LFA TDI entry

TDI Signal Engine (3 signal types)

  • Sharkfin (ReEntry)

  • MBL Cross

  • MA Cross (Green/Red cross)

Level Guide Filter

  • Choose how signals are validated around the mid-level (default 50):

    • ZONE mode

    • CROSS50 mode

  • Custom mid level and tolerance

Trend Filters

  • Optional EMA trend filter (Fast/Slow EMA)

  • Optional HMA filter (requires the HMA indicator if enabled)

Entry Modes

  • Conservative mode: one basket at a time per symbol

  • Aggressive mode: allows multiple baskets


