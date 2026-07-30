Risk Assist MT5


Visual MT5 trade planner with draggable entry, SL and TP, risk sizing and order management.

## Full description

Risk Assistant MT5 is a manual trading utility for planning, sizing and managing orders directly on a MetaTrader 5 chart.

The utility does not generate trading signals and does not decide when to enter the market. The trader selects the direction, entry, stop loss, take profit and acceptable risk. Risk Assistant displays the planned trade, calculates the volume and sends the order only after the trader confirms it.

### Visual trade planning

Entry, Stop Loss and Take Profit are displayed as draggable chart levels. The visual risk area shows the planned direction and the distance between the levels.

The level plates can be moved vertically to change their prices. The complete risk area can also be moved horizontally and resized to fit the chart layout.

Displayed values include:

- Entry, Stop Loss and Take Profit prices
- Calculated lot size
- Estimated money at risk
- Estimated target value
- Reward-to-risk relationship
- Current spread

### Risk-based position sizing

The lot size can be calculated from:

- Fixed money risk
- Percentage of account balance
- Percentage of account equity
- Percentage of free margin
- Fixed lot size

The calculation uses the symbol tick size, tick value, contract rules, minimum volume, maximum volume and volume step reported by the broker. An optional round-turn commission value can be included in the estimate.

If the calculated volume is below the broker minimum, the utility does not silently increase the risk by rounding the volume up.

### Reward-to-risk control

The RR control has two operating modes.

When RR lock is enabled, moving a linked level recalculates the opposite distance according to the selected reward-to-risk values.

When RR lock is disabled, the ratio can be applied once and Take Profit or Stop Loss can then be adjusted independently.

### Market and pending orders

Risk Assistant classifies the planned entry from its position relative to the current Bid and Ask prices.

Supported order types:

- Buy Market
- Sell Market
- Buy Limit
- Sell Limit
- Buy Stop
- Sell Stop

When the entry level is left in market-follow mode, it stays attached to the live market price. Moving the entry away from the market changes the preview to the corresponding pending-order type.

The utility checks the broker stop-distance rules, tick size, supported trade mode, available trading permissions and order parameters before sending a request. `OrderCheck` is performed before `OrderSend`.

### Position and order management

Optional management functions include:

- Breakeven with a numeric trigger and profit offset
- Numeric trailing stop with start, distance and step
- Three configurable partial-exit levels measured in initial R
- OCO handling for related pending orders
- Pending-order trailing that moves Entry, SL and TP together
- Optional virtual Stop Loss and virtual Take Profit
- Closing Buy, Sell, profitable, losing or all managed positions
- Deleting Stop, Limit or all managed pending orders

All automation functions are disabled by default. They are enabled only after the trader configures and confirms them.

Virtual protection and active management require MetaTrader 5, the Expert Advisor and the trading connection to remain online.

### Account overview

The Info page displays:

- Balance
- Equity
- Floating profit or loss
- Closed profit or loss for the broker server day
- Net result for the current day
- Current and daily drawdown
- Total closed trading result available in account history

Deposits and withdrawals are excluded from the trading result calculations.

### Operation alongside other Expert Advisors

Risk Assistant uses its own Magic Number and limits management to its own symbol and Magic Number by default.

Optional inputs allow a trader to widen the management scope. These options should be enabled only when intentionally managing other positions or orders.

On netting accounts, the utility refuses to add exposure when a position from another Magic Number already exists on the same symbol, unless management of all Magic Numbers is explicitly enabled.

An instance lock helps prevent two copies with the same account, symbol and Magic Number scope from managing the same trades at the same time.

### State recovery

Panel position, visual levels, enabled management settings and position-management data are stored in terminal Global Variables. The utility restores this state after a chart refresh or MetaTrader 5 restart.

### Quick start

1. Attach Risk Assistant MT5 to a chart.
2. Enable Algo Trading.
3. Select risk-based sizing or a fixed lot.
4. Set the acceptable risk value.
5. Move Entry, Stop Loss and Take Profit on the chart.
6. Review the order type, lot size, estimated risk and prices.
7. Press Buy or Sell to send the confirmed order.

After a position is opened, the planning area is hidden so the active position remains clear. Press Lines on when a new plan is required on the same chart.

### Important notes

Risk Assistant is an execution and risk-management utility, not a trading strategy or signal service.

Calculated values depend on the symbol specifications and prices supplied by the connected broker. Slippage, gaps, execution mode, commissions, swaps and connection conditions can affect the final result.

No software can guarantee trading performance or prevent every loss. Test the utility on a demo account and verify the settings for each broker and symbol before using it on a live account.

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欢迎来到 Trade Manager EA——这是一个终极风险管理工具，旨在使交易变得更直观、精准和高效。它不仅仅是一个下单工具，而是一个用于无缝交易计划、仓位管理和风险控制的全面解决方案。不论您是新手交易员、资深交易员，还是需要快速执行的剥头皮交易员，Trade Manager EA 都可以满足您的需求，适用于外汇、指数、大宗商品、加密货币等各种市场。 借助 Trade Manager EA，复杂的计算已成过去。只需分析市场，在图表上用水平线标记入场、止损和止盈，设置您的风险水平，Trade Manager 就会立即计算出理想的头寸规模，并实时显示以点、账户货币计价的止损和止盈。每笔交易都得以轻松管理。 主要功能： 头寸规模计算器 ：根据定义的风险瞬间确定交易规模。 简单的交易计划 ：在图表上用可拖动的水平线直接计划交易，设置入场、止损和止盈。 实时显示 SL 和 TP ：以账户货币、点或分显示止损和止盈，便于分析。 高级保护工具 盈亏平衡选项 ： 基本盈亏平衡 ：当您的交易达到设定水平时自动保护利润。 多级盈亏平衡 ：设置多达 4 个级别以逐步保护利润。 尾随止损选项 ： 基本尾随
Point of Control Breakout Buy Sell Signal
Abdul Jalil
5 (4)
实用工具
================================================================================ POC BREAKOUT - V20.72. Full Professional Grade Toolkit ================================================================================ POC Breakout is a full MetaTrader 5 trading dashboard for discretionary traders who want breakout signals, Point of Control (POC) context, volume profiles, order flow, market structure, news, alerts, and advanced trade planning in one professional workspace. Attached directly to you
TradePanel MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.88 (166)
实用工具
交易面板是一款多功能交易助手。该应用包含超过50种手动交易功能，并允许您自动执行大多数交易任务。 在购买之前，您可以在演示账户上测试演示版本。下载用于演示账户的试用版应用程序： https://www.mql5.com/zh/blogs/post/762579 。 完整说明 这里 。 贸易. 只需单击一下即可执行交易操作： 打開掛單和頭寸，並自動計算風險。 一鍵打開多個訂單和頭寸。 打開訂單網格。 按組別關閉掛單和頭寸。 反轉頭寸方向（關閉買入>打開賣出，關閉賣出>打開買入）。 鎖定頭寸（通過開啟缺少的頭寸，使買入和賣出頭寸的數量相等）。 一鍵部分關閉所有頭寸。 將所有頭寸的止盈和止損設置在同一價格水平。 將所有頭寸的止損設置在盈虧平衡水平。 開倉時，可使用以下功能： 在多個訂單或倉位之間分配計算出的數量（在單擊一次時開啟多個訂單和倉位）。 在開啟訂單前在圖表上可視化交易水平。 僅在當前點差不超過設定值時才開啟倉位。 止盈和止損之間的自動比例。 虛擬止損和止盈。 自動將止損和止盈的大小增加為當前點差的大小。 基於ATR指標讀數計算止盈和止損。 設置掛單的到期日期。 為掛單設置追蹤（掛單
Telegram To MT5 Signal Trader
Lukas Roth
5 (30)
实用工具
测试版发布 Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader 即将进入正式的 Alpha 版本。一些功能仍在开发中，您可能会遇到一些小错误。如果您遇到问题，请反馈，您的意见将帮助我们改进软件。 Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader 是一款强大的工具，能够将 Telegram 频道或群组的交易信号自动复制到您的 MetaTrader 5 账户。 支持公开和私人频道，可将多个信号提供者连接至一个或多个 MT5 账户。软件优化、高效、稳定，精准控制每笔复制交易。 界面简洁，仪表盘美观，图表交互性佳，导航直观。您可以管理多个信号账户，自定义每个提供者的设置，并实时监控所有操作。 系统需求 由于 MQL 限制，EA 需要配合 PC 端应用与 Telegram 通信。 安装程序可通过官方 安装指南 获取。 核心功能 多提供者支持： 从多渠道复制信号至多个 MT5 帐户 高级信号识别： 关键词、模式和标签全面自定义 逐提供者控制： 可启用/禁用特定信号类型、平仓策略等 灵活风险管理： 固定手数、固定金额、余额/权益百分比、部分平仓设置 可定制 SL/TP： 覆盖信号
FarmedHedge Pair Trading Dashboard
Tanapisit Tepawarapruek
5 (3)
实用工具
Farmed Hedge Yield Farming | All Markets (Manual - Hybrid - Semi/Automated EA) MULTI-ASSET SUPPORT Trade any asset available on your broker - Forex: Major, Minor, Exotic pairs - Crypto: BTC, ETH, XRP, SOL, BNB - Stocks: Apple, Tesla, Amazon, Google, etc. - Commodities: Gold, Silver, Oil, Gas - Indices: US30, NAS100, SPX500, DAX40 - Any CFD your broker offers VERIFIED TRADING RESULTS - Farmed Hedge Yield Axi Copy:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2356376 - Farmed Hedge Yield Exn Copy:   https:/
Anchor Trade Manager
Kalinskie Gilliam
5 (6)
实用工具
Anchor: The EA Manager Your EAs manage their own trades. Anchor manages the account around them. Anchor gives you one place to control your EAs, manage risk and decide when trading is allowed. Any EA, any vendor, any broker or symbol. No source-code changes required. The Problem Most EAs only know what they are doing. They cannot see when another EA is already trading, when several EAs open and are stacking risk or when the account has reached your loss limit. Even using just one EA, it may not
Telegram to MT5 MultiChannel Copier
Sergio Marquez Uroz
5 (4)
实用工具
Telegram to MT5 Multi-Channel Copier 可自动将您 Telegram 频道中的交易信号直接复制到 MetaTrader 5。无需机器人,无需浏览器扩展,无需手动复制。您在 Telegram 上收到信号,EA 会在几秒钟内在您的终端上开仓。 本产品包含两个组件:一个监听您 Telegram 频道的 Windows 应用程序,以及在您的 MT5 终端上执行信号的 EA。同时也提供 MT4 版本。 设置指南和应用程序下载: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/768988 工作原理 Windows 应用程序使用您自己的 API 凭据连接到 Telegram,而不是机器人。这意味着它可以读取您订阅的任何频道、群组或话题,包括私人和 VIP 频道。检测到信号后,它会进行解析并发送给 EA。EA 根据您的经纪商解析交易品种名称,基于您的风险设置计算手数,然后开仓。 整个过程都是自动的。您无需守在电脑前。 打开应用程序并登录 Telegram(仅第一次)。 选择要监听的频道或话题。 按下 Start。EA 会处理其余的一切。 支持的
Order flow footprint chart
Abdul Jalil
4.4 (5)
实用工具
Footprint Chart Pro — Professional OrderFlow EA for MetaTrader 5 Version 6.34 | Professional tool for real traders | Institutional-Grade Visualization DEMO USERS - PLEASE SELECT EVERY TICK / REAL TICK WHEN TESTING AND YOU HAVE DOWNLOADED HISTORICAL DATA. IF YOU SEE A WAITING SCREEN AND IT IS NOT DOWNLOADING, IT MEANS YOU HAVE LOW HISTORICAL DATA. TRY 1 MIN AND 5 MIN FIRST ON 1 DAY DATA. ONE DAY DATA SHOULD BE THE NEWEST AND MOST CURRENT DATE. PLEASE WAIT UNTIL THE MARKET HAS ROLLED OVER PERIOD.
Exp5 VirtualTradePad PRO SE for MT5
Vladislav Andruschenko
实用工具
VirtualTradePad PRO SE MT5 — MetaTrader 5 专业交易控制中心 VirtualTradePad PRO SE 是一款基于图表的高级交易面板，也是适用于 MetaTrader 5 的交易管理工作区。它专为希望获得更快执行、更清晰持仓控制、结构化交易管理、可视化价位规划，以及直接在图表上完成专业交易流程的交易者而设计。 这不仅仅是一个 BUY / SELL 面板。PRO SE 将手动交易、挂单、持仓管理、部分平仓、篮子利润/亏损控制、加仓均价层级、ATM 规则、信号监控、实时市场信息、策略测试器 (Strategy Tester) 流程以及面向 VPS 的运行方式整合到一个互相关联的界面中。 MT4 版本 | 完整说明和截图 | 如何购买 | 如何安装 | 如何获取日志文件 | 如何测试与优化 | Expforex 的所有产品 为什么交易者会选择这套面板 图表一键交易 ，并支持键盘快速操作 快速完成开仓、平仓、修改、反转、锁仓与部分平仓 深度控制仓位、挂单、总利润与风控逻辑 自动参数计算，减少手动输入与重复劳动 为什么 PRO SE 比标准手动交易更高
Premium Trade Manager
Daniel Stein
5 (4)
实用工具
Premium Trade Manager - 内置交易导师的图表面板 Premium Trade Manager 将一位交易导师嵌入您的图表，并在其下搭载完整的执行引擎。像往常一样建立交易，然后让您的 AI 交易导师 Max 读取这笔具体的交易，结合您的实时账户给出直接判断，再由您决定是否下单：止损是否符合纪律化交易的要求、风险规模是否合理、高影响新闻事件是否即将发布、您是否接近资金盘限额。其下是完整的执行引擎，负责点击之后的一切：一键按风险下单、您在图表上拖动规划且交易进行中仍可随时调整的计划、最多四个分批止盈级别、七种移动止损方式、实时资金盘合规检查、新闻屏蔽保护，以及对自身成本进行评级的点差功能。决策由您做出。Max 给出第二次审视。面板负责此后的一切。 购买前先亲手体验。 直接在浏览器中点击实时面板，这是在购买前感受其工作方式的最快途径。 stein.investments/products/premium-trade-manager Max 是您的一对一 AI 交易导师，他直接内置于面板之中。  他了解您的账户、您的设置和您的规则，用您自己的语言回答，并在每笔交易下单前进
Power Candles Scanner
Daniel Stein
5 (1)
实用工具
Power Candles 策略扫描器——自优化多符号设置查找器 Power Candles策略扫描器 采用与Power Candles指标相同的自优化引擎，可同时扫描您“市场观察”中的所有交易品种。一个面板即可显示当前哪些品种在统计上具备交易价值、每种策略的最佳应用方向、最优止损/止盈组合，并在新信号触发时立即向您发送提醒。 本工具是 Stein Investments 生态系统的一部分 - 18+ 款工具,加上 Max,您的一对一 AI 交易导师。  随时在线,深入了解每一款指标,在您需要梳理思路的那一刻就在那里。  立即认识他: https://stein.investments 您的全面市场监控。每个交易品种超过3,000次自动优化。2种警报类型。一键切换图表并采取行动。 为何您需要此工具 大多数多标的扫描器仅展示价格 波动 。每只股票的波动率、百分比变化、RSI。您仍需自行摸索正确的策略、合适的止损位以及理想的入场阈值。Power Candles策略扫描器针对每只股票自动解答这些问题，仅在数学验证过的交易设置中触发实际入场信号时才会向您发出提示。这就是全部卖点。 自动
YuClusters
Yury Kulikov
4.93 (43)
实用工具
Attention: You can view the program operation in the free version  YuClusters DEMO .  YuClusters is a professional market analysis system. The trader has unique opportunities to analyze the flow of orders, trade volumes, price movements using various charts, profiles, indicators, and graphical objects. YuClusters operates on data based on Time&Sales or ticks information, depending on what is available in the quotes of a financial instrument. YuClusters allows you to build graphs by combining da
Entry In The Zone with SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.83 (6)
实用工具
Welcome to ENTRY IN THE ZONE WITH SMC MULTI TIMEFRAME Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe is a real-time market analysis tool based on Smart Money Concepts (SMC), designed to analyze market structure, price direction, and key trading zones. It supports both Single-Timeframe Analysis and Multi-Timeframe Analysis, providing a clearer view of the overall market structure across multiple timeframes, with real-time BUY / SELL signals that do not repaint. It is designed to help filter trading op
EA Auditor
Stephen J Martret
5 (4)
实用工具
EA Auditor is an independent analysis tool for traders evaluating Expert Advisors and trading signals on MetaTrader 5. It audits backtest reports, reviews posted developer signals, and cross-verifies the two against each other to help traders assess strategies before committing capital. The MQL5 market offers a wide range of Expert Advisors from many developers, with varying approaches, quality, and transparency. EA Auditor provides a consistent, data-driven framework for reviewing them, answer
Quant AI Agents
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (1)
实用工具
Quant AI Agents are independent trading Expert Advisors. Instead of trading using a fixed strategy like other conventional EAs, Quant AI Agents   is a   multi-agent AI trading framework   that turns natural-language strategy prompts into live.  WANT THE SAME RESULTS AS MY LIVE SIGNAL?   Use the exact same brokers I do:   IC MARKETS , IC TRADING   .  Unlike the centralized stock market, Forex has no single, unified price feed.  Every broker sources liquidity from different providers, creating un
Telegram To MT5 Copier
Trinh Dat
4.96 (48)
实用工具
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
MT5 To Interactivebrokers Trader
Shaoping Kuang
3.67 (3)
实用工具
Features   With MT5 to Interactive Brokers(IB) Trader, you can: 1. Load chart data from IB to MT5, and Analyze with all standard or customer Indicators. 2. Place Orders to IB Account Directly in MT5. 3. Make your Own EAs upon IB Securities by only making minus changes of the trading function. Usage 1) Installation Copy the "Mt5ToIBTraderEn.ex4" and sample files to [MT5 Data Folder]->MQL5->Experts.  2)  MT5 Settings Add the IP Address to the MT5 Allowed URLs in 'Tools->Options->Expert Adviso
Patrex pro
Chioma Obunadike
5 (2)
实用工具
Patrex Pro: Maximize Your Trading Potential Patrex Pro is an advanced trading bot designed to help traders optimize their trading strategies and maximize their potential returns. With its cutting-edge technology and user-friendly interface, Patrex Pro is the ultimate tool for traders seeking to elevate their trading game. Get MT4 Version Key Features: 1. Position Hedging: Patrex Pro allows users to hedge their positions based on their individual risk tolerance and market analysis. 2. Advanced R
EasyInsight AIO MT5
Alain Verleyen
4.92 (12)
实用工具
EASY Insight AIO – 全能智能交易一站式解决方案 概述 想象一下，您可以在几秒钟内扫描整个市场——外汇、黄金、加密货币、指数，甚至股票——无需手动筛选图表、繁琐安装或配置指标。 EASY Insight AIO 是您专为 AI 交易打造的即装即用数据导出工具。它将整个市场快照一次性输出为简洁的 CSV 文件，直接支持 ChatGPT、Claude、Gemini、Perplexity 等各类 AI 平台的即时分析。 无需窗口切换，无需图表叠加，也没有任何杂乱。只需纯净、结构化的数据自动导出，让您专注于基于数据的高效决策，无需再盯盘耗时。 为什么选择 EASY Insight AIO？ 真正的一体化 • 无需设置，无需安装指标，无图表叠加。只需安装、运行并导出——就是这么简单。 多资产全覆盖 • 扫描分析外汇、金属、加密货币、指数、股票——您的券商所能提供的一切市场。 AI 专属数据导出 • 高度结构化、针对 AI 优化的 CSV 文件，直接适配主流智能工具和平台。 完整导出内容： • 三个可选周期的货币强度分析 • 净多头头寸变化体现市场情绪 • 成交量变化、
Orderflow Footprint Futures Chart
Abdul Jalil
实用工具
FUTURES ORDERFLOW FOOTPRINT CHART Professional OrderFlow EA for MetaTrader 5 Version 1.01| Professional tool for real traders | Institutional-Grade Visualization STRATEGY TESTER USERS - PLEASE SELECT EVERY REAL TICK WHEN TESTING AND YOU HAVE DOWNLOADED HISTORICAL DATA. IF YOU SEE A WAITING SCREEN AND IT IS NOT DOWNLOADING, IT MEANS YOU HAVE LOW HISTORICAL DATA. TRY 1 MIN AND 5 MIN FIRST ON 1 DAY DATA. ONE DAY DATA SHOULD BE THE NEWEST AND MOST CURRENT DATE. PLEASE WAIT UNTIL THE MARKET HAS ROL
Axiom Trade
Issam Kassas
实用工具
This product was created for the 2026 market and optimized for the latest MT5 builds. 50% OFF LAUNCH OFFER:  Axiom Trade is currently available for a $30 monthly rental or a $99 lifetime license. The lifetime price will increase to $199 after the next 30 purchases. Axiom Trade is a complete visual trading, risk-calculation, order-management, recovery, and Grid system designed to help traders prepare and control trades directly from one MetaTrader 5 chart. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Axiom T
AZT Plocker
Ntobeko Zulu
实用工具
The AZT Profit Locker is an advanced automated risk-management utility designed specifically for MetaTrader 5 (MT5) traders who want to remove emotional interference and protect their hard-earned profits. Traders aren't just fighting the Forex market, they're fighting their own biology. Fear, Greed and Anxiety lead to holding losers too long and cutting winners too early. The utility flips the script by removing emotion from risk management. Operating as a dedicated automated risk manager, this
BlueDigitsFx Command Center MT5
Ziggy Janssen
实用工具
Official BlueDigitsFx Ecosystem Access Get infrastructure updates, workflow resources, product releases, and ecosystem access through the official BlueDigitsFx ecosystem. Telegram Ecosystem Website MT4 Version BlueDigitsFx Command Center — MT5 Trading Dashboard for Execution, Risk Management & Market Analysis BlueDigitsFx Command Center is a professional MT5 execution and workflow dashboard designed to help traders manage entries, risk, market direction, momentum, and session awareness from
AI Agents Supervisor
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (1)
实用工具
AI Agent Supervisor is NOT an Expert Advisor. AI Agent Supervisor   is a   multi-agent AI risk & portfolio supervisor   that watches every EA on your account and intervenes in real time.  WANT AN AI PORTFOLIO MANAGER WATCHING YOUR FLEET 24/7?   Run your fleet on the same brokers I do:   IC MARKETS , IC TRADING   .  Unlike the centralized stock market, Forex has no single, unified price feed.  Every broker sources liquidity from different providers, creating unique data streams. The Supervisor r
Unlimited Trade Copier Pro MT5
Vu Trung Kien
5 (11)
实用工具
Unlimited Trade Copier Pro MT5 is a tool to copy trade remotely to multiple MT4, MT5 and cTrader accounts at different computers/locations over internet. This is an ideal solution for you if you are a signal provider and want to copy your trades to other receivers globally on your own rules. One provider can copy trades to multiple receivers and one receiver can get trade from multiple providers as well. The provider can even set the subscription expiry for each receiver, so that receiver will n
Adam FTMO MT5
Vyacheslav Izvarin
5 (2)
实用工具
ADAM EA Special Version for FTMO Please use ShowInfo= false for backtesting ! Our 1st EA created using ChatGPT technology Trade only GOOD and checked PROP FIRMS  Default parameters for Challenge $100,000 Tested on EURUSD and GBPUSD only  Use 15MIN Time Frame Close all deals and Auto-trading  before Weekend at 12:00 GMT+3  Friday For Prop Firms MUST use special Protector  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/94362 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------
ManHedger MT5
Peter Mueller
4.83 (6)
实用工具
THIS EA IS A SEMI-AUTO EA, IT NEEDS USER INPUT. Manual & Test Version Please TEST this product before BUYING  and watch my video about it. The price of the ManHedger will increase to 250$ after 20 copies sold. Contact me for user support or bug reports or if you want the MT4 version! MT4 Version  I do not guarantee any profits or financial success using this EA. With this Expert Advisor, you can: Implement your own Zone Recovery strategy to capitalize on trending markets. Create Grid trading s
Custom Timeframe Chart Manager
Aliaksei Tamashou
实用工具
Custom Timeframe Manager Pro：MetaTrader 5 中的无限时间周期 终端的默认设置通常会隐藏价格变动的重要细节。如果仅将分析局限于经典周期，交易者可能会错失趋势形成的时刻和真实的波动水平。 Custom Timeframe Manager Pro 是一款扩展 MetaTrader 5 边界的专业工具。您可以创建任何自定义周期（包括分数和稀有周期），并像操作终端原生图表一样使用它们。 可选周期类型： 秒级 ：任何数值（例如 S1、S5、S15、S30）。 分数级 ：用于精细化分析的非标准间隔（例如 M1.5、H1.5、D1.2）。 自定义 ：用于战略分析的多日和多周大周期。 您将获得： 全功能图表 ：创建的周期像 MT5 原生图表一样工作——您可以在其上应用任何指标、震荡指标、模板和 EA。这不是“覆盖层”，也不是视觉模拟。 即时更新 ：行情实时传输，无明显延迟。您的市场观察速度与标准图表一致。 指标稳定运行 ：专有技术确保 RSI、MACD 等震荡指标运行流畅，无伪影、无跳动、无重置。实时 K 线更新无需重新计算全部历史数据。 自动恢复 ：断网后，工
MT5 To Interactivebrokers Copier
Shaoping Kuang
5 (1)
实用工具
Mt5 To InterativeBrokers Copier allows you to copy deals from MT5 account to Interactive Brokers. With this, you can run your EA strategy on a MT5 Demo/Real Account, then copy all the deals to Interactive Brokers account real time. Features: 1. Copy or Invert-Copy deals Realtime from MT5 to IB Account. 2. Synchronizing positions of both accounts periodicaly, in case any missing copying. 3. You can choose only Buy position or Sell position. Symbols Setup: General Format:  {MT Symbol} -> {IB S
作者的更多信息
Range Breakout EA with Size Filter
Serhii Honcharov
专家
Range Breakout EA  Hey there! Our Range Breakout EA is built to help you take advantage of those early moves in the Asian session. Here’s how it works: during a specific time window, it marks the highest and lowest points to create a range. Then, it sets up buy and sell limit orders just outside that range, so you’re ready to catch a breakout in either direction! :) For safety, the stop loss goes at the opposite end of the range, but you can customize it in the settings if you like. The take pro
FREE
Initial Balance Indicator
Serhii Honcharov
指标
Initial Balance Indicator for MQL5 The Initial Balance Indicator is a powerful trading tool for the MetaTrader 5 (MT5) platform that helps traders analyze market structure by marking the Initial Balance (IB) range of a trading session. This range is typically formed during the first X minutes of a trading session (e.g., the first hour in futures markets) and acts as a key reference for potential price movements. Key Features: Customizable Time Period: Define the exact start and end time for the
Range Breakout EveryDay
Serhii Honcharov
专家
Range Breakout with new ranges every day for better results. Inputs for every day with size filter. You can optimize it for every day with your settings , or i can send profitable settings for live trading longterm. Its not grid system its only for persons who know what is algotrading and not looking for overfitting grid strategies which can blow your account.
Nasdaq Scalping EA
Serhii Honcharov
专家
Short Description: Automated trading on NASDAQ 100 using M15 timeframe. Advanced risk management, trend and breakout detection. Full Description: Trade NASDAQ 100 efficiently with this fully automated Expert Advisor designed for the M15 timeframe. The bot uses a combination of trend-following and breakout strategies to enter and manage trades. Key Features: Works on NASDAQ 100 (US100) , timeframe M15 . Automated trade execution : no manual intervention required. Smart risk management : customi
XAU 3H Breakout System
Serhii Honcharov
专家
In this video, I’m testing a Gold trading bot for MetaTrader 5 on the 3-hour timeframe. This Expert Advisor is designed for XAUUSD and uses a systematic trading approach with automated entries, exits, and risk management. The goal of this backtest is to see how the strategy performs on gold across different market conditions, including trends, pullbacks, volatility spikes, and ranging periods. Backtest overview: • Symbol: XAUUSD / Gold • Platform: MetaTrader 5 • Type: Expert Advisor • Timefra
XAU 1H Limit Entry Sq
Serhii Honcharov
专家
Gold Limit EA is an automated trading system for MetaTrader 5, designed for trading XAUUSD on the H1 timeframe. The Expert Advisor uses a limit-entry based approach. Instead of entering the market immediately, the EA waits for price to reach a predefined entry area and places pending orders according to the internal strategy logic. This approach is designed to avoid emotional trading decisions and keep the execution fully systematic. The EA includes automatic entry management, stop loss place
Pair Divirgence Hybrid
Serhii Honcharov
专家
Pair Divergence Hybrid Pair Divergence Hybrid is a MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor designed for statistical pair trading between two selected instruments. The EA analyzes the relationship between two symbols and looks for moments when their statistical spread diverges from its normal range. When the divergence reaches the configured threshold, the EA opens a two-leg basket position: one symbol is bought and the second symbol is sold, or vice versa. The exit logic is based on statistical mean reversi
Multi Account Trade Desk MT5
Serhii Honcharov
实用工具
Multi Account Trade Desk MT5 ## Short description Account-wide MASTER-to-SLAVE trade copier for MetaTrader 5 with per-account risk sizing, automatic broker symbol matching, live readiness monitoring and parallel execution. ## Product description Multi Account Trade Desk MT5 is built for traders who manage several MT5 accounts and want one central place to control risk, account readiness and trade replication. Attach the same EA as MASTER on the source terminal and as SLAVE on every target
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