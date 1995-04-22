GoldReaperSMC — Institutional Liquidity Sweep & Fair Value Gap Execution Engine for XAUUSD

GoldReaperSMC is a fully automated Expert Advisor built for traders who follow Smart Money Concepts (SMC) and ICT-style liquidity-based methodology on Gold (XAUUSD). Instead of relying on lagging indicators or generic moving-average crossovers, GoldReaperSMC reconstructs the exact decision process a discretionary SMC trader uses: it waits for the market to raid resting liquidity, confirms the reversal with a Fair Value Gap, waits for a Break of Structure to validate intent, and only then executes at a precise, mathematically defined entry price. Every trade is a deliberate, rule-based sequence — not a guess.

How It Thinks

Liquidity Mapping. At the start of each trading day, GoldReaperSMC automatically marks the previous day's high and low — the two most obvious pools of resting stop-loss and breakout-order liquidity in the market. These become the reference levels for every decision that follows. Session Filtering. The EA only hunts for setups during your defined high-volatility window (default: the London–New York overlap, GMT+3 broker time). Outside this window it stays flat, avoiding the low-liquidity chop that damages most automated systems. Liquidity Sweep Detection. The engine watches for price to wick beyond the previous day's high or low and then close back inside it — the signature of a stop hunt / liquidity grab that smart money uses to fill large orders before reversing price. Fair Value Gap Confirmation. Once a sweep is detected, GoldReaperSMC scans the following candles for a genuine 1-minute Fair Value Gap (a three-candle imbalance) on the correct side of the market. This is the footprint of an aggressive, one-directional order flow move — exactly what's expected after a liquidity grab. Break of Structure Validation. No trade is armed until price prints a lower low (for sell setups) or a higher high (for buy setups) after the FVG forms. This step filters out false reversals and ensures the EA only engages once market structure has actually shifted. Precision Entry at Equilibrium. Entry is executed at the 50% midpoint of the confirmed Fair Value Gap — the statistically favored "fill" zone where price is most likely to react — rather than chasing price at market. Defined-Risk Exit Structure. Stop-loss is placed a configurable buffer beyond the sweep wick (the technical invalidation point of the setup), and take-profit is set at a 2:1 reward-to-risk ratio by default, or dynamically extended to the next liquidity target when that level offers a better exit — fully adjustable in the inputs.

Built-In Risk Controls

Percentage-based position sizing calculated live from account balance and stop-loss distance — no fixed lot sizes

Hard daily trade cap to prevent overtrading

Real-time spread filter that blocks execution during abnormal spread widening

Dedicated magic number so GoldReaperSMC never interferes with your other running strategies

One-position-at-a-time logic keeps exposure controlled and predictable

Visual Transparency

Every liquidity sweep, Fair Value Gap, and entry signal is drawn directly on the chart in real time, so you can visually audit exactly why the EA took — or didn't take — a trade. A professional on-chart command panel displays live session status, current spread, previous day's high/low, sweep status, FVG status, and today's trade count at a glance, so you always know what state the engine is in without digging through the strategy tester log.

Who This Is For

GoldReaperSMC is built for traders who already understand liquidity-based price action and want that exact logic automated with institutional-grade discipline — no emotional entries, no missed session windows, no oversized risk. Every input is fully adjustable, so you can tune session hours, risk percentage, reward ratio, stop buffer, and trade frequency to match your own risk profile and broker conditions. Backtest it, forward test it on a demo, and deploy it with full confidence that every trade follows the same rules every single time.

Recommended Setup: XAUUSD, 1-minute chart, ECN/Raw spread account recommended for optimal fill quality near FVG entry zones. Works on any MT5 broker; always test on demo first to calibrate spread and session settings to your specific broker.