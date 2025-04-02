JP Stochastic : Precision Stochastic Trading with Advanced Grid Recovery





Maximize Your Edge with the Next Generation of Stochastic Evolution.

Introducing JP Stoch, a professional Expert Advisor engineered for MetaTrader 5 that redefines high-probability trading. By merging two of the most trusted concepts in algorithmic trading —Multi-Timeframe Stochastic Analysis and a Multi-Directional Recovery Grid— JP Stoch is designed to thrive in dynamic market conditions.

The strategy doesn't just chase momentum; it calculates it. Our core engine uses a synchronized M5 (5-minute) trend filter to define the optimal trading direction, while utilizing precise M1 (1-minute) overbought/oversold levels for explosive entry points.

Key Performance Innovations

Adaptive Trend Intelligence: The EA constantly audits the M5 timeline. If the market is Bullish, it locks in BUY-only execution. If Bearish, SELL-only. When neutral, it adapts to 2-way opportunity flow, ensuring you are always aligned with the dominant force.

Infinite Trailing™ (Profit Lock): Unlike static take-profits that limit your upside, JP Stoch features our proprietary Infinite Trailing Point system. Once activated, your secure lock distance automatically ratchets up every 500 points the trade moves in your favor, maximizing profits during powerful trend extensions.

Multi-Directional Grid Recovery: Markets change. Our advanced recovery grid is only activated when necessary, utilizing a smart, linear lot scaling method (Hedging Pasif) to stabilize performance. It dynamically adjusts grid trigger distances based on market volatility, turning difficult moves into managed opportunities.

Stuck Position 'Target Reduction' (Anti-Deadlock): The EA includes logical failsafes. If a major multi-position grid becomes stuck (negative balance) for 15 minutes, the system recognizes the 'deadlock' risk and automatically slashes the combined grid target by 90% (to just 10% of the original goal), ensuring a rapid, protected exit from dangerous volatility.

Comprehensive Risk Architecture (Standard-Locked)

Target & Cut Loss Protections: Set your custom Daily Profit Target and Max Cumulative Cut Loss limits (in USD).

Consecutive Loss 'Pause' Protection: If the EA hits its max cut loss limit back-to-back (adjustable count), the system enters a cool-down to prevent revenge trading and preserve capital.

Anti-Reentry Proximity Filter: Advanced logic prevents the EA from spamming new orders too close to a recently closed cycle, avoiding whipsaws.





HAPPY TRADING!

Trading Risk Disclaimer:

Trading foreign exchange (Forex) and other financial instruments on margin carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to trade, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. There is a possibility that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment; therefore, you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with trading and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Past performance is not indicative of future results.