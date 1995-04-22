Gold Family EA MT5
- 专家
-
Anastase ByiringiroPremium MetaTrader EA Developer & Automation Strategist ⚡
Building disciplined MT4/MT5 trading systems for XAUUSD, Forex, Indices & Crypto markets.
• Auto Trading Multi-Pairs
• AI-Assisted Trading Systems
• Smart Risk Management
• Source Code & Setfiles Available
- 版本: 1.6
- 更新: 6 八月 2026
- 激活: 10
Professional Gold Automation for XAUUSD
Precision • Discipline • Smart Execution • Controlled Growth
Launch Price: $139
After every 5 copies sold, the price will increase by $50 until it reaches the final price of $4,999.
The final adjustment will be capped at $4,999. Early users receive the lowest available price.
Overview
Gold Family EA MT5 is a professional automated trading system developed specifically for Gold trading on MetaTrader 5. It is designed to analyze XAUUSD market structure, identify qualified price-extreme opportunities, place pending orders and manage active positions automatically.
The EA combines structured entry logic, automatic order management, protective stop-loss control and intelligent trailing management inside one complete Gold trading system.
Gold Family EA is designed for traders who want disciplined automation instead of emotional manual execution. It follows its programmed rules consistently and manages entries, pending orders and exits without requiring the user to monitor the chart continuously.
EA Name: Gold Family EA MT5
Platform: MetaTrader 5
Main Symbol: XAUUSD / GOLD
Internal Strategy Timeframe: H1
Magic Number: 2424
Trade Comment: UTAZIMA@FAMILY@XAU
Developer: Utazima_MentorCreate
Main Features
- Professional XAUUSD automation
- Structured H1 market-extreme analysis
- Automatic Buy Stop and Sell Stop order placement
- Dynamic pending-order management
- Automatic stop-loss and take-profit placement
- Smart trailing-stop management
- Automatic order-expiry control
- Spread and margin-protection options
- Fixed-lot and automatic risk-sizing modes
- Support for hedging and compatible netting environments
- Professional monitoring dashboard
- Demo, Live, Standard, Raw, ECN, Pro and compatible Cent support
- Support for common Gold symbol variations and broker suffixes
- Compatible with broker-supported leverage, including leverage up to 1:500
How Gold Family EA Works
- The EA analyzes completed H1 market data and searches for qualified statistical price extremes.
- When a valid level is detected, it prepares a pending Buy Stop or Sell Stop order.
- Each position receives automatic protective stop-loss and take-profit levels.
- Once a trade becomes active, the EA manages it using its internal trailing and position-management logic.
- Untriggered pending orders remain controlled by the EA and may expire according to its programmed order-expiry rules.
Attach Once and Let the EA Work
Attach Gold Family EA MT5 to a Gold chart and enable algorithmic trading. The EA uses its own internal H1 strategy logic.
For the most consistent setup, use an XAUUSD or GOLD H1 chart. A stable Windows VPS is strongly recommended for uninterrupted 24-hour execution.
Recommended Demo Testing Environments
Before using a real account, begin with Demo testing on one of the following MetaTrader 5 environments:
|Broker
|Suggested MT5 Account
|Moneta Markets
|MT5
|Tickmill
|MT5
|Amillex
|MT5
|RoboForex
|Pro or ECN MT5
|TMGM
|Standard or Raw MT5
|Pepperstone
|Standard or Razor MT5
Using Another Broker?
Before attaching the EA to a broker not listed above, please send me a direct message.
I will review your broker symbol, spread, digits, stop level, contract size, account type and execution conditions, then provide configuration guidance or a suitable broker-specific set file.
Official Live Monitoring
The official Gold Family EA live signal is planned to begin in October 2026.
The official signal will allow users to follow real account activity, trade history and ongoing performance after final validation is completed.
Progressive Pricing
|Copies Sold
|Price
|Copies 1–5
|$139
|Copies 6–10
|$189
|Copies 11–15
|$239
|Copies 16–20
|$289
|Every Additional 5 Copies
|Price Increases by $50
|Final Price
|$4,999
Recommended Setup
- MetaTrader 5
- XAUUSD or GOLD symbol
- H1 chart recommended
- Hedging account preferred
- Low and stable spread
- Reliable trade execution
- Stable Windows VPS operating 24/7
- Demo testing before Live trading
- Use only capital you can afford to risk
Important Broker Information
Gold trading conditions are not identical across brokers. Price feeds, spreads, commissions, symbol digits, stop levels, contract sizes, slippage and execution speed can change the EA’s results.
The same EA and settings may therefore produce different outcomes on different broker servers. Always test the exact broker, server, symbol and account type before using real money.
Professional Support
Support is available for installation, broker compatibility, symbol variations, account setup and configuration guidance.
When contacting support, please provide:
- Broker name and server
- Account type
- Gold symbol name
- Account balance
- Leverage
- Screenshot of the symbol specifications
Risk Warning
Trading Forex, CFDs and Gold involves substantial risk. Historical backtests and Demo results do not guarantee future Live performance.
No Expert Advisor can guarantee profit, eliminate drawdown or produce identical results on every broker. Always begin on Demo, use responsible position sizing and never trade money you cannot afford to lose.
GOLD FAMILY EA MT5
Automate with discipline. Execute with precision. Grow with control.
Developed by Utazima_MentorCreate