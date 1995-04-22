EMA Breakout Trend Hunter EA MT5
- 专家
-
Phan Van Khoa
- 版本: 1.0
EMA BREAKOUT TREND HUNTER EA — A high-performance automated trend breakout system for MetaTrader 5, designed for Forex pairs and Gold (XAUUSD).
The EMA Breakout Trend Hunter tracks the market with a volatility-aware EMA crossover engine and confirms every signal with ATR-based dynamic filtering, so it aims to enter trends early and avoid choppy, low-quality setups. Risk is managed with hardened position sizing that keeps the system safe even on small accounts.
How it works
- EMA Volatility Crossover — the core signal engine watches EMA crossovers in the context of current volatility to detect a developing trend.
- ATR Dynamic Filtering — ATR-based volatility filters remove low-quality signals during quiet or erratic markets.
- Trend Breakout — the EA enters when the price confirms a breakout in the direction of the trend, rather than guessing reversals.
- Risk Control — hardened risk management and lot sizing keep each trade proportionate and protect the balance.
Key features
- EMA volatility crossover strategy for trend detection
- ATR dynamic volatility filtering to avoid weak signals
- Hardened risk management and lot sizing
- Small account ready — operates safely from $30
- Designed for Forex pairs and Gold (XAUUSD)
- Exness partner integration for recommended broker conditions
- Clear logging of every signal and trade decision
Why trend breakout
- Trend-following systems aim to capture the strongest directional moves and cut losses quickly
- ATR filtering helps the EA stay out of low-quality, choppy conditions
- Automated execution removes hesitation and emotion from entries and exits
Suitable for
- Traders who want a hands-off trend system on Forex or Gold (XAUUSD)
- Small accounts — designed to operate safely from $30
- Both beginners looking for an automatic system and experienced traders adding a trend-following strategy
Getting started
- Install on a demo account first and let the EA run for several sessions to understand its behavior
- Start with the default risk settings, then adjust lot sizing to match your account size
- Run on a VPS for uninterrupted 24/7 trend hunting
Requirements: MetaTrader 5, any broker offering Forex/Gold, VPS recommended for 24/7 operation.
Recommended Broker & IB Partner: Register under the Exness Partner Link: https://one.exnessonelink.com/a/rk7rnl25jp (Partner ID: rk7rnl25jp)