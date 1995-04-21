Cosmic Candles is an advanced price-action visualization tool that transforms ordinary candles into a dynamic, color-coded map of market energy. Instead of relying on traditional indicators in a separate window, it enhances the main chart itself—classifying each candle into one of four distinct “cosmic states” that reflect underlying momentum pressure and trend intensity.

Each candle is painted in a specific color theme:

Neutron Star (Aqua) – Strong bullish momentum

Nebula Glow (Blue) – Controlled or weakening bullish pressure

Asteroid Field (VioletRed) – Controlled or weakening bearish pressure

Black Hole (Magenta) – Strong bearish momentum

Behind the scenes, the indicator evaluates directional strength, smooths internal energy shifts, and compares short-term thrust against a gravity-like baseline. The result is a structured four-phase market model that visually separates impulsive moves from transitional or fading conditions.





How to Use

Cosmic Candles works best in trending and momentum-driven environments but remains useful during consolidation by highlighting phase transitions.

Trend Trading:

Focus on consecutive Neutron Star or Black Hole candles. Multiple strong-state candles in sequence suggest sustained directional control. Look for pullbacks into weaker states (Nebula or Asteroid) as potential continuation entries.

Momentum Shifts:

Transitions from strong bearish (Black Hole) to bullish states often signal early reversals. The same applies in reverse. Watch for state flips near support/resistance zones for higher-probability setups.

Risk Management:

Use the change from strong to weak state as an early warning of momentum exhaustion. This can help tighten stops or scale out.

Parameter Tuning:

Galactic Period adjusts sensitivity to directional strength.

Quantum Smoothing controls responsiveness vs. stability.

Gravitational Signal defines how aggressively trend pressure is filtered.

Cosmic Candles is not a signal generator—it is a structural lens. Combine it with market structure, liquidity zones, and session timing for best results.