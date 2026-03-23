Reversal Spiker is a dynamic momentum–volatility fusion indicator designed to highlight extreme market conditions where price is statistically stretched and prone to reversal. It operates in a separate window, displaying a normalized histogram that expands toward high values when multiple internal forces align. A dynamic threshold line adapts in real time to changing market volatility, helping distinguish ordinary movement from true exhaustion spikes.

At its core, the indicator blends several momentum and oscillation components into a single composite “pressure” reading. When this pressure reaches unusually high levels, it signals that price may be overextended. The histogram visually represents this intensity, while the adaptive threshold ensures signals remain relevant across both quiet and highly volatile market environments.

⚠️ Important Behavior (Repainting & Recalculation) - Please test thoroughly in strategy tester before purchase

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This indicator repaints and continuously recalculates. This is intentional and not a flaw.

It does this because:

The normalization process depends on the maximum observed values within a rolling window , which can change as new data arrives.

, which can change as new data arrives. The dynamic threshold is based on relative volatility , which is constantly shifting.

, which is constantly shifting. The internal composite value is recalculated using updated indicator data on every tick.

As a result:

Past histogram values may expand, shrink, or shift slightly .

. Signals (arrows) can appear, disappear, or reposition.

This design allows the indicator to stay adaptive and context-aware, rather than fixed and lagging.

📊 How to Use It Effectively

1. Focus on Extremes, Not Every Move

Only pay attention when the histogram breaks above the dynamic threshold. These are rare, high-probability exhaustion events.

2. Directional Context Matters

If a spike occurs above the threshold and price is above the moving average , it suggests a potential bearish reversal zone .

, it suggests a potential . If a spike occurs above the threshold and price is below the moving average, it suggests a potential bullish reversal zone.

3. Wait for Candle Confirmation

Because of recalculation, avoid acting on live (current) candles. Wait for the candle to close with the spike confirmed.

4. Use as a Timing Tool, Not a Standalone System

Combine with:

Market structure (support/resistance)

Trend bias (higher timeframe direction)

Price action confirmation (rejection wicks, engulfing candles)

5. Volatility Awareness

The threshold adapts automatically:

In high volatility , thresholds rise → fewer but stronger signals

, thresholds rise → fewer but stronger signals In low volatility, thresholds drop → more frequent signals

This ensures consistency across different market conditions.

🧠 Practical Insight

Reversal Spiker is best viewed as an exhaustion detector, not a trend indicator. It identifies when the market is “overcommitted” in one direction. Because it recalculates dynamically, it stays aligned with current conditions—but requires disciplined use (closed candles + confirmation) to avoid false triggers.

Used correctly, it becomes a powerful tool for spotting high-probability reversal zones before they become obvious.