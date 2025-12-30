Professional MultiMaster Trade Copier

Fox Wave Pro Copier - Professional Multi-Master Trade Copier

🦊 Copy trades from multiple Master accounts simultaneously with advanced risk management

⭐ Key Features

Multi-Master Architecture

  • Copy from unlimited master accounts simultaneously
  • Automatic master account detection or manual configuration
  • Real-time trade synchronization via file system
  • Independent risk management for each master

Advanced Risk Management

  • Individual risk settings per master account
  • Automatic lot size calculation based on balance ratios
  • Maximum drawdown protection
  • Daily loss limit
  • Daily profit target with auto-stop

Intelligent Filters

  • Time filter for trading hours
  • Symbol filter for instrument selection
  • News filter (high volatility protection)
  • Correlation filter (prevent overexposure)

Professional Features

  • Copy partial position closes
  • Copy break-even modifications
  • Copy trailing stops
  • Automatic conflict resolution
  • Fixed or percentage-based lot sizing

Safety

  • Automatic backup mechanisms
  • Master account connection monitoring
  • Emergency stop when limits reached
  • Protection against erroneous closures during outages

Dashboard & Notifications

  • Real-time dashboard with overview of all masters
  • Push notifications to mobile
  • Email alerts for critical events
  • Sound alarms
  • Detailed performance statistics

📋 How It Works

Master Account (Source)

  1. Install EA on master account
  2. Set Mode to "Master Account"
  3. EA automatically writes all trades to file

Slave Account (Copying)

  1. Install EA on slave account
  2. Set Mode to "Slave Account"
  3. Enter master account numbers (comma separated)
  4. Configure risk management and filters
  5. EA automatically copies all trades

Communication: EA uses MT5 common data folder for fast and reliable synchronization.

⚙️ Main Parameters

Mode Settings

  • Copier Mode: Master or Slave mode

Master Accounts (Slave only)

  • Master Account Numbers: Comma-separated account list
  • Auto-detect Masters: Automatic detection from data folder

Risk Management

  • Risk % per Master: Risk percentage per master (default 2%)
  • Max Total Risk: Maximum total risk (default 10%)
  • Lot Multiplier: Lot size multiplier (default 1.0)
  • Fixed Lots: Option for fixed lot size instead of percentage
  • Min/Max Lots Per Trade: Position size limits

Filters

  • Time Filter: Trade only during specified hours
  • Symbol Filter: Select allowed symbols
  • News Filter: News protection
  • Correlation Filter: Check correlation between positions

Protection

  • Max Drawdown: Maximum drawdown protection (default 20%)
  • Max Daily Loss: Maximum daily loss (default 5%)
  • Daily Profit Target: Target daily profit with auto-stop

Notifications

  • Sound Alerts: Audio notifications
  • Push Notifications: MT5 mobile push
  • Email Notifications: Email alerts

💎 Fox Wave Pro Copier Advantages

Multi-Master: Copy from multiple accounts simultaneously ✅ Flexible: Master and Slave on same VPS ✅ Safe: Advanced loss protection ✅ Intelligent: Automatic conflict resolution ✅ Transparent: Detailed dashboard and statistics ✅ Fast: Real-time copying (<1s latency) ✅ Reliable: Backup mechanisms during outages ✅ Easy Setup: 5 minutes and you're done

🎯 Ideal For

  • Copy Trading Services: Signal providers
  • Account Managers: Managing multiple accounts
  • PAMM Alternative: No PAMM license required
  • Family Offices: Copying family accounts
  • Prop Trading Firms: Signal distribution among traders
  • Personal Portfolio: Diversification across accounts

📊 Dashboard Overview

Real-time dashboard displays:

  • Status of each master account (ACTIVE/OFFLINE)
  • Number of active trades from each master
  • Total number of copied trades
  • Number of failed attempts
  • Daily profit/loss
  • Current drawdown
  • Emergency stop status

🔧 Technical Requirements

  • Platform: MetaTrader 5 (build 3800+)
  • VPS Recommended: For 24/7 operation
  • Common Folder: Master and Slave must have access to same data folder
  • Installation Options:
    • Master and Slave on same VPS (ideal)
    • Master and Slave on different VPS (requires shared folder/cloud sync)
    • Local PC for testing

🚀 Quick Start (5 minutes)

Step 1: Master Account

1. Open chart on master account 2. Drag EA onto chart 3. Set: Mode = "Master Account" 4. Click OK

Step 2: Slave Account

1. Open chart on slave account
2. Drag EA onto chart
3. Set: Mode = "Slave Account"
4. Enter Master Account Numbers: "12345678" (your master number)
5. Set Risk % per Master: 2.0
6. Click OK

Step 3: Verification

1. Check Dashboard - should show master as ACTIVE 2. Open test trade on master 3. Slave should automatically copy within 1-2 seconds

📝 Configuration Examples

Conservative Setup

Risk % per Master: 1.0%
Max Total Risk: 5.0%
Max Drawdown: 15%
Max Daily Loss: 3%

Standard Setup

Risk % per Master: 2.0% Max Total Risk: 10.0% Max Drawdown: 20% Max Daily Loss: 5%

Aggressive Setup

Risk % per Master: 3.0%
Max Total Risk: 15.0%
Max Drawdown: 30%
Max Daily Loss: 8%

⚠️ Important Notes

  1. One EA per chart: One chart is enough, EA monitors all symbols
  2. Automatic synchronization: EA automatically reads/writes every second
  3. Outage protection: EA won't close slave trades if master unavailable
  4. Trade comments: Each copied trade has comment with master account and ticket

🛡️ Security Features

  • Emergency Stop: Automatic stop when limits exceeded
  • Connection Monitor: Master account availability check
  • Safe Close Logic: Doesn't close trades during master outages
  • Conflict Resolution: Intelligent duplicate handling
  • Error Logging: Detailed logs for diagnostics

💼 License & Support

License: Lifetime license after purchase Activation: Automatic after MQL5 Market purchase Support: Email support + complete documentation Updates: Free updates forever

📞 Contact

Web: https://www.foxwavetrading.top Email: support@foxwavetrading.top Documentation: Included with product

⭐ Why Fox Wave Pro Copier?

After 5 years of developing trading systems, we've created the most reliable and flexible trade copier on the market. Our EA is used by dozens of prop trading firms and signal providers worldwide.

Quality Guarantee: Full functionality immediately after purchase, no hidden fees.

Copyright 2025 Fox Wave Trading. All rights reserved.


推荐产品
GoldenRatioX
Serhii Sharlai
专家
GoldenRatioX — Gold Scalping, Refined to Perfection GoldenRatioX is a powerful and intuitive platform for high-speed gold trading, designed specifically for scalpers and active traders who operate on the edge of seconds and aim to squeeze the maximum out of every price movement. After the purchase, please make sure to contact me to receive the settings.  Why gold? Gold is more than just an asset. It’s a highly liquid, volatile instrument with well-defined levels — a perfect match for scalping.
Trade Panel Prop Firm Drawdawn Limiter Pro in MT5
Mehnoosh Karimi
实用工具
Trade Panel Prop Firm Drawdown Limiter Pro for MetaTrader 5 The Trade Panel Prop Firm Drawdown Limiter Pro for MetaTrader 5 is a professional-grade solution designed specifically for prop-firm traders. This tool gives Forex traders precise control over risk and position sizing, helping them protect capital and maintain consistent performance. Engineered with a modular, multi-symbol Expert Advisor structure , the system streamlines order management—making it fast and intuitive to configure stop l
Candle Surfer EA
AutoPip Trading Ltd
专家
NEW: A Fully Automated strategy using price action and candle patterns to trade Gold (XAUUSD).   This EA can be used on any currency but recommended for XAUUSD, EURUSD and BTCUSD Safe stop loss option for FTMO and other funded accounts.  REAL BACKTEST DATA - no manipulation or backtest conditioning like other EAs! 100% Modelling Quality Backtest!  USE: Default settings on XAUUSD & XAUAUD on the M15 timeframe. Use ECN account for best results. MAIN SETTINGS Setting Value Description          Ma
Mirror Copier Client MT5
Agus Santoso
5 (1)
实用工具
交易复制器 - 投资者密码 - 复制交易 - MT4 x MT5 跨平台 注意：您需要在客户账户所跟随的主账户上安装“Mirror Copier Master”，并在跟随主账户的客户账户上安装“Mirror Copier Client” 博客： https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/756897 工作原理： https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=V7FNpuzrg5M MT4 版本 主账户： https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/114774 客户端： https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/114843 MT5 版本 主账户： https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/114775 客户端： https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/114844 “Mirror Copier”EA 是一款功能强大的工具，旨在实现不同 MetaTrader（MT4 或 MT
Gold Ict EA 2
Van Trung Pham
专家
GOLD OPTIMAL EA 2 for XAUUSD – Stable. Smart. Profitable. GOLD OPTIMAL EA is a powerful Expert Advisor built exclusively for trading XAUUSD (Gold) on the MetaTrader 5 platform. It operates with high stability, using a tightly risk-controlled strategy and optimized trading logic tailored for lower timeframes. Key Features Overview: ️ Optimized for the M5 timeframe , making it well-suited for both calm and volatile market conditions. ️ Smart trade management – automatically splits orders, handle
Algocep Grid MT5
Jacob James
专家
PROMO: ONLY 10 LEFT AT $90! Next price:        $199 Price will be kept high to limit number of users for this strategy. This EA starts trading at the open of   London (UK) Session . It is based on analysis of advanced statistical distributions combined with short to medium term reversal patterns which have mean-reversion attributes. The EA includes several smart features and allows you to trade with a fixed or automatic lot size. The EA is not sensitive to spreads but can be backtested on both
Rebatron MT5
Agus Santoso
专家
MT4 版本： https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/135899 MT5 版本： https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/135900 Rebatron – 适用于低浮动多货币对策略的三角对冲 EA Rebatron 是一款全自动 EA，采用三角对冲方法，涵盖三种主要货币对（例如）： EURUSD – GBPUSD – EURGBP 通过在这些货币对上同步开仓，Rebatron 形成了一个自平衡三角形，从而降低了整体风险敞口，并最大程度地减少了浮动回撤。 策略概述： Rebatron 不依赖市场方向。 相反，它利用三个货币对之间的相关性来保持平衡——当一个货币对波动时，其他货币对会抵消其影响。 这创建了一个中性的风险敞口系统，非常适合： 低风险交易者 长期部署 稳定的交易量 主要特点： 三角对冲引擎 低浮动设计 动态平均和恢复 基于货币对偏差的自动调整逻辑 无方向性执行 - 适用于所有市场条件 推荐设置： 货币对：欧元/美元、英镑/美元、欧元/英镑 账户类型：ECN 或低点差
SolarTrade Suite LaunchPad Market Expert
Adam Gerasimov
专家
SolarTrade Suite 金融机器人：LaunchPad 市场专家 - 专为开启交易而设计！ 这是一个使用特殊创新和先进算法来计算其价值的交易机器人，是您在金融市场世界中的助手。 使用我们来自 SolarTrade Suite 系列的指标集来更好地选择启动此机器人的时机。 在描述底部查看我们来自 SolarTrade Suite 系列的其他产品。 您想自信地驾驭投资和金融市场的世界吗？ SolarTrade Suite 金融机器人：LaunchPad 市场专家是一款创新软件，旨在帮助您做出明智的投资决策并增加您的利润。 SolarTrade Suite 金融机器人的优势：LaunchPad 市场专家： - 准确计算：我们的机器人使用先进的算法和分析方法来准确预测市场走势。 计算购买和出售资产的最佳时机。 - 用户友好界面：直观的界面将使您能够轻松掌握程序并在安装后立即开始享受其好处。 - 专家支持：我们的专业团队随时准备为您解答任何问题，并为您提供有关使用该程序的建议。 立即试用 SolarTrade Suite 金融机器人：LaunchPad Market
Mavis Trader
Lethabo Stephens Maloka
实用工具
Overview MAVIS Trader is a powerful one-click trading panel designed for traders who value speed, clarity, and precise control. It lets you open multiple Buy/Sell positions instantly, automatically synchronize SL/TP levels across all open trades, and close every position on the symbol with a single click. Perfect for scalpers, grid traders, and anyone who needs consistent, mirrored risk management without manual editing Key Features One-Click Buy/Sell: Open several trades at once with your
Rex MT5
Abdelrhman Abdelmoneim Abdelrhman Eissa
专家
User Policy For REX MT5 EA Rental Plans --- 1. REX MT5 Description: REX MT5: Advanced Algorithmic Trading Solution for XAUUSD Where Technical Precision Meets Effective Risk Management · REX MT5 is a professionally designed Expert Advisor for automated trading on the XAUUSD (Gold) pair. It employs a multi-layer confirmation system to identify high-probability trading opportunities, with a core philosophy focused on capital preservation and sustainable growth. Trading Strategy and Mechanism:
Blue CARA MT5
Duc Anh Le
专家
| Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT5 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT4  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic   R esponsive   A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhaps the most popul
Auto Trade Copier for MT5
Vu Trung Kien
4.38 (26)
实用工具
Auto Trade Copier 被设计成多的MT5账户/端子，绝对精度之间复制交易。 有了这个工具，你可以充当要么提供商（源）或接收（目的地） 。每一个交易行为将由提供商克隆到接收器，没有延迟。 以下是亮点功能：     在一个工具提供商或接收器之间转换角色。     一个供应商可以交易复制到多个接收者的账户。     绝对兼容MT5的顺序/位置管理规则，该规则允许与调整容积为每个符号只有一个位置。     自动识别和同步代理之间的符号后缀。     允许高达5特殊符号的设置（即： GOLD - > XAUUSD ，等等） 。     多lotsize设置选项。     允许过滤的订单类型将被复制。     关断端子或电源关闭后恢复以前的设置和状态。     实时控制面板。     使用方便，界面友好。 用法： - 安装工具提供的MT5终端，并选择角色“提供者” ，然后启用它。 - 安装工具接收的MT5终端，并选择角色的“接收器” ，输入提供商的帐号，然后启用它（你可以有很多接收者的帐户，只要你想） 。 设置和参数：      特殊符号设置（菜单） ： 配置高达5对特殊
Fuzzy Logic Trend EA
Percival David
专家
Exclusive EA for FOREX HEDGE account The EA (FuzzyLogicTrendEA) is based on fuzzy logic strategies based on the analysis of a set of 5 indicators and filters. Each indicator and filter has a weight in the calculation and, when the fuzzy logic result reaches the value defined in the EA parameter, a negotiation is opened seeking a pre-defined gain. As additional functions it is possible to define maximum spread, stop loss and so on . Recommended Symbol: EURUSD, AUDUSD, GBPUSD, NZDUSD, USDCAD, AUD
Day Trade ou Swing Trade com base no Inside Bar
Rodrigo Oliveira Malaquias
专家
The Inside Bar e one is a reversal/continuation candle formation, and is one of the most traded candle patterns. Robot F1 allows you to configure different trading strategies, Day Trade or swing trade, based on the Inside Bar as a starting point.  This pattern only requires two candles to perform. Robot F1 uses this extremely efficient pattern to identify trading opportunities. To make operations more effective, it has indicators that can be configured according to your strategy. Among the o
Pro Experience
Yurii Yasny
专家
Pro Experience Only 4 copies available for $99.00. Next price 199 USD ECN Pro Experience is a scalping strategy based on breaking through strong price levels. One of the oldest and most reliable strategies with the author's modernization for the current market. The strategy does not require any optimizations. We installed it on the chart according to the recommendation and enjoy trading!!! Advantages of ECN Pro Experience: - optimal SL/TP ratio - low SL, which makes the system as safe as possi
RetraceX Scalper MT5
Mazhar Ul Hassan Noorul Hassan Noor Ul Hassan
专家
Overview RetraceX Scalper is an advanced pullback scalping bot that utilizes Support & Resistance levels to identify high-probability retracement entries. It ensures precise trade execution with minimal risk and maximum reward, making it an ideal tool for traders who focus on quick pullback opportunities. Key Features Support & Resistance Detection: Identifies strong market zones for accurate trade setups. Pullback Entry Optimization: Scans for high-probability retracement entries to maximize
GoldWise
Farzad Saadatinia
专家
GoldWise —— 专业级黄金交易智能专家（Expert Advisor） 黄金历来被认为是全球最安全的资产之一，并且在长期内持续呈现增长趋势。在过去一年中，黄金价格大幅上涨，随着全球金价的上升，该资产的波动性也显著增强。 基于近期黄金市场的走势及当前的市场波动性，本 EA 采用了两种完全不同的交易策略进行开发。每种策略都可以根据不同参数和交易风格进行自定义，使交易者能够通过一个功能全面的 EA，在不同市场环境下最大化把握交易机会。 如果您正在寻找一款适用于当今高波动黄金市场的 Expert Advisor（EA），GoldWise 是一款独特的交易系统，同时结合了趋势跟随策略与真正的剥头皮（Scalping）策略。 仅剩 10 份，当前价格   239 美元   -> 下一阶段价格：   699 美元   -> 最终价格：   1299 美元 剥头皮交易策略  该策略基于 H1、H4 和 Daily 周期的日内支撑与阻力位运行，能够高效应对黄金市场的波动，并在最优进场点执行交易。 风险管理通过预设的止盈（TP）与止损（SL）水平，并结合动态移动止损来实现，旨在提升交易表现
US500 Scalper
Sergey Batudayev
专家
标准普尔 500 剥头皮交易顾问是一款创新工具，专为希望成功交易标准普尔 500 指数的交易者而设计。该指数是美国股市最广泛使用、最负盛名的指标之一，涵盖了美国最大的 500 家公司。 特点： 自动交易解决方案：     该顾问基于先进的算法和技术分析，可以根据不断变化的市场条件自动调整策略。 多种方法：     该顾问结合了多种策略，包括了解指数趋势、振荡价格分析以及最大化利润和最小化风险的算法。 灵活性和可定制性：     交易者可以自定义 EA 设置以适合他们的交易目标、风险水平和交易策略偏好。 风险管理：     顾问不断监控市场并采取措施管理风险；您可以设置在达到某些损失水平时自动终止交易。 透明度和报告：     交易者可以访问详细的报告和分析来评估顾问的表现并做出明智的投资决策。 机器人策略： 机器人设置已准备好进行交易   标准普尔 500 指数，同时考虑到该指数的价格行为。 该策略包括不使用马丁格尔的平均法。 该顾问拥有 解决一系列亏损交易的智能算法 ，可让您减少存款负担并快速克服亏损。 优点： 通过领先的标准普尔 500 指数进入全球金融市场。 基于先进技术和算法的
ComplexEuro Edge Pro
Luke Anthony Coles
专家
REAL BACKTEST / LONG TERM PROFITIBILITY Introducing ComplexEuro Edge PRO , an advanced Expert Advisor, meticulously designed 'EURUSD' trading system that specializes in executing high-precision trades by implementing a unique set of strict conditions and technical criteria.  ComplexEuro is unlike other EAs that rely on generic algorithms , martingale/grid or other 'AI' gimmicks that do not work long term. Minimum Deposit : $100 TimeFrame : M1 Pair : EURUSD VPS is recommended Auto Close at weeke
Aureus Trader
Divyesh Pandey
专家
Aureus Trader is an automated scalping robot for MetaTrader 5 designed to trade actively on liquid forex and crypto pairs with strict risk control and low latency execution. ​ What Aureus Trader does Aureus Trader focuses on short-term price movements, opening and closing trades frequently during high-liquidity sessions. ​ The algorithm uses technical filters to avoid abnormal spreads and low-volatility periods, aiming to capture quick intraday moves rather than long trends. ​ Risk management T
Copy Trade Client Pro MT5
Dechathorn Meetip
实用工具
Server Link >> h ttps://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/160109 CopyTrade Slave is a lightweight, reliable local trade copier for MetaTrader 5 that mirrors positions from a Master account to one or more Slave accounts using a fast shared-file mechanism. It is designed for signal providers, account managers, and traders who need precise synchronization of trades with flexible delay and lot control. ​ Main concept Role: Works as the Slave side of a local copy trading setup and receives trades fr
MAFiA Scalper PRO mt5
Andrii Diachenko
专家
MAFiA Scalper -Bill Williams (BW) expert advisor with a control panel for trading. !!! Advisor will work ONLY on accounts like HEDGE . The type of account can be seen in the upper left corner of the terminal. Example - there   Detailed instructions with illustrations in English, in PDF file format. - You will find a link to the instruction under the video - The video is in Russian, but you can turn on subtitles and choose the translation into your language. The main task of the adviser is to
Sonic R Pro Enhanced
Huu Thuong Nguyen
专家
Sonic R Pro Enhanced EA - 2025 版本 $249 仅限前5名购买者！ 实时信号 查看 Sonic R Pro Enhanced 的实时表现： 交易策略 Sonic R Pro Enhanced 是经典 Sonic R 策略的升级版，通过 Dragon Band（EMA 34 和 EMA 89）进行自动化交易，并结合先进算法以提高盈利能力。 时间周期：M15, M30 支持货币对：XAUUSD, BTCUSD, AUDJPY, USDJPY 交易风格：回调交易 & 反趋势交易 最低资金要求：500 USD 杠杆比例：1:200 起 用户指南 设置：只需配置一个参数 - RiskAmount 如果 RiskAmount < 0：按账户余额的百分比计算风险 如果 RiskAmount > 0：每笔交易的固定风险金额 (USD) 示例： RiskAmount = -1 : 风险为账户余额的 1% RiskAmount = -2.5 : 风险为账户余额的 2.5% RiskAmount = 50 : 每笔交易固定风险 50 USD RiskAmou
Bolic Eagle EA
Almaquio Ferreira De Souza Junior
专家
Bolic Eagle EA - Advanced Parabolic SAR-Driven Trading Algorithm Overview Bolic Eagle EA is a sophisticated algorithmic trading solution designed for traders seeking a highly adaptable and automated system rooted in the Parabolic SAR indicator. This Expert Advisor (EA) is crafted to identify and capitalize on market reversals by utilizing the precision of the Parabolic SAR, enhanced with optional trend confirmation tools, advanced risk management protocols, and unique features such as email no
MBSFX MyBestStrategies on Forex
Francesco Pinta
5 (1)
专家
Launch price $ 299  - 8   of   10   copies left at this price   Next   10   copies $34 9 Final price  $999 This EA has 39 strategies taken on my real portfolio.  All these strategies passed at least 6 months of out of samples in real. The stragegies are not martingale or grid systems and are made manually (no uses of machine learning or genethic algorithms). The basic idea on my develops is thinking the forex market as a unique market, so all strategies are applied to all changes and crosses,
Trade copier MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.58 (33)
实用工具
Trade Copier 是一种专业实用程序，旨在复制和同步交易账户之间的交易。 复制发生从供应商的帐户/终端到收件人的帐户/终端，安装在同一台计算机或 vps 上。 在购买之前，您可以在演示帐户上测试演示版本。 演示 这里 。 完整说明 这里 。 主要功能和优点： 支持复制MT5>MT5、MT4>MT5、MT5>MT4，包括МТ5 netting账户。 供应商和收件人模式在同一产品中实现。 简单直观的界面，允许您直接从图表中实时控制复制。 连接中断或终端重新启动时不会丢失设置和位置。 允许您选择要复制的符号，也可以替换接收者的符号，例如 EURUSD> USDJPY。 支持回拷贝。 能够仅复制某些订单。 允许您设置开仓交易价格的最大差异和最大时间延迟。 正确复制部分订单关闭的执行。 计算复制手数的几种方法。 同步止盈和止损。有几种方法可以计算它们的位置。 支持通过执行在“Market account”上工作，其中 SL / TP 仅在开仓后设置。 如何使用简单的设置复制交易 将供应商终端和接收终端安装在同一台计算机或 VPS 上。 在供应商终端上以“Master”模式安装复印机，然后
Mirror Copier Master MT5
Agus Santoso
5 (1)
实用工具
交易复制器 - 投资者密码 - 复制交易 - MT4 x MT5 跨平台 注意：您需要在客户账户所跟随的主账户上安装“Mirror Copier Master”，并在跟随主账户的客户账户上安装“Mirror Copier Client” 博客： https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/756897 工作原理： https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=V7FNpuzrg5M MT4 版本 主账户： https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/114774 客户端： https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/114843 MT5 版本 主账户： https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/114775 客户端： https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/114844 “Mirror Copier”EA 是一款功能强大的工具，旨在实现不同 MetaTrader（MT4 或 MT
FREE
Hedge Hog
Ofer Dvir
专家
Hedge Scalper EA Hedge Scalper EA is an advanced MQL5 Expert Advisor designed for scalping on volatile indices.Built on the foundation of the popular EA Bull Scalper v4, it extends buy-side grid trading with limited hedging capabilities—allowing long positions for bullish momentum capture, while capping shorts for controlled downside protection. Key Features: Dynamic Grid Spacing : Uses AI-driven calculations (based on candle volatility and bearish sentiment) or manual points to maintain a minim
Trade bot Smartic
Dmytro Merenko
专家
ID Trade_Bot BS - an effective tool for automated trading using RSI Trade_Bot BS is an efficient solution for automated trading based on RSI, allowing flexible parameter customization and risk management. Thanks to the ability to choose a trading mode, dynamic Stop-Loss and Take-Profit levels, and trading mode adjustment (buying, selling, or both), it is suitable for various trading strategies. Key Features: Uses the RSI indicator to determine market conditions. Automatically opens an
Renko Logic
Ahmed Mohammed Bakr Bakr
专家
MetaTrader 5 Renko Expert Advisor - User Guide Overview This Expert Advisor implements a complete Renko-based trading system with custom brick calculation, visual display, and automated trading logic. -The EA only for Rent unlimited Version coming soon. Features 1. Renko Engine Custom Renko Calculation : Built from scratch, no offline charts needed No Repainting : Uses only closed Renko bricks Configurable Brick Size : Set in points via input parameters Real-time Brick Formation : Automatically
该产品的买家也购买
HINN Lazy Trader
ALGOFLOW OÜ
5 (2)
实用工具
Lazy Trader is your personal risk management assistant that independently finds the best market entries, manages positions, and helps you extract maximum profit from every trading idea! It monitors charts from M1 to W1 , finds optimal entry points based on your parameters, and manages trades without your involvement: - Got an idea on the daily chart? No need to wait for lower timeframes to form a signal — Lazy Trader will check everything and open all necessary positions while you live your lif
YuClusters
Yury Kulikov
4.93 (42)
实用工具
Attention: You can view the program operation in the free version  YuClusters DEMO .  YuClusters is a professional market analysis system. The trader has unique opportunities to analyze the flow of orders, trade volumes, price movements using various charts, profiles, indicators, and graphical objects. YuClusters operates on data based on Time&Sales or ticks information, depending on what is available in the quotes of a financial instrument. YuClusters allows you to build graphs by combining da
Live Forex Signals MT5
Denis Nikolaev
实用工具
Live Forex Signals 专为现场信号交易而设计   https://live-forex-signals.com/en 和  https://foresignal.com/en . Live Forex Signal for MetaTrader 4   https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/81445 参数 如果您已订阅网站，则用户名和密码live-forex-signals.com/foresignal.com ，然后您应该使用您的凭据填写这些参数;如果没有订阅，则将字段留空; 评论对正在开启的交易的评论 风险风险作为交易存款的百分比，如果风险=0，则使用价值地段 固定交易量 使用获利使用从网站获利 UseStopLoss从网站使用止损 FrequencySignalUpdateInMinute顾问访问网站的频率 交易的最大点差交易的最大允许点差，如果点差较高，则设置的挂单被取消 使用追踪止损 TrailingStop跟踪止损的值以点为单位 为了使实时外汇信号正常工作，您需要放置网站地址 https://live-forex
Mentfx Mmanage mt5
Anton Jere Calmes
4.25 (8)
实用工具
The added video will showcase all functionality, effectiveness, and uses of the trade manager. Drag and Drop Trade Manager. Draw your entry and have the tool calculate the rest. Advanced targeting and close portions of a trade directly available in tool (manage trades while you sleep). Market order or limit order on either side with factored spread. Just draw the entry, the tool does the rest. Hotkey setup to make it simple. Draw where you want to enter, and the stop loss, the tool calculates al
Gann Model Forecast MT5
Kirill Borovskii
实用工具
I present to your attention a powerful utility for predicting the future movement of an asset based on W.D. Ganna’s law of vibration. This utility analyzes the selected market model and provides codes for future possible market movement patterns. If you enter the selected code into the appropriate box, you will receive a forecast of the potential market movement. The utility has the ability to display several potential forecast models. The forecast is not yet tied to time and price and gives th
FTMO Protector 8
Vyacheslav Izvarin
实用工具
PROTECT YOUR FTMO Account in a simplest way Must-Have Account Protector for any Prop-trading Account and Challenge MT4 / MT5 Expert Advisor that protects your Forex Prop Trading account from an unexpected drawdown! FTMO Protector  is a Tool that lets you manage trades and control your profit and loss across multiple Robots and currency pairs using a simple parameters and settings. Use as many EAs and Instruments you need, the Protector will: 1.   Calculate your midnight (01:00 System time) Balan
Autogrids
Guilherme Emiliao Ferreira
5 (3)
实用工具
Autogrids Autogrids EA is a cutting-edge trading automation tool designed to give Forex traders an unparalleled edge in the market. Built on a powerful quantitative strategy, it analyzes the frequency distribution of daily price movements, leveraging historical data to create a highly optimized operational grid. ️ Key Features Dual Strategy Mode: Quantitative or Manual Grid: Choose between the Quantitative Mode, which automatically generates grids based on the statistical distribution of d
GT Trade Manager
Alexander Martin Koenig
实用工具
This Utility is designed for price action strategies, trading flags and retests, such as Guerrilla Trading and similar strategies It allows to: place pending orders for retests (on the Retest line or x PIPs away from the retest line) place orders for flag formations calculate lotsizes based on account size, currency pair and risk percentage split trades and place multiple trades if lot size exceeds max lot size given by broker manage trades with a trailing SL/TP behind the most recent highs/lows
FiboPlusWaves MT5
Sergey Malysh
5 (1)
实用工具
FiboPlusWave Series products Ready-made trading system based on Elliott waves and Fibonacci retracement levels . It is simple and affordable. Display of the marking of Elliott waves (main or alternative option) on the chart. Construction of horizontal levels, support and resistance lines, a channel. Superposition of Fibonacci levels on waves 1, 3, 5, A Alert system (on-screen, E-Mail, Push notifications).    Features: without delving into the Elliott wave theory, you can immediately open one of
Personal Assistant Tool MT5
Omar Alkassar
实用工具
If you wish to draw Support and Resistance lines, view: daily market opening, classical pivot levels, Fibonacci pivot levels, trend lines, Fibonacci levels, the remaining time to candle closing, and current spread. If you seek to place your orders with the exact lot that meets your desired stop loss risk. If you wish to do all this and more with just one click, then this is the perfect tool to use. This tool will allow you to feel more relaxed when deciding to open orders, as well as predicting
Mirror EA for MT5
Eugenio Bravetti
实用工具
The new version of  MirrorSoftware 2021  has been completely rewriten and optimized.  This version requires to be loaded only on a single chart because  it can detect all actions on every symbol and not only the actions of symbol where it is loaded. Even the  graphics and the configuration mode  have been completely redesigned. The MirrorSoftware is composed of two components (all components are required to work):  MirrorController  (free indicator): This component must be loaded into the MASTER
Virtual Grid MT5
Volodymyr Hrybachov
实用工具
用於半自動交易的實用程序。應用動態水平來設置經紀人不可見的止損、止損、止盈和追踪止損。適合與任何經紀人合作，包括具有 FIFO 要求的美國經紀人。 MT4 版顧問鏈接 可以使用按鈕或線條打開交易。為了讓顧問沿著這條線開倉：在圖表上畫一條線並重命名。當價格穿過它時，EA 將執行相應的命令。 OPEN_SELL - 開一個賣單 CLOSE_SELL - 關閉所有賣單 OPEN_BUY - 未結買單 CLOSE_BUY - 關閉所有買單 命令執行後，寫註釋“OK”，該行只執行一次命令。 該圖表顯示有關收到的利潤、當前未平倉頭寸（訂單數量、手數和利潤）、開倉訂單按鈕、執行速度和滑點的信息。 選項： MAGIC_NUMBER - 幻數； LOT_SIZE_MULTIPLY - 平均訂單的手數乘數； MIN_GRID_STEP - 平均訂單之間的最小步長； GRID_PRICE_STEP - 打開平均訂單前的最小步長； STOPLOSS - 一籃子訂單的止損； TAKEPROFIT - 一籃子訂單的獲利； TRAILING_STOP - 追踪期間的最低利潤； TRAILING_S
GRID for MT5
Volodymyr Hrybachov
实用工具
GRID for MT5 是一種方便的工具，適用於那些使用訂單網格進行交易的人，專為在外匯金融市場上進行快速而舒適的交易而設計。 MT5 的 GRID 有一個可定制的面板，其中包含所有必要的參數。適合有經驗的交易者和初學者。與任何經紀商合作，包括有 FIFO 要求的美國經紀商 - 首先，關閉之前打開的交易。訂單網格可以是固定的——訂單以固定的步長開倉，或者有動態的開倉水平——以更好的價格開倉，它只適用於市價單。 GRID for MT5 交易面板具備開倉、平倉和追踪訂單功能。訂單由一籃子關閉，可以是單向 - 僅買入或賣出，或雙向買入和賣出。要平倉，可以使用止損、止盈、盈虧平衡和追踪止損功能。止損和止盈可以設置為餘額的百分比。具有最短持倉時間和新訂單開倉最小間隔（秒）功能。 MT4 版本： https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/46234 選項： MULTIDIRECTIONAL_MODE - 同時關閉雙向訂單，如果為 true - 關閉一籃子訂單，如果為 false - 買入和賣出訂單分別關閉； MIN_HOLDING_SEC - 最小持
Price Data Record into EXCEL per Tick
Hao Zhang
实用工具
1.   记录每一个Tick交易的价格数据。     数据文件内容:“Tick时间”、“ASK价格”、“BID价格”、“SPREAD价差”、“Tick报价数量”。 2.   同时，生成一个1分钟周期的报价数据文件。     1min数据文件内容:“ASK时间”、“ ASK OPEN价格 ”、“ASK HIGH 价格”、“ASK LOW 价格”、“ASK CLOSE 价格”、 “ BID 时间”、“BID OPEN价格 ”、“ BID HIGH 价格”、“ BID LOW 价格”、“ BID CLOSE 价格”、 “Tick报价数量”。 3. 每天将所有报价数据保存在一个文件中，方便使用者进行数据分析和数据整理。 4.这个EA程序，任何时刻加载到MT5图表中，就可以直接开始价格数据的记录。确保记录下市场中出现的每一个报价。 5.文件存储位置：MQL4/Files/
Mt5BridgeBinary
Leandro Sanchez Marino
实用工具
我自动其商业策略的使用二进制 MT5 和我们 Mt5BridgeBinary 我发送的命令其二进制账户和我名单： 开始使用这种方式容易！ 专家顾问也容易形成、优化和实现抗寒试验； 还在测试中我们可以预测其长期盈利能力，所以我们创造了 Mt5BridgeBinary 连接其最佳战略二进制文件。 特点： 它可以使用很多战略如我所愿。 （专家顾问）。 他不需要额外的程序。 随函附上我方- EA 没有导入的时限。 它可以想象所有的公开行动。 他只需要执行我们 EA 只在一个图形采取所有的订单。 -它不需要复杂的配置，以使我们的就业工作。 输入参数： 电子邮件： 有关其电子邮件帐户的二进制文件。 -标记： 代码访问它生成的二进制来操作。 -数量操作： 该合同价值。 位置警报： 会启用/禁用警报作业时开放。 -小组菲尔斯滕： 它显示所有打开的行动。 注： -期限的合同： 请参阅《资产指数来了解这笔总额中，最小和最大期限的合同。 - Volatile 性质指标不能在德国、法国、西班牙、新加坡、澳大利亚、意大利和卢森堡。
Xrade EA
Yao Maxime Kayi
实用工具
Xrade EA is an expert advisor as technical indicator. For short period trade it's the best for next previsions of the trend of the market. +--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Very Important Our robot(data anylizer) does'nt take a trade procedure. If using only our robot you must take positions by yoursels +--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- The technical indiator provide for a given sma
Grid MT5
Volodymyr Hrybachov
5 (1)
实用工具
用於半自動交易、訂單管理的實用程序也可用於恢復賬戶上無利可圖的頭寸。它具有通過重疊無利可圖的訂單來減少賬戶回撤的功能。它可以處理手動訂單、從面板打開的訂單或由另一個“EA 交易”打開的訂單。它具有最少的參數，易於配置，可處理任意數量的訂單。對於測試，請使用策略測試器中的可視化模式。 MT4 版本 https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/56492 選項： START_LOT - 初始手數； LOT_MULTIPLIER - 訂單網格中的手數乘數； MAX_LOT - 最大手數； STEP_ORDERS - 訂單網格步驟； STEP_MULTIPLIER - 階步倍增因子，如果 = -1 則不使用； MAX_STEP - 最大階網格步長； OVERLAP_ORDERS - 從哪個訂單啟用訂單重疊功能； OVERLAP_PIPS - 關閉無利可圖訂單的最小利潤點數； STOPLOSS, TAKEPROFIT - 止損和止盈點數，如果 = -1 未使用； BREAKEVEN_STOP, BREAKEVEN_STEP - 盈虧平衡水平和步長，如果
IDEA Position Manager and Market Advisor
Mirko Bastianini
实用工具
News: IDEA 2.0 is out with lot of features, like telegram bot notifications and Limits order! Check the changelog at bottom of page (*). Hi all, here you can find my Expert Advisor, called IDEA  (Intelligent Detection & managEr Algorithm) . In short, with this software you can: Have   a clear view of market status , with an indication of current trend. Simply add symbols you want to monitor to your market watch, and IDEA will notify you if some of them are in trend; Have an   automatic lots ca
SystemLiveMxPips
Harold Alonso Hernandez
实用工具
Automatice sus estrategias comerciales con nuestra sencilla herramienta de creación de estrategias "similar a un rompecabezas".   Cree fácilmente estrategias que operen por usted en modo de piloto automático.   También puede cargar estrategias creadas por otras personas, como la clásica   Estrategia Martingala,   para usarla como muestra para su propia estrategia. Características clave Cree su estrategia a través de funciones simples de arrastrar y soltar, sin necesidad de conocimientos de pro
Binance Full Trader
Arash Rezaeian
2 (1)
实用工具
Binance Full Trader is developed for connection to your Binance account and get data, draw price charts and trade easily with any strategy by an indicator. A user-friendly interface has developed for it and has tried to give access to the necessary information such as open orders and wallet balances. ·        There are two sample indicators (one for trade signal and another for price) that you can download it from these links: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1w2CGuu3rArWKMhS9LkepT9zhVkGR1AO7/vie
Nasdaq Piploader NY Open
Tawanda Tinarwo
实用工具
PROMOTION!! $499 until 1 Mar. After that, EA will be $1,050 Developed and tested for over 3 years, this is one of the safest EAs on the planet for trading the New York Open. Trading could never be easier.  Trade On NASDAQ US30 (Dow Jones Industrial Average) S&P 500  What Does The EA do? The EA will open a Buy Stop Order and a Sell Stop Order(With SL and TP) on either side of the market just a few seconds before the NY Open.  As soon as 1 of the 2 trades is triggered, the EA automatically delete
Market book saver
Aliaksandr Hryshyn
实用工具
Saving data from the order book. Data replay utility: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/71640 Library for use in the strategy tester: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/81409 Perhaps, then a library will appear for using the saved data in the strategy tester, depending on the interest in this development. Now there are developments of this kind using shared memory, when only one copy of the data is in RAM. This not only solves the memory issue, but gives faster initialization on each
Mt5 bot for Binance
Ugur Ucak
5 (2)
实用工具
币安未来的 Mt5 机器人（专家） 该系统在币安期货市场上运行。 您可以轻松地将其集成到您自己的代码中以实现操作自动化。 提供手动操作面板。 对冲模组兼容。 所有操作都可以在屏幕上手动完成。 这是同时控制多种加密货币的最有效方式。 屏幕是带有币安屏幕的模板类型。 您可以从链接下载模板文件。 https://drive.google.com/file/d/1WHqGhym0QIK31l7kwfit9_tXb7YbqSuT/view?usp=sharing 此程序需要安装。 https://www.mql5.com/tr/market/product/68694 https://www.mql5.com/tr/market/product/73887 参数 API 密钥 = 您的币安 API 密钥 秘钥 = 你的币安秘钥 *您应该允许来自工具菜单 >> 选项 >> 智能交易系统的 WebRequest 并添加 URL： https://fapi.binance.com/ 单击链接以查看屏幕截图。 https://www.mql5.com/e
All in one Keylevel
Trinh Minh Tung
5 (1)
实用工具
Instead of sticking to the Charts,let's use ALL IN ONE KEYLEVEL Announcement: We are pleased to announce the latest version 14.02 of the One In One Keylevel product. This is a reliable product that has been upgraded with many new features and improvements to make your work easier and more efficient. Currently, we have a special promotion for this new version. The current discounted price is $500, and there are only 32 units left. After that, the price will increase to $1000, and will continue to
GerFX EA Protection Filter MT5
Exler Consulting GmbH
5 (1)
实用工具
The EA Protection Filter ( MT4 version here ) provides a news filter as well as a stock market crash filter, which can be used in combination with other EAs. Therefore, it serves as an additional protective layer for other EAs that do provide such filters.  During backtest analysis of my own night scalpers, which already use a stock market crash filter, I noticed that the historic drawdown,  especially during stock market crash phases like 2007-2008, was reduced significantly by using such a fil
Hedge Ninja
Robert Mathias Bernt Larsson
3 (2)
实用工具
請務必在 www.Robertsfx.com 加入我們的 Discord 社區，您也可以在 robertsfx.com 購買 EA 無論價格向哪個方向移動，都能贏得勝利 無論價格向哪個方向移動，該機器人都會根據價格的移動方向改變方向，從而獲勝。這是迄今為止最自由的交易方式。 因此，無論它向哪個方向移動，您都會贏（當價格移動到屏幕截圖中的任何一條紅線時，它會以您設置的利潤目標獲勝）。 您面臨的唯一風險是價格是否正在整合（停留在一個地方）。 對沖忍者是一種半自動交易工具，您可以使用下面的對沖設置進行設置。當您告訴它進行交易時，購買或出售它，然後為您處理一切。 每次機器人改變方向時，它都會彌補你之前的損失，所以當你到達任何一條紅線時，你的利潤將是你決定的。 一個好的經驗法則是使用相當高的風險來獲得回報，但是你在這個鏈接上知道如何交易這個機器人的交易秘密。你想要的是價格移動，一旦它開始移動，你就直接走向你的利潤資金:) 設置 ADR / 平均點差 ADR 是平均每日範圍，顯示該工具在一天內通常平均移動多少點。很高興知道這一點，因為您不希望該機器人在點差變得更高的市場展期中運行
Shortcuts
Rouge Mouta
实用工具
Best for Technical Analysis You can set from one key shortcut for graphical tool or chart control for technical analysis. Graphic design software / CAD-like smooth drawing experience. Best for price action traders. Sync Drawing Objects You don’t need to repeat drawing the same trend line on the other charts. Shortcuts do that for you automatically. Of course, any additional modifications of the object immediately apply to the other charts too. Colors depend on Timeframe Organize drawings with
Gold instrument scanner MT5
Mei Lan Tang
实用工具
Gold instrument scanner is the chart pattern scanner to detect the triangle pattern, falling wedge pattern, rising wedge pattern, channel pattern and so on. Gold instrument scanner uses highly sophisticated pattern detection algorithm. However, we have designed it in the easy to use and intuitive manner. Advanced Price Pattern Scanner will show all the patterns in your chart in the most efficient format for your trading. You do not have to do tedious manual pattern detection any more. Plus you
Gold Wire Trader MT5
Yu You Zhang
实用工具
Gold Wire Trader MT5 trades using the RSI Indicator. It offers many customizable RSI trading scenarios and flexible position management settings, plus many useful features like customizable trading sessions, a martingale and inverse martingale mode. The EA implements the following entry strategies, that can be enabled or disabled at will: Trade when the RSI Indicator is oversold or overbought Trade when the RSI comes back from an oversold or overbought condition Four different trading behavio
Gold trend scanner MT5
Li Yun Zhang
实用工具
Gold trend scanner MT5 a multi symbol multi timeframe dashboard that monitors and analyzes Average True Range indicator value in up to 28 symbols and 9 timeframes  in 3 modes :  It shows the ATR indicator value in all pairs and timeframes and signals when the ATR value reaches a maximum or minimum in a given duration. Short term ATR/Long term ATR ratio: It shows ratio of 2 ATRs with different periods. It's useful in detecting short term volatility and explosive moves. ATR Value/Spread ratio: S
作者的更多信息
Cool iExposure
Zbynek Liska
5 (1)
指标
If you need more information than a few numbers in the iExposure index, this indicator is for you. Better iExposure indicator is an improvement over the original information, such as: Separate profit column for BUY and SELL Separate SL column for BUY and SELL Separate TP column for BUY and SEL Average Price as Horizontal Line in Chart Pip Value www.foxwave.eu
Annual Bar Info
Zbynek Liska
指标
Basic tool Showing annual candle, range for Day, range for Week, range for Month, range for Year. Showing fibonacci for Day fibonacci for Week, fibonacci for Month, fibonacci for Year. Showing percent change for Day, percent change for Week, percent change for Month, percent change for Year. Showing distance of the current value the previous close for Day, Week, Month, Year.
Fox Wave QCW DrawFiboByDate
Zbynek Liska
指标
What are Fibonacci Numbers and Lines? Fibonacci numbers are used to create technical indicators using a mathematical sequence developed by the Italian mathematician, commonly referred to as "Fibonacci," in the 13th century. The sequence of numbers, starting with zero and one, is created by adding the previous two numbers. For example, the early part of the sequence is 0, 1, 1, 2, 3, 5, 8, 13, 21, 34, 55, 89,144, 233, 377, and so on. The Fibonacci sequence is significant because of the so-calle
FOX Wave QCW Account Protector
Zbynek Liska
实用工具
This is a simple and very effective utility for closing in profir or in loss. Constant overview of daily Draw Down, Current profit and Daily profit This utility will save your deposit in case of a sharp market change. Just add it to any free chart and use it for your daily trading. Thanks to the minimal set of parameters, you can easily set up the utility for any symbol in MT4
Cool iExposure MT5
Zbynek Liska
指标
If you need more information than a few numbers in the iExposure index, this indicator is for you. Better iExposure indicator is an improvement over the original information, such as: Separate profit column for BUY and SELL Separate SL column for BUY and SELL Separate TP column for BUY and SEL Average Price as Horizontal Line in Chart Pip Value Profit https://www.facebook.com/groups/prop4y iExposure will show the opening of trading positions in tabular form in the sub-window below the main wi
Fox Wave Hidden TP and SL MT5
Zbynek Liska
实用工具
Easy EA for closing positions with profit or loss. All positions of chart's symbol are counted separately. Settings: TPforSymbol — set profit amount to indicate when to close every positions for the symbol of the chart. Swap and commission are decreasing your profit. SLforSymbol — set SL amount to indicate SL for every positions for the symbol of the chart. Swap and commission are increasing your loss. SLforSyblol is always below/equal zero.
Dashboard for the nearest H L for the last X years
Zbynek Liska
指标
This multi-currency annual dashboard analyzes the nearest high and low to the current price for a chosen number of recent years. It displays how many pips away the price is from the nearest high or low. You can set a pip threshold, and the alert will notify you when the price gets close to the specified levels. In real-time, the dashboard also provides an overview of the closest high or low values for each specific year, helping you make informed trading decisions.
Annual Highs Lows Over X Years
Zbynek Liska
指标
Key level analysis : The indicator tracks the nearest annual high and low to the current price over a chosen number of years. Proximity alerts : It triggers an alert when the price reaches a specified number of pips from the nearest high or low. Customizable notification intervals : You can set how often alerts repeat, for example, every 30 minutes. Historical perspective : Enables long-term tracking of market levels and effective planning of trading strategies. Multi-currency support : This ind
Cool iExposure MT5 II
Zbynek Liska
指标
iExposure Fox Wave – Comprehensive Position Monitoring Indicator iExposure Fox Wave is an advanced MetaTrader indicator designed to provide detailed monitoring of all open trading positions in a clear, tabular format. This tool is perfect for traders who want all essential trade information in one place. Key Features: Symbol: Displays the instruments (currency pairs or other symbols) with open positions. Deals: Number of open trades (transactions) for each symbol. Buy lots & Buy price: Total vol
Sorted Range Monitor with Alerts
Zbynek Liska
指标
RangeDashboard – Multi-symbol Daily, Weekly, and Monthly Range Overview with Alerts RangeDashboard is a powerful and user-friendly indicator that displays the current range (high-low) of selected currency pairs or instruments over a chosen timeframe (D1, W1, MN1) directly on the chart. It allows you to input a customizable list of symbols, add suffixes if needed, and select the timeframe from which the ranges are calculated. Key Features: Dynamic calculation of ranges for any number of symbols o
Multicurrency PSAR Scanner
Zbynek Liska
指标
Fox Wave PSAR – PSAR Dashboard for Multiple Symbols and Timeframes Description: Fox Wave PSAR is a powerful indicator for MetaTrader 5 that allows you to monitor the Parabolic SAR (PSAR) across multiple symbols and timeframes directly in a clear and convenient dashboard. It is ideal for scalping, intraday, and long-term trading strategies. Key Features: Clear dashboard with a list of symbols and their current PSAR status. Supports any number of symbols and customizable suffixes (e.g., ".m"). Di
MT5NewHighLowDashboardScanner
Zbynek Liska
指标
New High / Low Dashboard Scanner is not a common indicator. It is a market-structure control system designed to monitor, in real time, the creation of new Highs and Lows across Daily, Weekly, Monthly, and Yearly time horizons — while simultaneously measuring the exact distance of price from these critical levels in pips. This tool is built for traders who do not want to react late, but instead want to stand at the origin of market movement . What the system does The dashboard continuously scan
Fox Wave Account Nexus
Zbynek Liska
指标
Short Description Fox Wave Account Nexus is a professional dashboard for real-time monitoring of multiple MetaTrader 5 accounts across different terminals from a single chart. Full Description  Fox Wave Account Nexus Professional Multi-Account Monitoring Dashboard for MetaTrader 5 Fox Wave Account Nexus is a powerful visual dashboard designed for traders who operate multiple MT5 accounts simultaneously and need instant, centralized control . The indicator collects live data from all con
筛选:
无评论
回复评论