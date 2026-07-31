Aurex Market Structure - CHoCH/BOS (Fractal)

A structure-detection indicator that identifies swing highs/lows using a symmetric fractal filter, then flags Break of Structure (BOS) and Change of Character (CHoCH) events when confirmed closes cross those swing levels.

Detection method

Swing points are located using a fractal window of configurable length: a high is registered when it is the local extreme across the surrounding bars on both sides, and the same logic applies inversely for lows. Once a swing point is set, the indicator monitors subsequent closes for a cross of that level:

If the break occurs in the same direction as the prior confirmed break, it is labeled BOS.

If the break occurs in the opposite direction, it is labeled CHoCH.

Only confirmed bar closes trigger a break — there is no repainting of the swing point or the break signal once printed.

Optional support/resistance module

When enabled, the indicator tracks the highest high or lowest low formed between the last structure point and the current bar, drawing it as a dashed level. If price later closes beyond that level, an arrow marker is plotted on the bar where the break occurred (buffer-based, so it can be read programmatically or used in an EA).

Dashboard

Optional on-chart panel reporting the ratio of fractal swings that resulted in a confirmed structure break, separated by direction (bullish %, bearish %). This is a simple count-based statistic over the visible history, not a forward-looking probability.

Inputs

Fractal Length (minimum 3) — controls swing detection sensitivity; lower values increase signal frequency and noise, higher values reduce both.

Independent color/visibility toggles for bullish structure, bearish structure, support lines, resistance lines.

Dashboard position (3 corner presets) and size (3 font-size presets).

Compatibility

Works on any symbol/timeframe. No external dependencies. Calculation is done on full history recompute on new bar formation (not per-tick), consistent with the original Pine Script logic it was ported from.

Intended use

Designed as a structural confirmation layer to combine with an existing entry method (Elliott Wave, harmonics, order flow, etc.), not as a standalone signal generator.