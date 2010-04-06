ADX Vision

Pro ADX Histogram: Visual Momentum & Trend Strength Indicator

Elevate your technical analysis with ADX Histogram, an innovative MetaTrader 5 tool that transforms the classic Average Directional Index (ADX) into an intuitive, visual powerhouse. This indicator combines trend strength and momentum direction into a single, easy-to-read histogram, allowing you to assess market conditions and spot potential trading opportunities faster and with greater clarity.

Trading Idea & Core Logic

The indicator is built on the foundational ADX system developed by J. Welles Wilder but presents the data in a fundamentally more accessible way. It calculates the standard ADX line (trend strength) and the +/-DI lines (momentum direction), then visualizes the difference between the Directional Indicators as a histogram.

Key Logic:

Blue Histogram Bars: Appear when the +DI (positive directional indicator) is greater than the -DI, visualizing bullish momentum.

Red Histogram Bars: Appear when the -DI (negative directional indicator) is greater than the +DI, visualizing bearish momentum.

Histogram Height: The height of each bar represents the magnitude of the spread between the +DI and -DI, giving you an instant read on momentum intensity.

ADX Line (Yellow): Plotted alongside the histogram, providing the classic measure of overall trend strength on a scale from 0 to 100.

This visual fusion allows you to see not just if a trend is strong (ADX), but also which direction the momentum is driving it (Histogram), all in one glance.

Core Features

Intuitive Visual Design: Replaces the need to interpret three separate, overlaid lines with a clear, color-coded histogram and a clean ADX line.

Combined Insight: Simultaneously displays trend strength and momentum direction, reducing chart clutter and cognitive load.

Customizable Parameters: Adjust the calculation period, visual colors, and display settings to match your trading style and preferences.

Efficient & Stable: Built with optimized MQL5 code for fast execution and reliable, non-repainting signals across all timeframes.

Input Parameters

Configure the indicator to suit your market approach:

Parameter Description Default Value ADX_Period The period used for calculating the ADX and DI lines. 14 ADX_Color Color of the trend strength ADX line. Yellow Bull_Color Color of the histogram during bullish momentum (+DI > -DI). Blue Bear_Color Color of the histogram during bearish momentum (-DI > +DI). Red Show_ADX_Line Toggles the visibility of the ADX line on/off. true

Application & Trading Considerations

Potential Use Cases:

Trend Confirmation: Use the rising ADX line with a consistently colored histogram to confirm a trend's strength and direction.

Momentum Shifts: Watch for a change in the histogram's color (e.g., blue to red) to identify a potential shift in market momentum.

Breakout Filter: Apply the indicator to filter breakouts; a strong, high histogram accompanying a price breakout may add conviction to the move.

Important Risk Disclaimer:

This product is a technical analysis tool. The developer does not guarantee any trading results or profitability. Trading financial markets involves significant risk and can result in the loss of your invested capital. You should only trade with money you can afford to lose.

This indicator provides signals based on past and current price data and should not be used as the sole basis for any trading decision.

It is strongly recommended to use this tool in conjunction with other methods of analysis (e.g., price action, support/resistance) and robust risk management practices.

Always test the indicator thoroughly in a risk-free demo account before considering live use.

Support

For questions, detailed usage suggestions, or technical support related to the "Pro ADX Histogram," please use the dedicated discussion section on its MQL5 Marketplace product page.