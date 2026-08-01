Liquidity Swings - Unmitigated Zones [Aurex]

This indicator identifies the most recent unmitigated pivot high and pivot low on your chart, then draws a visible zone around each level until price closes through it.

How it works:

Detects swing highs and lows using a configurable fractal lookback period

Draws a zone box from the wick or full candle range at each pivot

The level line stays solid while the zone is active and switches to dashed once price closes through it

Tracks how many times price has entered the zone using bar count or volume

Displays a label when the filter threshold is crossed

Inputs:

Pivot lookback length

Swing area type: Wick Extremity or Full Range

Filter by Count or Volume

Intrabar precision option for more accurate volume

Independent color controls for highs and lows

Best used with:

Market Structure analysis

CHoCH and BOS confirmation

Order flow and SMC entry methods

Works on any symbol and timeframe. No repainting once a level is confirmed. Free to download.