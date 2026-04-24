XAU Regime Pulse AI is an automated trading EA made for gold trading.

It is designed to watch the market, understand the current price condition, and choose how to react automatically.

This EA does not rely on only one trading style.

It looks at different market situations such as:

when the market is trending

when the market is moving in a range

when price is starting to break out strongly

By checking these conditions, it aims to use the most suitable trading logic for each situation.

XAU Regime Pulse AI also includes AI-assisted market analysis.

This helps the EA make smarter decisions about entries, exits, and risk control.

The goal is not just to open trades, but to trade with better timing and better balance.

This product is suitable for people who:

want an automated system for gold trading

prefer a strategy that can adapt to different market conditions

are interested in combining trading logic with AI support

want a clearer and more systematic way to trade XAUUSD

In simple words, XAU Regime Pulse AI is a gold trading EA that tries to read the market, adjust to changing conditions, and trade automatically with built-in intelligence.