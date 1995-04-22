EMA Breakout Trend Hunter EA MT5

EMA BREAKOUT TREND HUNTER EA — A high-performance automated trend breakout system for MetaTrader 5, designed for Forex pairs and Gold (XAUUSD).

The EMA Breakout Trend Hunter tracks the market with a volatility-aware EMA crossover engine and confirms every signal with ATR-based dynamic filtering, so it aims to enter trends early and avoid choppy, low-quality setups. Risk is managed with hardened position sizing that keeps the system safe even on small accounts.

How it works

  1. EMA Volatility Crossover — the core signal engine watches EMA crossovers in the context of current volatility to detect a developing trend.
  2. ATR Dynamic Filtering — ATR-based volatility filters remove low-quality signals during quiet or erratic markets.
  3. Trend Breakout — the EA enters when the price confirms a breakout in the direction of the trend, rather than guessing reversals.
  4. Risk Control — hardened risk management and lot sizing keep each trade proportionate and protect the balance.

Key features

  • EMA volatility crossover strategy for trend detection
  • ATR dynamic volatility filtering to avoid weak signals
  • Hardened risk management and lot sizing
  • Small account ready — operates safely from $30
  • Designed for Forex pairs and Gold (XAUUSD)
  • Exness partner integration for recommended broker conditions
  • Clear logging of every signal and trade decision

Why trend breakout

  • Trend-following systems aim to capture the strongest directional moves and cut losses quickly
  • ATR filtering helps the EA stay out of low-quality, choppy conditions
  • Automated execution removes hesitation and emotion from entries and exits

Suitable for

  • Traders who want a hands-off trend system on Forex or Gold (XAUUSD)
  • Small accounts — designed to operate safely from $30
  • Both beginners looking for an automatic system and experienced traders adding a trend-following strategy

Getting started

  • Install on a demo account first and let the EA run for several sessions to understand its behavior
  • Start with the default risk settings, then adjust lot sizing to match your account size
  • Run on a VPS for uninterrupted 24/7 trend hunting

Requirements: MetaTrader 5, any broker offering Forex/Gold, VPS recommended for 24/7 operation.

Recommended Broker & IB Partner: Register under the Exness Partner Link: https://one.exnessonelink.com/a/rk7rnl25jp (Partner ID: rk7rnl25jp)

推荐产品
FOZ OneShot Sessions
Morgana Brol Mendonca
专家
FOZ One Shot Sessions — One Trade. One Opportunity. Every Day. Discipline beats noise. Simplicity beats complexity. The FOZ One Shot Sessions EA is built for traders who want clarity, robustness, and long-term discipline. Instead of chasing signals all day, it takes just one precise trade per session — clean, controlled, and fully transparent. Key Highlights One trade per day per enabled session (default = London) Safe by design — No Grid, No Martingale, No Arbitrage, No tricks
FREE
Swingers
Sukhvinder Singh
实用工具
Netting Strategy: Implements a netting strategy for managing multiple positions, optimizing trade efficiency. Flexible Order Distances: Allows users to customize order distances in pips, providing adaptability to various market conditions. Dynamic Take Profit Method: Utilizes a dynamic take profit mechanism, adjusting profit targets based on evolving market dynamics. Adaptive Take Profit Ratio: Users can customize take profit ratios in accordance with the lot size, allowing for precise profit o
FREE
Eurusd EmaSma Reversal Breakout Strategy
Tomas Vanek
专家
EURUSD EMA–SMA Reversal Breakout (H1) is a fully automated MetaTrader 4 strategy designed to capture **confirmed reversal breakouts** on EURUSD using a simple trend + position filter with rule-based **pending STOP execution** beyond recent structure. The EA was backtested on **EURUSD on the H1 timeframe** from **April 1, 2004 to April 24, 2024** using a MetaTrader 4 backtest engine (base data: EURUSD_M1_UTC2). No parameter setup is required — the system is delivered with optimized and fine-tune
FREE
NEXA Bb Volatility Trap
Park Seongcheon
专家
NEXA Bb Volatility Trap MetaTrader 5 自动交易系统（EA） 1. 概述 NEXA Bb Volatility Trap 是一款基于布林带宽度（Bollinger Band Width）收缩与扩张来识别市场波动变化的自动交易专家顾问（Expert Advisor）。 该系统旨在捕捉低波动阶段之后出现的价格扩张行情。 所有交易决策均基于 已收盘的K线数据 执行。 本产品为自动交易工具，任何交易均存在亏损风险。 2. 交易逻辑 本 Expert Advisor 使用两个不同的时间周期。 2.1 波动率收缩识别 在较高时间周期中，通过统计 Z-Score 分析布林带宽度。 当市场波动率明显低于其平均水平时，系统进入准备状态。 2.2 入场触发条件 在波动率收缩之后，当以下条件在较低时间周期同时满足时，系统可能执行交易： 检测到布林带宽度扩张 K线实体比例确认价格运动具有足够强度 动量方向一致 确认突破近期高点或低点 该结构用于识别波动率扩张阶段中的价格运动。 3. 交易入场与仓位管理 每个有效信号将开启 两个分拆仓位（TP1 / TP2） 。 第一个仓位按照
FREE
Aurum Vector Gold Pullback
Putu Hery Siswanto
专家
Aurum Vector Gold Pullback is a MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor designed to trade structured pullbacks on Gold. The EA studies the broader market direction and waits for price to return to a technically relevant area before considering an entry. It is designed to avoid chasing extended price movements and does not trade continuously. A position is opened only when the trend, pullback location, momentum and entry conditions are aligned. The recommended setup is XAUUSD on the M5 timeframe . Broker suf
FREE
RSI Triple Timeframe Analysis
Adrian Draghici
专家
RSI Triple Timeframe Analysis V1.0 - Professional Multi-Timeframe RSI Trading Bot    Automated Trading System | 3+ Years Proven Performance | 29 Currency Pairs Supported RSI Triple Timeframe Analysis V1.0 is a sophisticated multi-timeframe RSI-based trading EA designed for  forex professionals. Analyzes 3 timeframes (1M, 1H, 4H) with mirrored buy/sell conditions for  symmetrical market entries. Features intelligent position management, trading hour filters, and  optimized for majors & e
FREE
NEXA Camarilla Confluence PRO
Park Seongcheon
专家
NEXA GOLD Algorithmic Trading EA 产品概述 NEXA GOLD Algorithmic Trading EA 是一款为 MetaTrader 5 平台设计的自动交易程序。 该 Expert Advisor 会分析 GOLD（XAUUSD）市场的价格走势，并根据预设的算法规则执行交易。系统可以根据市场条件和用户设置的参数自动开仓、管理仓位并平仓。 本产品是 MetaTrader 平台上的自动交易工具。交易结果取决于市场状况，因此无法保证任何交易结果。 主要特点 • 专为 GOLD（XAUUSD）市场设计的自动交易系统 • 基于规则的算法交易逻辑 • 自动执行和管理交易订单 • 可配置的风险管理参数 • 完全兼容 MetaTrader 5 平台 工作原理 该 Expert Advisor 通过分析市场价格数据来寻找交易机会。 算法会评估多个因素，包括： • 价格走势条件 • 市场波动性 • 风险管理设置 当满足预设条件时，EA 将自动执行并管理交易。 推荐使用环境 • MetaTrader 5 平台 • GOLD（XAUUSD）交易品种 • 稳定的互联网连接
FREE
Volatility Doctor Desert Eagle
Gamuchirai Zororo Ndawana
专家
介绍 Volatility Doctor Desert Eagle：您的终极高频交易算法，助您在爆炸性交易成功中一展身手！ 您准备革新您的交易游戏了吗？不用再寻找，就在 Volatility Doctor Desert Eagle - 旨在赋予您精确、控制和盈利能力的终极高频交易算法。以下是 Volatility Doctor Desert Eagle 胜出众多竞争者的原因： 1) 简单易懂：没有复杂术语或陡峭的学习曲线。我们的算法拥有简单易懂的参数，确保各技术水平的交易者都能运用其威力。 2) 数据驱动决策：利用市场波动率的稳健度量来指导您的交易决策。告别猜测，迎来基于数据的策略。 3) 全面掌控：通过完全控制每个单独设置来接管掌控权。调整算法以适应您独特的交易风格和喜好。 4) 无法匹敌的价值：我们相信为客户提供卓越价值。Volatility Doctor Desert Eagle 以极具竞争力的价格提供高级功能，使其适用于希望最大化投资回报的交易者。 5) 人性化的资金管理：通过以货币术语而非抽象点数或点（pips）来思考，简化资金管理。我们让您更轻松地有效管理您的
FREE
AutoGen Hybrid Mean Reversion EA MT5
Phan Van Khoa
专家
AutoGen Hybrid Mean Reversion EA MT5 Designed for Gold (XAUUSD) and major forex pairs, AutoGen Hybrid Mean Reversion EA MT5 is a fully automated expert advisor for MetaTrader 5 that trades the classic Bollinger Bands mean-reversion setup, filtered by the ADX indicator to stay out of strong trending markets. It combines two well-known concepts — reversion to the mean and trend-strength filtering — into a single robust trading robot. The strategy is symbol-agnostic: the same Bollinger / ADX / ATR
FREE
Gold Cloud MT5
Benny Subarja
专家
Expert Gold Cloud, use 3 position with risk percent when there is signal, If you set 1% , then 3 position x 1 % = 3% risk. 3 Position with 1:1, 1:2, 1:10 RR. BEP and trailing stop will be executed if the first TP reached. This in not always win expert advisor, but if in the right moment, it will give you nice profit, Please stick to Riskpercent 1-3. This expert not using Martingale or dangerous Hedging position. Attributes: Works best on XAUUSD H1 , ( QQQ.NAS H1, TSLA.NAS H1 , AMZN.NAS H1, min.
FREE
Supertrend 3 lines
Samart Palugmontol
5 (2)
专家
update v.1.22 - Fixed indicator not working properly. - Updated emergency stop function. - Added several input parameters: - Magic Number - Working Interval - Trade Direction Selection - Supertrend Confirmation Requirement ***Since the setting is more flexible, the outcome may vary. For the recommended settings, please see the screenshot.*** +++++++++++++++++++++++ Just wanted to share a trading strategy that's been working for me. It's built around the Supertrend  indicators, specifi
FREE
Stribrobot
Lubos Terynger
3 (2)
专家
Stribrobot — Silver Trading Bot Automated EA for XAGUSD running on H1 timeframe. Uses trend following with RSI, EMA and ADX signals combined with Bollinger Band based take profit targeting. Built in market regime detection automatically adjusts behavior based on current conditions. Position sizing adapts to volatility in real time — reduces risk during high volatility spikes, increases it during calm periods. Session filters focus trading during the most active silver hours, skipping low liquidi
FREE
Extert Adviser 2TF
Yury Smagin
专家
該顧問是根據2TF策略為EURUSD和GBPUSD開發的。 使用的指標：EMA（5），EMA（10），ADX（28），MACD（5; 10; 4）。 採購規則 EMA（快速）從下至上越過EMA（慢速）。 –DI（紅色）上方的ADX + DI（藍色）。 MACD大於零。 出售規則 EMA（快速）從頂部到底部越過EMA（慢速）。 ADX + DI（藍色）在–DI（紅色）之下。 MACD低於零。 陪同交易 每日圖表 止損設置為信號蠟燭的最小值（購買）\最大值（銷售）。 英鎊/美元-250點，歐元/美元-200點的利潤。 在達到一半止盈後，交易被轉換為盈虧平衡。 H4圖 英鎊/美元的獲利為70點，歐元/美元的獲利為60點。 止損設置為信號蠟燭的ЕМА（10）下方（購買）\上方（銷售）3-5點。訂單的大小不能少於35點，並且不能超過獲利的大小。 獲利40點後，交易轉移到盈虧平衡點。 在顧問的參數中，您可以更改各種策略設置，指標週期，設置止損，盈虧平衡水平等的大小和方法。如果對參數有疑問，請在討論中寫。 我很樂意回答有關最終確定該策略的問題和建議。
FREE
Pump Liquidity Refueling
Konstantin Meshcheriakov
专家
PUMP V3_0 Liquidity Refueling — Refueling Your BalanceWhat is "Liquidity Refueling"? Think of the Forex market as a highway and liquidity as the fuel.  When institutional players "pour" massive volume into the market, the price makes a sharp surge — an impulse or a "pump."  The PUMP V3_0 EA acts as a smart fueling station: it identifies moments of maximum market energy and "pumps" that momentum directly into your trading account.   Performance Metrics (Strategy Tester Data):Net Profit "Pumped"
FREE
MA Line Martingale OPS
Erwin Rustandi
专家
EA "MA Line" with martingale feature EA will open position once per signal  To see how EA works, please watch the video below.  In the video, I perform parameter optimization and do a backtest. The parameters that are optimized are: - MA Period - Stop Loss - Take Profit For the future, I will try to optimize and test EA, especially the expert advisors in the mql5 community. hopefully it can be useful for colleagues in the mql5 community.
FREE
Gold Reversal Spike EA
Choawana Malaikitsanachalee
专家
## Spike Hunter PRO Spike Hunter PRO is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, designed to capture profit from sudden high-velocity price movements on XAUUSD (Gold). The EA detects genuine spikes in real time and enters the market within milliseconds of detection. --- **How it works** The EA continuously monitors price movement speed on every tick. When price accelerates beyond the configured threshold, the EA opens a trade in the direction of the spike and immediately begins pr
FREE
DailyBox2
Lee Han Su
专家
DailyBox2 is an advanced automated trading system designed based on trend-following and hedging strategies. This EA executes up to two trades per day and utilizes a smart recovery feature to minimize losses and maximize profits. Its risk management feature ensures safe trading by aligning with the user’s specified risk levels. When used in conjunction with IAMFX-Agent , it can achieve both risk management and profit maximization. Additionally, when used alongside our BandPulse , it can lead to
FREE
Mmaax
Mohamed Mostafa Ali Ali
专家
Mmaax EA – Intelligent Gold Trading Robot Tested & Verified on Exness – Time Range Breakout Strategy for XAUUSD A powerful expert advisor purpose-built for Gold. It captures the high and low of your defined time range, then fires pending orders with razor-sharp precision on breakout or reversal. Robust capital protection and instant execution, designed to handle Gold’s volatility. Features Included in This Version: Selectable breakout or reversal strategy. Multi-mode stop loss and take pro
FREE
Gol D Roger V1
Lukas Szyry
5 (1)
专家
Gol D Roger V1 Gol D Roger V1 — Gold Pullback Trading System Gol D Roger V1 是一款专为黄金市场 (XAUUSD) 开发的专业交易算法。通过将趋势跟踪蓝图与智能回调入场逻辑相融合，它旨在利用黄金的高波动性并将其转化为结构化的交易结果。该算法已针对各种规模的账户（包括较小余额的账户）进行了优化。 交易策略 该智能交易系统 (EA) 使用两个精调的指数移动平均线 (EMA) 来识别主要市场方向。为了优化入场价格，算法会在主趋势内耐心等待短期价格回调。通过使用相对强弱指标 (RSI)，它能精准锁定这些回调，从而准确执行仓位，避免在局部力竭的高位买入。 仓位与风险管理 集群交易：该 EA 不是执行单笔大额入场，而是放置一组经过计算的较小仓位，以在特定的价格范围内平滑分散风险。 移动止损管理：系统配备了多级移动止损。一旦达到初始利润目标，EA 会自动将止损移至盈亏平衡点加上安全缓冲区，从而完全保护您的资金。 趋势最大化：该算法不使用僵化、固定的止盈水平。它会动态跟随趋势以获取最大收益，直到出现技术反转信号。 重要应用说明
FREE
Breakout Beast Hunter
Mike Wilson Namaru
专家
BREAKOUT HUNTER - Professional Multi-Entry Momentum System Overview: BREAKOUT HUNTER is an advanced automated trading system engineered for traders seeking to capitalize on explosive price movements during periods of market expansion. This EA employs sophisticated multi-position entry strategies to maximize profit potential when market conditions align perfectly. Designed specifically for volatile instruments like XAUUSD (Gold), it excels at identifying and exploiting high-probability explosiv
FREE
Ultimate Signal Builder Basic
Florea E. Sorin-Mihai Persoana Fizica Autorizata
专家
The Ultimate Signal Builder Basic combines the features of other 3 expert advisors, providing all their trading signals in one single place: 1. the Price Action Builder Basic ; 2. the Bollinger Bands Builder Basic ; 3. the Chart Patterns Builder Basic . The Ultimate Signal Builder Basic expert advisor shares the same characteristics as the 3 underlying experts: usage of stop loss orders, maximum 1 managed open trade, automatic trade closure and configurable validation mechanism. While being ess
FREE
Bodhi EW EA Community Version
Bitcityz Innovative Startup Capital Joint Stock Company
专家
BODHI Elliott Wave EA — Free Edition Automatic Elliott Wave trading robot for MetaTrader 5 This EA  BODHI Elliott Wave EA   is only free for the next two months; after August 31 , 2026 , it will sell for $ 499 and will increase by $ 10 for every 10 licenses sold.  Follow us & Support Chanel  https://t.me/tradewithme179 No manual analysis. No complex setup. Rule-validated Wave 3 and Wave 5 entries — free, forever.   Overview BODHI Elliott Wave EA Free is a fully automated Expert Advisor that det
FREE
NEXA Ha Trend Master PRO
Park Seongcheon
专家
NEXA HA Trend Master PRO NEXA HA Trend Master PRO 是一款适用于 MetaTrader 5 的 Expert Advisor。 该产品用于在 GOLD 图表上分析趋势方向、回调区域和重新入场条件。 EA 结合 Heiken Ashi、EMA、ADX、DI、ATR 和 Parabolic SAR 来评估市场状态。 它会先在较高时间周期确认主要趋势方向，然后在较低时间周期判断回调后的重新排列条件是否形成。 本产品是交易自动化辅助工具，不保证任何特定交易结果。 交易结果可能会因市场环境、经纪商执行条件、点差、滑点、参数设置和测试周期而有所不同。 策略概述 NEXA HA Trend Master PRO 基于趋势跟随和回调重新入场结构。 在 M30 时间周期中，EA 使用 EMA89 和 ADX 判断主要趋势方向和趋势强度。 H1 时间周期作为额外方向过滤器。 在 M15 时间周期中，EA 使用 Heiken Ashi、EMA21、DI 方向和 Parabolic SAR 位置来评估入场条件。 如果必要条件未满足，EA 不会开仓。 在入场前，E
FREE
SwS Mt5
Marta Gonzalez
专家
SwS Scalping whit Stocastic:  It is a scalping system that uses the stocastic signal as a reference to enter the market. It is a very aggressive system so it needs volatile pairs with little spread. The system detects turnin g points and operates small market corrections. All orders have a stoploss. And it has a virtual trailing . This system is suitable for small accounts and can be used with only  $ 10 0 . You can download the demo and test it yourself.   Very stable growth curve as re
Triple Threat Crown
STANTON ROUX
3 (2)
专家
Triple Threat is the latest offering from Algotrading_za It uses Bollinger Bands and RSI to determine entry positions with MACD as confirmation of trend. It also has a time filter to define trading times. This EA is highly configurable and can be optimized to be used on most currencies. The money management section is also highly configurable and does not make use of any risky strategies like martingale etc..
FREE
XAU Anchored VWAP Pull H4
Avinash Pagadala
专家
XAU Anchored VWAP Pull H4 Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 — Gold / XAUUSD focus Version: 1.00 What it is XAU Anchored VWAP Pull H4 is an Expert Advisor for gold on the H4 chart. Anchored VWAP pullback continuation style for gold H4. Built for structured automated participation — not grid , not martingale . Evaluate on your broker and risk profile before any live use. This product is a technical system . Exact thresholds and entry equations remain internal product design and are not published he
FREE
DecayEdge GOLD
Jung Juhwan
专家
DecayEdge Gold DecayEdge Gold 是一款基于 时间衰减加权反转频率模型（Decay-Weighted Reversal Frequency） 开发的 XAUUSD 专用智能交易系统（EA）。 与依赖固 定指标交叉的常规 EA 不同，DecayEdge Gold 会持续累积记录历史上实际发生过反转的价格区域，并对其应用基于 半衰期（Half-Life） 的时间加权。 较早的反转记录会自动降低影响力，而市场近期 实际做出反应的价 格区域则占据更大权重。即使市场 结构发生变化，模型也能 自行 保持最新状态。 在此 基础上，还额外要求与 斐波那契回撤区间形成 汇合（重叠）条件 。（斐波那契生成 时重叠 1 次） 也就是 说，仅在经过 统计验 证的反转频率线与斐波那契水平同时重合的 位置才会考虑入场 。 并非依据单一信号，而是在两个独 立依据一致时才开 仓。 交易活动是 有意保持选择性的 。在条件 未满足的交易时段，可能一笔交易也不会 产生。 这并不意 味着没有机会，而是 模型正按设计等待。以 XAUUSD M30 为基准，平均交易频率约为每月 25～35 次。 风险
Inverse Liquidity Grab Ultimate EA
Stephen Muriithi Muraguri
5 (1)
专家
This EA finds Fair Value Liquidity (FVL) on the chart, tracks when they get mitigated , and then looks for an inversion signal (price “fails” through the zone). When that inversion happens, it places a trade in the opposite direction of the original Liquidity gap (an Inverse FVG approach). It also lets you control when it trades using market sessions , and it can auto-close positions at New York open (all positions or profitable-only). Key advantages Clear, rule-based entries (no guessing): trad
FREE
FHeikenAshiSmoothed
Francisco Jesus Alonso Martin
专家
EA Heiken Ashi Smoothed - Smooth and Accurate Trading Optimize your trading with the power of Heiken Ashi Smoothed. This expert advisor (EA) is designed for traders looking for clear trends and reliable signals. Based on Heiken Ashi candles with smoothing, it filters out market noise and maximizes entry and exit opportunities. What does this EA offer?  Accurate trading: Identifies trends more clearly while avoiding false signals.  Advanced risk management: Configure dynamic Stop Loss and Take
MT Monster
MASSINISSA AINOUZ
专家
This EA has been backtested with real ticks since January 2012 untill March 2025, with no delay in execution, and then with a delay of 1000ms, the backtest showed a drawdown of 30% with a 10k USD backtest account. The EA default parameters are optimised to work best on EURUSD pair, but can work on other currencies and metals like XAUUSD. Before using this EA and in order to not lose all your money make sure you have at least 5000USD in your account. Do not use another EA with this one on the sam
该产品的买家也购买
Quantum Titan MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (2)
专家
Quantum Titan 将机构级交易引入 Quantum 生态系统，为精准度、纪律性和经证实的实时市场表现树立了新的标准。 Titan 是为那些对黄金智能交易系统有更高期望的交易者而开发的，代表了量子交易技术的下一个发展阶段。 全球终身授权数量严格限制在 1000 个。 当1000份全部售罄后，《量子泰坦》将不再发售。 特价上市优惠价。最终价格 1999 美元。 只需5万美元初始投资即可获得实时信号：   点击此处 Quantum Titan MQL5 公共频道：   点击此处 ***购买 Quantum Titan MT5，即有机会免费获得 Quantum Emperor、Quantum King、Quantum Bitcoin、Quantum Baron、Quantum Valkyrie、Quantum OmniGold、Quantum Athena X 或 Quantum Starman！*** 详情请私信咨询！ 隆重推出量子泰坦 Quantum Titan 是我从未打算公开发布的黄金级智能交易系统。 几个月来，我一直用自己的资金私下交易 Titan，并且
Quantum Queen X MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (29)
专家
传奇仍在继续。女王不断进化。 欢迎来到 Quantum Queen X——传奇黄金交易系统的下一代产品，它建立在 Quantum Queen 已证明的成功之上。 Quantum Queen X 基于与 Quantum Queen 相同的成熟核心引擎构建，引入了强大的全新自定义模式，允许交易者精确选择要启用或禁用的策略。 每项策略都经过单独审查、改进和优化，以在不同的市场环境下提供更佳的性能和适应性。默认预设也得到了增强，现在包含 9 项精心挑选的策略，而非之前的 7 项，从而提供更广泛的市场覆盖和更多交易机会，同时保留了使 Quantum Queen X 成为 MQL5 平台上最成功的黄金智能交易系统的严谨交易理念。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions 折扣价   价格 。     每购买 10 件，价格将上涨 50 美元。最终价格为 1999 美元。 实时信号 IC Ma
Smart Gold Hunter
Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
4.87 (30)
专家
Smart Gold Hunter 是一款用于 MetaTrader 5 的 XAUUSD / Gold 交易 Expert Advisor。它适合希望使用无网格、无马丁格尔、真实 Stop Loss 和 Take Profit 逻辑，并且重视风险控制的黄金交易者。 您可以在购买前查看实时信号： Live Signal - IC Markets: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2365400?source=Site +Signals+My Live Signal - Ultima Markets: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2376242?source=Site +Signals+My Smart Gold Hunter 不是网格 EA，也不是马丁格尔 EA。它不依赖无限加仓、恢复单或亏损后加倍手数。EA 的主要思路是用受控逻辑、保护设置和真实交易管理来交易黄金，而不是使用高风险的平均加仓方式。 该 EA 主要为 XAUUSD / Gold 设计。您可以将其用于 XAUUSD 或经纪商提供的黄金品种，例如 XAUU
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.47 (103)
专家
道具公司已准备就绪！（ 下载道具文件 ） 警告： 目前仅剩少量存货！ 最终价格：990美元 免费获得 1 个 EA（适用于 3 个交易账户）-> 购买后请联系我 超值组合优惠   ->   点击这里 加入公开群组： 点击此处   实时信号 客户端信号 YouTube 评论 最新手册 欢迎来到黄金收割者！ 这款EA是在非常成功的Goldtrade Pro的基础上开发的，设计用于同时在多个时间框架上运行，并且可以选择将交易频率设置为从非常保守到极度波动。 该EA使用多种确认算法来寻找最佳入场价格，并在内部运行多种策略来分散交易风险。 所有交易都有止损和止盈，但同时也使用追踪止损和追踪止盈来最大限度地降低风险，并最大限度地提高每笔交易的潜力。 该系统基于非常流行且行之有效的策略：交易突破重要支撑位和阻力位的交易机会。   黄金非常适合这种策略，因为它是一种波动性很高的货币对。 系统会根据您的账户规模和最大允许回撤设置自动调整交易频率和手数！ 回测结果显示增长曲线非常稳定，回撤幅度控制得非常好，恢复速度也很快。  这款EA已经针对黄金进行了最长时间的压力测试，使用了多个经纪商的多个价格
Scalping Robot Pro MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.46 (140)
专家
Scalping Robot Pro is a professional trading system designed specifically for fast and precise scalping on XAUUSD using the M1 timeframe. The system is built to capture short term market movements with accurate execution and controlled risk management. It focuses on real time price behavior, momentum shifts, short term volatility, and selective grid based trade management techniques to identify high probability trading opportunities in the gold market. Scalping Robot Pro is optimized for traders
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (46)
专家
重要的 ： 此套装仅以当前价格限量发售。    价格很快就会涨到1999美元！   已包含 100 多种策略 ，更多策略即将推出！ 额外福利 ：  从我的其他 EA 中免费 选择 5 款！   所有设置文件 + 完整设置和优化指南 视频指南 实时信号 第三方评论 新增 - 44 种策略实时信号 欢迎来到终极突破系统！ 我很高兴地向大家介绍终极突破系统，这是一款经过八年精心开发的复杂且专有的智能交易系统 (EA)。 该系统已成为MQL5市场上多款表现优异的EA的基础，其中包括备受赞誉的Gold Reaper EA。 它曾连续七个多月位居榜首，此外还有 Goldtrade Pro、Goldbot One、Indicement 和 Daytrade Pro。 终极突破系统并非仅仅是另一款EA（电子交易系统）。 它是一款专业级工具，旨在帮助交易者在任何市场和时间框架内创建无限数量的突破策略。 无论您是专注于波段交易、超短线交易还是构建多元化投资组合，该系统都能提供无与伦比的灵活性和定制化功能。 可能性无穷无尽！ 对于自营交易公司的交易员来说：   有了这个系统，您终于可以创建自己独
Lizard
Marco Scherer
4.15 (41)
专家
LIZARD 是什么？ Lizard 是一款全自动智能交易系统（EA），专为 MetaTrader 5 上的 XAUUSD（黄金）开发。它采用多策略摆动突破系统，识别图表上的关键结构位，并在精确计算的入场点放置挂单止损单。无马丁格尔。无网格。不加仓摊平。 每笔交易都设有明确的 Stop Loss 和 Take Profit，并由多层退出系统全天候自动管理。 实盘信号 - 购买前追踪真实表现： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372821 工作原理 Lizard 在 H1 时间框架上持续扫描 XAUUSD 图表，寻找重要的摆动高点和摆动低点。当识别到有效结构时，它会在距离该价位经校准的位置放置 Buy Stop 或 Sell Stop 挂单。需要真正的突破才能触发，而非价格的简单触碰。 这种方法可过滤掉弱势行情，仅在动能确认时入场。 6 个独立策略在 H1 时间框架上同时运行，每个都拥有各自的 Stop Loss 和 Take Profit、追踪系统、magic number 和风险权重。 主要功能 多策略架构： 六个单独优化的策略覆盖不同的市场状况，从
ThunderGold Scalper
Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
5 (7)
专家
ThunderGold Scalper ThunderGold Scalper 是一款专为 MetaTrader 5 黄金自动交易开发的智能交易系统。 该 EA 适用于 M15 周期的 XAUUSD 和 GOLD。系统通过专有的多因素决策引擎识别符合条件的交易机会，并自动管理交易仓位。 系统综合分析市场结构、趋势方向、K线质量、成交量、动量以及交易执行条件。它会耐心等待合适的市场环境，而不是持续频繁开仓。 Live Signal — TMGM 主要功能 专为 XAUUSD 和 GOLD 开发 推荐周期：M15 全自动交易 不使用网格策略 自动 Stop Loss 和 Take Profit 动态移动止损 按风险比例或固定手数计算仓位 趋势和动量过滤器 K线质量和成交量过滤器 高影响力新闻过滤器 节假日和市场关闭保护 滑点调整系统 每日交易次数限制和冷却机制 信息交易面板 针对 Exness 的自动点数调整 推荐交易条件 ThunderGold Scalper 对点差、滑点、流动性和执行速度较为敏感，因此经纪商的交易条件可能会显著影响结果。 该 EA 已在以下经纪商环境中进行测试： TM
Adaptive Gold Scalper MT5
Fan Yang
4.52 (25)
专家
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience. With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalpi
Logan MT5
Thierry Ouellet
4.95 (22)
专家
LIMITED TIME OFFER AT 289$ Price will go up at  499$ on August 12th! Logan MT5 isn't your typical Gold Grid EA that blindly opens trade after trade, consuming your margin and putting your capital at unnecessary risk. Instead, it patiently waits for high-probability entry opportunities and uses an intelligent recovery system that combines ATR-based grid spacing with dynamic lot progression . This allows it to withstand adverse market movements that would wipe out most conventional grid EAs—incl
Zoomini
Gennady Sergienko
2.55 (11)
专家
重要信息: 支持和问题解答仅在这里提供:  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/zolia  ( Zolia - UTC/GMT: 台湾 ); Zoomini 是 GoGoPips 项目 2026 年 7 月最新研究中的一小组机器学习模型。 这些模型仅适用于 XAUUSD H1 / Gold 。 信号: www.mql5.com/en/signals/2381994 需要了解的重要事项: 这些模型只使用 一个订单 进行交易，并采用相同的 SL/TP。 支持: Netting 账户 和任何杠杆。 支持大额入金，因为交易类型为中期交易。  100% 交易活跃度 。 这意味着模型不会回避入场，并且始终处于交易状态。 这些模型经过专门训练，不是寻找方便的入场点，而是每分钟预测价格方向。 购买前完全透明 。   目前，暂时，或如果该 EA 的所有者不反对则永久，该 EA 的模型正在我们公开的 Live 排行榜上交易: 所有统计数据、所有交易，无延迟、无过滤。 购买此 EA 时，您将有机会获得新研究中的模型，该研究计划在今年 8 月完成。 这些模型背后的研究是
TwisterPro Scalper
Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
4.44 (133)
专家
更少交易。更好交易。稳定性高于一切。 • 实时信号 模式 1 实时信号 模式 2 Twister Pro EA 是一款专为 XAUUSD（黄金）M15 时间框架开发的高精度剥头皮智能交易系统。交易次数少——但每次交易都有目的。 每笔入场在开仓前须通过 5 个独立验证层，默认配置下胜率极高。 两种模式： • 模式 1（推荐）— 极高胜率，每周交易次数少。专为资金保护和纪律性交易而设计。 • 模式 2（短止损）— 止损幅度显著缩短，交易次数多于模式1。每笔亏损极小。适合希望在受控风险下增加市场曝光的交易者。 规格参数： 交易品种：XAUUSD | 时间框架：M15 最低入金：$100 | 推荐：$250 RAW SPREAD 账户必须使用 强烈推荐 VPS 无网格！每笔交易均设有止盈和止损！ 推荐券商： Exness Raw | Vantage | Fusion Markets 购买后发送消息即可获得： 完整用户指南 专属奖励 过往业绩不代表未来结果。请理性交易。
Quantum Athena X
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (3)
专家
更智能的控制，更精准的操控。 欢迎来到 Quantum Athena X——新一代专注于黄金交易的系统，它在 Quantum Athena 的精准性、效率和纪律性执行的基础上更进一步。 Quantum Athena X 基于与 Quantum Athena 相同的精简核心引擎和精心挑选的 6 种策略构建而成。每项策略都针对当前的黄金市场状况进行了单独优化和改进，而全新的强大自定义模式则允许交易者精确选择启用或禁用哪些策略。 对于喜欢即插即用体验的交易者，原有的优化配置仍然可用；而对于想要创建自己个性化策略组合的交易者，自定义模式则提供了更大的灵活性。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 折扣价   价格 。     每购买 10 件，价格将上涨 50 美元。最终价格为 1999 美元。 实时信号 IC Markets：       点击这里 Quantum A
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.96 (214)
专家
Quantum King EA — 智能力量，为每一位交易者精炼 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 特别推出价格 直播信号：       点击这里 MT4版本：   点击此处 量子王者频道：       点击这里 ***购买 Quantum King MT5 即可免费获得 Quantum StarMan !*** 详情请私讯询问！ 用精确和纪律来管理您的交易。 Quantum King EA 将结构化网格的优势和自适应 Martingale 的智能融入一个无缝系统 - 专为 M5 上的 AUDCAD 设计，专为希望实现稳定、可控增长的初学者和专业人士打造。 Quantum King EA 是针对 M5 时间范围内的 AUDCAD 对开发的全自动交易系统。 它将网格策略的结构与马丁格尔的自适应恢复逻辑相结合，形成了一个在所有市场阶段智能管理交易的系
Cortex IDX
Vladimir Mametov
专家
这是一款专为 MetaTrader 5 平台打造的全自动智能交易系统（Expert Advisor，EA），专门针对 US30（道琼斯工业平均指数） 交易进行了深度优化。交易逻辑结合了美国股指的典型市场特征，包括趋势行情、盘中回调以及高波动阶段，能够自动完成信号识别、开仓、持仓管理和离场操作。 EA 的核心理念是让盈利单尽可能持续运行，同时严格控制亏损风险。盈利仓位可通过智能移动止损（Trailing Stop）持续跟随趋势；当持仓出现亏损且 M1（1 分钟）周期检测到反向信号时，系统可自动提前离场，以减少不必要的回撤。 实盘信号： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2376781 首发优惠： 当前价格仅限前 20 位购买者。售出 20 份后，产品价格将上调 100 美元 ，调整为 599 美元 。 产品理念 本 EA 专为希望实现 US30 全自动交易的投资者设计，采用趋势跟随结合回调入场的交易策略，在市场已有明确方向时寻找更优的进场位置，而不是盲目追涨杀跌。 盈利订单可采用 移动止损 持续跟随行情，在锁定利润的同时尽可能捕捉更大的趋势；如果交易者更喜欢
Smart Gold Impulse
Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
4.11 (19)
专家
Smart Gold Impulse 现巴进入特别早鸟发布阶段。 这是我目前正在使用的 EA，并在我的 Ultima Markets 实盘信号账户上取得了令人瞩目的成绩。您可以通过 Ultima 的实盘信号结果来查看当前表现，Smart Gold Impulse 在真实的市场环境下已经展现出了非常强劲的潜力。我的 Ultima 实盘信号账户所使用的同款设置文件（set file），将仅分享给 Smart Gold Impulse 的购买者。 同时，这仍然是一个发布初始版本，而不是完全进入大众推广阶段的最终产品。之所以给出特别的发布优惠价，原因很简单：我希望早期用户能够对其进行测试、跟进结果、分享反馈，并帮助我了解 Smart Gold Impulse 在不同经纪商和账户条件下的表现。 任何人都可以在这次早鸟发布期间购买 Smart Gold Impulse 并获得我的直接支持。但是，只有 Smart Gold Hunter 的持有者才会被邀请加入特别改进小组，我们将在那里共同讨论经纪商表现、设置、更新、设置文件以及未来的优化方案。 到目前为止，我自己团在 Ultima 上的结果非常强
Gold Snap
Chen Jia Qi
4.47 (17)
专家
Gold Snap — 黄金快速利润捕捉系统 实盘信号： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2362714 实盘信号2： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372603 实盘信号 v2.0： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379945 当前价格仅剩 3 份。价格很快将上涨至 $999。 重要： 购买后请通过私信联系我们，以获取用户指南、推荐设置、使用说明以及更新支持。 https://www.mql5.com/en/users/walter2008 欢迎加入我们的 MQL5 频道，获取产品更新与交易见解。 https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/tendmaster 在 Gold House 的长期研发与实战验证中，我们进一步确认了突破策略在黄金市场中的有效性，也验证了我们自适应参数系统在真实市场环境中的实际价值。 但对于突破系统来说，始终存在一个现实问题： 止盈太早，容易错过后续真正的大行情； 止盈太晚，又往往会经历一定程度的利润回吐。 这不是某一种策略独有
Gold Neural Core
TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
专家
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
Zerqon EA
Vladimir Lekhovitser
3.43 (28)
专家
实时交易信号 交易活动的公开实时监控： https://www.mql5.com/zh/signals/2372719 官方信息 卖家资料 官方频道 用户手册 安装说明和使用指南： 查看用户手册 Zerqon EA 是专为 XAUUSD 交易开发的自适应专家顾问。 该策略基于通过 ONNX 集成的 Deep LSTM 神经网络模型，使系统能够处理连续性的市场行为并以结构化方式分析价格动态。 该模型专注于识别黄金价格走势、波动性以及时间条件中的特定模式。 与传统固定信号不同，EA 通过训练后的神经网络框架分析市场，仅在内部模型识别到合适条件时才执行交易。 Zerqon EA 不会持续不断地进行交易。 某些时期可能完全没有任何交易，而在适合的 XAUUSD 市场阶段，系统可能会在较短时间内执行多笔交易。 每笔交易均带有预定义的 Stop Loss 和 Take Profit 参数。 同时还使用追踪止损机制来动态管理持仓。 该 EA 适用于偏好基于神经网络的黄金交易方式、重视执行控制以及接受可变交易频率的用户。 主要特点 不使用高风险交易技术，如马丁格尔 (M
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (506)
专家
介绍     QuantumEmperor EA 是一款突破性的 MQL5 专家顾问，它正在改变您交易著名的 GBPUSD 货币对的方式！由拥有超过13年交易经验的经验丰富的交易者团队开发。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***购买 Quantum Emperor EA，即可免费获得  Quantum StarMan  !*** 私信询问更多详情 已验证信号：   点击此处 MT4版本：   点击这里 量子 EA 通道：       点击这里 每购买 10 件，价格将增加 50 美元。最终价格为 1999 美元 量子皇帝EA     采用独特的策略，将单笔交易连续拆分成五笔较小的交易。这意味着每次 EA 执行一笔交易时，它都会自动将其拆分成五个较小的仓位。 量子皇帝EA     量子帝王EA凭借其卓越的亏损交易处理方法，在众多专家顾问中脱颖而出。
Pulse Engine
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.06 (36)
专家
最新消息——目前仅剩少量存货，欲购从速！ 该系统的主要目标是在不使用任何有风险的鞅或网格的情况下实现长期的实时性能。  数量极其有限，现价优惠 最终价格 1499 美元 【实时信号】    |    【回测结果】    |    【设置指南】    |    【FTMO 结果】 一种不同的交易方法 Pulse Engine 不使用任何指标或特定时间框架。它采用了一种非常独特的方法，这是 MQL5 上任何其他交易系统都不采用的方法。 它交易的是日内方向性模式。这些模式是我利用自己多年来不断开发和完善的特定模式识别软件发现的。 该软件使我能够识别出市场历史上在一天中哪些时段会出现强劲的单向波动。 每个市场和每周的每一天都有其独特的走势。 这种方法之所以如此强大，是因为它不依赖于市场是处于趋势行情、反转行情还是任何特定的市场状态。其模式与这些因素完全无关。 脉冲引擎包含涵盖 六大市场的 70 多种不同模式 ，并结合超过 5万笔 交易的历史回测数据。 每个市场的回测时间均尽可能追溯至数据允许的最长时期， 外汇货币对约 20年，指数约 15 年， 加密货币 约10 年。这确保了极高的统计显
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.23 (26)
专家
NEXORION: Initium Novum — 确定性逻辑与算法综合体系 NEXORION 是一款基于严密流动性处理数学算法的机构级分析系统。该项目的核心理念是“计算透明化”：交易型 EA 将混沌的价格流转化为结构化的几何区域，并将决策过程直接在交易图表上进行可视化呈现。 实时信号监控 https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signals/2372338 系统技术规格 交易资产 ：XAUUSD (黄金) 运行周期 ：H1 (1小时图) 核心方法论 ：机构流动性分析与确定性逻辑 (Institutional Liquidity Analysis & Deterministic Logic) 决策依据 ：流动性池与平衡水平的数学计算 数学架构与可视化 本系统的关键创新在于 动态计算映射 (Dynamic Computation Mapping) 。算法不仅是分析价格，更是通过以下模块构建市场的数学模型： 流动性追踪 (Liquidity Tracking) ：基于市场阶段的深度分析，精确识别买
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.83 (46)
专家
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear? Most authors just create another EA when it fails - I wanted to do it differently. Wave Rider is my personal project built out of passion - honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months, that I am using myself from very first day. Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.x upgrade notice: Cl
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
专家
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.33 (112)
专家
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
专家
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
专家
SomaOil 是 MetaTrader 5 的多策略突破 EA 交易，专为 WTI 原油 (XTIUSD) 打造。一张图表、一张 EA、20 个独立策略一起作为一个多元化投资组合运行。 实时信号。 为了使其在发布时就可以使用，我使用了透明的、逐步调整的定价模型： 发布价：100 USD（48 小时） 从周一起，每售出 10 份价格上调 100 USD 即使同一天售出超过 10 份，价格每天最多上调一次 早期买家锁定产品生命周期内最优惠的价格。 概念 SomaOil 没有运行往往会过度适应狭窄市场体系的单一设置，而是附带了一组精心策划的 20 个预先调整的策略，这些策略全部在单个 WTI 图表上的单个 EA 下并行运行。 每个策略都有自己的神奇数字、评论、时间范围、波动检测参数、退出、新闻距离和批次步骤。它们共享相同的执行引擎，但独立交易，因此您无需管理数十个图表即可跨时间范围和突破广度获得真正的多元化。 作品集创建 我对两个互补的样本内范围进行了优化，每个范围都具有相同的参数网格： 5组时间范围：D1、H12、H8、H4、H1 三种突破宽度变体： V1 广泛：更宽的波动，更少但更强的
The Gold Space
Ayush V Jain
5 (3)
专家
Live Signal on Vantage https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378090 https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378091 live signal is running mode/option 1 with autolot 2 % risk. Overview:  The Gold Space is a fully automated, professional-grade Expert Advisor specifically engineered for the XAUUSD (Gold) market. Designed natively for MetaTrader 5, this EA capitalizes on high-probability volatility expansions using a precise, dynamically calculated breakout algorithm. It eliminates emotional trading by stric
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.52 (21)
专家
更新：下一价格：599 美元，最终价格：999 美元 如果您重视诚实和为真实交易而构建的真正交易系统，而不是一个看起来完美无瑕但最终可能导致账户爆仓的直线回测，那么这可能适合您。 无马丁格尔/无网格 22个月实时信号 +250% 实时增长 【实时信号】    |  【FTMO 结果】    |  【主投资组合】  |  【回测指南】 为什么 Range Breakout EA 如此稳定？ Range Breakout EA 基于一种众所周知的市场行为：交易时段之间的波动性变化。 亚洲交易时段的波动性通常较低，形成一个狭窄的价格区间。伦敦交易时段开盘后，波动性增加，价格往往会突破该区间 并继续朝突破方向移动。 该系统会交易这种突破，并在当天晚些时候波动性开始减弱时平仓。 它不使用指标或固定时间框架，这有助于减少过拟合。系统内部使用突破过滤器来避免低质量的突破交易。 该策略在 XAUUSD、USDJPY、BTCUSD、US30 和 DE40 等货币对上表现尤为出色。 同时交易多个市场可以实现强大的分散风险能力。 加入社区！ 公众社区：  点击这里！ 请私信我并附上购
Fantastic 4 MT5
Fan Yang
3 (2)
专家
Fantastic 4 Four-in-One Trading System Introduction Fantastic 4 is an automated trading EA integrating 5 mutually independent quantitative trading logics targeting XAUUSD. After long-term research, iterative optimization, historical backtesting and live market verification, each built-in strategy has exclusive entry rules, independent order management and customized risk control modules. All strategies run separately without mutual interference. The combination of four strategies with low correl
作者的更多信息
Multi Indicator Gold Scalper EA MT5
Phan Van Khoa
专家
Multi Indicator Gold Scalper EA MT5 Multi Indicator Gold Scalper EA MT5 is a fully automated Expert Advisor built specifically for scalping Gold (XAUUSD) on MetaTrader 5. Instead of relying on a single signal, it combines four proven technical indicators — RSI, Bollinger Bands, EMA, and MACD — and requires confluence between them before opening a position. This multi-indicator approach is designed to filter out weak setups and trade only the higher-probability moments in the Gold market. Why Gol
FREE
Gold Martingale Grid Expert EA MT5
Phan Van Khoa
专家
GOLD MARTINGALE GRID EXPERT EA — A powerful grid-based Expert Advisor for Gold (XAUUSD) with controlled martingale and strict drawdown limits. Designed specifically for MetaTrader 5, this Expert Advisor builds a grid of orders around the current price on Gold (XAUUSD) and manages recovery with a disciplined, controlled martingale scheme. Unlike aggressive grid systems, it combines ATR-based dynamic spacing, a capped lot multiplier and hard drawdown protection so risk stays measurable and control
FREE
Breakout BuyStop SellStop EA MT5
Phan Van Khoa
专家
The Breakout BuyStop SellStop EA MT5 is a fully automated Expert Advisor for Gold (XAUUSD) and other liquid markets that detects price consolidation zones and executes breakout trades using market orders. It monitors price action in real time, identifies accumulation and range-bound phases, and enters positions when the price breaks decisively beyond established support or resistance levels. This EA follows a systematic breakout strategy. It eliminates emotional decision-making by entering trade
FREE
EA Hedging Trailing Stop Pro MT5
Phan Van Khoa
专家
EA HEDGING TRAILING STOP PRO — A sophisticated hedging strategy Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 that works on Gold (XAUUSD), Forex pairs and any other symbol, with a dynamic trailing stop loss for automatic profit locking. Built for traders who want active profit protection without constant monitoring, this EA combines two proven techniques: dynamic hedging and a volatility-adaptive trailing stop. It is symbol-agnostic — equally at home on Gold (XAUUSD) charts, EURUSD or any other instrument — a
FREE
AutoGen Hybrid Mean Reversion EA MT5
Phan Van Khoa
专家
AutoGen Hybrid Mean Reversion EA MT5 Designed for Gold (XAUUSD) and major forex pairs, AutoGen Hybrid Mean Reversion EA MT5 is a fully automated expert advisor for MetaTrader 5 that trades the classic Bollinger Bands mean-reversion setup, filtered by the ADX indicator to stay out of strong trending markets. It combines two well-known concepts — reversion to the mean and trend-strength filtering — into a single robust trading robot. The strategy is symbol-agnostic: the same Bollinger / ADX / ATR
FREE
Macd Rsi Trend Engine EA MT5
Phan Van Khoa
专家
MACD RSI Trend Engine EA MT5 Dual-Confirmation Trend and Divergence Trading System — works on Gold (XAUUSD) and all major Forex pairs Introduction The MACD RSI Trend Engine EA MT5 combines two of the most widely respected technical indicators in institutional trading — the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) and the Relative Strength Index (RSI) — into a single, unified algorithmic framework. Rather than acting on either indicator independently, this Expert Advisor requires confirmation
FREE
RSI Bollinger Reversal Scalper EA MT5
Phan Van Khoa
专家
RSI Bollinger Reversal Scalper EA for MetaTrader 5 — Gold (XAUUSD) M5 scalper RSI Bollinger Reversal Scalper EA is a professional automated trading system that combines the Relative Strength Index (RSI) and Bollinger Bands to identify high-precision mean-reversion entries on XAUUSD (Gold) M5 . The strategy is built around a simple, time-tested idea: when price stretches too far from the mean, it tends to snap back. The EA waits for that stretch, confirms it with RSI, and enters in the direction
FREE
Wick Fill Hedge for Gold M5
Phan Van Khoa
专家
Wick Fill Hedge for Gold M5 is an Expert Advisor built for traders who want a structured wick-fill entry model on Gold (XAUUSD) charts. The trading logic is designed around three core steps: 1. A directional impulse must appear first. 2. Price must sweep a recent liquidity level. 3. The setup is confirmed only after the candle closes back in the reversal direction. The Expert Advisor scans both BUY and SELL opportunities on the M5 timeframe. It can keep hedge exposure on both sides, manage p
筛选:
无评论
回复评论