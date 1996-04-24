Shved Supply and Demand structure engine

Shved Structure Engine

Part of the Shved Market Analysis System (SMAS)

Shved Structure Engine is a professional market structure analysis module designed to automatically build dynamic market channels based on Supply & Demand technology.

Unlike traditional channel indicators that rely on moving averages, regression lines, or price extremes, Structure Engine analyzes market structure and automatically generates adaptive channels that reflect changing market conditions.

Using proprietary market structure analysis methods, the module creates a dynamic structural model that helps traders better understand market direction, identify key structural boundaries, and gain a clearer view of overall market conditions.

Key Features

Automatic construction of dynamic market structure channels.

Market structure analysis based on Supply & Demand technology.

Adaptive channel updates as market structure evolves.

High-performance data processing.

Compatible with all symbols and all timeframes.

No traditional lagging indicators.

Clean and intuitive visualization.

Advantages

Most channel indicators are built around price.

Structure Engine is built around market structure.

Powered by proprietary market structure analysis methods, the indicator provides an objective view of market direction and key structural levels, helping traders make more informed trading decisions.

Part of the SMAS Ecosystem

Structure Engine is one of the core analytical modules of the Shved Market Analysis System (SMAS) — a professional ecosystem of market analysis tools.

The complete SMAS ecosystem includes:

Chart Pro — Professional Supply & Demand analysis.

— Professional Supply & Demand analysis. Structure Engine — Dynamic market structure analysis.

— Dynamic market structure analysis. Sidebar — Multi-timeframe analytical dashboard.

— Multi-timeframe analytical dashboard. Cluster Profile — Supply & Demand zone density and confluence analysis.

Each module can be used independently, while the full potential of the system is achieved when all SMAS components work together.