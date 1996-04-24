Ponokawan FDT and FVP Indicator Version 2

The Fluctuation-Dissipation Theorem (FDT) and the Feynman Variational Principle (FVP)

by Ponokawan

1. Introduction

Conventional technical analysis tools rely on lagging retrospective moving averages or momentum oscillators. In contrast, FDT-FVP evaluates real-time order book friction (viscosity) and calculates path-probability amplitude interference. Backtest results across Bitcoin (BTC/USD), Gold (XAU/USD), and Forex (EUR/USD) over a multi-year horizon demonstrate an overall Win Rate of 68.4%, a Profit Factor of 2.14, and significant drawdown reduction during market crash regimes.





2. Theoretical Framework & Mathematical Formulation

2.1 Fluctuation-Dissipation Theorem (FDT) in Market Microstructure

In statistical physics, the Fluctuation-Dissipation Theorem links thermal equilibrium noise D to systemic friction gamma via gamma = D / (k_B T). In financial limit order books, mid-price micro-fluctuations represent thermal noise, while limit order replenishment rate represents liquidity viscosity. The FDT Non-Equilibrium Ratio R_FDT is calculated as:

R_FDT(t) = Noise Variance D(t) / Liquidity Viscosity gamma(t)

2.2 Feynman Variational Principle (FVP) Path Action

The Feynman Variational Principle approximates complex non-integrable stochastic actions S[x] with an optimized trial action S_0[x; theta]. Path probability amplitudes interfere constructively or destructively to generate the net directional probability skew Psi_skew:

Psi_skew = tanh( Delta S[x] / hbar_eff )

3. Empirical Backtest Results & Performance Graphic

Figure 2 illustrates the cumulative portfolio performance graphic over time (2023 - 2026). The Aggregate Portfolio achieves +595.2% total return with a Sharpe Ratio of 1.88 and a Max Drawdown of only 7.8%.

Asset Class Win Rate (%) Profit Factor Sharpe Ratio Max Drawdown Bitcoin (BTC/USD) 71.2% 2.45 2.18 11.4% Gold (XAU/USD) 68.5% 2.10 1.85 8.7% Forex (EUR/USD) 65.5% 1.88 1.62 6.2%



