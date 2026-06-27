Hello traders!

If you have ever failed a Prop Firm challenge, we know the feeling. It's rarely about the strategy itself. It's that one moment of hesitation, one oversized lot, one trade left open right before a news spike — and weeks of discipline undone in minutes.

InTech GoldProp EA PRO is built around that exact moment. It combines a highly adaptable XAUUSD trading strategy with a complete set of monitoring, control, and professional support tools — exactly what you need when real money and a real challenge are on the line.

💡 Want to test the strategy first? Our free base version is available here: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/182255

(Note: The free version does not include the advanced performance features and professional tools of the PRO version).

■ BACKTEST RESULTS — 100% Real Ticks | XAUUSD M30 | Jan–May 2026

Tested on a $10,000 Account | Default setting (SL_ATR) recommended for all traders:

✔ Net Profit: Proven, steady profitability

✔ Profit Factor: 2.61

✔ Sharpe Ratio: 8.04

✔ Max Equity DD: 16.62% ← safely within Prop Firm limits

✔ Max Loss/Trade: Strictly controlled ← protects your daily limit

✔ LR Correlation: 0.90 ← steady, consistent equity curve

■ STOP LOSS MODE — CHOOSE YOUR STYLE

The EA comes with 4 Stop Loss modes. We recommend SL_ATR or SL_ATR_ROUND for all traders — both safe, reliable, and proven on real tick data.

SL_ATR ★ Performance: Excellent

Profit Factor: 2.61 ★

Sharpe Ratio: 8.04 ★

Max Equity DD: 16.62% ★

Risk Control: Strict ★

Prop Firm Safe: ✓ Yes ★ SL_ATR_ROUND Performance: Excellent

Profit Factor: 2.60

Sharpe Ratio: 8.04

Max Equity DD: 16.64%

Risk Control: Strict

Prop Firm Safe: ✓ Yes SL_SWING Performance: Aggressive

Profit Factor: 2.13

Sharpe Ratio: 6.31

Max Equity DD: 21.22%

Risk Control: Elevated

Prop Firm Safe: ⚠️ Risk SL_DISABLED Performance: Unrestricted

Profit Factor: 1.61

Sharpe Ratio: —

Max Equity DD: High

Risk Control: None

Prop Firm Safe: ✗ No

▶ ★ DEFAULT — SL_ATR recommended for all users, especially Prop Firm challenge traders.

▶ → SL_ATR_ROUND — identical performance, stop loss placed at rounded price levels for a more natural placement.

▶ → SL_SWING — +76% test return (Profit Factor 2.13). Captures larger trends but may exceed Prop Firm limits. Use only on personal accounts for maximum growth.

▶ ⚠ SL_DISABLED — No stop loss. For testing purposes only, never in live conditions.

■ WHAT YOU GET

• Live On-Chart Dashboard

See your account status directly on the chart, updated in real time: equity, balance, floating P/L, how much of your daily drawdown limit you've used, trade count, win rate, and consecutive losses.

• Automatic Trade Journal

Every closed position logged automatically to CSV: time, symbol, lot, entry/exit price, profit, and balance. Complete documentation ready for Prop Firm requirements.

• Challenge Progress & Scaling Tracker

Enter your challenge's profit target and the EA shows you in real time how close you are and how many days you have left. Built-in profit scaling plan to help you confidently grow your account once you are funded.

• Target Stop Function

Advanced target stop control to lock in your daily or total challenge gains automatically, protecting your progress at the most critical moments.

• Multiple Account Activations

Run the EA on your personal account and your challenge account at the same time, without buying twice.

• Priority Setup & Professional Support

PRO buyers get their personalized .set file and configuration help on a priority basis directly from our team — because when your challenge clock is running, you can't afford to wait.

• Ready-to-Use .set Files Included

Prop Firm Challenge, Funded Account, and Personal Account configurations included from day one.

• Fixed Lot Mode

Set your lot once and it stays exactly there.

• Real-Time Economic News Protection

PRO checks the live MQL5 Economic Calendar and automatically steps aside around real high-impact USD/XAU events.

• Independent Trailing Stop Control

Decide for yourself how tightly your profits are protected.

• Tested and Validated XAUUSD Strategy

Highly adaptable trend-confirmed signal logic, ATR-based stop loss, complete daily and overall drawdown protection.

■ REQUIREMENTS

Symbol: XAUUSD only

Timeframe: M30 only

VPS: Required — GMT+3 timezone recommended

Broker: Any MT5 broker with XAUUSD and low spread

After purchase, send us a private message here on MQL5 — you'll get your .set files and professional configuration support without the wait.

Launch pricing is active for our first buyers. As the product gathers more users and reviews, pricing will increase to reflect that — so the earliest traders get the most value.

We're a new name in this Market, and every trader who shares honest feedback helps us improve. If InTech GoldProp EA PRO becomes part of how you finally pass your challenge, we'd be genuinely grateful for a review.

InTech Capital Group