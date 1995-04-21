Neural Adaptive Macd Mt4

Neural Adaptive MACD is a next-generation evolution of the classic MACD, enhanced with adaptive logic, volatility awareness, and market regime intelligence. Instead of relying on fixed EMA periods, this version dynamically adjusts its calculations based on current market conditions, allowing the indicator to remain responsive during trends and stable during ranging phases.

The indicator automatically adapts using one of three methods: Volatility-based, Trend-based, or a Hybrid approach that combines both. Volatility is measured internally and normalized over a lookback period, enabling EMA periods and the signal line to contract during fast markets and expand during quiet conditions. Optional market regime detection classifies price action into strong trends, ranges, or transitional phases, while an optional momentum filter adds an extra confirmation layer.

The histogram is intelligently segmented into Strong Bullish, Bullish, Strong Bearish, and Bearish momentum. Strength is determined not only by histogram expansion, but also by detected market regime and momentum conditions. This produces clearer signals, reduces false positives, and highlights high-quality momentum bursts early.





How to use:

Trend trading: Trade in the direction of strong histogram colors. Lime and red indicate high-confidence momentum aligned with market regime.

Adaptive entries: Let the indicator adjust itself. No manual optimization is required for different market conditions.

Range filtering: When regime detection signals ranging conditions, reduce position size or wait for strong momentum bars.

Momentum confirmation: Enable the momentum filter to trade only when MACD strength aligns with price acceleration.

Alerts: Activate alerts for momentum shifts or regime changes. Strong-only alerts provide cleaner, high-quality notifications.

Neural Adaptive MACD works across all instruments and timeframes and is especially effective when combined with structure, support/resistance, or higher-timeframe bias.