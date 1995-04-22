A high-frequency, high-win-rate scalper — and an honest look at what that means

Aurexa trades H1 breakout signals on gold, confirmed by an M15 EMA(21) pullback entry. In backtesting, it runs a win rate around 90%. Before you read that as "low risk," read the next section — it's the most important thing on this page.

The payoff profile — and why the risk management isn't optional

A ~90% win rate does not mean low risk. It means most trades close with a small profit, and the occasional loss is proportionally larger — in our testing, the average win-to-average-loss ratio runs around 0.12:1. The edge depends entirely on that win rate holding up. This is a structurally different risk profile from a trend-following system, and it's the reason Aurexa ships with several protective mechanisms as defaults, not options you have to know to turn on:

Portfolio-level risk caps — deliberately blocks new entries when aggregate exposure gets too large for the account size. On small deposits, this can mean the EA sits out trades. That's the cap doing its job, not a malfunction.

— deliberately blocks new entries when aggregate exposure gets too large for the account size. On small deposits, this can mean the EA sits out trades. That's the cap doing its job, not a malfunction. Equity-based stops — a hard floor independent of individual trade stops

— a hard floor independent of individual trade stops Risk-based lot sizing — position size adjusts to account equity, not a fixed lot

— position size adjusts to account equity, not a fixed lot Two-stage partial-close ladder — takes partial profit at 0.5×ATR, then again at 1.0×ATR, converting the high win-rate behavior into locked-in gains instead of letting winners round-trip back to breakeven

If you disable these to increase trade frequency or size, understand that you are removing the exact mechanisms this system's risk profile depends on.

How it works

Entry signal : H1 breakout detection

: H1 breakout detection Entry confirmation : M15 EMA(21) pullback module before execution

: M15 EMA(21) pullback module before execution Position sizing : Risk-based, scaled to current account equity

: Risk-based, scaled to current account equity Exit : Two-stage partial-close ladder (0.5×ATR / 1.0×ATR) plus equity-based stop

: Two-stage partial-close ladder (0.5×ATR / 1.0×ATR) plus equity-based stop Session handling: Entries blocked during illiquid or technical-break windows on gold rather than forcing a fill

Built through real iteration, not a single backtest run

This EA has gone through multiple debugging cycles against live trade data, not just historical simulation — including fixes for orphaned position tracking, session-block edge cases, and webhook signal handling for the companion Telegram distribution system. It's actively maintained, and updates are versioned and published, not silent.

Requirements

Symbol : XAUUSD (Gold)

: XAUUSD (Gold) Chart timeframe : H1

: H1 Account type : Hedging accounts only

: Hedging accounts only Recommended minimum deposit : $100+ — the portfolio risk cap automatically scales protection to your account size; on very small accounts it may reduce trade frequency by design

: $100+ — the portfolio risk cap automatically scales protection to your account size; on very small accounts it may reduce trade frequency by design Broker: Any broker offering tight XAUUSD spreads on a hedging account.

Who this is for

Traders who want the experience of a high win-rate system — most trades closing green — and who will respect the built-in risk caps rather than override them for more frequent or larger entries.

Who this is NOT for

If you're planning to disable the portfolio risk caps or equity stops to trade larger size, this isn't built for that — you'd be running a fundamentally different (and untested) risk profile. If you want a system built for favorable reward-to-risk over win rate, that's a different profile entirely — see [Trendrix].

Version history

v11.7 — current release.

Risk Disclosure

Past test results do not guarantee future performance. This system's risk profile depends on maintaining a high win rate — a sustained drop in win rate can produce losses even though most individual trades are structured as small wins. Trading leveraged instruments like gold CFDs carries substantial risk of loss. Use position sizing appropriate to your account and risk tolerance, and do not disable the built-in risk management without understanding the consequences.