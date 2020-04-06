🔹 HMA Multi-Basket Grid EA (MT4)

HMA Multi-Basket Grid EA is a rule-based automated trading system for MetaTrader 4 designed to manage multiple independent trade baskets using a structured grid approach.

The Expert Advisor focuses on order management, basket control, and risk handling, making it suitable for traders who want an organized grid framework rather than a single-trade system.

🔧 Key Features

Multi-Basket Architecture

Each signal opens and manages its own basket independently using unique magic numbers.

HMA-Based Market Direction

Uses Hull Moving Average logic to align baskets with market direction.

Grid Expansion Control

Grid orders are added based on predefined distance rules, with optional expansion logic to adapt to market movement.

Basket-Level Management Basket Take Profit Basket Stop Loss Break-Even handling Dynamic grid sizing (lot multiplier support)

Built-in Safety Guards (Market Compliant) Order rate limiting Maximum total orders control Maximum active baskets limit Margin and lot normalization checks

These protections ensure smooth operation during long testing and live trading.



⚙️ Customisable Inputs

Lot sizing (fixed or scaled)

Grid distance (points)

Maximum grid additions

Lot multiplier

Basket TP / SL modes

Maximum total orders

Maximum active baskets

Slippage and execution settings

All parameters are adjustable to fit different trading styles and risk preferences.

📊 Recommended Usage

Timeframes: H1 and above

Symbols: Major and minor FX pairs (testing recommended)

Account type: ECN or Standard

VPS recommended for continuous operation

⚠️ Risk Disclaimer

Trading involves risk.

This Expert Advisor uses grid techniques, which may increase exposure during certain market conditions.

Always test on a demo account before using on a live account and apply appropriate risk management.

No trading system can guarantee profits.

🛠️ Support & Updates