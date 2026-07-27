Golden Nightwatch EA

Golden Nightwatch EA — XAUUSD Spike-Detection System for MT5

Golden Nightwatch is a fully automated trading system built specifically for XAUUSD (Gold). It watches for genuine volatility spikes — not every candle — and manages every trade with broker-verified risk control from entry to exit, so you're not watching the chart every time gold moves.


After purchase, please contact me via MQL5 private message for the setup guide and personalized settings for your broker.


Two Ready-to-Test Settings Included

Rather than guessing at inputs, you get two pre-built configurations, each suited to a different way of running the EA. Load either one directly into the Strategy Tester and see the difference for yourself.

Setting Conservative Growth ($1K)
Core Settings
Lot size (base) 0.01 0.01
Min bar range (pips) to trigger spike 360 360
Cooldown after a trade (seconds) 180 180
Max one position at a time On Off
SL / TP
Hard SL (pips) 700 700
Take Profit (pips) 1000 1000
Profit before trailing starts (pips) 550 550
Trailing distance (pips) 5 5
Martingale Lot Recovery
Lot multiplier per loss 3.0 3.0
Max consecutive steps 3 3
Absolute max lot size 4.0 4.0
Trend Filter (H1 MA)
Enabled On On
MA period 3 3
MA method EMA EMA
Spike Quality Filter
Body/range ratio filter On On
Min body/range ratio 0.7 0.7
Session Filter
Trading hours (server time) 8 – 20 8 – 20
News Blackout Filter
Enabled Off Off
Same-Direction Cooldown
Hours blocked after a loss 4 4
Intraday Loss Protection
Stops after N losses/day On — max 2 Off
H4 ATR Range Filter
Enabled Off On
ATR period 14 100
Ranging threshold (× 20-bar avg) 0.8 0.9
HTF Trend Confirmation
Timeframe D1 D1
MA period 20 20
MA method LWMA Smoothed

How to Backtest Golden Nightwatch (Step by Step)

  1. Download both .set files provided with this product.
  2. Open MetaTrader 5 → Strategy Tester (View → Strategy Tester, or Ctrl+R).
  3. Expert — select Golden Nightwatch EA.ex5 .
  4. Symbol / TimeframeXAUUSD, M1.
  5. Date — choose a Custom period; a longer range gives a more reliable picture across different gold volatility regimes.
  6. Modelling — set to "Every tick based on real ticks." This is the single most important setting on this screen — see why below.
  7. Deposit / Leverage — for Setting 2, start with a $1,000 deposit to match what it was tuned against
  8. Go to the Inputs tab, click Load, and select one of the two .set files. apply those setting in the backtest input
  9. Click Start and let it run to completion.

Run both settings back-to-back on the same date range — that's the clearest way to see how the risk/exposure trade-off between them plays out in practice.

Why "Every tick based on real ticks" matters

This mode replays your broker's actual historical bid/ask ticks — real order flow, real spread, real gaps. Plain "Every tick" (without the real-ticks flag) is used when true tick history isn't available, and instead synthesizes an approximate price path by interpolating each bar's Open/High/Low/Close — a reasonable estimate, but not what actually happened. For a spike-detection strategy where entries depend on the exact shape of a bar and management depends on live spread, that difference can noticeably shift your results. Check the "Modelling quality" percentage after each run — close to 99% on real ticks means a faithful replay of actual historical conditions.

Core Features

  • Spike Detection Engine — enters only on genuine momentum spikes, not every candle
  • Hard Stop Loss & Take Profit — every position protected the moment it opens
  • Broker-Compliant Trailing Stop — checks your broker's live minimum stop distance and spread before every adjustment
  • Dual Trend Confirmation — H1 filter plus an independent higher-timeframe (H4/D1) check
  • Optional H4 ATR Range Filter — skips compressed/ranging conditions (active in Setting 2)
  • News Blackout & Session Filters — pause around high-impact events or outside your chosen trading hours
  • Loss-Aware Management — same-direction cooldown after a loss, optional intraday loss cap (active in Setting 1)
  • Optional Martingale Lot Recovery (hard-capped) — bounded by both a max step count and an absolute max lot size. Increases risk — fully optional, disable by setting the multiplier to 1.0.

Technical Information

  • Pair: XAUUSD
  • Timeframe: M1
  • Platform: MetaTrader 5
  • Account types: Netting or Hedging
  • Minimum deposit: $1,000 recommended for Setting 2 (as tested); Setting 1's lighter exposure can run on less — see the minimum-deposit note below

Important Notes (Please Read Before Using)

  • This EA includes an optional, hard-capped martingale-style lot recovery feature. Bounded by a max step count and absolute max lot size, but any recovery-style sizing increases risk versus fixed lots. Fully disable-able (multiplier = 1.0).
  • Setting 2 allows multiple concurrent positions — real exposure at any moment can be higher than Setting 1 even with the same lot inputs, since more than one trade can be open simultaneously. Size your deposit accordingly.
  • All SL/TP/trailing/filter values are configurable inputs — the two settings provided are starting points, not the only way to run this.

    FAQ

    Why two settings instead of one? They represent two different risk postures — one trade at a time with a hard daily stop (Setting 1), versus multiple concurrent positions with no daily cap but an added volatility filter (Setting 2). Test both and pick the one that matches how much simultaneous exposure you're comfortable with.

    Does it use Martingale? An optional, hard-capped lot-recovery feature in both settings — bounded by a max step count and absolute max lot size, fully disable-able. Disclosed upfront since it increases risk.

    Can I use it with any broker? Yes — it reads your broker's real symbol specification at runtime (volume steps, stop levels, spread, margin) rather than assuming fixed values.

    Will I receive updates? Yes


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    The Gold Reaper MT5
    Profalgo Limited
    4.47 (103)
    专家
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    MQL TOOLS SL
    4.47 (141)
    专家
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    Ultimate Breakout System
    Profalgo Limited
    5 (46)
    专家
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    Marco Scherer
    4.02 (43)
    专家
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    Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
    5 (7)
    专家
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    Fan Yang
    4.52 (25)
    专家
    Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience. With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalpi
    Logan MT5
    Thierry Ouellet
    4.95 (22)
    专家
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    Gennady Sergienko
    2.55 (11)
    专家
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    TwisterPro Scalper
    Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
    4.44 (133)
    专家
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    Quantum Athena X
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    5 (3)
    专家
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    Quantum King EA
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    4.96 (214)
    专家
    Quantum King EA — 智能力量，为每一位交易者精炼 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 特别推出价格 直播信号：       点击这里 MT4版本：   点击此处 量子王者频道：       点击这里 ***购买 Quantum King MT5 即可免费获得 Quantum StarMan !*** 详情请私讯询问！ 用精确和纪律来管理您的交易。 Quantum King EA 将结构化网格的优势和自适应 Martingale 的智能融入一个无缝系统 - 专为 M5 上的 AUDCAD 设计，专为希望实现稳定、可控增长的初学者和专业人士打造。 Quantum King EA 是针对 M5 时间范围内的 AUDCAD 对开发的全自动交易系统。 它将网格策略的结构与马丁格尔的自适应恢复逻辑相结合，形成了一个在所有市场阶段智能管理交易的系
    Cortex IDX
    Vladimir Mametov
    专家
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    Chen Jia Qi
    4.47 (17)
    专家
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    Gold Neural Core
    TICK STACK LTD
    5 (8)
    专家
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    Vladimir Lekhovitser
    3.43 (28)
    专家
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    Quantum Emperor MT5
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    4.86 (506)
    专家
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    Jimmy Peter Eriksson
    4.06 (36)
    专家
    最新消息——目前仅剩少量存货，欲购从速！ 该系统的主要目标是在不使用任何有风险的鞅或网格的情况下实现长期的实时性能。  数量极其有限，现价优惠 最终价格 1499 美元 【实时信号】    |    【回测结果】    |    【设置指南】    |    【FTMO 结果】 一种不同的交易方法 Pulse Engine 不使用任何指标或特定时间框架。它采用了一种非常独特的方法，这是 MQL5 上任何其他交易系统都不采用的方法。 它交易的是日内方向性模式。这些模式是我利用自己多年来不断开发和完善的特定模式识别软件发现的。 该软件使我能够识别出市场历史上在一天中哪些时段会出现强劲的单向波动。 每个市场和每周的每一天都有其独特的走势。 这种方法之所以如此强大，是因为它不依赖于市场是处于趋势行情、反转行情还是任何特定的市场状态。其模式与这些因素完全无关。 脉冲引擎包含涵盖 六大市场的 70 多种不同模式 ，并结合超过 5万笔 交易的历史回测数据。 每个市场的回测时间均尽可能追溯至数据允许的最长时期， 外汇货币对约 20年，指数约 15 年， 加密货币 约10 年。这确保了极高的统计显
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    Valentina Zhuchkova
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    专家
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    5 (3)
    专家
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    专家
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    Fan Yang
    3 (2)
    专家
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    Farzad Saadatinia
    4 (4)
    专家
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    Asian Range ATR Breakout
    Jacob Medah
    专家
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    XAI Sentinel Pro Grok 4
    Jacob Medah
    5 (1)
    专家
    XAI Sentinel Pro Grok 4 — XAUUSD Spike-Detection System for MT5 Golden Nightwatch is a fully automated trading system built specifically for XAUUSD (Gold).   It watches for genuine volatility spikes — not every candle — and manages every trade with broker-verified risk control from entry to exit, so you're not watching the chart every time gold moves. After purchase, please contact me via MQL5 private message for the setup guide and personalized settings for your broker. Two Ready-to-Test Set
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