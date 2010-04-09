Liquidity Swings Unmitigated Zones Aurex
- Индикаторы
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Imoro Abdul-rahamanImoro Abdul Rahman | Founder & CEO, Aurex Finance Ecosystem
- Версия: 1.0
Liquidity Swings - Unmitigated Zones [Aurex]
This indicator identifies the most recent unmitigated pivot high and pivot low on your chart, then draws a visible zone around each level until price closes through it.
How it works:
- Detects swing highs and lows using a configurable fractal lookback period
- Draws a zone box from the wick or full candle range at each pivot
- The level line stays solid while the zone is active and switches to dashed once price closes through it
- Tracks how many times price has entered the zone using bar count or volume
- Displays a label when the filter threshold is crossed
Inputs:
- Pivot lookback length
- Swing area type: Wick Extremity or Full Range
- Filter by Count or Volume
- Intrabar precision option for more accurate volume
- Independent color controls for highs and lows
Best used with:
- Market Structure analysis
- CHoCH and BOS confirmation
- Order flow and SMC entry methods
Works on any symbol and timeframe. No repainting once a level is confirmed. Free to download.