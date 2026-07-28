Yoshi Order Blocks and Breaker Blocks

A structured MT5 framework for tracking Order Block zones and their transition into Breaker Blocks

Key Features

• Bullish and bearish Order Block visualization

• Order Block to Breaker Block transition tracking

• Adjustable Swing Lookback

• Independent recent bullish and bearish zone controls

• Full-candle or candle-body zone construction

• Configurable zone colors and opacity

• Optional Historical Polarity Stars with separate colors

• Maximum Calculation Bars control

A Practical Trading Workflow

Begin with broader market context rather than the box itself. Review trend direction, nearby structure, support and resistance, volatility and the confirmation methods used in your plan. Then identify whether price is approaching an active Order Block or returning to a zone already classified as a Breaker Block.

Observe the reaction instead of entering immediately on contact. Rejection, acceptance through the area, momentum and candle behaviour can change the quality of the setup. A zone is most useful when combined with a clear reason to act and a defined reason to stay out. Position sizing, invalidation and Stop Loss placement remain the trader's responsibility.

Flexible Display and Historical Study

The chart can be kept focused by limiting how many recent bullish and bearish zones are shown. Colors, opacity and zone construction can be adjusted to match different chart themes. Maximum Calculation Bars lets the user balance historical coverage with processing requirements.

Historical Polarity Stars are optional chart-study markers. They are placed at related past swing locations after the relevant breaker condition is confirmed. They are retrospective visual references, not real-time entry signals or alerts.

Who This Indicator Is For

Yoshi Order Blocks and Breaker Blocks is intended for discretionary Price Action traders who want a structured MT5 tool for managing zone information. It may suit traders who use Order Blocks, Breaker Blocks, support and resistance, or reaction-based confirmation.

It is not an automated Expert Advisor, a prediction engine or a guarantee that every marked zone will hold. Settings should be reviewed on preferred symbols and timeframes before live use.

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Risk note: Trading involves risk. This indicator provides visual market information only and does not guarantee price reactions, trading accuracy or profitability. Test settings on demo and historical charts, and use independent confirmation, position sizing and risk management before making a trading decision.