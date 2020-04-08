MarketSessionLines
- 指标
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- 版本: 1.14
- 更新: 15 七月 2026
Features:
- Sydney, Tokyo, London, and New York session lines — open and close
- Automatic DST adjustment: Australian (Oct–Apr), European (Mar–Oct), US (Mar–Nov). Tokyo fixed, no DST
- Toggle each session on or off independently
- Fully customizable: colors, line styles, line width, label size and position
- Runs on new bar only — no unnecessary recalculations
- Works on M1 through H1. Disabled on higher timeframes automatically
Inputs:
- Show/hide each session independently
- Session open and close times in GMT (0–23)
- DST toggle per session
- Show or hide close lines
- Color picker for open and close lines separately
- Label pip offset and font size