的積累，交易者通常會了解到止損單的累積水平、價格和時間在市場中起著重要作用。這個策略在這個 FOREX Expert Advisor 中實施，我希望您不僅會喜歡使用這個產品，而且會參與它的開發 - 在此處留下您的反饋和您的願望 https://www.mql5.com/en/市場 / 產品 / 45915 #! 標籤 = 評論 MT4 版本： https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/45915 選項： PRICE - 在分配的時間段內需要遍歷的價格距離； TIME - 以秒為單位的分配時間； HL_PERIOD - 確定級別的柱數； HL_TIMEFRAME - 確定水平的時間範圍； BREAKTHROUGH_LEVEL - 突破水平後打開訂單？; MAGIC_NUMBER - 交易的幻數； ORDERS_COMMENT - 訂單中的顧問評論； MAX_SLIPPAGE - 開倉時的最大滑點； MAX_SPREAD - 開啟交易時的最大點差； COMMI
Isheguve Scalper Pro
Vincent Vandeyua Orya
专家
Isheguve Scalper Pro 用户指南  Isheguve Scalper Pro 简介   Isheguve Scalper Pro 是一款精密的 MQL5 智能交易系统 (Expert Advisor)，旨在自动化您的交易决策。它将先进的技术分析与强大的资金和交易管理相结合，提供全面的自动化交易解决方案。 主要特点包括：  * 烛台形态识别：识别各种反转和持续烛台形态。  * 多指标确认：使用指数移动平均线 (EMA)、相对强弱指数 (RSI) 和多空力量指标 (Bulls/Bears Power) 过滤和确认形态。  * 动态风险管理：根据用户定义的风险百分比计算交易手数，并针对连续亏损进行调整。  * 自适应追踪止损：实施基于平均真实波动范围 (ATR) 的动态追踪止损系统，以适应市场波动性。  * 会话管理：在交易时段结束时自动平仓并取消挂单。  * 灵活的交易策略：允许您在同一交易品种上选择类似净值 (单向) 或类似对冲 (多向) 的交易方法。  安装指南   要使用 Isheguve Scalper Pro，您需要 MetaTrader 5 (MT5)
Deep Frame
Babay Ubaedillah
专家
Deep Frame  特别推出优惠，当前价格： 300。价格将在首批 20 本售出后上涨至 370 。到目前为止，已售出 19 本 。 联系我获取 试用  版本以供演示使用。 购买后， 请联系 ，我会发送 礼物机器人 。 这不仅仅是另一个专家顾问。它是一个为一致性、准确性和生存而构建的系统——即使在最不可预测的市场中。 需要合适的回测结果吗？ 联系我，我会发送给你正确的 设置文件 和完整的指导。 关注市场更新： https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/babayeasnews 用户指南： https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/762213 它的独特之处是什么？ 基于人工智能的分形压缩扫描仪 – 此 EA 使用机器学习模型检测价格结构中的分形压缩模式。当模型确认时间和价格分形的收敛时，EA 会在突破扩展之前触发精确的进场——基本上把握市场的“呼气”时机。 为精确而构建，为耐用而设计： 超精确进场以减少风险，避免不必要的交易堆叠 设置后即自动执行 – 只需将 EA 附加到 GBPUSD 上的 M30 ，它会自动管理多种
First Scalper MT5
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
5 (4)
专家
First Scalper is an Expert Advisor based on Scalping, Using the best and safest scalping EA on market. Large number of inputs and settings are tested and optimized and embedded in the program thus inputs are limited and very simple. Using EA  doesn't need any professional information or Forex Trading Knowledge. First Scalper can trade on all symbols and all time frames, using a special and unique strategy developed by the author. Using EA : General Options Trade Type : Long/Short/Both Stop
CRT Master Theory
VALU VENTURES LTD
专家
CRT Master Theory - Multi-Pattern Trading System Professional multi-strategy EA designed for H1 timeframe across all symbols. Combines 5 proven price action patterns with advanced filtering and risk management. Trading Strategies: False Breakout - Trades failed breakouts with optional candle range TP Inside Bar - Breakout strategy from consolidation patterns Pin Bar - Reversal signals from rejection wicks Engulfing - Momentum continuation patterns Support/Resistance - Bounce trades from key lev
Galaxy MT5
Marta Gonzalez
专家
GALAXY it is a Secure Automated Software for trade Forex market and indices. Architecture is a Fully Automatic Autonomous Robot Expert capable Independently analyzing the market and making trading decisions   GALAXY     It is an advanced trading system. This is a fully automatic Expert Advisor.      NO INPUT TO SELECT FOR THE TRADER ALL AUTOMATED THIS SYSTEM IS ALWAIS IN THE MARKET IN THE TWO DIRECCTION MAKE WINING CYCLES  GALAXY . It is a 100% automatic system, the system controls both
GoldCrusher V2
Bob Sulaiman
专家
GoldCrusher V2 : Expert Advisor for XAUUSD Breakout Dominance UNMATCHED PERFORMANCE HIGHLIGHTS METRIC LATEST RESULT (V2.47) COMMENTARY Profit Factor (PF) 3.51 Exceptional! Indicates very high profit efficiency relative to losses. Max Drawdown (DD) 2.14% High Capital Stability. Minimal risk exposure thanks to strict management. Winning Trades 77.14% High win rate confirmed by the Dual Filter system. Target R:R 1:3.4 Superior Risk:Reward ratio for aggressive yet controlled growth. BRIEF
MIISC PullBack
Adebayo Bisiriyu Adewole
专家
MIISC PullBack is an indicator based STRATEGY which is one of the OFFICIAL "MIISC STRATEGY", the alogrithm takes into consideration a potential PULLBACK for entry.  Important Steps: * The EA should be used on 1H timeframe only. * Leverage the probability of the EA by applying to a minimum of 5 different symbols. * According to your capital, set a reasonable lot size. * The EA uses a fixed and dynamic stop loss. - A fixed stop loss is applied at the time of executing the trade identified by the e
Multipair Forex EA
Sheriff Ajbola Adewoye
专家
这款EA使用结构化的日内交易策略来交易主要外汇货币对。在下单之前，它会检查市场状况，并使用技术过滤器避免不良进场。它以稳定的日利润为目标，并在每个仓位上进行风险控制。EA可以同时交易多货币对，支持手动干预，并包含止损、止盈和移动止损功能。 主要特点： 交易 EURUSD、GBPUSD、USDJPY、AUDUSD、GBPJPY。避开重大新闻时间。每笔交易风险为账户余额的 5–10% 或自定义比例。保持严格的进场系统以提高胜率。使用固定或动态手数（无网格，无马丁）。包含 SL、TP 和移动止损选项。支持手动管理交易。 推荐： 适合需要结构化进场和稳定风险控制的日内交易者，主要针对热门货币对。 输入参数： 手数或风险百分比 交易时间 止损与止盈 移动止损设置 手动干预选项
Aureus Quantum Surge MT5
Ren Cheng Yao
专家
释放Aureus Quantum Surge-H1的黄金自动交易潜力 特别优惠：现价$799（限时优惠）！下一个价格：899美元 真实账户信号地址： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2297864?source=Site+Profile+Seller Aureus Quantum Surge-H1是一款尖端的专家顾问（EA），专为在H1时间框架内交易XAUUSD（黄金）而设计。它结合了多种技术指标和稳健的风险管理策略，在动荡的黄金市场中提供了持续的表现。 关于EA： Aureus Quantum Surge-H1在2003年至2018年期间进行了严格的开发和优化，使用了4-6个优化阶段的渐进式正向优化方法。该方法确保了出色的鲁棒性，避免了过度优化，并使其在真实交易环境中高度可靠。此外，自2020年之前以来，EA一直在实时使用，您可以信任它的性能，而不必担心“线性”回溯测试结果或伪造数据。 主要特点 高级多指标策略 使用Ichimoku云图MACD ATR、布林带和LWMA的复杂组合确定了高概率的交易机会。 基于价格行为
FlashTrade Pro
Vadim Podoprigora
专家
FlashTrade Pro FlashTrade Pro is a state-of-the-art automated trading advisor designed to revolutionize your trading experience in the high-speed world of financial markets.                                             By leveraging cutting-edge algorithms and real-time data analytics, FlashTrade Pro automates the scalping strategy, enabling traders to exploit small price movements with exceptional speed and accuracy. Basically, the advisor does not use any risk systems with increasing volume o
AutoSmartPro MT5
Alexandru Chirila
5 (1)
专家
Our Expert Advisor (EA) revolutionizes trading in the Forex market by integrating two powerful strategies - Scaling and Averaging - into a dynamic and adaptable framework. Designed for the MetaTrader4/5 platform, this EA employs innovative techniques to optimize trading outcomes in various market conditions. Metatrader4 Version  |  Auto Smart Pro MT5 Live Results  |  All Products  |  Contact Scaling Strategy: The Scaling strategy capitalizes on trending market movements by initiating multiple t
Stability Pro MT5
Profalgo Limited
5 (3)
专家
推出促銷活動： 只需 34 9 美元，而不是 990 美元！ 此促銷價僅剩幾本！ 請務必在我們的促銷博客中 查看我們的“ 終極 EA 組合套餐 ”   ！   JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here 實時結果低風險 實時結果高風險 歡迎使用 STABILITY PRO ：市場上最先進、穩定、低風險的網格系統之一！ 該 EA 已對其使用的外匯對的完整可用歷史記錄進行了壓力測試。 在這些壓力測試中，從 2007 年至今，EA 每個月都盈利，如下面的屏幕截圖所示。 EA 使用先進的 SVG 算法（智能可變網格），該算法不會以固定距離添加網格交易，而是會分析市場走勢以確定網格位置。 我付出了很多努力來為這個 EA 獲得良好的風險/回報比和強大的恢復係數。 因此，您有多種方法來控制風險和回撤，並且 EA 將從任何潛在損失中快速恢復。 為了防止帳戶崩潰，有多種方法可以在每個網格上放置“最壞情況”SL。 範圍從基於最大歷史回撤的止損，到更嚴格的止損以防止重大損失。 這些只是“最壞的情況”，SL 是為了防止市場上大多數 EA 經歷的高額淨值虧損或賬戶崩潰。 所有模式都很
FDow
Francisco Jesus Alonso Martin
专家
FDow – Algorithmic Simplicity with Professional-Grade Robustness FDow is an Expert Advisor (EA) specifically designed to trade the Dow Jones (US30) using a minimalistic yet highly effective rule set. Built around only two of the most reliable technical indicators — the SMA (Simple Moving Average) and the ATR (Average True Range) — this system generates clean, transparent, and easy-to-interpret trading signals. Unlike complex and over-engineered strategies, FDow relies on pure trend-following log
Lunox Synth
Akpofure Bright Gageche-gold
专家
LUNOX SYNTH — Smart S/R + Candle-Pattern EA for Deriv (MT5) LUNOX SYNTH is a precision entry Expert Advisor built for the Deriv Step Indices (Step 100–500) it also trades EURUSD & GBPUSD on MetaTrader 5 . It combines continuous Support/Resistance (S/R) mapping , a “lock & retest” breakout engine , and price-action confirmations  to time entries with disciplined risk control. Inputs (highlights) Symbols : Enable Step 100–500 individually CandlePatternTF : default M15 (choose what fits your strate
RSI MA hybrid
Sarah Wakini Waweru
专家
RSI MA is a scalping EA that relies on two fundamental principles for entry.   For a buy entry, the EMA should be at least 200 and the RSI to move into oversold (as user defined) territory and come back out. The reverse is true for a sell entry. It important you understand the principle behind the bot functionality for efficient optimization. I wish you well as you try the bot's concept.
Breakout EA Beast
Felix Bowi
专家
!!BLACK FRIDAY!! - PRICE MIGHT CHANGE DUE TO DEMANDS - THE ONLY EA YOU NEED IS HERE!! Breakout EA Beast is a Hybrid Expert Advisor, You could intervene or let it run alone. This EA operate based on Break Out of high or low of the last candles, you could change all the setting up to your preferences. The EA also have Time Management, you could time your orders based on time start and finish of let it run the whole time. There are Fix Lot and Auto Lot (Please adjust to your Risk Profile) There is
Octopus MT5
Volodymyr Hrybachov
5 (1)
专家
用于舒适的外汇交易的多货币交易机器人。它有最低限度的可定制参数，因此适用于初学者和有经验的交易者。只需在一个货币对上安装交易机器人，例如欧元兑美元，然后观察结果，你不需要再做任何操作。它不需要VPS服务器或经纪人。可靠的机器人，不需要持续的优化 - 安装一次，配置一次，就可以忘记它。 *write me after purchase to get the second version as a gift Signal:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1722303 MT4 -  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/86883 要求。 M15的时间框架 最低存款额为1000美元 杠杆率1:500 VPS服务器 如何安装和配置机器人。 1. 在欧元兑美元货币对上安装机器人 2. 设定时间框架M15 输入参数。 TIMEFRAME - 工作时间框架。 COUNT_BAR - 分析的条数。 MIN_BAR_SIZE - 以ATR的%为单位的最小条形尺寸。 START_LOT
Punisher Scalper MT5
Marcelina Makarewicz
5 (1)
专家
Introducing the   Punisher Scalper MT5, EA for NZDUSD   currency pair. It analyzes market data in real time to identify :    Correct entry moment.    Trend beginning, reversal, direction and strenght.   Support and Resistance.   Self-optimize TP and SL. To do it Punisher Scalper is using :   Data from few time frames at the same time.   Over 10 unique code functions.    44 price action patterns.   8 indicators. Other properties :   The TP to SL ratio is usually around 1:1
Trend Alpha
Levi Dane Benjamin
5 (1)
专家
Trend Alpha is an automated Expert Advisor from the DaneTrades EA portfolio. It is built around a rules-based trend-following breakout approach using price action, with additional price-action filters designed to help qualify setups. The EA is multi-currency and commonly used on trend-driven instruments such as JPY pairs, NAS100, SP500, XAUUSD, and BTCUSD. It is designed for minimal configuration and a straightforward setup process. Trend Alpha can be used alongside other systems that trade dif
Aurora Trading Bot
Guan Ying Chen
专家
Aurora Trading Bot 是一款 專為 XAUUSD（黃金）打造的專業級自動化交易系統 最佳化於 M30 週期 ，同時掌握多空方向，結合嚴謹的風控與智慧移動止損邏輯，致力於在震盪與趨勢行情中穩定獲利、降低迴撤與不必要風險。 無論你是新手還是進階交易者，Aurora 能讓交易「更穩、更順、更省心」 核心亮點 黃金專屬優化 — 實戰參數深度調校 完整針對 XAUUSD 的波動特性優化，不是萬用 EA，而是專為黃金打造的專業策略。 多空雙向策略 — 捕捉所有行情方向 無論上漲或下跌，策略都能同步進場，完整參與市場波動。 固定止盈 + 固定止損 — 勝負有界限，更好控風險 讓每一筆交易都在可控區間內運作，避免情緒交易和過度暴露風險。 智慧型 Trailing Stop — 保護獲利，避免回吐 依據浮動獲利自動調整止損位置，讓利潤最大化、迴撤最小化。 冷卻機制（Cooldown System）— 避免過度交易 一旦進場後，策略將進入冷卻保護期，有效降低短時間內重複下單的風險。 安裝即用 — 免調參也能跑 所有預設值皆為實戰最佳化設定
该产品的买家也购买
Bonnitta EA MT5
Ugochukwu Mobi
3.3 (20)
专家
Bonnitta EA 基于挂单策略 (PPS) 和非常先进的秘密交易算法。 Bonnitta EA 的策略是秘密自定义指标、趋势线、支撑和阻力位（价格行动）和上述最重要的秘密交易算法的组合。 不要在没有超过 3 个月的任何真实货币测试的情况下购买 EA，我花了超过 100 周（超过 2 年）在真实货币上测试 BONNITTA EA 并在下面的链接中查看结果。 BONNITTA EA 由爱和力量组成。 仅适用于少数买家，这是盗版算法的价格和实施的原因。 Bonnitta EA 在 22 年的时间内使用质量为 99.9% 的真实报价成功通过了压力测试，滑点和佣金接近真实市场条件。 Expert Advisor包含统计采集和滑点控制的算法，具有完整的统计控制； 此信息用于保护您免受经纪人的欺骗。 Bonnitta EA 在下订单之前控制经纪人执行的质量，它还成功地通过了历史数据和不同数据馈送的蒙特卡罗模拟方面的严格标准。 结果 策略测试器的 Expert Advisor 结果：初始存款为 1000 美元的 Bonnitta EA 在 2020 年 1 月 1 日至 2021 年
BenefitEA Mt5
Vsevolod Merzlov
专家
Benefit EA Uses only hedging accounts.     Benefit EA is a non-indicative flexible grid adviser with special entry points that provide a statistical advantage, revealed through the mathematical modeling of market patterns. The EA does not use stop loss. All trades are closed by take profit or trailing stop. It is possible to plan the lot increments. The "Time Filter" function is set according to the internal time of the terminal as per the displayed time of the instrument's server, not the oper
DayRest
Viktor Timofeev
专家
ПРИНЦИПЫ DAYREST: с оветник   основан на контр-трендовой стратегии Мы используем две особенности: 1. Наличие коррекций в тренде. Как правило, после поступательных импульсов всегда происходит "откат". 2.   Цикличность рынка. Цена ходит между историческими максимальными и минимальными значениями. Наибольшая вероятность коррекции фиксируется при достижении ценой границ этого канала. Сигналом для открытия позиции служит пересечение ценой верхней или нижней границы индикаторов Price Channel и EMA. Эт
TecBot
Rodrigo Santhiago Batista Dos Reis
专家
Scalper EA Pro - 高精度自动交易机器人!   FOR GOLD - XAUUSD 3.0版本有哪些新功能? 经过数月的开发和严格测试,我们推出了最先进可靠的Scalper EA Pro版本!拥有智能过滤器、改进的风险管理和更精确的入场,这款EA专为高效市场操作而设计。 主要更新: 可调趋势过滤器 现在使用可定制EMA(默认21/50)来识别最佳趋势 波动率过滤器(ATR) 避免在波动小的市场中交易,确保只进行有潜力的交易 RSI确认 在超买/超卖区域过滤信号以提高胜率 价格行为(可选Pin Bars) 通过蜡烛图形态进行额外确认,实现更精确入场 智能风险管理 可选择固定手数或余额百分比,自动计算风险 动态追踪止损 保护利润并最大化盈利交易的收益 可定制交易时间 根据策略选择最佳交易时间 为什么选择Scalper EA Pro? 高准确率 - 多层过滤器确保最佳交易 灵活 - 可用于多种货币对和时间框架 易用 - 直观设置,适合新手和经验丰富的交易者 稳健 - 经过不同市场
Eagle Scalper MT5
Yang Wu
专家
只在亚洲盘进行剥头皮交易 几个独特指标用于检测市场波动 根据市场情况动态止盈止损 保护性硬止损，使得账户风险降低 不需要配置文件，对每一个货币对使用相同的设置 此EA适用于以下货币对： EURAUD 推荐在 M15 周期上使用此EA 建议在一个真正的 低点差 ECN平台上使用该EA 推荐将Risk参数设置为10以下 推荐使用99.9%模型质量的历史回测 信号 : https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/author/oodd008 回测 : https://www.mql5.com/en/users/oodd008/blog 参数 Lots - 使用固定手数 Risk - 根据账户净值自动计算手数，只有当Lots是0时才有效 Auto_GMT_Offset - 实盘交易时，如果设置为true，GMT_Offset会由EA自动计算 GMT_Offset - 历史回测时输入你的经纪商的GMT时间，实盘交易时不用设置此参数，系统会自动计算GMT时间 EA_Comment - 设置自己的评论信息 MAGIC - Magic数字，无需更改 Max_Spread - 开
Shadow Legends MT5
Zarui Ogannisian
专家
Shadow Legends MT5 EA.-it's a fully automated expert Advisor designed to trade EURUSD. It is based on machine learning analysis and genetic algorithms.  The Expert Advisor contains a self-adaptive market algorithm that uses price action patterns. The expert Advisor showed stable results for EURUSD in the period 2000-2021.  No dangerous money management techniques, no Martingale, no netting, scalping or hedging.  Suitable for any brokerage conditions.Test only on real accounts.Recommended broker
Tendency Expert Trader
Jing Yi He
专家
Marvelous EA MT5
Ugochukwu Mobi
专家
介绍 Marvelous EA：您终极的交易伙伴 通过 Marvelous EA 释放外汇市场的全部潜力，这是一款最先进的自动化交易解决方案，旨在最大化您的利润并减少风险。这个精心设计的交易算法具有先进的功能，能够精确导航动态的外汇市场。GOLD - XAUUSD - M5 真实账户表现: https://www.mql5.com/zh/signals/1973370 主要功能: 验证的交易策略: 由经验丰富的交易员开发，并在不同的市场条件下进行了测试。 自动化交易: 24/5 无需情绪干扰或人工干预自动执行交易。 风险管理: 复杂的风险管理系统保护您的资本。 自适应技术: 持续学习并适应不断变化的市场条件。 多货币支持: 使用优化的设置交易多个货币对。 实时监控: 随时了解性能和市场分析。 优势: 提高效率: 通过自动化交易节省时间和精力。 提高准确性: 减少情绪化交易决策并将损失降到最低。 增强盈利能力: 24/5 优化交易机会。 降低风险: 先进的风险管理保护您的投资。 体验 Marvelous EA 的力量 发现更聪明的外汇交易方式。今天试试 Marvelou
AI Nodiurnal EA MT5
Ugochukwu Mobi
5 (2)
专家
AI Nodiurnal EA是一款先进的外汇机器人，利用尖端的机器学习技术优化交易策略，在动态的外汇市场中提升性能。术语“Nodiurnal”反映了它的适应能力，不仅在典型的白天交易时间内运行，而且在非标准时段也能持续运行，为外汇交易提供连续和适应性的方法。 设置：货币对的默认设置：EURUSD H1。特殊设置仅在购买后提供。 实时账号信号在这里： https://www.mql5.com/zh/signals/1270367 MT4版本在这里： https://www.mql5.com/zh/market/product/69905 市场推出促销！仅剩下10份中的3份，价格为：5,500美元，下一个价格为：7,500美元，最终价格为：10,000美元 主要特点： 机器学习算法：AI Nodiurnal EA的核心优势在于利用机器学习算法。这些算法分析大量的历史市场数据，识别模式、趋势和潜在的交易机会。通过不断学习，系统优化其策略，适应不断变化的市场条件。 适应性交易策略：与静态算法的传统交易机器人不同，AI Nodiurnal EA设计为适应不断变化的市场动态。它可以动态调整交易参
Sevolter
Yuriy Bykov
专家
一个多货币专家顾问，它结合了许多同时工作的简单策略。在波动性增加的市场时刻，每种策略都基于简单的交易算法。在过去五年中，每项策略都得到了优化。 EA 使用“人群的正确性”的统计原则：它平均来自不同策略的信号，并在首选方向上开仓。 这一原则，连同相关交易工具的同步工作，可以大大提高对不利市场阶段的抵抗力和增长期分布的均匀性。 选项 预期最大回撤 (%)       -- 预期的近似最大回撤。据此，自动选择开仓参数，使回撤不超过设定值。该参数基于过去 5 年的测试数据，在进一步工作期间可能发生的实际回撤可能与声明的回撤略有不同，无论是向上还是向下 交易定期存款     -- 设置用于交易的固定金额的资金。开仓的大小将根据指定的资金数额计算。要使用所有设施，请将此参数设置为 0。 推荐设置 预期最大回撤 (%) = 10 .. 30 交易定期存款 = 0
Palicent
Yuriy Bykov
专家
多货币专家顾问，可同时处理 15 对主要货币 EUR-GBP-AUD-USD-CAD-JPY。 Expert Advisor 结合了许多同时起作用的简单策略。每个策略都基于一个简单的算法，用于在抛物线转向指标的信号发生变化并确认两个较早的时期时开仓。每项战略都在过去五年中得到了优化。 Expert Advisor 使用“人群正确性”的统计原则：它对来自不同策略的信号进行平均，并在首选方向上开仓。这一原则，连同相关交易工具的同步工作，可以大大增加对不利市场阶段的抵抗力和增长期分布的均匀性。 EA 中不使用 Martingale 或网格。 选项 所有参数均已优化，无需调整。只剩下两个参数： 预期最大回撤 (%)       -- 预期的近似最大回撤。据此自动选择开仓参数，使回撤不超过设定值。此参数基于过去 5 年的测试数据，在进一步工作期间可能出现的实际回撤可能与宣布的略有不同，无论是上升还是下降 交易定期存款     -- 设定用于交易的固定资金数额。开仓的大小将根据指定的资金数额计算。要使用所有设施，请将此参数设置为 0。 推荐设置 预期最大回撤 (%) = 10 .. 30 交易
Break Of Structure Pro
Travis W Royal
专家
Break Of Structure Pro Is price action king? 1. Price is the ultimate king in the forex market, stock market or any other market. Using price action is the reason we can see more profit over loss. Technical analysis is the art of using data points to your advantage and taking informed decisions while entering, trailing and exiting a position on any timeframe. Break Of Structure Pro can be used to trend trade, scalp, hedge or swing trade. Price action is a trading technique that allows a trade
Gemini EA MT5
Hong Yi Li
专家
限量優惠：還剩下 3 / 10 份，每賣出十份，價格將增加 1200 美元，最終價格為 29000 美元。 訂閱頻道： https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/sqrcltd （在第一時間收到最新的 產品優惠訊息與EA 上市消息） 1.) 交易信號 Gemini EA MT5 High risk：  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2309494 我的所有 EA 與信號列表： https://www.mql5.com/en/users/sqrc/seller 2.) 產品特點 在 MQL5 上罕見的 SPX500 + XAUUSD 投資組合，不是單一交易策略。 由10組SPX500交易策略與10組XAUUSD交易策略組成，共20組交易策略。 SPX500和XAUUSD 具有長期上漲的性質，因此 EA 只進行做多交易，確保交易長期與大趨勢同方向。 安全第一！不是馬丁格爾和網格交易策略，確保了資金的安全，只要做好資金管理就不會爆倉。 根據回測結果，利潤因子約為 2.48，長期勝率約為 50%，風險回報比約為 1:5。 每筆交易
Foli Pivots MT5
John Folly Akwetey
专家
Expert advisor trades by pivot levels, support and resistance levels based on pivot levels. Also expert advisor takes into account volatility filter, uses standard Martingale and anti-Martingale systems, drawdown protection, standard trailing stop, trading time and trading Trade Order   – direction of trading (only buy, only sell or buy and sell) Use Volatility Filter   – enabling/disabling of volatility filter using Volatility Filter   – value of volatility filter Count Of Days For Volatility F
GoldMining
Mr Sarut Panjan
专家
Our automated forex trading system offers three key risk control functions that make it an intriguing choice: 1. Fixed Lot : You can specify the lot size for each trade. This feature allows for efficient capital allocation and the ability to adjust position sizes based on your risk preferences and market conditions. 2. Fixed Loss per Trade: The system enables you to set a maximum acceptable loss per order. This ensures that no single trade can result in significant losses, protecting your ove
LeBro 2
Levon Manukyan
专家
The expert was created to work in the Swiss bank Swissquote. Automatically calculate the volume of incoming transactions. The Expert Advisor is designed to generate passive annual income. To open a trading account in a Swiss bank, follow the link.   https://trade.swissquote.ch/signup/public/form/full/fx/com/individual?lang=ru&partnerid=e9acb6ad-eb6b-44d5-92d1-4c7a48adaff1#full/fx/com/individual/step1   Notes It is recommended to register using the link for the advisor to work correctly     Link
The BeeKeeper EA
Bin Jumahat Johan
专家
The BeeKeeper EA – Intelligent Market Scalper with Dynamic Trade Logic Overview BeeKeeper  is a next-generation automated trading system designed for precision, adaptability, and consistent performance across multiple market conditions. BeeKeeper integrates advanced technical logic with real-time position analysis to make smart entry and exit decisions — dynamically adapting to volatility, trend shifts, and recovery phases. Whether you’re a short-term scalper or mid-term trend rider, Met
TaiJi Master
Qiu Lin Zhang
专家
TaiJi Master EA 是一款突破型的 MQL5 专家顾问，其核心思想来源于中国的太极，在阴和阳，涨和跌的交界处，往往是方向不明确的的时候。 EA采用独有的方法监测到行情处于多空交界处的时候，开始双向挂单，等待行情进一步发展，如果后续行情依旧不明确，则取消挂单，相反，则开仓成交。 经测试，该EA适用于绝大多数品种， 贵金属、货币对、期货、现货、加密货币、股指、能源  等等都可适用，具有广泛的适应性，可以大大提高资金效率，同样适合机构和大资金交易者。 我们将各个品种的交易逻辑，进行了统一封装，大家只需要在对应品种的图表上加载EA，并且将选项选择至对应的品种即可，使用极其简单。 关于品种： 本EA经测试，对黄金的适配度最高，对货币对的兼容性稍差一些，但依然是正收益。 关于点差和隔夜费： EA 运行于1H、4H周期，所以对点差并不敏感，不属于短线、超短线策略，通常持仓时间在1天至1周，因此，更低的隔夜费往往更有优势。 关于经纪商： 本EA的测试是在XM平台上进行的，理论上来说对XM平台兼容性最好，同时又测试了其他平台，诸如ICMarkets、Exness，IC的绩效在某些方面甚至优于
Market Trader StBol MT5
Bohdan Suvorov
专家
PROP FIRM READY!  The Expert Advisor works on double stochastic, bollinger bands and trawl. The Expert Advisor trades simultaneously on 21 standard symbols. The Expert Advisor is for five-digit accounts. Leverage   1:500 Timeframe for trading   H1 Period : 2022.05-2024 Symbol for placing the Expert Advisor any of the standard symbols. Lot for every   0.01   lot needs   $500   deposit. The first three knees are skipped. Total knees for each symbol no more than five. Limit on the total number o
SentimentExpert
Lhoussaine Ait Ben Mouh
专家
Easy to Use: SentimentExpert Designed for traders of all levels, our EA comes with user-friendly settings and comprehensive documentation. Set it up in minutes and let it work tirelessly to grow your trading account. Consistent Performance: Backed by rigorous testing and optimization, the Enhanced Trading EA delivers reliable and consistent results. It’s like having a professional trader working around the clock, analyzing markets, and executing trades on your behalf. Take Your Trading to the Ne
Quantity Demand Swing trade
Shinta Yunia Oleh Yanta
专家
*** Rent Price is Promo Price, it will change soon*** *** use Daily Time Frame for Swing Trade*** *** use Equilibrium from previous Quarter to trade at current Quarter*** *** Recommended to deploy EA simultaneously using pair EURUSD and AUDCAD*** Quantity Demand Swing Trade Expert Advisor that applies economic principles regarding Quantity Demand and Quantity Supply as a reference for opening positions and using lot sizes Introduction Expert Advisors are tools developed to assist Traders in c
Ai President EA MT5
Indra Maulana
专家
70% refund policy (full version only) A fully automatic expert Designed and produced 100% by artificial intelligence, with the world's most advanced technology All trades have profit and loss limits, with the best and least risky market strategy, without using dangerous strategies such as Martingale and hedges, etc. A specialist who has been trained by artificial intelligence for years to correctly identify trends (with the latest methods in the world) The artificial intelligence of this expert
GolderCross
Paulo Henrique Aparecido Leonel
专家
Советник "GolderCross" — инструмент для автоматической торговли GolderCross — это советник, разработанный на основе алгоритма пересечения скользящих средних (Moving Averages), предназначенный для автоматизации торговли на рынке Forex. Основные особенности GolderCross: Алгоритм скользящих средних (MA) : Использует пересечение двух скользящих средних для формирования торговых сигналов. Параметры алгоритма гибко настраиваются для адаптации под различные рыночные условия. Интуитивно понятные настро
Secret Impulse
Eugen Funk
专家
EA（交易专家）会在纽约交易时段市场开始波动时开仓（交易量增加）。因此，冲量得到了交易量的支持，我们可以以较高的概率迅速达到止盈（Take Profit）。 信号  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/764450 纽约交易时段的冲量入场 EA通过低时间框架上的FVG（公平价值缺口）检测隐藏的冲量。如果冲量在纽约交易时段之前或期间被检测到，EA会开仓。 根据市场动态管理仓位 如果冲量迅速消失，EA会采用以下三种策略之一： 在某个已识别的价格水平触发止损，并停止交易。 触发止损后，在相反方向开设新仓位。 继续管理原始仓位，通过增加或减少仓位直至获得利润。 如何使用 购买后，请与我联系以获取详细的设置说明。EA运行需要网络连接（内部使用了Rithmic验证的订单簿数据）。 如何进行回测 在黄金（XAUUSD）上运行测试。 时间框架：1分钟。 在输入字段“Lot Factor”中设置手数。1x表示0.01手，10x表示0.1手，以此类推。 设置您的账户货币中的最大允许回撤，例如100美元。如果达到指定的回撤值，所有仓位将被关闭。
Monex Scalp
Behzad Shadfar
专家
Monex Scalp is an intelligent trading robot designed for 1-minute time frames, offering simplicity and efficiency for traders. Key Features: • User-Friendly Settings: Monex Scalp offers straightforward settings, making it accessible for traders of all experience levels. • Session Scheduling: Customize trading sessions to align with various market hours, enhancing strategy execution. • Adjustable Stop-Loss: Set personalized stop-loss levels to effectively manage risk according to your trading pl
Allgain100
Nissar Ahmed
专家
Key Features Strategy Core EMA Crossover System : Fast EMA (default: 20) and Slow EMA (default: 50) Generates buy signals when Fast EMA crosses above Slow EMA. Generates sell signals when Fast EMA crosses below Slow EMA. Fibonacci Filter : Calculates Fibonacci retrenchment levels (23.6%, 38.2%, 50%, 61.8%, 78.6%) based on recent price swings. Requires price to be near a Fibonacci level (configurable threshold) to validate trades. Risk Management Position Sizing : Dynamically calculates lot size
GOLD longterm
G Sridhar
专家
XAUUSD gold trading with long-term by Default settings, Never loss strategy, Slow and Steady Profits in long-term, 0.01Lot is recommended, Do back test before buying the product with appropriate settings in Inputs, 1)Individual stoploss should keep (0) in Inputs. 2)Add in trades should keep (1000) in inputs. 3)Daily max (1000) in inputs, 4)Max position (250) in inputs, Trading is only should be the second source of income, Recommended to trade only on XAUUSD with default settings, For others lik
MT Monster
MASSINISSA AINOUZ
专家
This EA has been backtested with real ticks since January 2012 untill March 2025, with no delay in execution, and then with a delay of 1000ms, the backtest showed a drawdown of 30% with a 10k USD backtest account. The EA default parameters are optimised to work best on EURUSD pair, but can work on other currencies and metals like XAUUSD. Before using this EA and in order to not lose all your money make sure you have at least 5000USD in your account. Do not use another EA with this one on the sam
TfG
Faith Wairimu Kariuki
专家
TfG Expert Advisor – User Guide/ description TfG is a precision-focused Expert Advisor (EA) developed for MetaTrader, optimized primarily for trading gold. Designed with simplicity in mind, TfG requires minimal user input and is ideal for both beginners and experienced traders seeking an automated execution tool. Getting Started To use TfG, follow these steps: Attach the EA to a Gold (XAUUSD) chart. Choose the M1 (1-minute) timeframe for optimal functionality. Ensure that Algo Trading is enabled
Gold FVG scalper
Erik Gall
专家
This EA is a dynamic gold trading expert advisor for MetaTrader 5, operating on the 5-minute chart. It identifies Fair Value Gaps (FVG) in XAUUSD to initiate buy or sell cycles, placing market and limit orders strategically. recommended capital is 3000$ for 0.01 base lot. do a lot of backtesting to ensure good settings. Pair : XAU/USD backtested on a broker with 1:500 leverage and 5 year long backtest, see screenshot. give it a try. dont think there is anything like this on the market.  if yo
筛选:
无评论
回复评论