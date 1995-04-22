AR Scalper Pro EA Mt5

AR Scalper Pro EA MT5

AR Scalper Pro EA MT5 is a gold-focused Expert Advisor designed for traders who want an automated scalping system for XAUUSD on MetaTrader 5. The robot is built around short-term gold price movement, fast order execution, controlled exposure, spread protection, and structured trade management.

The Expert Advisor is designed to work on XAUUSD / Gold and is optimized for active market conditions where gold produces short-term directional movement and frequent price reactions. The system is intended for traders who prefer an automated scalping approach with predefined risk parameters instead of manual entry and exit decisions.

AR Scalper Pro does not require manual analysis after setup. Once attached to the recommended chart, the robot monitors price action, spread, market movement, trading conditions, and active exposure. It can place and manage trades automatically according to the configured settings.

The product is designed for MetaTrader 5 and supports brokers using gold symbols with suffixes such as XAUUSD, XAUUSDm, XAUUSDc, or similar symbol formats, provided that the broker offers normal trading conditions for gold and the symbol is available in the Market Watch.

Main Purpose

AR Scalper Pro EA MT5 is built for automated gold scalping. The robot focuses on short-term market reactions and attempts to capture small movements while managing several active positions under a controlled maximum exposure limit.

The system is not designed as a long-term trend follower. It is a fast market reaction robot for gold traders who want automated entries, automated trade handling, and structured position management.

Key Features

Gold Scalping System

The Expert Advisor is designed specifically for XAUUSD / Gold. It focuses on short-term movement, quick market reaction, and controlled trading activity.

Automated Trade Execution

The robot can automatically place, manage, and close trades based on its internal market logic and configured risk settings.

Pending Stop Based Entry Logic

The system uses a fast pending-stop style execution model to react to short-term movement. This approach is designed to enter only when price reaches a defined action zone instead of opening random market orders.

Controlled Maximum Exposure

Users can define the maximum number of active trades. This helps keep the strategy structured and avoids unlimited position expansion.

Fixed Lot and Risk Settings

The default configuration uses fixed lot trading. Users can adjust lot size according to account balance, broker conditions, and personal risk tolerance.

Spread Protection

The robot includes spread control to avoid opening trades when the market spread is higher than the configured limit.

Session and Time Control

Users can configure trading days and trading sessions. The EA can be used with full-day trading or restricted trading windows depending on the trader’s preferred setup.

Candle and Volatility Filters

The system includes filters designed to avoid abnormal market conditions and very unstable candle behavior. These filters help the robot operate only when the selected market environment is acceptable.

Tick Activity Filter

The robot checks short-term tick activity to help avoid inactive or low-quality market periods.

Trade Management

AR Scalper Pro includes automated trade management, including protective logic, optional trailing behavior, hidden or visible trade levels depending on settings, and exposure control.

Broker Compatibility

The EA is designed to work with common gold symbol suffixes. It can detect the chart symbol automatically when attached to the correct gold chart.

Clean Chart Operation

The product can run with a clean chart and does not require extra indicators to be manually added by the user.

How the Robot Works

AR Scalper Pro monitors XAUUSD price movement and waits for short-term trading opportunities. When the market conditions match the configured environment, the robot prepares pending-stop style entries around the current price area. If price reaches the entry zone, a trade may be activated.

The EA then manages active trades according to its internal exit and protection logic. Some trades may close quickly with small profits, while others may remain open longer until the market provides a suitable exit or reaches a protective level.

This style is suitable for traders who understand that scalping systems can open and close multiple small trades and may sometimes keep several positions active while waiting for the market to complete the cycle.

Recommended Symbol

XAUUSD
XAUUSDm
XAUUSDc
Gold symbols with similar broker suffixes

If your broker uses a special symbol name, attach the EA directly to the correct gold chart from Market Watch.

Recommended Timeframe

H1 is recommended for the default setup.

The EA should be attached to one XAUUSD / Gold chart only unless the user fully understands risk exposure and wants to test additional charts separately.

Recommended Account Type

Hedging account is recommended.

The robot can manage multiple positions on the same symbol. A hedging account gives the EA the correct trading environment for its intended behavior. Netting accounts may not behave the same way because opposite positions can be merged by the trading platform.

Recommended Broker Conditions

Low spread gold account
Fast execution
Stable server connection
VPS recommended
Hedging account recommended
XAUUSD trading enabled
Sufficient margin for gold trading

Recommended Deposit

The required deposit depends on broker leverage, spread, account type, symbol contract size, and selected lot size.

For standard accounts, a higher balance is recommended when using 0.01 lot on gold because gold can move quickly and the EA may keep several positions active.

For safer testing, users may start on a demo account or a cent account with smaller lot exposure before using a standard real account.

Suggested Starting Setup

Symbol: XAUUSD / Gold
Timeframe: H1
Lot: 0.01 for standard account testing
Max Trades: default setting
Spread Protection: enabled
VPS: recommended
Account Type: hedging
Testing First: strongly recommended

Important Notes Before Use

This Expert Advisor is designed for XAUUSD / Gold. It is not recommended to run it on random symbols without testing.

Results can vary depending on broker spread, execution speed, slippage, symbol contract size, account leverage, and market conditions.

Scalping systems are sensitive to broker conditions. A low-spread broker and stable VPS can improve execution consistency.

Do not use high lot size without forward testing.

Do not run the EA on multiple charts with the same symbol unless you understand the combined exposure.

Always test the robot in the Strategy Tester and on a demo account before using it on a real account.

Main Inputs

Lot Size

Controls the fixed trading volume used by the EA.

Max Trades

Controls the maximum number of active trades allowed by the system.

Entry Gap

Controls the distance used by the entry engine.

Spread Protection

Prevents trading when spread is higher than the allowed level.

Trading Sessions

Allows the user to define when the EA is allowed to trade.

Candle and Volatility Filters

Help the EA avoid unsuitable or unstable market conditions.

Trailing and Protection Settings

Allow the user to configure how trades are managed after entry.

Daily Profit and Drawdown Controls

Optional protection settings that can be adjusted according to the user’s risk plan.

Best Use Case

AR Scalper Pro EA MT5 is best suited for traders who:

Want an automated gold scalping robot
Trade XAUUSD on MetaTrader 5
Use a hedging account
Prefer controlled maximum exposure
Understand that scalping needs good broker execution
Want to test on demo or cent account before real trading
Prefer automated trade management instead of manual scalping

Not Recommended For

Very high spread accounts
Slow execution brokers
Netting accounts
Very small standard accounts with high lot size
Users who expect guaranteed profit
Users who do not understand gold volatility
Running on many symbols without testing

Frequently Asked Questions

1. Which symbol should I use?

Use XAUUSD / Gold. Broker suffixes such as XAUUSDm or XAUUSDc can be used if the broker provides them.

2. Which timeframe is recommended?

H1 is recommended for the default setup.

3. Does the EA work automatically?

Yes. After setup, the EA can open, manage, and close trades automatically according to its internal logic and input settings.

4. Is a VPS recommended?

Yes. A VPS is recommended because gold scalping requires stable connection and consistent execution.

5. Can I use a cent account?

Yes. A cent account can be used for lower-risk forward testing. Please remember that cent account balance and profit are usually displayed in cents.

6. Can I use it on a real account immediately?

It is better to test on demo first, then on a small real or cent account, and only increase risk after reviewing forward results.

7. Does the EA guarantee profit?

No. No trading robot can guarantee profit. Results depend on market conditions, broker execution, spread, slippage, and risk settings.

8. Can I change the lot size?

Yes. The lot size can be adjusted. Lower lot size reduces exposure. Higher lot size increases both potential profit and risk.

9. Can I run it on other symbols?

The EA is designed for XAUUSD / Gold. Other symbols are not recommended unless tested carefully.

10. What account type is best?

A hedging account is recommended because the robot can manage multiple active positions on the same symbol.

Risk Warning

Trading gold with automated systems involves risk. Market conditions can change quickly, and past performance does not guarantee future results. Use proper lot size, test carefully, and trade only with risk capital you can afford to lose.

Support

For support, product questions, or setup guidance, please use the MQL5 built-in messaging system or the product comments section.

Updates

Future updates may include additional broker compatibility improvements, execution refinements, user interface improvements, and risk-management enhancements based on user feedback and forward testing.
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Vladimir Mametov
专家
这是一款专为 MetaTrader 5 平台打造的全自动智能交易系统（Expert Advisor，EA），专门针对 US30（道琼斯工业平均指数） 交易进行了深度优化。交易逻辑结合了美国股指的典型市场特征，包括趋势行情、盘中回调以及高波动阶段，能够自动完成信号识别、开仓、持仓管理和离场操作。 EA 的核心理念是让盈利单尽可能持续运行，同时严格控制亏损风险。盈利仓位可通过智能移动止损（Trailing Stop）持续跟随趋势；当持仓出现亏损且 M1（1 分钟）周期检测到反向信号时，系统可自动提前离场，以减少不必要的回撤。 实盘信号： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2376781 首发优惠： 当前价格仅限前 20 位购买者。售出 20 份后，产品价格将上调 100 美元 ，调整为 599 美元 。 产品理念 本 EA 专为希望实现 US30 全自动交易的投资者设计，采用趋势跟随结合回调入场的交易策略，在市场已有明确方向时寻找更优的进场位置，而不是盲目追涨杀跌。 盈利订单可采用 移动止损 持续跟随行情，在锁定利润的同时尽可能捕捉更大的趋势；如果交易者更喜欢
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
专家
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
Pulse Engine
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.06 (36)
专家
最新消息——目前仅剩少量存货，欲购从速！ 该系统的主要目标是在不使用任何有风险的鞅或网格的情况下实现长期的实时性能。  数量极其有限，现价优惠 最终价格 1499 美元 【实时信号】    |    【回测结果】    |    【设置指南】    |    【FTMO 结果】 一种不同的交易方法 Pulse Engine 不使用任何指标或特定时间框架。它采用了一种非常独特的方法，这是 MQL5 上任何其他交易系统都不采用的方法。 它交易的是日内方向性模式。这些模式是我利用自己多年来不断开发和完善的特定模式识别软件发现的。 该软件使我能够识别出市场历史上在一天中哪些时段会出现强劲的单向波动。 每个市场和每周的每一天都有其独特的走势。 这种方法之所以如此强大，是因为它不依赖于市场是处于趋势行情、反转行情还是任何特定的市场状态。其模式与这些因素完全无关。 脉冲引擎包含涵盖 六大市场的 70 多种不同模式 ，并结合超过 5万笔 交易的历史回测数据。 每个市场的回测时间均尽可能追溯至数据允许的最长时期， 外汇货币对约 20年，指数约 15 年， 加密货币 约10 年。这确保了极高的统计显
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (506)
专家
介绍     QuantumEmperor EA 是一款突破性的 MQL5 专家顾问，它正在改变您交易著名的 GBPUSD 货币对的方式！由拥有超过13年交易经验的经验丰富的交易者团队开发。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***购买 Quantum Emperor EA，即可免费获得  Quantum StarMan  !*** 私信询问更多详情 已验证信号：   点击此处 MT4版本：   点击这里 量子 EA 通道：       点击这里 每购买 10 件，价格将增加 50 美元。最终价格为 1999 美元 量子皇帝EA     采用独特的策略，将单笔交易连续拆分成五笔较小的交易。这意味着每次 EA 执行一笔交易时，它都会自动将其拆分成五个较小的仓位。 量子皇帝EA     量子帝王EA凭借其卓越的亏损交易处理方法，在众多专家顾问中脱颖而出。
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.23 (26)
专家
NEXORION: Initium Novum — 确定性逻辑与算法综合体系 NEXORION 是一款基于严密流动性处理数学算法的机构级分析系统。该项目的核心理念是“计算透明化”：交易型 EA 将混沌的价格流转化为结构化的几何区域，并将决策过程直接在交易图表上进行可视化呈现。 实时信号监控 https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signals/2372338 系统技术规格 交易资产 ：XAUUSD (黄金) 运行周期 ：H1 (1小时图) 核心方法论 ：机构流动性分析与确定性逻辑 (Institutional Liquidity Analysis & Deterministic Logic) 决策依据 ：流动性池与平衡水平的数学计算 数学架构与可视化 本系统的关键创新在于 动态计算映射 (Dynamic Computation Mapping) 。算法不仅是分析价格，更是通过以下模块构建市场的数学模型： 流动性追踪 (Liquidity Tracking) ：基于市场阶段的深度分析，精确识别买
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.83 (46)
专家
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear? Most authors just create another EA when it fails - I wanted to do it differently. Wave Rider is my personal project built out of passion - honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months, that I am using myself from very first day. Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.x upgrade notice: Cl
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.33 (112)
专家
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
专家
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
专家
SomaOil 是 MetaTrader 5 的多策略突破 EA 交易，专为 WTI 原油 (XTIUSD) 打造。一张图表、一张 EA、20 个独立策略一起作为一个多元化投资组合运行。 实时信号。 为了使其在发布时就可以使用，我使用了透明的、逐步调整的定价模型： 发布价：100 USD（48 小时） 从周一起，每售出 10 份价格上调 100 USD 即使同一天售出超过 10 份，价格每天最多上调一次 早期买家锁定产品生命周期内最优惠的价格。 概念 SomaOil 没有运行往往会过度适应狭窄市场体系的单一设置，而是附带了一组精心策划的 20 个预先调整的策略，这些策略全部在单个 WTI 图表上的单个 EA 下并行运行。 每个策略都有自己的神奇数字、评论、时间范围、波动检测参数、退出、新闻距离和批次步骤。它们共享相同的执行引擎，但独立交易，因此您无需管理数十个图表即可跨时间范围和突破广度获得真正的多元化。 作品集创建 我对两个互补的样本内范围进行了优化，每个范围都具有相同的参数网格： 5组时间范围：D1、H12、H8、H4、H1 三种突破宽度变体： V1 广泛：更宽的波动，更少但更强的
The Gold Space
Ayush V Jain
5 (3)
专家
Live Signal on Vantage https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378090 https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378091 live signal is running mode/option 1 with autolot 2 % risk. Overview:  The Gold Space is a fully automated, professional-grade Expert Advisor specifically engineered for the XAUUSD (Gold) market. Designed natively for MetaTrader 5, this EA capitalizes on high-probability volatility expansions using a precise, dynamically calculated breakout algorithm. It eliminates emotional trading by stric
SixtyNine EA
Farzad Saadatinia
4 (4)
专家
SixtyNine EA – 一款适用于 MetaTrader 5 的黄金交易专家顾问，具备 6 个集成策略层、每笔交易预设 Stop Loss，以及不使用马丁格尔、Recovery 系统或网格交易的清晰交易结构。 公开实盘信号：$500 初始资金，固定 0.02 手，500%+ 增长，实盘运行超过 20 周 公开实盘信号是 SixtyNine EA 最重要的运行证明。该账户以 $500 余额 开始交易，采用 每笔交易固定 0.02 手 ，并已持续进行超过 20 周 的真实交易。在此期间，实现了超过 500% 的总增长 。 该信号同时展示了系统在真实市场环境中的风险表现，包括约 20% 的回撤 。由于该信号是在较小的 $500 账户中使用固定 0.02 手交易，偏好更低风险的用户可以根据市场情况和经纪商执行条件选择更小的手数设置以及更保守的 set 文件。 LIVE SIGNAL HERE 价格： $299 → 下一阶段： $499 → 最终： $999 SixtyNine EA 专为 MetaTrader 5 平台上的黄金（XAUUSD）交易 设计。它结合了 6 个集成策略层
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.5 (20)
专家
更新：下一价格：599 美元，最终价格：999 美元 如果您重视诚实和为真实交易而构建的真正交易系统，而不是一个看起来完美无瑕但最终可能导致账户爆仓的直线回测，那么这可能适合您。 无马丁格尔/无网格 22个月实时信号 +250% 实时增长 【实时信号】    |  【FTMO 结果】    |  【主投资组合】  |  【回测指南】 为什么 Range Breakout EA 如此稳定？ Range Breakout EA 基于一种众所周知的市场行为：交易时段之间的波动性变化。 亚洲交易时段的波动性通常较低，形成一个狭窄的价格区间。伦敦交易时段开盘后，波动性增加，价格往往会突破该区间 并继续朝突破方向移动。 该系统会交易这种突破，并在当天晚些时候波动性开始减弱时平仓。 它不使用指标或固定时间框架，这有助于减少过拟合。系统内部使用突破过滤器来避免低质量的突破交易。 该策略在 XAUUSD、USDJPY、BTCUSD、US30 和 DE40 等货币对上表现尤为出色。 同时交易多个市场可以实现强大的分散风险能力。 加入社区！ 公众社区：  点击这里！ 请私信我并附上购
作者的更多信息
Ar Gold Fusion Pro EA
Arslan Rouf
1 (1)
专家
Current Launch Price: USD 69. This introductory offer is available for a limited time only AR Gold Fusion Pro EA MT5 AR Gold Fusion Pro is a professional automated trading system developed specifically for XAUUSD on MetaTrader 5. The Expert Advisor combines four complete trading engines inside one coordinated master framework. These are not four simple entry variations or basic strategy presets. Each engine is a complete backend trading system with its own internal market processing, signal
Gold Tensor AI EA
Arslan Rouf
专家
Startup setting Before the first run, set the first protection input to false. This input is an activation safeguard. After it is disabled, the EA can operate normally. Overview Gold Tensor AI EA is an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 designed specifically for Gold and XAUUSD symbols. It uses a campaign-based execution model rather than a single entry signal. Before opening or managing positions, the EA evaluates directional pressure, momentum, volatility, spread conditions, current exposure,
Gbpusd Quant Brain EA
Arslan Rouf
专家
Gbpusd Quant Brain EA MT5 Overview Gbpusd Quant Brain EA is an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 designed for automated trading on the GBPUSD pair. The EA uses a structured rule-based trading approach with market condition checks, trade timing filters, risk settings, and automated trade management. It is developed mainly for GBPUSD and is intended for users who want a pair-specific automated trading system rather than a multi-symbol or high-frequency trading robot. The recommended chart setup
AR Trader Practice Coach Mt5
Arslan Rouf
实用工具
AR Trade Practice Coach MT5 is a chart-based practice utility for MetaTrader 5. It is designed for traders who want to train their manual trading decisions on historical price movement without sending real orders to the broker. The tool creates a live-style practice environment directly on the MT5 chart. You can replay market movement, place virtual BUY or SELL trades, manage SL and TP levels, close trades manually, and review your practice results through an on-chart trade history panel. Thi
FREE
AI Chart Assistant Mt5
Arslan Rouf
实用工具
AI Chart Assistant MT5 AI Chart Assistant MT5 is a professional manual chart intelligence exporter for MetaTrader 5, designed for traders who want to use ChatGPT with real, structured and deeply prepared MT5 market context. Most traders use ChatGPT for trading analysis by typing simple questions like: “Analyze this chart” “Should I buy or sell?” “Find support and resistance” The problem is that ChatGPT cannot properly analyze a chart without complete market context. AI Chart Assistant MT5
FREE
Gold Daily Analysis Engine
Arslan Rouf
指标
Gold Daily Analysis Engine Gold Daily Analysis Engine is a MetaTrader 5 indicator designed for XAUUSD daily structure analysis. The indicator helps traders observe daily gold movement through structure levels, daily range behavior, liquidity sweep conditions, reaction zones, and a simple market status panel. It is a manual decision-support tool and does not place trades automatically. Overview Gold can move quickly during active market sessions. This indicator is designed to organize the da
FREE
Bitcoin Daily Top Bottom Engine
Arslan Rouf
指标
Bitcoin Daily Top Bottom Engine Bitcoin Daily Top Bottom Engine is a MetaTrader 5 indicator created for Bitcoin market structure analysis. The indicator is designed to help traders observe daily price behavior, possible daily extreme areas, liquidity sweep conditions, and market status. It is a manual decision-support tool and does not execute trades automatically. Overview Bitcoin often moves through wide daily ranges. This indicator helps organize that movement into a simple structure vie
FREE
Gold Dominator Pro
Arslan Rouf
专家
Gold Dominator Pro MT5 Overview Gold Dominator Pro is an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 developed for automated trading on Gold symbols such as XAUUSD and common broker suffix variants like XAUUSDm. The EA uses a structured rule-based trading engine. It checks market direction, volatility, spread conditions, trade timing, and internal signal quality before opening a trade. The purpose of the EA is to provide organized automated trade execution for Gold with configurable risk and trade manag
Quantum Observation Engine
Arslan Rouf
指标
Quantum Observation Engine Quantum Observation Engine is a MetaTrader 5 indicator designed for visual market observation and manual decision support. The indicator helps traders read current market conditions through a clean panel and structure-based visual information. It does not open, modify, or close trades. It is not an Expert Advisor and it does not provide automatic trading execution. Overview Quantum Observation Engine focuses on market state analysis. It observes recent candle beha
FREE
AR Quant Binance Futures Bridge MT5
Arslan Rouf
实用工具
AR Quant Binance Futures Bridge MT5 is a professional utility for MetaTrader 5 that allows you to bring selected Binance USDT-M Futures symbols into MT5 for charting, analysis, and indicator-based workflows. With this product, you can load Binance Futures symbols, including altcoin futures, directly into MetaTrader 5 even if your broker does not offer those markets. Once loaded, you can open the generated charts in MT5, apply your indicators, use your templates, and analyze Binance Futures pri
FREE
Gold Future Engine EA
Arslan Rouf
专家
Gold Future Engine EA MT5 Overview Gold Future Engine EA is an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 designed for automated trading on Gold symbols such as XAUUSD and common broker suffix variants. The EA uses a structured rule-based trading engine with market condition checks, volatility filters, spread control, lot management, and configurable trade protection settings. It is developed mainly for Gold trading on the H4 timeframe. The system is intended for users who want an automated Gold tradin
Pending Stop Pro MT5
Arslan Rouf
指标
Pending Stop Pro MT5 Indicator Professional Pending-Stop Signal Indicator for MetaTrader 5 Pending Stop Pro MT5 Indicator is a visual trading tool designed to display structured pending-stop style signals directly on the MetaTrader 5 chart. This indicator is created for traders who want a clear chart-based signal system with entry levels, stop-loss levels, target zones, signal status, and professional visual guidance without automatic trade execution. The recommended market is Gold / XAUUSD
Pending Stop Pro EA Mt5
Arslan Rouf
专家
Pending Stop Pro EA MT5 Professional Pending-Stop Trading Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 Pending Stop Pro EA MT5 is a structured Expert Advisor designed for traders who want a clear, visual, and controlled pending-stop trading system inside MetaTrader 5. The EA is built around pending-stop style entries, professional chart visualization, multi-target trade planning, risk display, and several recovery management options. It is designed to help traders identify and manage planned breakout-sty
AR Gold Force Pro EA Mt5
Arslan Rouf
专家
AR Gold Force Pro EA MT5 AR Gold Force Pro is an advanced Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, designed specifically for automated gold trading. It uses a structured 9 Strategy Engine, pending order execution, automatic market profile selection, and built-in trade protection to manage different gold market conditions. The EA is developed for gold symbols such as XAUUSD, GOLD, and broker-specific gold symbols with suffixes or prefixes. The recommended timeframe is H1. Main Concept Gold can move
AR Gold AI Matrix EA MT5
Arslan Rouf
专家
AR Gold AI Matrix EA  Live Account Monitoring    View Trading Results AR Gold AI Matrix EA AR Gold AI Matrix EA is a two-engine Expert Advisor developed specifically for Gold trading on MetaTrader 5. The system combines two independent trading engines named Neural Matrix and Causal Nexus. Each engine has its own market analysis process, trade identification, fixed lot setting, and position management structure. The engines can operate together or individually. A user can enable one engine or
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