Gold Dollar Correlation

Gold Dollar Correlation

Real-time XAUUSD / Dollar Index correlation dashboard with a visual gauge and plain-language trade guidance (Buy Bias / Sell Bias / Wait). Works on any broker out of the box. Alerts fire the moment the gold-dollar relationship shifts.

Gold typically moves opposite the US Dollar — but that relationship isn't constant. It weakens or breaks down during news events and safe-haven flows, which is when Dollar-based gold strategies start giving confusing signals.

Gold Dollar Correlation Pro tracks this relationship for you in real time and shows you, at a glance, whether it's currently safe to trust.

How it works:

  • Calculates a rolling Pearson correlation between XAUUSD and the Dollar Index on every new bar
  • Classifies the reading into zones: Strong Inverse, Moderate Inverse, Decoupled, or Unusual Positive
  • Cross-checks short-term momentum on both instruments
  • Combines both into a plain-language guidance panel: Buy Bias / Sell Bias / Wait / No Dollar Bias / Caution
  • Optional alerts (pop-up, push, sound) when the correlation state or guidance changes

Dollar Index data — works on any broker: By default, the indicator builds its own Dollar Index reading from EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, USDCHF and USDCAD, so it works immediately on any broker with no setup. If your broker offers a native Dollar Index symbol (e.g. Deriv's DXYUSD), you can optionally switch to that for a more precise reading — the indicator checks it's available before using it, and falls back automatically if it isn't.

Key features:

  • Live gauge (-1 to +1) and color-coded correlation line (green/orange/red by zone)
  • Trend detector — shows if the relationship is strengthening or weakening
  • Configurable alerts, independent for correlation changes vs. trade guidance changes
  • Modern dark dashboard with an optional one-click professional chart theme (candles, background, grid)
  • Works out of the box on any broker; optional broker-native Dollar Index override for extra precision

Best used as a confirmation/context tool alongside your own price action and risk management — not as a standalone entry system. Always set your own stop-loss and position size.

All readings are statistical and provided for informational purposes; they are not financial advice, and past correlation behavior doesn't guarantee future results.


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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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5 (18)
Индикаторы
Gold Entry Sniper – Профессиональная Мульти-Таймфрейм ATR Панель для Скальпинга и Свинг-Трейдинга на Золоте Gold Entry Sniper — это передовой индикатор для MetaTrader 5, разработанный для точных сигналов на покупку/продажу по XAUUSD и другим инструментам. Основан на логике ATR Trailing Stop и мульти-таймфрейм анализе , этот инструмент идеально подходит как для скальперов, так и для среднесрочных трейдеров, обеспечивая чёткие точки входа с высокой вероятностью . Основные возможности и преимуществ
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
Скидка заканчивается через 24 часа — следующая цена $ 69 ZORYK — продвинутая сигнальная система для XAUUSD в MetaTrader 5 Вам знакомо это чувство. Вы долго анализируете золото. Ждёте подходящего момента для входа. Наконец открываете сделку — и цена сразу начинает двигаться против вас. Вы закрываете позицию слишком рано, передвигаете Stop Loss или сомневаетесь всего несколько секунд. После этого рынок достигает именно той цели, которую вы ожидали изначально, но уже без вас. Проблема не всегда за
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Индикаторы
Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals - Professional Trend & Signal Detection Indicator Advanced Heikin Ashi Visualization with Intelligent Signal System for Manual & Automated Trading Final Price: $149 ---------> Price goes up $10 after every 10 sales . Limited slots available — act fast . Overview Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals is a professional-grade MetaTrader 5 indicator that combines pure Heikin Ashi candle visualization with an advanced momentum-shift detection system. Designed for both manual traders
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Индикаторы
Торговые сигналы в реальном времени с использованием M1 Quantum: Сигнал  (Сделка выполнена автоматически с помощью Quantum Trade Assistant , бесплатно включённого в этот продукт.) Последние новости : Выпущена версия 1.64. Теперь для всех сделок Stop Loss размещается за соответствующими зонами поддержки/сопротивления. Функция Smart Close также была улучшена для повышения производительности EA в этой версии. С 9 августа live-сигнал работает на версии 1.64. План цен: Текущая цена: $169 (Предложени
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
Представляем   Quantum TrendPulse   , совершенный торговый инструмент, который объединяет мощь   SuperTrend   ,   RSI   и   Stochastic   в один комплексный индикатор, чтобы максимизировать ваш торговый потенциал. Разработанный для трейдеров, которые ищут точность и эффективность, этот индикатор помогает вам уверенно определять рыночные тренды, сдвиги импульса и оптимальные точки входа и выхода. Основные характеристики: Интеграция SuperTrend:   легко следуйте преобладающим рыночным тенденциям и п
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Индикаторы
ARIBot is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates — all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cus
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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