LFA EA Pro

Overview

TDI Grid Basket v2.30a is a multi-basket grid EA built around the Traders Dynamic Index (TDI) signals. It opens an initial trade when your TDI conditions align, then manages the position as a basket, adding grid entries only when price moves against the last entry by a defined grid step. The EA targets a basket-level take profit (from break-even) and includes a clear on-chart dashboard for performance and trade status.

Core Features

TDI Signal Engine (3 signal types)

  • Sharkfin (ReEntry)

  • MBL Cross

  • MA Cross (Green/Red cross)

Level Guide Filter

  • Choose how signals are validated around the mid-level (default 50):

    • ZONE mode

    • CROSS50 mode

  • Custom mid level and tolerance

Trend Filters

  • Optional EMA trend filter (Fast/Slow EMA)

  • Optional HMA filter (requires the HMA indicator if enabled)

Entry Modes

  • Conservative mode: one basket at a time per symbol

  • Aggressive mode: allows multiple baskets

  • Optional Final EMA confirmation (fast/slow entry EMAs)

Grid Basket Logic

  • Grid adds triggered only after price moves by GridStepPoints

  • Limits maximum additions with Max_Adds

  • Controls progression with Lot_Factor

  • Debounce control: MinSecondsBetweenAdds

Basket Exit System

  • Basket TP options:

    • Pips from break-even (supports Dynamic TP: different TP when no add vs after add)

    • Money target

    • % of equity target

  • Basket SL options:

    • Money stop

    • % of equity stop

    • Off

Trend Cut Exit (Optional)

  • EMA-based exit confirmation after holding minimum bars

  • Designed to reduce exposure during sustained trend reversal conditions

On-Chart Dashboard
Displays:

  • Mode, spread, filters status

  • Balance, equity, floating P/L

  • Total baskets, total orders, lots, SL hit count

  • Day/Week/Month/Year closed P/L

  • Signal-by-signal open trade breakdown

  • Basket rows with lots, BE price, floating and net P/L

  • Last trade error (for debugging)

Prop Firm Panel (DISPLAY ONLY)
Includes a prop-style tracking panel:

  • Profit %, daily DD %, max DD %

  • Level 1 / Level 2 status

Note: This panel is for display only and does not block trading.

Inputs & Customization (Quick Guide)

  • InpTF: timeframe used for signal calculations

  • Lot Mode: Fixed lots or Risk %

  • GridStepPoints / Max_Adds / Lot_Factor: grid behaviour

  • Basket TP/SL: basket-level exits

  • Dynamic TP: different TP depending on adds

  • Trend Filters: EMA/HMA optional filters

  • Execution Guards: spread limit, slippage, cooldown

Important Notes

  • Works best on major FX pairs with stable spread and good liquidity.

  • Use MaxSpreadPoints to protect against poor fills.

  • For HMA filter, enable UseHMAFilter only if the required HMA indicator is installed and available.

  • Always test on a demo account before live trading.

What’s New in v2.30a

Market validation-safe execution
The EA now prevents trade placement when margin is insufficient, improving stability during low-balance environments and automated tests.

Recommended Setup

  • Timeframe: M15 / H1

  • Start with conservative settings:

    • Conservative mode

    • Low fixed lots or low risk %

    • Moderate grid step

    • Tight spread filter

  • Increase aggressiveness only after forward testing.

Disclaimer

Trading is risky. This EA is a tool and does not guarantee profits. You are responsible for your risk settings, broker conditions, and account management.


推荐产品
OtmScalpHedge
Otmane Achandir
专家
OtmScalp EA V1 - 专为欧元、黄金和比特币设计的人工智能剥头皮交易机器人 OtmScalp EA V1 - 专为欧元、黄金和比特币设计的人工智能剥头皮交易机器人 限时优惠： 仅售499美元（原价1200美元 - 即将涨价！） 为什么OtmScalp EA V1是专业交易者的最佳选择？ 稳定的每日盈利 - 专为激进但可控的剥头皮交易设计，捕捉小而频繁的盈利机会 3个专业版本 - 针对欧元货币对、黄金(XAU/USD)和比特币(BTC/USD)优化 全自动AI交易 - 无需人工干预，24/5全天候运行 智能风险管理 - 自动止损、止盈和动态手数调整 OtmScalp EA V1如何为您创造收益 高胜率策略 - AI检测微趋势并在毫秒内执行交易 低回撤 - 先进的风险管理保护您的资金 兼容任何经纪商 - 已在IC Markets、Pepperstone、RoboForex等平台测试 简单设置 - 2分钟完成安装，无需编程知识 实际表现(回测和实盘结果) 欧元/美元版本：月均15-25%（5分钟和15分钟图表） 黄金(XAU/USD)版本：月均20-35%（波动率优化） 比特币(
Vision Fx v
Samuel Nancwat Isaac
专家
隆重推出 Vision fx EA，这是一款先进的交易机器人，旨在利用外汇市场中短期和长期反转模式的动态相互作用。 与其他机器人不同，该 EA 避免了网格或套利策略，确保了安全且经过计算的交易体验。 Vision fx EA 适合各种技能水平的交易者，无论是经验丰富的交易者还是初学者。 这种多功能的交易系统具有丰富的功能，包括防止点差升高以及提供固定或自动手数交易的自由。 建议： 货币对：所有外汇对，但推荐欧元美元 时间范围：M5 最低存款：$100 账户类型：ECN、Raw 或 Razor，点差极低。 经纪商：IC Markets、Pepperstone with Raw 和 Razor 的点差最低 重要提示：使用低点差帐户以获得最佳结果非常重要！ 批量大小：我们有自动批量大小，但您可以更改为您喜欢的大小 Lóngzhòng tuīchū Vision fx EA, zhè shì yī kuǎn xiānjìn de jiāoyì jīqìrén, zhǐ zài lìyòng wàihuì shìchǎng zhōng duǎnqí hé chángqí fǎn zhu
Team Trading Gbp Aud Nzd Jpy
Hulya Cinar
专家
Team Trading System   is based on the logic of order strategies and profit-taking strategies working as a team.  In general, EA consists of two parts as strategies and take profits section. Strategies section are special strategies that we create for symbols. Strategies continue to open buy and sell orders independently.  Takeprofits closes orders that are opened by working as a team. Take Profits logic is that profitable orders go by closing lost orders. They never work selfishly. In this way,
JesUsdjpy MT4
Justine Kelechi Ekweh
专家
JesUsdJpy 智能交易系统 (EA) 的全面文档 概述 最佳使用方法 ： 主要策略 (Main Strategy) ：将 Main Strategy 设置为 true ，然后使用默认设置。 策略 2 (Strategy2) ：除非你偏好使用该策略，否则请将其设置为 false 。 此智能交易系统 (EA) 专为外汇交易者设计，重点优化 USD/JPY 货币对在 M5 时间框架上的表现。它具备先进的交易策略、动态风险管理工具以及可自定义参数，能够适应不同的交易风格。 虽然默认设置针对 USD/JPY 在 M5 上进行了优化，但经验丰富的交易者也可以尝试其他日元相关货币对及时间框架。如果希望获得最佳效果，请使用主要策略并将 Strategy2 设置为 false 。您可以启用“Jeslyn”模式以获取更高风险的交易结果，或者按照默认设置进行交易。如果您是经验丰富的交易者并想尝试其他设置，请谨慎操作，风险自负。 核心功能 动态手数调整 (Dynamic Lot Sizing) ：根据账户余额和市场波动调整手数，实现优化表现。 风险管理 (Risk Management) ：包括止损、止
Team Trading Eur Aud Nzd Jpy
Hulya Cinar
专家
Team Trading System     is based on the logic of order strategies and profit-taking strategies working as a team.  In general, EA consists of two parts as strategies and take profits section. Strategies section are special strategies that we create for symbols. Strategies continue to open buy and sell orders independently.  Takeprofits closes orders that are opened by working as a team. Take Profits logic is that profitable orders go by closing lost orders. They never work selfishly. In this wa
Team Trading Eur Gbp
Hulya Cinar
专家
Team Trading System     is based on the logic of order strategies and profit-taking strategies working as a team.  In general, EA consists of two parts as strategies and take profits section. Strategies section are special strategies that we create for symbols. Strategies continue to open buy and sell orders independently.  Takeprofits closes orders that are opened by working as a team. Take Profits logic is that profitable orders go by closing lost orders. They never work selfishly. In this wa
EurUsdHedgerWizard
Chiedozie Titus Ugwu
专家
EurUsdHedgerWizard 是一个专业的自动交易系统，专为 MT4 平台和 EURUSD、货币对设计和优化。 该系统在您的终端上独立运行，您可以在您的计算机或 VPS 上运行它，因为机器人运行时必须打开计算机。 机器人一天 24 小时分析市场，因此它比人类更有效。 更新和优化是持续进行的，并将提供给买方。 机器人将得到进一步发展，这将有助于在未来实现更好的交易效果。 不要使用危险的策略。只有真正的止损和获利。 即使您的互联网连接或电力中断，您的订单也会受到保护的止损。 机器人 EurUsdHedgerWizard 的操作原理。 机器人很少进行交易，但它们的质量很好，所以请耐心等待，让机器人启动并在几个月内检查结果。 机器人的工作，为了让机器人以最佳方式工作，在您的终端上的 EurUsd（1m,5m 时间范围）图表上运行它，最低存款为 100 USD.1m 和 5m，但最好 1m 时间范围是最佳时间范围 购买后记得联系我获取设置文件 在whatsapp上联系开发人员：+2348088520448 设置文件描述 利润 120  尾随第 15 步  追
BitcoinRobotTradingEA
Chiedozie Titus Ugwu
专家
隆重推出我的全新 Expert Advisor BitcoinRobotTradingEA。这款 EA 运用趋势追踪的理念进行市场分析，从而充分利用趋势的整个交易设置。在入场交易时，这款 EA 能够精准分析市场趋势，同时还会考虑订单区块区域以及市场的订单流，从而提高分析的准确性，这也是这款 Expert Advisor 被认为是金融市场上最佳产品之一的原因。开发这款 EA 所采用的算法在入场和浮动负值管理方面都非常可靠。 这款 EA 专为 M15 时间框架下的比特币加密货币对而设计。 BitcoinRobotTradingEA 是一款高性能交易机器人，专为寻求在短时间内获得丰厚盈利潜力的交易者而设计。该机器人采用自适应止盈和止损机制，并内置良好的追踪止损功能，帮助您管理和保障利润，确保其能够动态响应市场行情。 凭借多年的历史优化经验，该策略可提供稳健可靠的性能指标。 EA 有两种策略：第一种策略较为激进，交易执行频率较高；第二种策略较为保守，交易次数较少。 我使用默认设置，两种策略均启用，风险等级设为 5。请联系我获取最佳设置文件。 注意：虽然 BitcoinRobotTra
Team Trading Eur Aud
Hulya Cinar
专家
Team Trading System     is based on the logic of order strategies and profit-taking strategies working as a team.  In general, EA consists of two parts as strategies and take profits section. Strategies section are special strategies that we create for symbols. Strategies continue to open buy and sell orders independently.  Takeprofits closes orders that are opened by working as a team. Take Profits logic is that profitable orders go by closing lost orders. They never work selfishly. In this wa
IndiceWizard
Chiedozie Titus Ugwu
专家
IndexWizard是專為MT4平台和Ger30等指數交易而設計和優化的專業自動交易系統。標準普爾 500 指數、美國 30 指數。 該系統在您的終端上獨立運行，您可以在您的計算機或 VPS 上運行它，因為在機器人運行時必須打開計算機。 機器人每天 24 小時分析市場，在 Ger30 的 H1 時間框架內開倉。 S&P500 的 H1 或 5M。 & 5M US30。因此，它比人類更有效。 更新和優化是持續進行的，並將提供給買家。 機器人將得到進一步發展，這將有助於在未來實現更好的交易效果。 不要使用危險的策略。只有真正的止損和獲利。 即使您失去互聯網連接或斷電，您的訂單也會受到止損保護。 機器人 IndexWizard 的操作原理。 機器人始終執行交易，具有戰略性和良好的質量結果，請耐心等待，啟動機器人並檢查結果，耐心等待機器人。有時它在一天內進入許多交易。它的戰略主要取決於市場。 機器人的工作，為了讓機器人以最佳方式工作，請在終端上的 Ger30、S&P500、US30 指數對（Ger30 上的 H1，S&P500 時間框架上的 5M）圖表上運行它，最低存款為
Haifix
Michael Rudolf Gruenauer
专家
Haifix is ​​a breakout strategy on all forex currency pairs, indices and metals. ONLY USE THE AMOUNT YOU CAN LOSE Haifix is ​​a limited edition. Maximum specific number of copies to be sold: 12. Sold so far: 0 FROM 12. It will be sold from May 19, 2023 and only for a few weeks. Sales start price - 100 USD and final price - 12,500 USD Very soon the price will increase, get your copy now because after that there will be no discount. The strategy works in the backtest. SL/TP, pending orders are
Quantum Pulse EA
Jingzhi Wang
专家
使用 Quantum Pulse EA 釋放您的交易潛力 使用您在 MetaTrader 4 (MT4) 和 MetaTrader 5 (MT5) 上的終極伴侶 Quantum Pulse EA 體驗更高水平的自動交易。 Quantum Pulse EA 專為精度、性能和盈利能力而設計，讓您能夠自信地駕馭市場。 先進演算法：利用尖端技術優化貿易決策。 24/5 交易：自動化您的交易策略並在整個交易週無縫執行交易。 多平台相容性：主要為 MT4 設計，但也相容於 MT5，確保您交易的靈活性和多功能性。 風險管理：內建功能可保護您的投資並最大化收益。 使用者友善的介面：易於設定和管理，專為各個層級的交易者設計。 加入交易自動化的未來。立即使用 Quantum Pulse EA 提升您的投資組合！
IndexPro
Chiedozie Titus Ugwu
专家
IndexPro是专为MT4平台和Ger30等指数交易而设计和优化的专业自动交易系统。标普 500、US30 指数。 该系统在您的终端上独立运行，您可以在您的计算机或 VPS 上运行它，因为在机器人运行时必须打开计算机。 该机器人每天 24 小时分析市场，在 Ger30 的 H1 时间范围内进行交易。 S&P500 的 H1 或 5M。 & 5M US30 。多亏了它，它比人类更有效。 更新和优化是持续进行的，并将提供给买方。 机器人将得到进一步发展，这将有助于在未来实现更好的交易效果。 不要使用危险的策略。只有真正的止损和获利。 即使您的互联网连接或电力中断，您的订单也会受到保护止损。 机器人 IndexPro 的操作原理。 机器人始终执行交易，具有战略性和高质量的结果，请耐心等待，让机器人启动并检查结果，请耐心等待机器人。有时它会在一天内进入许多交易。它的策略主要取决于市场。 机器人的工作，为了让机器人以最佳方式工作，在您的终端上的 Ger30、S&P500、US30 指数对（Ger30 上的 H1，S&P500 时间帧上的 5M）图表上运行它，最低存款为 10
Smart Trader AI
Michal Milko
专家
Introducing to you the revolutionary Smart Trader system, distinguished by unique trading strategies and effective market behavior. Our platform is designed to leverage the levels of large institutions, including banks, and to initiate new trades at these strong levels. This capability allows us to close up to 80% of trades with profit, without needing to open additional positions to support the first trade. However, our platform significantly differs from traditional grid and martingale system
Team Trading Gbp Nzd
Hulya Cinar
专家
Team Trading System     is based on the logic of order strategies and profit-taking strategies working as a team.  In general, EA consists of two parts as strategies and take profits section. Strategies section are special strategies that we create for symbols. Strategies continue to open buy and sell orders independently.  Takeprofits closes orders that are opened by working as a team. Take Profits logic is that profitable orders go by closing lost orders. They never work selfishly. In this wa
Vava Gold Miner EA
Mustafa Mahmoud Asaad Mahmoud
专家
Very profitable EA with high account management and low risk. 18 profitable strategies. Zero loss 100% profitable. 18-20% profit per day .  You can duplicate your account balance in just 10 days. Very safe for small accounts starting from 200 $ accounts. Money grantee if you lost your balance. You will not lose again with this smart robot because it will save your money from stop out.  You will return all your losses. 24/7 support for any inquiry you will meet.
Smart Prospector Expert
Adeniyi Adedipe
专家
GbpUsd Engineered!  The Smart Prospector  E.A. Is A Smooth Combination Of  The Widely Known "Volume Weighted Average Price (VWAP) Indicator" And The New 'Fibo Reversals_TEMA Indicator" Thereby Making It The Most Realistic Multi-Strategy Expert Advisor You Will Ever Find. Sufficiently Tested In The GbpUsd Currency Pair With Over 25 Years History Data, This E.A Is Sure To Give You Your Own Share Of Wins In The Forex Markets. For Best Performances, set: 'Max_Orders' = 'Zero'. 'Max_Factor' = 1. Happ
Ai Sergeant EA MT4
Indra Maulana
专家
30% discount only for 3-month subscription, message me : https://www.mql5.com/en/users/taiberhyphecu A fully automatic expert Designed and produced 100% by artificial intelligence, with the world's most advanced technology All trades have profit and loss limits, with the best and least risky market strategy, without using dangerous strategies such as Martingale and hedges, etc. A specialist who has been trained by artificial intelligence for years to correctly identify trends (with the latest
BlackFractals
Evgeniy Zhdan
专家
A fractal is a set that has the property of self-similarity (an object that exactly or approximately coincides with a part of itself, that is, the whole has the same shape as one or more parts). Advisor works on the basis of the theory of self-similarity. The advisor algorithm determines similar fractal patterns on three timeframes at the same time (lower, current and upper). In the case of coincidences found, the adviser begins to work in the direction of the price following the fractal model.
Team Trading Gbp Jpy
Hulya Cinar
专家
Team Trading System     is based on the logic of order strategies and profit-taking strategies working as a team.  In general, EA consists of two parts as strategies and take profits section. Strategies section are special strategies that we create for symbols. Strategies continue to open buy and sell orders independently.  Takeprofits closes orders that are opened by working as a team. Take Profits logic is that profitable orders go by closing lost orders. They never work selfishly. In this wa
Team Trading Gbp Aud
Hulya Cinar
专家
Team Trading System     is based on the logic of order strategies and profit-taking strategies working as a team.  In general, EA consists of two parts as strategies and take profits section. Strategies section are special strategies that we create for symbols. Strategies continue to open buy and sell orders independently.  Takeprofits closes orders that are opened by working as a team. Take Profits logic is that profitable orders go by closing lost orders. They never work selfishly. In this wa
Xalpha Scalps
Stephen Robert Powell
专家
Introducing  X-ALPHA SCALPS -  My  Elite Quantum Trading Expert Advisor —the ultimate solution engineered for high-frequency, precision trading across forex, cryptocurrency, and commodities. Designed with cutting-edge technology and refined by advanced mathematical models,  this EA transforms your trading strategy into a dynamic, high-performance engine. Why X-ALPHA SCALPS? Hybrid Algorithmic Mastery: Multi-Strategy Integration: Seamlessly blends high-frequency trading, statistical arbitrage, an
Forexking
Chiedozie Titus Ugwu
专家
10 份中仅剩 3 份，价格为 1000 美元！ 之后，价格将上涨至 1600 美元。 ForexKing 是一款分析数据的 EA，基本上是一种趋势跟踪 EA，旨在利用所有趋势中的所有良好交易设置，并交易英镑兑美元外汇对和其他货币对。此 EA 将拥有在趋势市场条件下下单的最佳选择。ForexKing 最大的不同在于，EA 可以比其他 EA 更好地控制风险：回报率。这要归功于一套控制切入点和精确管理未结订单的工具。 我们部署了一种机制来减少模型市场间依赖性和货币对和相关资产之间的溢出效应。 - 此 EA 是在模拟外汇环境中训练的自适应代理构建的，以最大化风险调整后的回报（夏普比率），同时最大限度地减少亏损。 EA 对所有订单都使用止损，EA 不使用任何危险的交易方法：无网格、无马丁格尔……ForexKing 是我使用过的 EA 之一，它确保良好的资金管理，不会出现亏损。我还没有看到它的结果，我正式发布了最优化的 EA 版本。EA 的交易时间范围是 15M。然而，我建议每个人都使用最好的 EA，这样 EA 就可以完全设计好地获取数据。 限价 1000 美元仅适用于前 10 次销售。
IQmovingZ
Alexander Kovalenko
专家
This is an automatic 24-hour trading system based on the algorithm of collective behavior of adaptive automata (a kind of algorithms of self-learning of artificial intelligence) that does not require manual intervention and does not use any indicators or well-known trading methods. The principle of the EA is to remember and analyze each step. A step is a price movement for a certain number (BaseStep) of points up or down. The depth of memory (how many steps to remember and analyze) is determined
PO Osaa Simple Beginner
Samuel Akinbowale
专家
The PO_OSAA:Simple Beginner EA is a simple and user friendly ea,designed to open and close order. It is designed to be use alone. The PO_OSAA:Simple Beginner EA will open a new market order base on the author algorithm and modify it with TakeProfit and StopLoss. Examples: if conditions BUY, the ea will open buy order, Ea will modify the StopLoss with xPip and TakeProfit with(xPip)*3. This ea can be use by every level of forex trader.It can be use with all time frames. Features Placing of order
FREE
Crypto Risk Master
The Anh Vu
专家
Crypto Risk Master is a state-of-the-art breakout system that has already stably generated profit for our funds for years. We respect imperfection, and there is no risk-free trading strategy in the financial markets, particularly in Cryptocurrency. The Risk Master is designed as the heart of the system to manage account drawdown as long as the market breakout happens. The system can automatically preserve your profit by optimizing its allocation to future trades. Advanced statistics are applied
Ilan Spirit
Denis Kudryashov
专家
Ilan Spirit Советник  Ilan Spirit -это аналог советника, с добавлением множества дополнительных логик и возможностей для торговли, с оставленными настройками советника . Советник торгует по системе Мартингейл с увеличением последующих лотов в серии ордеров, с целью их усреднения. Первый ордер робот выставляет по сигналам встроенного индикатора. Так же советник имеет возможность прекращать торговлю в зависимости от новостей от сигналов новостного индикатора. Ilan Spirit можно использовать либо на
BlackCardinal
Evgeniy Zhdan
专家
The strategy of the adviser is based on the theory of falsals: a fractal is a set that has the property of self-similarity (an object that exactly or approximately coincides with a part of itself, that is, the whole has the same shape as one or more parts). A trading expert analyzes four fractal orders of price formations - one fractal order down, the fractal order of the current timeframe and two orders of fractals higher than the timeframe. Recommended trading tools for the default settings
Accelerator EA
Leonid Basis
专家
Accelerator_EA is an Expert Advisor using a trend strategy based on the indicator AC-Complete (www.mql5.com/en/market/product/24613). "Acceleration/Deceleration Technical Indicator (AC) measures acceleration and deceleration of the current driving force. This indicator will change direction before any changes in the driving force, which, it its turn, will change its direction before the price. If you realize that Acceleration/Deceleration is a signal of an earlier warning, it gives you evident a
Simple Trades
Oluremi Oluyale
专家
Simple Trades Simple Trades  EA scalps the intra-day price movement in the direction of trend.  Timeframe:  The time frame it is attached to is irrelevant. It takes its calculations from different time frames. Pair:  It can work on any instrument.  Performance:  EA is a great tool for scalping short and medium price directions. An open position can be on from between 1- 5 days. PARAMETERS 1.  Begin Hr:  Hour of the day you want EA to start scanning the market for trading opportunities. 2.  End
该产品的买家也购买
Aura Black Edition
Stanislav Tomilov
4.6 (20)
专家
Aura Black Edition 是一款完全自动化的 EA，仅用于交易黄金。专家在 2011-2020 年期间在 XAUUSD 上表现出稳定的结果。没有使用危险的资金管理方法，没有马丁格尔，没有网格或剥头皮。适用于任何经纪商条件。使用多层感知器神经网络 (MLP) 训练的 EA 是一类前馈人工神经网络 (ANN)。术语 MLP 的使用含糊不清，有时松散地指任何前馈 ANN，有时严格指由多层感知器组成的网络（具有阈值激活）。多层感知器有时被通俗地称为“原始”神经网络，尤其是当它们只有一个隐藏层时。MLP 由至少三层节点组成：输入层、隐藏层和输出层。除了输入节点之外，每个节点都是使用非线性激活函数的神经元。MLP 利用一种称为反向传播的监督学习技术进行训练。多层结构和非线性激活使 MLP 与线性感知器区别开来。它可以区分非线性可分的数据。 此价格还剩 2 份，之后价格将上涨至 3000 美元 如何设定及参数说明 (阅读这里) Live results: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2313678 More Signals:   Check my pr
AI Forex Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.6 (10)
专家
AI   Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation   Artificial Intelligence   system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in   real time   and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by   artificial intel
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.32 (38)
专家
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
Stock Indexes EA MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4 (4)
专家
Stock Indexes EA is a sophisticated trading robot meticulously engineered to capitalize on the dynamics of the US30. This Expert Advisor uses advanced algorithms and carefully selected technical indicators to analyze market trends, identify optimal entry and exit points, and execute trades with high precision . One of its key features is the built-in news filter, which prevents the robot from opening new positions during high-impact economic events. This significantly reduces unnecessary risk a
Opening Range Breakout Master
Thushara Dissanayake
专家
这   开盘区间突破大师 是一个专业的算法交易系统，旨在利用机构交易概念，例如     ICT（内部交易者）、智能货币概念（SMC）以及基于流动性的策略 。该专家顾问可自动检测和执行   开盘区间突破（ORB）     在全球主要外汇交易时段，包括   伦敦、纽约、东京和午夜杀戮地带 ，允许交易者与   做市商的动向、流动性追逐以及时段驱动的波动性 。 专为关注以下交易者打造   基于时间的价格行为、订单流动态和机构交易方法 ，该 EA 通过在价格突破时系统地进入交易来消除情绪决策   初始余额高或低   会议的重点   干净的突破   同时纳入可调整的风险参数，     会话选择和突破确认过滤器   提高贸易准确性。 工作原理 – 智能货币突破自动化 EA 的运作方式是识别   每个主要交易时段的第一个小时（TimeBox）   ，标志着   开盘区间的高点和低点 ，并监控突破这些水平的情况。该策略基于以下原则：     机构交易者通常会在反转或延续势头之前，通过扫荡关键水平来诱导流动性 。通过自动化这一过程，EA 可以捕捉   早期突破走势、假突破和盘中横扫   在整合的同时  
Big Forex Players MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.81 (42)
专家
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Fundamental hunter
Sara Sabaghi
专家
Fundamental Hunter – The Smart Money Tracking Expert Advisor You buy a unique opportunity not an EA. Early buyers get the power first... at a price they'll never get back. Next price will be:   $1200   |   3/10   spot remains Next price will be: $1600 | 10/10 spot remains Next price will be: $2000   | 10/10 Final price: $2400 Live result If you are looking for an Expert Advisor that goes beyond indicators and actually understands the market through real economic data , Fundamental Hunter is
The Tinga Tinga EA Updated
Allistair Kabelo Mandow
专家
$10 to $13 000 Broker:Hija Global Markets Ltd Platform:MT5 Account Type:Live Login number:40912 Investor Password:Leclote123# Dear users, I would like to introduce you to my new trading advisor The Tinga EA. The Tinga advisor operates on the platform of the  advisor, yet unlike it, it operates on lower timeframes of M15 and uses other indicators to generate trades, while also trading on two currency pairs, XAUUSD and USDJPY, which provides us with a slight diversification
GridSync Pro
Thushara Dissanayake
专家
GridSync专业版   是一个   精密的网格交易 EA     设计用于     MetaTrader 4     结合   全自动执行   和   手动交易灵活性 。这   智能电网企业自动化   实现了   非鞅、高级网格策略   和   精确的风险管理控制 ，包括   每日盈利目标、亏损限额和追踪止损   保护资本   市场波动 。系统维持   连续的预定间隔挂单网格     （停止或限制）双向   无边界 ，系统地填充   价格差距   在两者期间   范围和趋势条件 。 EA 构建了一个   可定制的网格网络   和   可调整步长（3+点）     和   订单密度（每边 2+ 个订单）   ，允许交易者选择   止损单、限价单或混合方式 。其   先进的风险管理   当价格反转时自动平仓获利     50% 的趋势运动 ，无需   完全回撤 。其他功能包括   时间会话过滤器     避免   高影响力新闻事件   并支持   多对交易     （黄金、BTC、外汇主要货币）     个人神奇数字追踪 。 主要特点 灵活的电网配置：     调整     Firs
MM Flip CodePro
Allistair Kabelo Mandow
专家
"MM 3.0 FLIP CODEPRO IS DESIGNED TO MULTIPLY YOUR CAPITAL UP TO 300 TIMES OR MORE A WEEK ON SMALL ACCOUNTS USING 1:UNLIMITED THIS POWERFUL TRADING ROBOT CAN TURN SMALL INVESTMENTS INTO MASSIVE RETURNS DEPENDING ON MARKET CONDITIONS" "WITH JUST $100 FOR FORISTANCE YOU HAVE THE POTENTIAL TO GENERATE $30 000+ IN A SINGLE WEEK....BASED ON OUR EXPERIENCE CONSTANT CONSISTENT PROFITS WITHIN 7 TRADING DAYS DAYSARE ACHIEVABLE" "OUR TEAM IS HERE TO GUIDE AND SUPPORT YOU EVERY STEP OF THE WAY WITH MM3
Scipio Gold Bot
Stefano Frisetti
专家
BEWARE of SCAM! SCIPIO GOLD BOT is only distributed by MQL5.com. Please note: this is not a commercial BOT, but a professional one. Distribution is limited to 100 copies in total, and the price may increase without notice. Thisi is MT4 versione, Mt5 version is here:  https://www.mql5.com/it/market/product/148820 The differences that make SCIPIO EA unique are: + no variable settings or settings that the TRADER must enter + only opens one trade at a time + always uses close and fixed STOP LOSSES
Three Little Birds
Ahmad Aan Isnain Shofwan
专家
️ 三只小鸟 EA 源于亏损，历经痛苦臻于完美，目标明确地发布。️ 结构，而非投机。 三只小鸟 EA 并非普通的交易机器人。它是一个历经多年真实失败磨练的引擎，专为一个使命而设计： 在市场变得残酷时，保护、恢复并增值您的资产。 它 完美地结合了 三种强大的策略： 使用 Martingale 的损失网格 ：吸收损失并朝着完全恢复的方向发展。 使用 Martingale 进行网格获胜 ：利用动力，同时复合智能收益。 利用手数倍增进行对冲 ：抓住逆转并强制获利退出。 时间范围： H4 平台： MetaTrader 4（MT4） 最低余额： 10,000 美元 经纪商： 任何经纪商 货币对： 任何货币 对（默认设置： XAUUSD、BTCUSD、OIL、US30、US100、US500 ） 为什么选择 H4？ 因为力量源于沉默。H4 能穿透噪音。它等待。它观察。它只在结构清晰时出击。 名字？ 三种策略。三条市场路径。三只小鸟。 不是随机的。不是被动的。而是在时机到来时冷静、执着、致命。 基于经验。历经
Bitcoin Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.63 (65)
专家
The Bitcoin Robot  MT4 is engineered to execute Bitcoin trades with unparalleled   efficiency and precision . Developed by a team of experienced traders and developers, our   Bitcoin Robot   employs a sophisticated algorithmic approach (price action, trend as well as two personalized indicators) to analyze market and execute trades swiftly with   M5 timeframe , ensuring that you never miss out on lucrative opportunities.   No grid, no martingale, no hedging,   EA only open one position at the sa
ChimeraFxTool
Marve Edom Agbor
5 (1)
专家
CHECK COMMENTS SECTION FOR BACKTESTING PARAMETERS.. The ChimeraFxTool Best EA for Prop Firms (MFF/FTMO The ChimeraFxTool Best EA for Prop Firms (MFF/FTMO)   - No Martingale   - No Grid   - No Hedging Best Risk Management   - Daily Loss limit   - Stop loss and TP protections Best Profit Factor   - Daily Max Profit Lock Protection   - Monthly Profit Lock Protection Best Signal Accuracy    - Best candle Patterns    - Best timed Response     Strategy    - Trend Tracker    - Neurological bas
Exorcist Projects
Ivan Simonika
3 (1)
专家
Exorcist Bot   is a multi-currency, multi-functional advisor that works on any time frame and in any market conditions. - The robot’s operation is based on an averaging system with a non-geometric progression of constructing a trading grid. - Built-in protection systems: special filters, spread control, internal trading time limitation. - Construction of a trading network taking into account important internal levels. - Ability to customize the aggressiveness of trading. - Working with pending
Trade Vantage v4
Yvan Musatov
专家
Introducing   Trade Vantage : Professional Market Analyst Trade Vantage   is a highly effective analytical tool that uses a specialized algorithm for trading on the Forex and cryptocurrency markets. Its operating principle is based on price analysis for a certain time interval, identifying the strength and amplitude of price movements using a unique indication system. When a trend loses its strength and changes direction, the expert closes the previous position and opens a new one. The bot also
Trillion Pips GridX EA
Sivaramakrishnan Natarajan
专家
Trillion Pips GridX EA - Grid and Hedging Expert Advisor Trillion Pips GridX EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 that uses grid trade management, progressive lot scaling, and optional hedging logic to manage trades under various market conditions. This EA is intended for experienced traders who fully understand the risks associated with grid and martingale style trading systems. Strategy Overview Grid Trading Logic The EA opens sequential trades at defined price intervals to
MATrader QuickScalper
MARC ALBRECHT SCHMID
专家
MATrader QuickScalper – 基于 MATrader 核心的精准剥头皮 MATrader QuickScalper 是 Marc Albrecht Trading 开发的专用剥头皮 EA， 作为独立策略与广为人知的 MATrader AI 并行存在。 MATrader AI 更侧重自适应周期逻辑与更大级别的行情波动， 而 MATrader QuickScalp 则专为 快速执行、短持仓周期与干净的剥头皮入场 打造。 它之所以沿用 MATrader 名称，是因为它建立在同样的核心理念之上： 经过验证的逻辑、真实交易条件、拒绝走捷径 。 （我们在将 MATrader 系列发布到 MQL5 之前，进行了多年测试与打磨。 我们最初的 MATrader 上架曾登顶 #1，但后来被移除并重新上传，导致评价与排名被重置。 如果你愿意帮我们回到更高位置，欢迎在认真测试后留下评价。） 优化设置： 交易品种与周期以输入参数为准（剥头皮对环境条件很敏感） 推荐账户： RoboForex 美分账户（支持 0.0001 手） 为什么选择 MATrader QuickScalper？ MA
PinTrade MT4
Evgeniy Zhdan
专家
The trading Expert Advisor's strategy is based on one of the most powerful technical analysis signals - the Pin Bar. When determining this figure, a trading expert studies the current market situation and, if there is a combination of certain factors, it starts working. It is recommended to start working with a small trading lot . As you become familiar with the work of an expert, the trading lot can be increased (use money management) to a psychologically acceptable size. Attention : the fo
Gold Lady
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
1 (1)
专家
The Gold Lady Expert Advisor for gold trading in the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) platform is an automated trading system specifically designed for gold (XAU/USD) trading. Such advisors typically use algorithms to execute trades based on technical analysis and other market data. the full list for your convenience is available https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller The advisor employs neural networks to analyze market data in real time, skillfully adapting to changing conditions and issuing highl
Us30 and Xauusd Hedging Scalper
Harsh Tiwari
专家
### Forex Hedging Expert Advisor: No Loss Strategy #### Overview The Forex Hedging Expert Advisor (EA) with a No Loss Strategy is an advanced automated trading system designed to mitigate risk and protect against adverse market movements. The core principle behind this EA is to implement a sophisticated hedging strategy that aims to lock in profits and minimize losses in volatile forex markets. This EA is ideal for traders who seek a robust, risk-averse trading solution that maintains capital
Btcusd Grid
Ahmad Aan Isnain Shofwan
1 (1)
专家
BTCUSD GRID EA 是一款旨在使用网格交易策略的自动化程序 BTCUSD GRID EA 对于初学者和经验丰富的交易者都非常有用。 虽然您可以使用其他类型的交易机器人，但网格交易策略的逻辑性质使加密货币网格交易机器人可以轻松地执行自动交易而不会出现问题。 如果您想尝试网格交易机器人，BTCUSD GRID EA 是整体上最好的平台。 BTCUSD GRID EA 对于加密货币行业非常有效，因为即使在货币波动的情况下，它也能够以理想的价格点执行自动交易。 这种自动交易策略的主要目的是在 EA 内以预设的价格变动发出大量买卖订单。 这种特殊的策略很容易实现自动化，因此通常用于加密货币交易。 如果使用得当，网格交易策略可以让人们在资产价格变化时赚钱。 网格 交易策略已被证明是最有效的。 由于加密货币价格的波动。   -------------------------------------------------- ----------------------------------------------------   ---------- --------------
EA Quantum IQ7 ALL in ONE
Tjia Elisabeth Jasmine Canadi
专家
It is time to change the game !; the Expert Advisor (EA) that once dominated you has evolved into an EA Mastermind. There are EA-AutoRobot algorithms, EA-Panel Trading algorithms, and advanced AI Analysts available. It is time for you to become a self-taught expert. You can even compare eight Pair systems and their precise predictions. Here, you have the capability to perform three activities simultaneously. Become an Analyst, Trader, and Investor on five robot machines that can operate identic
Guran xauusd
Ran Gu
专家
现在优惠,前十每月30美元,十人之后恢复1000每月  功能介绍 0. 当屏幕上方编辑框显示   交易量热度=0 请耐心等待   1.当屏幕上方编辑框显示 反转=0 ( 等待=1时候,准备买入, 等待=-1时候,准备卖出 ) 2.当 等待!=0  并且等待=反转 的时候,ea正式开仓,大家可以看时机加仓 3.ea属性中屏蔽a和屏蔽b两个参数是屏蔽一些交易信号,如果赋值1,屏蔽效果不再起作用,最好改为0.5,0.8 4.属性中周期可以赋值(40/100),周期越小交易会越频繁,盈利率越小,相反周期越大,交易次数越少,盈利率越高 5.开仓手数初始=0.2,可以自行修改 6.当基本符合开仓条件,ea属性中 提醒=1 的时候会播放 音频提醒大家准备开仓,提醒=0 关闭音频不会再提醒 7.模式 0:达到条件平仓 1:修改止损 8.ea属性在可以设置 达到预期利润 如5000 相当于0.01手交易黄金盈利50,对应属性中的周期,周期越大,可以设置预期利润放大 9.达到预期利润后可以选择  部分平仓 ,0.5相当于平仓50% ea声明 敬请各位用户高度留意，本EA产品仅致力于在交易的适当时机为用
Perfect Smart Scalper
Abdelmaseh Adel Azez Abdelmaseh
5 (2)
专家
We are pleased to introduce our new and innovative product, the high-quality automated trading robot, designed to be a lifelong Passive income source. Live Monitoring Accounts Contact me on messages After renting or purchasing, please contact me via private message to receive the link to our Telegram group. Also  You can test the product for a period of 3 months before purchasing it for only $30. Instructions: Use Default Setting On Those Pairs(Change only the risk type depending on Each pai
GOLD Max MT4
Peng Peng Gao
专家
GOLD MAX — 引领黄金交易的智能新纪元 欢迎来到黄金交易的全新境界！我们隆重推出   GOLD MAX ，隶属趋势智能交易系统家族的最新成员，专注于   XAUUSD（黄金/美元）   的精准交易。无论市场如何波动，GOLD MAX 都能以卓越的策略和稳定的表现，助您在黄金市场中把握闪耀的交易良机！ 为什么选择 GOLD MAX？ 智能交易，专注黄金 基于趋势交易系统，每笔交易提前布局，机会可靠、逻辑清晰 不惧怕任何回测或实盘验证，交易逻辑完全透明，杜绝虚假策略 采用先进的波动触发与价格结构入场机制 ️ 结合固定止损与移动止盈，风险可控 支持马丁、网格等多种资金管理模式 灵活适配，即装即用 支持 M5、M15、M30、H1、H2、H4 等多种时间周期 只需加载至 XAUUSD 图表，设定风险偏好，即可开启全自动交易 专注于交易质量，不追求高频交易，稳健累积收益 技术参数 交易配置 交易品种 ：XAUUSD（黄金/美元），兼容 USDJPY 推荐周期 ：H1、H2、H4（黄金），M30、H1（美
Benefit EA
Vsevolod Merzlov
专家
Benefit EA is a non-indicative flexible grid adviser with special entry points that provide a statistical advantage, revealed through the mathematical modeling of market patterns. The EA does not use stop loss. All trades are closed by take profit or trailing stop. It is possible to plan the lot increments. The "Time Filter" function is set according to the internal time of the terminal as per the displayed time of the instrument's server, not the operating system (can match). This function allo
Meat EA
Roman Kanushkin
5 (1)
专家
The Meat EA is a fully automatic, 24-hour trading system. It trades based on analysis of market movement on the basis of a built-in indicator and the Moving Average trend indicator. The system is optimized for working with the EURUSD currency pair on the M30 timeframe. It is recommended to use an ECN/STP broker with low spread, low commission and fast execution. Signal monitoring Working currency pair/timeframe: EURUSD M30. Advantages never trades against the market; the higher the risk, the hi
Octopus Stability
Aleksandr Shurgin
专家
After a thorough work and search for the optimal values of each of the Expert Advisor's parameters, the most stable settings of the algorithms have been selected, which do not require over large history periods. The robot uses a universal trading strategy, allowing the use of the currency pairs EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCHF, USDJPY and other pairs with low spread. The EA trades on a 5-minute timeframe , it uses levels defined automatically on the bases of multiple parallel price movement calculation me
PointerX
Vasja Vrunc
专家
PointerX is based on its own oscillator and built-in indicators (Pulser, MAi, Matsi, TCD, Ti, Pi) and operates independently. With PointerX you can create your own strategies . Theoretically all indicator based strategies are possible, but not martingale, arbitrage, grid, neural networks or news. PointerX includes 2 Indicator Sets All Indicator controls Adjustable Oscillator Take Profit controls Stop Loss controls Trades controls Margin controls Timer controls and some other useful operations. T
作者的更多信息
TDI Pro Grid Basket EA
Oluwasegun Emmanuel Banjo
专家
Overview: TDI Pro Grid Basket EA is a grid-based Expert Advisor that combines the power of the Traders Dynamic Index (TDI) signals with smart basket money management. It is designed for trend trading with flexible grid adds, risk-based lot sizing, and cumulative basket-level take profit. Main Features: TDI signals: Sharkfin, MBL cross, and MA cross (configurable, ANY/ALL). Trend filter: EMA 50/200 confirmation filter. Smart sizing: Fixed lot or % of equity risk. Grid adds:   fixed distance, wi
LFA TDI entry
Oluwasegun Emmanuel Banjo
指标
TDI Signal Engine (3 signal types) Sharkfin (ReEntry) MBL Cross MA Cross (Green/Red cross) Level Guide Filter Choose how signals are validated around the mid-level (default 50): ZONE mode CROSS50 mode Custom mid level and tolerance Trend Filters Optional EMA trend filter (Fast/Slow EMA) Optional HMA filter (requires the HMA indicator if enabled) Entry Modes Conservative mode : one basket at a time per symbol Aggressive mode : allows multiple baskets
TDI Smart EA
Oluwasegun Emmanuel Banjo
专家
Overview TDI Smart Money – MultiBasket Grid EA v4.4 is an automated trading system built around the Traders Dynamic Index (TDI) and smart-money style confluence. The EA opens trades only when your selected TDI signal conditions align with optional filters such as Supply/Demand zones , Fibonacci premium/discount , and trend filters . Each signal can create its own independent basket , meaning the EA can manage multiple baskets at the same time (depending on your chosen entry mode). The grid logic
筛选:
无评论
回复评论