LTYoshi Pro Trend Signals

  • 指标
  • Le Quang Thanh
    Le Quang Thanh

    Le Quang Thanh

    5 (3)
    Professional Trading Tools for MetaTrader 5
    I specialize in developing high-quality indicators and Expert Advisors for MetaTrader 5, inspired by well-known trading methodologies used by professional traders and market researchers around the world.
    21 产品
  • 版本: 1.22
  • 更新: 3 八月 2026
  • 激活: 10

ATR-based trend signals, structured trade planning and higher-timeframe price-action context in one MetaTrader 5 indicator.

LTYoshi_Pro is a decision-support indicator built around an ATR trailing-stop engine. It is designed to help traders organize trend signals, risk levels and market context without mixing every chart element into a single automatic decision.


The indicator separates its work into independent layers. The core engine produces raw Buy/Sell events when the selected price source crosses the ATR trail. The Trade Plan then maps a next-bar entry, an ATR-based Stop Loss and the selected exit model. Higher-timeframe context, market structure, liquidity, order blocks and statistics remain analytical layers; they do not filter or alter the raw signal.


Main Features


- ATR-based Buy and Sell signal dots

- Closed-bar signal display by default

- Optional non-final current-bar preview

- Dynamic ATR trailing-stop line

- Optional bullish and bearish candle coloring

- LTYoshi RR Trade Plan with configurable TP1, TP2 and TP3

- UTBYoshi Original Exit mode based on an opposite raw signal or SL

- Modeled Entry, Stop Loss and target/exit levels on the chart

- Automatic higher-timeframe context panel

- HTF Bias, Price and Liquidity summaries

- BoS and CHoCH structure annotations

- Liquidity levels and sweep markers

- Bullish and bearish order-block zones

- Automatic rising and falling trend lines

- Optional current-day Plan statistics

- Popup, sound, push and email notification channels

- Adjustable colors, sensitivity, history depth and chart-object density


How the Core Signal Works


The default source is the standard candle close. When the Heikin Ashi source option is enabled, version 1.20 uses the candle OHLC average as the alternative signal source. The source is compared with a dynamic ATR trail. A bullish signal is recorded when the source crosses above the trail under the engine conditions; a bearish signal is recorded when it crosses below.


Current-Bar Preview is disabled by default, so signal dots normally appear after the candle closes. The optional preview can show a provisional dot on the forming candle, but that preview is non-final. Trade Plan creation and alert processing continue to use the closed-bar workflow.


Trade Plan Modes


LTYoshi RR Targets is the default mode. The modeled entry is the open of the bar after the confirmed signal. The Stop Loss is the ATR trail value from the signal bar, and TP1, TP2 and TP3 are calculated from configurable risk multiples. Only one RR Plan is active at a time.


UTBYoshi Original Exit uses the same modeled entry and Stop Loss, but the Plan exits when an opposite raw signal is confirmed or when SL is reached. The opposite-signal exit is modeled at the next bar open.


The chart shows the latest Trade Plan. These levels are visual planning references only; the indicator does not place pending orders or manage positions.


Higher-Timeframe Context


The compact panel automatically selects a higher timeframe from the current chart and summarizes:


- Bias: Bullish, Bearish, Transition Up, Transition Down or Range

- Price: recent break, order-block pullback, inside range or between zones

- Liquidity: recent sweep, nearest buy-side/sell-side liquidity or neutral context


Panel icons help identify consistency, transition, risk or conflict. They are context markers, not entry scores or win probabilities.


P.A / MSC Context


The optional price-action layer can display structure breaks, CHoCH/BoS labels, pivot liquidity, sweep-and-rejection markers, active bullish and bearish order blocks, and trend lines derived from qualifying pivots.


This layer is deliberately independent from the ATR signal engine. A signal can therefore appear while the higher-timeframe or price-action context is mixed. The trader decides how much confirmation is required for their own method.


Statistics


The optional Statistics section summarizes Plan records for the current broker server day. In RR mode it displays Setup wins/total, a descriptive ratio and TP1/TP2/TP3 counts. Open and ambiguous historical outcomes are excluded from the win/loss total. The figures describe the indicator's Plan model; they are not account performance and should not be interpreted as a forecast.


Suggested Workflow


1. Read the higher-timeframe Bias, Price and Liquidity context.

2. Review the ATR trail and the latest closed-bar Buy/Sell signal.

3. Check nearby structure, liquidity, order blocks and trend lines.

4. Review the modeled entry, SL and selected exit mode.

5. Apply independent confirmation and define position risk.

6. Execute and manage the trade manually according to your own plan.

7. Review results over a meaningful sample before changing settings.


Alerts


The Plan Created alert can include symbol, timeframe, direction, entry, SL and enabled targets. The UTBYoshi TP alert is designed for profitable opposite-signal exits in Original Exit mode. Available channels include terminal popup, sound, mobile push notification and email, subject to correct MetaTrader 5 configuration.


Markets and Timeframes


LTYoshi_Pro reads the symbol and timeframe of the chart to which it is attached. It can be evaluated on different MetaTrader 5 instruments and timeframes, but ATR behavior, spread, volatility and session structure vary. Start from the defaults and test each symbol/timeframe before live use.

Important Notes

- This is an indicator, not an Expert Advisor.

- It does not open, modify or close trades.

- Alerts are notifications for analysis, not trade commands.

- Displayed Plan levels do not include spread, commission or slippage.

- Statistics are descriptive and do not guarantee future results.

- Use demo testing, independent confirmation and disciplined risk management.


#LTYoshi Pro, #MT5 trend indicator, #ATR trend signal, #MetaTrader 5 indicator, #Buy Sell signal, #ATR trailing stop, #trade plan indicator, #risk reward targets, #market structure, #BOS CHOCH, #order blocks, #liquidity sweep, #higher timeframe context, #price action indicator, #MT5 alerts

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Young Ho Seo
5 (3)
指标
Introduction Excessive Momentum Indicator is the momentum indicator to measure the excessive momentum directly from raw price series. Hence, this is an extended price action and pattern trading. Excessive Momentum Indicator was originally developed by Young Ho Seo. This indicator demonstrates the concept of Equilibrium Fractal Wave and Practical Application at the same time. Excessive Momentum detects the market anomaly. Excessive momentum will give us a lot of clue about potential reversal and
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指标
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Stefano Frisetti
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Temirlan Kdyrkhan
指标
MasterTrend Indicator for MT5 A powerful trend-following and signal-evaluation tool MasterTrend   is a custom MT5 indicator that combines Moving Averages and ATR-based risk/reward logic to generate clear buy/sell signals. It visualizes dynamic SL/TP levels, evaluates past trade outcomes, and displays win/loss statistics in a clean on-chart panel. Key features include: Buy/Sell signals based on MA crossovers ATR-based SL/TP1/TP2/TP3 levels with visual lines and labels Signal outcome tracking wit
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Temirlan Kdyrkhan
指标
MasterTrend Indicator for MT5 A powerful trend-following and signal-evaluation tool MasterTrend   is a custom MT5 indicator that combines Moving Averages and ATR-based risk/reward logic to generate clear buy/sell signals. It visualizes dynamic SL/TP levels, evaluates past trade outcomes, and displays win/loss statistics in a clean on-chart panel. Key features include: Buy/Sell signals based on MA crossovers ATR-based SL/TP1/TP2/TP3 levels with visual lines and labels Signal outcome tracking wit
Naked Forex Tweezer Pro indicator for MT5 by ITC
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Naked Forex Tweezer Pro Indicator Tweezer Pro Indicator is a pattern recognition indicator for Forex, Stocks, Indices, Futures, Commodities and Cryptos. The standard Tweezer is a two bar pattern. Our enhanced version is a multi-bar pattern. We filter the patterns for you so that you only get the     best and most effective patterns   and ignore the noise. The Tweezer pattern is a simple and effective pattern to trade. The strategy that comes with the Tweezer is based on price action. The Twe
Transaction Speed MT5
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5 (4)
指标
当然，以下是翻译成中文（简体）的版本： 该指标标出市场中显现出 交易兴趣 的区域，并随后显示 订单积累区域 。它的工作方式类似于大规模的订单簿。 这是为 大资金 打造的指标，性能卓越。市场中有任何兴趣，你都能通过它清晰看到。 （这是一个 完全重写的自动化版本 —— 不再需要手动分析。） 交易速度 是一个全新的概念指标，它显示了市场上大订单 何时 、 何地 聚集，并揭示了其背后的意义。它可以在 非常早期 就检测到趋势的变化。 在外汇市场，所谓的“交易量”实际上是误导性的，因为那指的是价格在单位时间内的变化，因此真正的名称应是“交易速度”。 一切都取决于我们如何思考、如何行动、如何分析。 改变分析范式至关重要。 该指标完全重构了外汇市场上“交易量”的概念，用逻辑方式重新定义并应用，从而成为一个 独特而精准的工具 。 使用方法： 默认情况下，指标处于 自动模式 ，可独立用于任何时间周期。如果你希望切换到手动模式，只需点击 Auto / Manual Mode 按钮即可。 在 手动模式 下，所有计算从 2025年1月1日 开始。你可以根据需要更改该日期，以查看不同的分析结果。 最优数据周期
Ziva LSE System
Hassan Abdullah Hassan Al Balushi
指标
ZIVA LSE System A Professional Liquidity & Structure Execution Framework Executive Overview ZIVA LSE System is a professionally engineered analytical framework designed to interpret market behavior through structural logic and liquidity dynamics. It is not positioned as a conventional indicator. Rather, it functions as a structured execution environment that organizes price action into a clear, disciplined decision-making model. The system is built to deliver consistency, clarity, and controlled
AriX
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (4)
指标
AriX Indicator for MT5 A powerful trend-following and signal-evaluation tool AriX is a custom MT5 indicator that combines Moving Averages and ATR-based risk/reward logic to generate clear buy/sell signals. It visualizes dynamic SL/TP levels, evaluates past trade outcomes, and displays win/loss statistics in a clean on-chart panel. Key features include: Buy/Sell signals based on MA crossovers ATR-based SL/TP1/TP2/TP3 levels with visual lines and labels Signal outcome tracking with real-time stat
Break Pullback
Arief
指标
MetaTrader 5 智能多层突破与回调探测器 "智能 · 简单 · 快速！" 您是否厌倦了错过高概率的突破入场机会？ 您是否花费数小时扫描多张图表，试图将突破与趋势方向和货币动能对齐——却仍然错过了行情？ Break Pullback 用一个指标解决所有这些问题。 什么是 Break Pullback？ Break Pullback 是一款专业级 MetaTrader 5 指标，专为交易市场结构、突破和趋势延续形态的交易者而设计。 它能实时自动检测多个货币对的突破与回调形态——并通过三层确认过滤每个信号： 结构突破检测——识别图表上的关键突破位 高时间框架日线偏向——将入场与主导日线趋势方向对齐 货币强弱指数——确认配对货币间的动能失衡 结果：更少的虚假信号，更强的信心，更快的执行——无需面对图表过载。 适合哪些交易者？ Break Pullback 专为使用以下方法的交易者设计： 突破与回测策略 市场结构分析（BOS、 OB Order Block 、结构位） 聪明钱概念（SMC）或 ICT 风格入场 趋势跟踪与延续形态 跨外汇和黄金（XAUUSD）的多对扫描 日内和波段
Meravith Scanner
Ivan Stefanov
5 (3)
指标
MERAVITH SCANNER 是一款适用于 MetaTrader 5 的专业金融市场指标，将多种分析工具整合为一个统一的系统。它基于专有的成交量加权平均价格（VWAP）方法自动完成所有计算，完全消除主观判断。 该指标适用于所有资产类别（外汇、股票、指数、大宗商品、加密货币）以及从 M1 到 Monthly 的所有时间周期。其核心原理是价格跟随成交量。MERAVITH 识别机构资金成交量的集中区域，并从该集中区域中推导出数学上精确的价格水平。它不预测，不推测。它只计算。 使用 MERAVITH SCANNER，您可以在 2–3 分钟内扫描全部 28 个主要外汇货币对的所有时间周期。您也可以扫描任何您选择的市场——例如，大约 100 只股票约需 10 分钟。 该指标计算耗尽水平、平衡线、偏差、统计水平以及目标投射。 图表元素 Origin Point 标记所有计算的起始位置。指标会自动将其放置在最佳位置。红色标签（TOP）表示市场高点并带有看跌倾向。绿色标签（BOTTOM）表示市场低点并带有看涨倾向。 Sentiment Line 是一条动态曲线，反映基于成交量加权计算得出的市场情绪。
Route Lines Prices MT5
Vitalyi Belyh
指标
Route Lines Prices MT5  - 是一款用于寻找潜在交易信号的指标。其简洁的界面包含多种价格行为算法，以及信号终点检测和已完成轨迹的计算。这些算法包括基于所用时间周期的波动率和价格平滑计算。 该指标的主要参数是“ Calculating price values ”。默认值 1 提供均衡的自动计算模式， 无需手动配置即可使用。通过手动更改 2 到 500 之间的值，您可以根据自己的交易系统自定义指标。 该指标内置市场方向指标，由两条移动平均线（快线和慢线）的交叉点表示，在确定自身趋势时可以禁用该指标。 建议在 M1 到 H4 的时间周期内使用该指标。支持所有交易品种。 信号箭头在蜡烛图收盘时生成；不会重绘历史数据。 主图表上会显示重复的箭头。该指标提供多种类型的警报。 内置信号线点计数器，用于计算从信号箭头到信号终点的收盘价。 由于指标不会重绘，信号结果的数值是在信号终点之后计算的，滞后于信号发出后一根K线。 总计数器会将接收到的值相加，以便在相应的图表上方便地调整参数。
作者的更多信息
Rejection Zones Yoshi Pro
Le Quang Thanh
5 (2)
指标
Yoshi Pro Rejection Zones: A Smarter Way to Read Support, Resistance and Price Rejection on MetaTrader 5 In trading, one of the most important skills is knowing where the market is likely to react. Whether a trader focuses on forex, gold, indices, crypto, or CFDs, price often responds around meaningful support and resistance areas. These areas can become turning points, breakout zones, retest levels, or simply locations where traders should pay closer attention. The challenge is that most charts
FREE
Liquidity Delta Profiler Yoshi
Le Quang Thanh
指标
Liquidity Delta Profiler Yoshi Read liquidity-zone interaction with a four-part relative delta view on MetaTrader 5 Many indicators draw a line and leave the trader to decide what the next touch means. In live trading, the difficult part is not locating every swing. It is judging how price behaves after it reaches an area where liquidity may be resting. A brief test, a decisive sweep and a failed breakout can look similar at first, yet they call for different decisions. Liquidity Delta Profiler
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Yoshi Order Blocks and Breaker Blocks
Le Quang Thanh
指标
Yoshi Order Blocks and Breaker Blocks A structured MT5 framework for tracking Order Block zones and their transition into Breaker Blocks Key Features • Bullish and bearish Order Block visualization • Order Block to Breaker Block transition tracking • Adjustable Swing Lookback • Independent recent bullish and bearish zone controls • Full-candle or candle-body zone construction • Configurable zone colors and opacity • Optional Historical Polarity Stars with separate colors • Maximum Calculation Ba
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Yoshi Adaptive RSI
Le Quang Thanh
指标
Yoshi Adaptive RSI Adaptive Confirmed Momentum for MetaTrader 5 Momentum tools are useful only when their signals are read in context. A standard RSI can react quickly to small price changes while the current candle is still forming. That may tempt traders to act before the move is confirmed. The real challenge is not simply finding an overbought or oversold reading, but understanding whether momentum is holding, weakening, or leaving an extreme area at a meaningful point on the chart. Yoshi Ada
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Pinbar Confirm Pro for MT5
Le Quang Thanh
指标
Pinbar Yoshi Pro – Clean Multi-Timeframe Pin Bar Detection for MetaTrader 5 Pinbar Yoshi Pro is a clean and practical MT5 indicator designed for traders who use price action, candlestick rejection, support and resistance, market structure and multi-timeframe analysis in their daily trading routine. The purpose of this tool is simple: to help traders detect bullish and bearish Pin Bar candles more clearly, more consistently and with less manual chart scanning. In real trading, a Pin Bar is not
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Ichiyoshi Trend Pullback Framework for MT5
Le Quang Thanh
5 (1)
指标
Ichiyoshi Trend Pullback Framework for MT5 — Version 2.3 Holy Grail Inspired Trend-Pullback Indicator Ichiyoshi Trend Pullback Framework for MT5 — Version 2.3 is a professional trend-pullback indicator created for traders who want to read the market with structure, discipline and context. The framework is inspired by the practical logic of the well-known Holy Grail trend-pullback approach, widely associated with Linda Raschke’s professional trading philosophy. The idea is simple, but powerful: i
ORBYoshi Opening Range Breakout
Le Quang Thanh
指标
ORBYoshi V1.26 – Professional Opening Range Breakout Framework for MetaTrader 5 The Opening Range Breakout (ORB) is one of the most respected intraday trading concepts in modern market history. Popularized through the research and trading work of renowned traders such as Toby Crabel , Larry Williams , and Mark Fisher , the ORB methodology focuses on identifying directional opportunities that emerge after the market establishes its initial opening range. ORBYoshi was developed to bring this timel
Price Action Structure Yoshi for MT5
Le Quang Thanh
指标
Price Action Structure Yoshi for MetaTrader 5 Introduction Price Action Structure Yoshi is a professional Price Action and Market Structure Indicator designed for MetaTrader 5. This MT5 Indicator helps traders visualize market structure, liquidity areas, order blocks, liquidity sweeps, and trendline relationships directly on the chart in a clear and organized manner. Inspired by widely recognized Price Action Analysis and Market Structure concepts, the indicator focuses on helping traders unders
UT Bot Yoshi Trend ATR MT5
Le Quang Thanh
指标
UT Bot Yoshi Trend ATR MT5 – Professional ATR Trailing Stop Trend Indicator for MetaTrader 5 UT Bot Yoshi Trend ATR MT5 is a professional trend-following indicator for MetaTrader 5, designed to help traders read market direction, follow volatility-based trailing stop behavior, and organize Buy/Sell trading ideas with a clean visual structure. The indicator is built around a practical and well-known trading concept: ATR trailing stop logic . Instead of trying to predict the market or identify per
Smc Ict Yoshi
Le Quang Thanh
指标
SMC ICT Yoshi v2.19 Smart Money Concepts, Market Structure, Order Blocks and Fair Value Gaps for MetaTrader 5 SMC ICT Yoshi v2.19 is a multi-layer Smart Money Concepts (SMC) and ICT-style market structure indicator for MetaTrader 5. It brings market structure, liquidity references, Order Blocks, Fair Value Gaps, premium and discount zones, higher-timeframe context and session timing into one clear analytical workflow. The product is designed for traders who want more than isolated BOS, CHoCH or
MA Yoshi Pro Trend Confirmation
Le Quang Thanh
指标
MA Yoshi Pro Moving Average Trend, Momentum and Price Action Confirmation for MetaTrader 5 A Clearer Way to Evaluate Trend Setups Many traders do not struggle because they lack indicators. The harder problem is deciding which information deserves attention, which signal should be ignored, and when it is better to wait. A moving average crossover may appear during a choppy phase. A strong candle may form in the wrong location. MA Yoshi Pro was created to bring these separate observations into o
Yoshi SMC Trend Planner for MT5
Le Quang Thanh
指标
Yoshi SMC Trend Planner Y02 for MT5 Market Structure, Trend Context and Structured Trade Planning for MetaTrader 5 Trade With Context, Not Isolated Signals A trading signal is easy to notice. The harder part is deciding whether that signal makes sense within the current market structure, price location and higher-timeframe direction. Many traders can identify a Buy or Sell arrow, yet still hesitate because the surrounding context is unclear. Yoshi SMC Trend Planner Y02 was designed to bring tho
Yoshi MTF Candlestick Patterns
Le Quang Thanh
指标
Yoshi MTF Candlestick Patterns is a visual Price Action indicator for MetaTrader 5 that combines Three-Line Strike, Momentum Engulfing and closed-bar Pin Bar recognition in one clean chart workspace. A compact multi-timeframe panel reviews the latest closed candle on M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4 and D1, helping traders check candle-pattern context without repeatedly switching charts. Yoshi MTF Candlestick Patterns is a visual Price Action indicator for MetaTrader 5. It brings Three-Line Strike, Mome
Trend Yoshi
Le Quang Thanh
指标
Volatility-Adaptive Trend Signals and Visual Trade Planning for MetaTrader 5 TrendYoshi is a manual decision-support indicator for MetaTrader 5 that combines ATR-based trend states, clear Buy/Sell transitions, session context, alerts and structured visual trade plans. A Clearer Way to Move from Trend Signal to Trade Plan A direction change alone is rarely enough. Traders still need to know where the trend reference sits, how much room exists between entry and invalidation, whether the setup appe
Yoshi ICT Fibonacci OTE
Le Quang Thanh
指标
Trading a pullback often looks simple after the move is complete. In real time, however, traders must decide which swing matters, where the retracement should be measured from, and whether price is returning to a meaningful area or merely moving through noise. Manual Fibonacci drawing can become inconsistent, especially when the market extends to a new high or low. Yoshi ICT Fibonacci OTE was created to bring more structure to that process. Product Overview Yoshi ICT Fibonacci OTE is a manual de
ICT Yoshi Pro
Le Quang Thanh
指标
Market Structure, Liquidity and Price Action Analysis for MetaTrader 5 A chart can contain plenty of information and still leave a trader without a clear decision. A BOS label may appear, liquidity may be nearby, and an order block may remain active, yet the real challenge is understanding how those elements relate to one another. ICT Yoshi Pro organizes that process into a cleaner, more disciplined MetaTrader 5 workflow. What ICT Yoshi Pro Does ICT Yoshi Pro is a manual decision-support indicat
Yoshi ICT Framework
Le Quang Thanh
指标
Structured ICT Market Analysis for MetaTrader 5 Reading a chart is rarely difficult because price lacks information. The real challenge is deciding which information matters now. A Break of Structure can support continuation, but the same event may mean something different near liquidity, inside an imbalance, or during an active session. Yoshi ICT Framework Y1.01 brings these elements into one organized MetaTrader 5 workspace, helping discretionary traders evaluate structure, location, timing, a
SMC Yoshi Pro
Le Quang Thanh
指标
Reading market structure is rarely difficult because of the terminology. The real challenge is applying the same rules every time: deciding which swing matters, whether price has genuinely broken it, and what to do after a Break of Structure or Change of Character appears. Without a consistent process, charts become crowded and traders can react to isolated labels instead of evaluating the full setup. SMC Yoshi Pro is a market structure indicator for MetaTrader 5 built for manual traders who wan
Yoshi Opening Range Breakout Navigator
Le Quang Thanh
指标
Yoshi Opening Range Breakout Navigator Structured ORB Analysis for MetaTrader 5 Trading the Open Is Simple in Theory—Not in Practice The Opening Range gives intraday traders a clear starting point: define the early-session high and low, then observe how price behaves around those boundaries. The concept is straightforward. The execution is not. In live trading, ranges are often drawn inconsistently, an intrabar spike can be mistaken for a confirmed breakout, and traders may chase price before th
Yoshi Adaptive MA Cloud
Le Quang Thanh
指标
A structured MT5 trend, momentum and pullback framework for clearer manual trading decisions Moving-average trading often looks simple until the market becomes less cooperative. A crossover may appear after a move is extended, timeframes may disagree, and a clean signal can turn into whipsaw inside a narrow range. The challenge is rarely a lack of indicators. It is the lack of an orderly way to connect trend, momentum, market regime, confirmation and risk. Yoshi Adaptive MA Cloud is a MetaTrader
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