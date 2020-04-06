King ElChart HFT Scalper EA MT4

KingElChart – HFT Scalper EA | Professional Gold Trading

KingElChart – HFT Scalper EA is a high-performance,
high-frequency trading Expert Advisor
designed specifically for Gold (XAUUSD).

The Expert Advisor is available for both
MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5
with a separate and optimized version for each platform.

Why choose this Expert Advisor:
• Optimized for gold market volatility
• High-frequency scalping logic with fast execution
• Precise entries with minimal retracement
• Intelligent and controlled risk management
• Stable performance on small accounts
• Scalable performance for larger capital
• Compatible with different brokers and trading conditions

Performance overview:
• Tested on MetaTrader 5 (latest version)
• 100 percent tick data quality
• Recent and short testing period
• Strong profit factor with controlled drawdown

Main features:
• Adjustable lot size
• Virtual and real stop loss
• Virtual take profit
• Direction reversal option
• Break even system
• Trailing stop system
• Magic number for running multiple instances safely
• Daily target system:
  – Stop trading after reaching a defined daily profit
  – Stop trading after reaching a defined daily loss
  This system helps protect the account and enforce discipline.

Support and communication:
After purchasing the Expert Advisor,
all communication and support
are provided exclusively through the MQL5 website messages.

Buyers will receive:
• Installation and setup guidance
• Optimal parameter recommendations
• Answers to all questions and inquiries
• Continuous support via MQL5 messages

This Expert Advisor is not just a trading tool,
but a complete and professional trading solution
backed by real experience and ongoing support.

KingElChart – HFT Scalper EA
Trade with confidence and discipline.

推荐产品
Blue CARA MT4
Duc Anh Le
专家
| Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT4 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT5  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic R esponsive A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhapse most popular) Inn
SynapseTrader EA
Ruben Villarreal Barajas
专家
The Expert Advisor (SynapseTrader EA) made by the company ProfitFXBot is designed to trade the Forex market specifically on GBP/USD, using smart strategies to generate consistent profits. This bot must be turned on at 8:00 PM (New York time) and manually turned off at 5:00 AM (UTC-5), the bot must be placed in temporality M1. During these hours, the bot makes decisions based on market analysis, with optimized logic to trade efficiently and maximize profit opportunities. The bot will only be act
Magic EA MT4
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
3 (1)
专家
Magic EA is an Expert Advisor based on Scalping, Elliot Waves and with filters such as RSI, Stochastic and 3 other strategies managed and decided with the robot smartly. Large number of inputs and settings are tested and optimized and embedded in the program thus inputs are limited and very simple. Using EA doesn't need any professional information or Forex Trading Knowledge. EA can trade on all symbols and all time frames, using special and unique strategies developed by the author. The EA wo
Smart Funded Hft
Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
4.82 (65)
专家
解锁您的交易潜力，使用智能资金化HFT EA！ 无需VPS/无需设置文件/享受即插即用/请查看下方的简易设置视频 限时促销价格 我很兴奋地分享我的交易秘密——智能资金化EA。我已经用完美的成功率征服了数百个挑战，现在轮到您提升您的交易游戏了！ 此EA旨在通过允许使用其服务的道具公司的HFT挑战。如果挑战不允许使用HFT/资金账户/实盘账户，请不要使用它。 智能资金化HFT EA的独特之处： 挑战掌控： 在几乎所有HFT挑战中经过验证的成功，确保了100%的成功率。它不仅仅是一个工具；它是一个经过验证的强大工具。 极致简约： 无需陷入复杂的设置或VPS设置。加载它，调整手数大小，然后点击运行按钮——极致简约。 为什么分享？时间宝贵，挑战可能真的令人头疼。由于我不能再承担更多的挑战，我想，为什么不分享财富呢？所以我们来到了这里。 独家限时租赁选项：限时抓住机会在MQL5市场以促销价格租赁智能资金化EA。在您的挑战中测试它，体验它的魔力。 购买它：准备承诺？购买智能资金化EA，将您的交易提升到新的水平。在成功的挑战后请留下真实的评论。 评论激励：对于买家，这里有一个特别的待遇。留下评论后，如
KingKong MT4
Agus Santoso
专家
MT4版本： https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/90077 MT5版本： https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/103136 “KingKong”智能交易系统 (EA) 是一种专为外汇市场设计的复杂交易算法，利用在市场流动性增加期间激活的突破策略。 该 EA 旨在利用交易量激增时发生的重大价格变动，确保在市场活动的最佳时刻执行交易。 主要特征： 突破策略： 市场流动性检测：KingKong采用先进算法实时监控市场流动性。 它确定了成交量增加的时期，这通常是价格大幅波动的前兆。 突破点识别：在这些高流动性时期，KingKong根据历史数据和技术指标来识别潜在的突破点。 EA 经过精心调整，可区分虚假突破和真正机会，确保交易执行的准确性更高。 风险管理： 平均挂单：KingKong 使用复杂的风险管理系统，其中涉及平均挂单。 这种方法通过将切入点分散在一系列价格范围内，有助于降低风险。 如果市场走势与初始仓位相反，EA 会按照预定的时间间隔下达额外订单，从而有效地平均入场价格并
Forex Daily Scalping EA
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
专家
Forex Daily Scalping EA is a professional scalping advisor for daily work on the FOREX currency market. In trading, along with experience, traders usually come to understand that the levels of accumulation of stop orders, price and time play a significant role in the market. - Recommend ECN broker with LOW SPREAD: IC Market , Exness, NordFX , FXPRIMUS , Alpari , FXTM PARAMETERS: PRICE - the price distance to be covered in the allotted time period; TIME - time allotted in seconds; HL_PERIOD - n
The Arrow Scalper
Fawwaz Abdulmantaser Salim Albaker
1 (2)
专家
Dear Friend..  I share with you this simple Expert Adviser .. it is full automatic  this Expert Adviser following the trend of the pair you install on or any stocks or indices , it is works like that: - when the trend on H4 chart show a start of up trend the expert will wait till the 15M & 1H charts show an up trend the EA will open a buy order directly , and do the same for down trend and open a sell order the buy or sell  order lot size and take profit and stop loss will measured manually  by
FREE
Reef Scalper
Charles Crete
专家
Reef Scalper   is an aggressive scalping EA. It primarily uses the   Bollinger Bands and the Parabolic SAR indicator , which quickly detects small trend changes over short timeframes. The bot places pending orders to react swiftly when taking profits. Its recovery method relies on a grid system with an optional martingale , and it can open up to 15 recovery positions with a lot size multiplier . Using a tick counter , the bot is not sensitive to spread . It aims for quick profits , preferably se
Santa Scalping
Morten Kruse
2.84 (19)
专家
Santa Scalping is a fully automated Expert Advisor with no use of martingale. Night scalping strategy. The SMA indicator filter are used for entries. This EA can be run from very small accounts. As small as 50 EUR. General Recommendations The minimum deposit is 50 USD,  default settings reccomend for eurusd m5 gmt +2 . Please use max spread 10 if you will not have orders change it to -1. Use a broker with good execution and with a spread of 2-5 points. A very fast VPS is required, preferably w
Zigzag Hedging EA
Samir Arman
专家
he expert works on the Zigzag levels on the previous candle With some digital way to enter the deal On the five minute frame Work on currency pairs only Do not use TakeProfit or Stop Loss How the expert works It is placed on the three currency pairs GBPUSD GBPJPY GBP AUD Same settings without changing anything When he works, he will work on only one currency of them until it closes on a profit Profit is only seven points Please watch the video Explains how the expert works. Max Spread = 0.3 Bro
Project Infinity
Sergey Yarmish
专家
The Infinity Expert Advisor is a scalper. When the resistance and support levels are broken, trades are opened in the direction of the price movement. Open positions are managed by several algorithms based on the current market situation (fixed stop loss and take profit, trailing stop, holding positions in case of trend indication, etc.). Requirements for the broker The EA is sensitive to spread, slippages and execution quality. It is strongly recommended not to use the EA for currencies with s
Indicators Trader MT4
Konstantin Nikitin
专家
Automated multicurrency Expert Advisor with an unlimited number of currency pairs. In this case, it is possible to indicate on each individual currency pair how the adviser will work with it. You can add orders manually. The expert does not have a specific strategy. Everyone chooses what features he will use. And on what indicators and on which TF to work with them. Real account, which is fully led by an expert. MACD and Envelopes are used . Индикаторы Two Moving Average Envelopes RSI Force I
MartinZ
Iurii Kuksov
专家
这是一位在鞅系统上工作的普通顾问。 根据平均价格的交集下订单。 在这里，必须说，在第二个和随后的订单打开后具有利润的收盘价，例如，对于 销售，以点数衡量，不计算在内。 也就是说，您自己将不得不在策略测试器中运行Ea交易 并为特定货币对正确准备其设置等。 你提供给你的资产 经纪人。 extern double Lots= 0.01 ;    -这是第一个买入和卖出订单将被打开的批量价格。 extern int TakeProfit= 400 ;   -这是以点为单位的价格，订单将以利润关闭。 extern int TPB= 300 ;             -这是两个或更多订单的收盘价将以点为单位的价格                                             采购订单的利润。 extern int TPS= 400 ;             -这是两个或更多订单的收盘价将以点为单位的价格                                            销售订单利润。 extern int StopLoss= 1000 ;    -
H4 GBPUSD Trend Scalper
Valeriy Potapov
专家
H4 GBPUSD Trend Scalper is a trend signal scalper The EA trades according to the trend strategy using original built-in indicator for opening and closing orders. The external inputs for limiting trading on Fridays and Mondays are available. The purpose of the strategy is to use the current trend with the most benefit. According to the results of testing and working on demo and real accounts, the best results achieved by using the Н4 timeframe on the GBP/USD pair Works on MetaTrader 4 Build 971+
Ninja Forex EA
Samir Arman
专家
Hello all The expert works on technical levels with some indicators for entering deals It works in reverse If the general shape is bullish, selling is entered with the suspension of a pending deal If the trend is down, buy is entered with a pending deal suspended Watching the video shows you how it works How the expert works It is placed on the three currency pairs GBPUSD GBPJPY GBP AUD parameters: Lot1: Manual Lot Size Auto_Lot: Set true to automatically calculate optimal Lot Size based on ri
Intensive
Evgeniy Zhdan
专家
The Expert Advisor algorithm determines on daily charts those candlestick patterns, which set the intraday trading direction. The trading EA determines how long the price is moving in overbought/oversold zones and starts working in the direction of the expected trend movement. Each position is accompanied with a tight stop loss and take profit. Only one active position can be open in the market. The EA was developed and tested using 99% quality quotes. The Expert Advisor has a built-in news filt
TrendSight Pro EA
Andri Maulana
专家
Maximize your gold trading potential with TrendSight Pro EA , a sophisticated and automated trading solution specifically engineered for the high-intensity XAUUSD (Gold) market. Designed for traders who value precision, safety, and consistent performance, this EA takes the guesswork out of technical analysis. Why Choose TrendSight Pro EA? TrendSight Pro EA isn't just another automated bot; it is a complete Gold Trading Strategy built on the foundation of the elite PaintBar trend-tracking system.
Correlation Beast EA
Rodrigo Rethka Goncalves
专家
Correlation Beast V2.05 - Skyrocket Your Forex Trading! Unlock the power of currency correlations with Correlation Beast V2.5 , the ultimate Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4! Designed for traders who crave precision and profitability, this EA leverages advanced correlation strategies to identify high-probability trades. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, this tool is your key to mastering the Forex market! Why Choose Correlation Beast V2.5? Powerful Correlation Trading Trade sma
HFT King Ea
Ram Klein Caputol
专家
隆重推出 HFT KING EA - 终极 HFT KING 交易！这种完全自动化的高频交易系统旨在通过其先进的算法和最先进的功能彻底改变您的交易体验。 HFT King利用技术分析、人工智能、高频交易和机器学习的独特组合，为交易者提供可靠且有利可图的交易信号。 HFT King的尖端技术在识别交易机会、分析市场趋势和精准执行交易方面非常有效。 EA 强大的进场和出场逻辑仅在收盘价时运行，消除市场噪音，优化速度，避免止损追寻，确保未来可靠稳定的利润。 准备好迎接你的下一个高频交易终极王者高水平吧！体验尖端技术和先进交易功能的力量。 建议： 货币对：XAUUSD 时间范围：M15 最低存款：$1000 经纪商账户类型：任何具有 ECN、Raw 或 Razor 且点差极低的经纪商。 重要提示：使用低点差帐户以获得最佳结果非常重要！ 使用 VPS 让 EA 24/7 工作（强烈推荐） HFT KING EA 仅在 mql5 市场上出售。 Lóngzhòng tuīchū HFT KING EA - zhōngjí HFT KING jiāoyì! Zhè zhòng wánquán zìd
Ea Tw79 Macd Grid Scalping
Tufan Gocmen
专家
This automated trading robot uses the capabilities of the macd indicator to create a grid strategy. The algorithm creates a grid strategy at overbought and oversold levels and in times of high volatility. This makes it susceptible to all price fluctuations. The Close Money input is the total amount of earnings in the cycle. We define it as the total take profit amount in the cycle. It has the ability to open more cycles in short periods. However, you can use the robot in medium-term trading. Rea
The Next Generation Scalper
Olena Kondratenko
专家
The Next Generation Scalper is a new generation fully automatic scalping Expert Adviser. In addition to the classic trailing stops visible to brokers, the adviser uses several more smart trailing stops that are hidden for the broker. In the expert information table, it is possible to track low-quality brokers with the help of slippage analysis, using these tools you can get the best trading results. Each market entry point is analyzed by an advanced selection algorithm. After determining the op
Smart Prospector Expert
Adeniyi Adedipe
专家
GbpUsd Engineered!  The Smart Prospector  E.A. Is A Smooth Combination Of  The Widely Known "Volume Weighted Average Price (VWAP) Indicator" And The New 'Fibo Reversals_TEMA Indicator" Thereby Making It The Most Realistic Multi-Strategy Expert Advisor You Will Ever Find. Sufficiently Tested In The GbpUsd Currency Pair With Over 25 Years History Data, This E.A Is Sure To Give You Your Own Share Of Wins In The Forex Markets. For Best Performances, set: 'Max_Orders' = 'Zero'. 'Max_Factor' = 1. Happ
Gold Matrix Pro
Steve Zoeger
专家
Gold Matrix pro Welcome to the Gold Matrix Ea pro. The Robot is based on one standard Indicator. No other Indicator required =============================================================================================== This Robot is fully automated and has been created for everyone. The Robot works also on cent accounts. =============================================================================================== =>   works on all Time Frames from 1Minute to 1Day => On the lower Frames th
VR Black Box
Vladimir Pastushak
3.67 (3)
专家
VR Black Box 是一款由经验丰富的交易程序员开发的现代自动交易专家顾问。强大的交易工具，建立在经过验证的跟随市场趋势运动策略之上。该机器人经历了漫长的开发和完善历程，定期更新并适应不断变化的市场条件。在真实交易账户上的多年运行中，它已成为初学者和经验丰富的交易者的可靠助手。 提供设置文件、产品演示版本、说明和奖金 [博客] 版本为 [MetaTrader 5] 主要策略 机器人实现了多种交易模式： 交替开买单和卖单（Buy and Sell alternately）。 同时买卖交易（Buy and Sell at the same time）。 随机选择方向（Randomly Buy or Sell，如“鹰或尾”）。 仅买单（Buy only）或仅卖单（Sell only）。 手动模式，用于将交易者的亏损交易转为盈利（Magic Number = -1）。 风险和手数管理 支持马丁格尔（亏损后增加手数）或反马丁格尔（盈利后），固定/百分比/余额手数计算，带有乘数和最大值。止损水平为真实（Real）或虚拟（Virtual）以隐藏经纪商，带有追踪止损、亏损后时间/距离延迟以及余
Flowing Gold
Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
专家
Expert Flowing Gold is the latest generation of automated Gold trading robot programmed with unique and intelligent trading algorithms. The EA analyzes price movements in correlation with popular indicators to find high probability trading opportunities. The trading strategy combines scalping and smart position management to optimize performance and reduce risk. Trades are often closed quickly by Trailing, and Stop Loss is also available. The EA's position management strategy usually applies hig
Ea Kogoro Trend
Pham Xuan Can
专家
EA KOGORO TREND PROFITABLE HIGHER, FLEXIBLE AND SAFER EA KOGORO is a robot that operates on the most basic principle of the market: "Trend is Friend" combined with the improved Martingale principle with many times more safety than conventional Martingale. - EA KOGORO is a fully automatic EA robot for established pairs. - The principle of order balancing, low DD protects accounts better for high profits. - Opening and closing orders is really flexible. - Safer, high profit. - Manage b
Night Trader EURUSD
Ugur Oezcan
4.21 (29)
专家
The EA can trade multiple currencies. Please check our signals ( https://www.mql5.com/en/users/ugur-edin/seller ) for detailed information. No grid or martingale! No manual configuration or adjustment needed! Every trade is protected by stop loss. This Expert Advisor only trades for a short time frame at night, during the ending of the New York session. It uses low volatility moments and enters trades based on indicators. It then manages those trades with dynamic stop losses and take profits als
LL Grid EA MT4
Leopoldo Licari
专家
********** CHRISTMAS OFFER - LIMITED TIME ONLY 30$ ********** 6 COPIES OUT OF 10 LEFT AT $35  ---> NEXT PRICE $55 UPDATED v1.8 IS OUT ON MARCH 2022 " I built this EA based on my past trading experience, on my personal needs, on what I already had in my hands, on those useful functions that I needed. I am happy to share it with you at a very small cost considering the potential and the time dedicated to developing it. " PLEASE READ ALL THE DESCRIPTION BEFORE USE IT -  Grid EA with  selectable
Ilanis
Mikhail Sergeev
4.74 (27)
专家
Ilanis is and Expert Advisor for stock trading, it can be used for trading on Forex and other markets, including commodities, metals and index markets. To determine the market entry, the EA uses the modern and ultra-light adaptive indicator FourAverage. Principle of position maintaining is similar to that of the popular Forex robot Ilan, using averaging. But unlike Ilan, Ilanis uses an accurate entry into the market. The robot pays a lot of attention to position control, if the price goes in the
RoundLock EA
AW Trading Software Limited
4.33 (3)
专家
Round Lock 是一款具有动态仓位锁定功能的智能交易系统。Round Lock 是一款具有动态仓位锁定功能的智能交易系统，它是一款先进的交易系统，采用双向订单锁定策略，仓位逐步增长，并根据市场动态调整。 圆锁的优点： 通过锁仓进行风险控制， 市场趋势领域交易量的动态增长， 根据限制设置灵活的行为， 适用于平缓和趋势阶段，在每种情况下优化结果， 具有保护机制的平均策略和电网方法的自动化。 MT5 version ->  HERE   / Problem solving ->  HERE 顾问会开立两笔反向订单。当其中一笔订单盈利平仓后，顾问会重新开立两笔订单，订单量会根据 Multiplier_Volume 乘数和顾问开立的订单数量而增加。每开立一笔新订单，顾问都会以相同的交易量开立订单，并相互锁定。开立订单的过程会持续到同类型的订单数量达到 Limit_for_orders 的数量，届时顾问只会增加网格，而不会锁定。 Round Lock 的工作原理： 顾问开设一对方向相反的订单（买入/卖出），从而固定仓位并控制波动性。 仅当前一对订单中的其中一个通过获利平仓后，才会开设新的一
该产品的买家也购买
AI Forex Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.69 (13)
专家
AI   Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation   Artificial Intelligence   system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing XAUUSD and EURUSD price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in   real time   and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by   artificial i
Quantum Emperor MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.85 (171)
专家
介绍     QuantumEmperor EA 是一款突破性的 MQL5 专家顾问，它正在改变您交易著名的 GBPUSD 货币对的方式！由拥有超过13年交易经验的经验丰富的交易者团队开发。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***购买 Quantum Emperor EA，即可免费获得  Quantum StarMan   !*** 私信询问更多详情 已验证信号：   点击此处 MT5版本：  点击这里 量子 EA 通道：       点击这里 每购买 10 件，价格将增加 50 美元。最终价格为 1999 美元 量子皇帝EA     采用独特的策略，将单笔交易连续拆分成五笔较小的交易。这意味着每次 EA 执行一笔交易时，它都会自动将其拆分成五个较小的仓位。 量子皇帝EA     量子帝王EA凭借其卓越的亏损交易处理方法，在众多专家顾问中脱颖而出。与
Vortex Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (21)
专家
Vortex - 您对未来的投资 Vortex Gold EA 专家顾问专门用于在 Metatrader 平台上交易黄金（XAU/USD）。该 EA 使用专有指标和作者的秘密算法构建，采用全面的交易策略，旨在捕捉黄金市场中的盈利走势。其策略的关键组成部分包括 CCI 和抛物线指标等经典指标，这些指标共同作用，准确地发出理想的进入和退出点信号。Vortex Gold EA 的核心是先进的神经网络和机器学习技术。这些算法持续分析历史和实时数据，使 EA 能够更准确地适应和应对不断变化的市场趋势。通过利用深度学习，Vortex Gold EA 可以识别模式，自动调整指标参数，并随着时间的推移不断提高性能。Vortex Gold EA 是专有指标、机器学习和适应性交易算法的强大组合。使用 Vortex Gold EA 为您的未来投资。 售价 675 美元（还剩 2/10），下一个价格 795 美元 https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2345024 Check out the live results in Profile >>>>>>  Check my pro
AI Prop Firms MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
专家
AI Prop Firms - Intelligent Automation Built for   Prop Trading Firms . AI Prop Firms is an advanced fully automated Forex trading system powered by   Artificial Intelligence , developed specifically to operate within the strict rules and evaluation models of prop trading firms. The system is designed to trade under controlled risk conditions while   maintaining consistency , stability, and compliance with prop firm requirements. AI Prop Firms uses intelligent market analysis logic that continu
KT Gold Nexus EA MT4
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
5 (2)
专家
ICMarkets 实盘信号： 点击这里 要成功使用 KT Gold Nexus EA，你需要做什么？ 耐心。纪律。时间。 KT Gold Nexus EA 基于专业交易员和私人基金管理人长期使用的真实交易方法构建。它的核心优势并不在于短期的刺激或快速盈利，而在于长期稳定、一致且可持续的表现。 该 EA 设计用于长期运行。为了真正体现其交易逻辑和潜力，建议至少持续运行一年。与专业交易完全一致，在运行过程中可能会出现亏损的星期，甚至连续几个月处于回撤阶段。这是正常的交易现象。真正重要的是在更长时间周期内所形成的累计整体收益。 许多网格或马丁类系统在初期往往能够快速获利，但几乎最终都会导致账户爆仓。本 EA 的核心设计目标正是避免此类高风险结构，转而专注于稳健、可控且可持续的账户增长。 介绍 KT Gold Nexus EA 是一款专业打造、即装即用的自动交易系统，专为黄金（XAUUSD）市场的 H4 周期而设计。 该 EA 使用 100% 建模质量的 Dukascopy 历史数据进行开发，并在多种不同的市场环境下完成了全面的稳健性测试和压力测试。 历史价格数据被划分为多个不同的市场状态
Jesko
Cence Jk Oizeijoozzisa
专家
Jesko EA – Jesko 是一款基于 多年验证过的策略 构建的特别智能交易顾问（EA）。 它已经在 真实账户中测试过 ，并且长期表现为 盈利稳定、低风险 。 现在，我们决定将它对所有交易者开放。 Signal live     四个月的真实账户  安装简单  适用于任何经纪商（推荐 ECN 账户）  最低入金：100 美元  24/7 全天候支持  购买一次 Jesko – 免费获得我们的其他产品！ 1,5分钟：黄金 用于回测：请确保图表上不会出现 INCORRECT 。 如果出现，必须更改设置。 这些选项只有 True/False —— 调整直到图表上出现绿色 OK ，表示一切正常。 输入参数说明 通用设置 AccountType – 选择账户类型 (普通账户 / ECN / 其他)。 RiskMode – 风险管理模式 (低风险 / 中风险 / 高风险)。 手数与风险控制 FixedLotSize – 固定手数大小 (默认: 0.01)。 MaxDailyTrades – 每日最大交易次数 (默认: 1000)。 DailyProfitLimit – 每日盈利目标，达到后
Gold Emperor EA
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
1 (1)
专家
Gold Emperor EA MT4 Expert Advisor the full list for your convenience is available https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller  Gold Emperor EA is an automated trading advisor (expert) designed specifically for gold trading (XAU/USD) on the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) platform. It is designed to maximize profits and minimize risks when trading this volatile asset.   Key Features:   Gold Specialization: The EA is designed to take into account the specific characteristics of gold price movement,
Aura Black Edition
Stanislav Tomilov
4.6 (20)
专家
Aura Black Edition 是一款完全自动化的 EA，仅用于交易黄金。专家在 2011-2020 年期间在 XAUUSD 上表现出稳定的结果。没有使用危险的资金管理方法，没有马丁格尔，没有网格或剥头皮。适用于任何经纪商条件。使用多层感知器神经网络 (MLP) 训练的 EA 是一类前馈人工神经网络 (ANN)。术语 MLP 的使用含糊不清，有时松散地指任何前馈 ANN，有时严格指由多层感知器组成的网络（具有阈值激活）。多层感知器有时被通俗地称为“原始”神经网络，尤其是当它们只有一个隐藏层时。MLP 由至少三层节点组成：输入层、隐藏层和输出层。除了输入节点之外，每个节点都是使用非线性激活函数的神经元。MLP 利用一种称为反向传播的监督学习技术进行训练。多层结构和非线性激活使 MLP 与线性感知器区别开来。它可以区分非线性可分的数据。 此价格还剩 2 份，之后价格将上涨至 3000 美元 如何设定及参数说明 (阅读这里) Live results: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2313678 More Signals:   Check my pr
The Gold Reaper MT4
Profalgo Limited
4.58 (31)
专家
道具準備就緒！ （ 下載SETFILE ） 推出促銷活動： 目前價格只剩幾本！ 最終價格：990$ 免費取得 1 個 EA（適用於 2 個交易帳號）-> 購買後聯絡我 Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal 歡迎來到黃金收割者！ 該 EA 以非常成功的 Goldtrade Pro 為基礎，設計為同時在多個時間框架上運行，並且可以選擇將交易頻率從非常保守到極端波動設定。 EA 使用多種確認演算法來找到最佳入場價格，並在內部運行多種策略來分散交易風險。 所有交易都有停損和止盈，但也使用追蹤停損和追蹤停盈來最小化風險並最大化每筆交易的潛力。 該系統建立在非常流行且經過驗證的策略之上：交易突破重要的支撐位和阻力位。   黃金非常適合這種策略，因為它是一種波動性很大的貨幣對。 系統根據您的帳戶規模和最大允許提款設定自動調整交易頻率和手數！ 回測顯示出非常穩定的成長曲線，回撤非常可控且恢復很快。  該 EA 已針對黃金的最長可用期限進行了壓力測試，為不同經紀商使用了多
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.32 (38)
专家
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
The Infinity EA MT4
Abhimanyu Hans
3.77 (31)
专家
ChatGPT Turbo 人工智能驱动技术 Infinity EA 是一款专为 GBPUSD 和 XAUUSD 设计的高级交易专家顾问。它专注于安全性、持续回报和无限盈利能力。与许多其他依赖高风险策略（如马丁格尔或网格交易）的 EA 不同。Infinity EA 采用基于神经网络的规范、有利可图的剥头皮策略，该神经网络嵌入机器学习、数据分析 AI 技术，由最新的 ChatGPT 版本提供，可让您的整体交易体验卓越不凡。 加入我们拥有超过 6000 名成员的 MQL5 社区， 与其他交易者建立联系。及时了解最新的产品更新、提示和独家内容。 MT5 版本 如何设置 Infinity EA 特征 Infinity EA 利用人工智能驱动的剥头皮策略。 该 EA 与 ChatGPT-4 Turbo 集成，可进行实时数据分析。 Infinity EA 利用机器学习不断从市场数据中学习。 风险管理是 Infinity EA 的核心，具有固定止损和获利设置等功能，可以保护资本并锁定利润。 该 EA 还进行高级蜡烛图分析，以识别高质量的交易条目。 Infinity EA 与道具公司完全兼容。 促销
Blox
Cence Jk Oizeijoozzisa
5 (2)
专家
2025 年最强自动化交易策略之一 我们将 2025 年最强大的人工交易策略之一，成功转换为一个 完全自动化的交易专家（Expert Advisor） ，该系统基于 TMA（三角移动平均线）与 CG 交易逻辑 构建。 该 EA 专为 高精度入场、智能挂单以及严格的风险控制 而设计，适用于 所有外汇货币对以及黄金（XAUUSD） 仅剩最后一个版本，价格为550美元。之后价格将上涨至650美元和750美元，最终价格为1200美元。 实时信号 >>>>>  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347208   点击 本系统在 点差低于 10 点的 ECN 账户 上表现最佳，可确保挂单执行精准并减少滑点。 只需加载到图表中，按照您的风险偏好进行设置，即可享受专业级自动化交易体验。  核心功能 适用于 所有外汇货币对及黄金（XAUUSD） 5 min   SET FILE 采用挂单交易策略（Buy Stop / Sell Stop） 挂单智能跟随价格移动 支持反向交易模式 内置自动资金管理（Auto Lot） 交易时间过滤与均线过滤 连续交易次数限制 高级持仓追踪止
Gold Trade Pro
Profalgo Limited
4.61 (23)
专家
推出促銷活動！ 僅剩幾本，449 美元！ 下一個價格： 599$ 最終售價：999$ 免費取得 1 個 EA（適用於 2 個交易帳號）-> 購買後聯絡我 Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here New live signal:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2084890 Live Signal high risk :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2242498 Live Signal Set Prop Firm Set JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Parameter overview Gold Trade Pro 加入了黃金交易 EA 俱樂部，但有一個很大的區別：這是一種真正的交易策略。 “真實交易策略”是什麼意思？ 您可能已經註意到，市場上幾乎所有黃金 EA 都是簡單的網格/鞅系統，當市場與初始倉位相反時，該系統會添加交易。  它們通常偽裝成“神經網絡/人工智能/機器學習”，但如果您對外彙和 EA 有一點經驗，您可以輕鬆地將
Aura Neuron MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.58 (12)
专家
Aura Neuron 是一款独特的 EA 交易系统，延续了 Aura 系列交易系统。通过利用先进的神经网络和尖端的经典交易策略，Aura Neuron 提供了一种具有出色潜在性能的创新方法。这款 EA 交易系统完全自动化，旨在交易 XAUUSD (GOLD) 等货币对。从 1999 年到 2023 年，它在这些货币对中表现出了一致的稳定性。该系统避免了危险的资金管理技术，例如马丁格尔、网格或剥头皮，使其适用于任何经纪商条件。Aura Neuron 由多层感知器 (MLP) 神经网络驱动，利用它来预测市场趋势和走势。MLP 是一种前馈人工神经网络 (ANN)，通常被称为“原始”神经网络，尤其是当它们由单个隐藏层组成时。MLP 包括三个基本层：输入层、隐藏层和输出层。除输入节点外，每个神经元都使用非线性激活函数。该网络使用称为反向传播的监督学习技术进行训练。 MLP 的多层结构和非线性激活使其有别于线性感知器，使其能够识别数据中非线性可分的模式。通过其复杂的 NN 智能，Aura Neuron 能够识别模式并适应不断变化的市场条件，例如汇率或交易者行为的变化。其处理复杂数据的能力使其能够
Gold Medalist
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
专家
Gold Medalist is an intelligent system focused on volatile trading on the XAUUSD market. It aims to identify and effectively exploit short-term price impulses, providing traders with new profit opportunities. Special offer for the first 10 buyers! Next price: $1,495 The full list is available for your convenience at https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller The Gold Medalist's key advantage lies in its unique price action analysis system. By accurately measuring price movement, it can id
HFT Fast M1 Gold Scalper V8 EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
3.67 (3)
专家
超优化版本 – MT4 HFT FAST M1 GOLD SCALPER V8.2 是迄今为止功能最强、最稳定、最精致的 MT4 版本。 HFT 是一款高频剥头皮交易机器人，仅在 M1 时间周期交易黄金（XAUUSD），每天执行大量交易。它支持高达 1:500 的杠杆，并使用 非常合理的手数 ，适用于真正的剥头皮策略。因此，它需要专用的剥头皮账户（RAW 或 ECN）。 ICMarkets 是推荐经纪商，特别是其 RAW 账户，因其低点差和更小的滑点优势。 需要稳定的网络连接或 VPS。 请注意：如果终端关闭， FAST M1 将失去对账户的控制 。 公开频道：  https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/binaryforexea 主要改进 改进的入场逻辑 现在 EA 只会顺势交易，不再进行逆势操作。 更高的准确率 内部逻辑已调整，以提高交易胜率。 增强账户稳定性 即使在市场波动剧烈的情况下，也能保持一致表现。 降低滑点 优化了交易间隔时间，防止因滑点而导致的“咬单”问题。 扩展交易时间 运行时间为 02:00 至 21:00 — 包含重要新闻事
FXbot mt4
Marek Kvarda
5 (1)
专家
This robot uses its own built-in oscillator and other tools to measure market movements (volatility, speed, power, and direction). At an appropriate time, it places an invisible pending order on the market, which it continues to work with according to the set TradingMode. It is recommended to use a fast broker with low fees, accurate quotes and no limitation of stop loss size. You can use any timeframe. Features spread protection slippage protection no grid no martingale a small SL for every tr
Swap Master MT4
Thang Chu
专家
Unlike most other EAs in the market, I always assure every single of my EAs are of highest quality: Real trades will match backtesting. No loss hiden techniques to hide historical losses, no manipulated backtest to make backtesting curve smooth without loss (only naive traders believe in smooth upward curve with no risk - they are most likely scamming). My EA always have multi-years verified statistical trading edge. Robust and long term stable with sensible risk management. Not sensitive to sp
GoldZ AI
Mohamed Baseer Mohamed Sabraj
专家
GoldZ AI – XAUUSD黄金交易高级智能EA GoldZ AI是专为XAUUSD(黄金)设计的系统化交易智能EA,利用价格行为分析、趋势识别和基于交易时段的交易逻辑。 交易方法 GoldZ AI专注于关键交易时段(亚洲收盘、伦敦开盘、纽约开盘),识别支撑位和阻力位的潜在突破机会。EA通常每天最多执行1-2笔交易,在活跃市场时段瞄准高概率设置。 主要功能 价格行为分析 – 基于支撑/阻力位突破和市场结构识别交易机会 恢复管理系统 – 包含可调节的风险恢复机制,配置可调整的倍数设置 趋势过滤 – 结合方向性分析来过滤交易信号 新闻感知 – 与Forex Factory日历集成,避免低影响交易时段 GMT自动检测 – 在实盘交易中自动调整至经纪商GMT时区;策略测试可手动设置GMT 技术规格 交易品种:XAUUSD(黄金) 时间周期:M5 最低资金:$100 经纪商:兼容大多数经纪商(推荐Raw点差/ECN) 推荐杠杆:1:500或更高 VPS:推荐使用以获得最佳性能 风险披露 不使用网格交易或对冲策略 使用仓位管理和恢复机制 - 适当的风险管理至关重要 适用于个人账户和资金交易项
The Simple Worker
Anatoliy Ryzhakov
专家
The Simple Worker is a multicurrency Expert Advisor that uses several proven trading strategies. It trades on the M1 timeframe. Few settings make the EA simple and intuitive for users, which allows it to be optimized for a certain currency pair, if necessary. The EA analyzes the market, the EA uses indicators, tick volumes, the Martingale system. How the EA works It trades only one order at a time. It enters the market with two pending orders with the volume of "Startlot". If one of the orders
Stock Indexes EA MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4 (4)
专家
Stock Indexes EA is a sophisticated trading robot meticulously engineered to capitalize on the dynamics of the US30. This Expert Advisor uses advanced algorithms and carefully selected technical indicators to analyze market trends, identify optimal entry and exit points, and execute trades with high precision . One of its key features is the built-in news filter, which prevents the robot from opening new positions during high-impact economic events. This significantly reduces unnecessary risk a
Gold Invest Pro Expert Advisor MT4
Sergey Batudayev
专家
Gold Invest Pro is designed specifically for trading gold. The EA works only with buy positions on XAUUSD and gradually builds a series of trades, then closes them as a single basket when the total profit reaches a predefined target in money. Inside, it includes: a limit on the maximum number of orders; a profit target for the whole basket in account currency; equity-based protection — when a specified drawdown level is reached, all trades can be closed. It is not a “magic button”, but a tool f
HFT Pass Prop Firm MT4
Lo Thi Mai Loan
5 (26)
专家
24小时限时抢购 - 仅售 $199.99 "HFT Pass Prop Firms" 是一款专为参与HFT挑战而设计的专家顾问（EA），交易美元指数对。 欲了解更多顶级专家顾问和指标，请访问： https://www.mql5.com/en/users/lothimailoan/seller 我是洛斯，请订阅以获取更多更新： https://www.mql5.com/en/users/lothimailoan/news 1/ 什么是HFT？ 高频交易（HFT）是一种利用强大的计算机程序在几分之一秒内执行大量订单的交易方法。HFT利用复杂的算法分析多个市场，并根据当前市场条件执行订单。拥有最快执行速度的交易者往往更有利润，HFT以高周转率和订单到交易比率为特征。 因此，此EA仅适用于挑战的1步或2步，并且不适用于真实或资金账户。 2/ 主要特点 - 一次购买，可用于无限账户 - 使用高风险-回报比和非常小的止损的策略 - 支持超过14家为挑战的1步或2步提供HFT支持的专业公司 - 在购买机器人后提供终身支持 - 提供安装的视频教程 - 针对初学者提供Team Viewe
Statistical mt4 scanner dashboard
Mark Nicole Olarte
专家
================================================================================               8柱统计优势扫描器 (8-Pillar Statistical Edge Scanner)               ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~         纯数学 | 零指标 | 专业优势 ================================================================================                "停止赌博，开始用统计学交易。" ================================================================================ 为什么 95% 的交易者会失败 =====================================================================
Big Forex Players MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.81 (42)
专家
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
KonokaSystemNEO
Nobuyoshi Murase
1 (1)
专家
KonokaSystemNEO 是基于KonokaSystem的三姐妹（ NEO、JOY、FUN ）之一，具有全新的个性，是一款原创EA。 交易风格是日间交易，目标是日本时间午夜至中午。 货币对是 "USDJPY"，在开盘价M5时入场。 三姐妹中的每一个都有不同的逻辑，并配备了两种类型的进场和两种类型的出场。 没有使用网格或马丁格尔逻辑。 内部逻辑重复盈利和亏损，吞噬损失和增长。 KonokaSystemNEO 不强调胜率。 TP和SL都是稍大的100点。(停止猎取的措施）。 虽然这些损失很大，但本质上最危险的是一连串的损失。 KonokaSystemNEO 的设计是为了减少由反弹和崩溃造成的连续损失，这也是逆向交易的薄弱之处。 EA是NEO的来源： https://www.mql5.com/ja/signals/573517 ＜参数说明＞ ・MagicNumber = 1007;   Magic Number（运行多个EA时需要） ・MaxSpread = 20;   最大点差（日本时间清晨点差扩大） ・Slippage = 30;   滑移 ・MaxOrders = 3;
Fundamental hunter
Sara Sabaghi
专家
Fundamental Hunter – The Smart Money Tracking Expert Advisor You buy a unique opportunity not an EA. Early buyers get the power first... at a price they'll never get back. Next price will be:   $1200   |   2/10   spot remains Next price will be: $1600 | 10/10 spot remains Next price will be: $2000   | 10/10 Final price: $2400 Live result If you are looking for an Expert Advisor that goes beyond indicators and actually understands the market through real economic data , Fundamental Hunter is
EA Stork
Mikhail Rudyk
专家
The trading robot (scalper) works according to the totality of signals of several indicators. And checks the price speed. It is advisable to trade on TF M5 (best results). Input parameters: Fix Lot - trades with a fixed lot Use autolot - the robot itself selects the lot depending on the depot and with an increase in the depot increases the lot Min Distance Between Deals - is the minimum distance between transactions For currencies you can not increase this parameter. For every 1500 $ 0.01 lot
AbuTrader
Murodillo Eshkuvvatov
5 (1)
专家
仅 10 份，800 美元起 一天中的美好时光 ---简而言之，我们创建了 100% 自动化外汇机器人，称为 AbuTrader（根本不需要人工确认） 它可以在你睡觉或生活时赚钱 PROP FIRM 特别设置文件用于通过测试或管理真实的通过帐户所有限制舒适 * 适用于任何主要和次要对 * 时间范围 - 自动选择 PAIR 行为（H1、H4、M30） *最低400美元押金可以 *任何带有任何后缀的 Brooker 服务器都可以 *每月收益约5-10%，无风险 *新闻过滤每日外汇 *策略类型-超硬编码16000行代码全部用于深度资金管理，它配备神经预测和支撑和阻力自动按钮，详细的手动面板和指标自动化 -如果您从我们的网站 AbuMarket 购买，批发价格高达 200 美元 https://abumarket.net/product/abutrader - 如果您从 mql5 购买 - 5 次激活 400 美元 https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/101891 付款类型 - 最适合您的付款方式多
ToTheMoon MT4
Daniel Moraes Da Silva
5 (1)
专家
ONE OF THE FEW ROBOTS WITH A SIGNAL HISTORY OF MORE THAN 3 YEARS AND AMONG THE TOP 10.   LINK TO MY ROBOTS AND SIGNAL PRESETS: In my profile there is a link to download the PRESETS that I use in my SIGNALS, you can download and Backtest for free, there are explanations in the my WebSite. https://www.mql5.com/en/users/tec_daniel   LINK TO OTHER ROBOT VERSIONS: MT4:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/97963 MT5:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/97962   SOME EXAMPLES OF SIGNALS ON “mql5.
作者的更多信息
King Dual Force EA
Mohammed Maher Al-sayed Mohammed Ahmed Saleh
专家
King Dual Force is a fully automated hedge trading system designed for consistent performance in all market conditions. It combines dynamic lot scaling, reverse balancing, and smart entry logic to maximize profit potential while maintaining strict risk control. Unlike ordinary hedge bots, King Dual Force is built to flow with the market trends. Once a strong trend is detected, it "rides the wave" and travels with it, aiming to capture extended moves for maximum profit. Key Features: Dual hedge
King ElChart Manual Trade Panel MT4
Mohammed Maher Al-sayed Mohammed Ahmed Saleh
实用工具
King Chart – Manual Trading Panel for MetaTrader 4 A powerful and easy-to-use tool designed to simplify manual trading on the MT4 platform. This panel helps traders execute orders quickly, manage risk efficiently, and monitor account performance in real time. Key Features Multiple Entry Buttons 3 Buy and 3 Sell buttons for instant trade execution. Each button is linked to a customizable lot size input, allowing fast scaling into or out of trades using different entry sizes. Includes dedicated bu
King ElChart
Mohammed Maher Al-sayed Mohammed Ahmed Saleh
专家
King ElChart – Advanced Dual-System AI for MetaTrader 5 Overview   King ElChart is a premium Expert Advisor engineered for serious traders who demand accuracy, stability, and flexibility in every market condition.   It combines adaptive logic, intelligent capital protection, and multi-phase trading control under one unified framework. Key Highlights   - Dual-core architecture that dynamically adjusts to changing volatility   - Smart position-management and recovery logic built for both short-ter
King ElChart Manual Trade Panel
Mohammed Maher Al-sayed Mohammed Ahmed Saleh
实用工具
King Chart – Manual Trading Panel for MetaTrader 5 Overview King Chart is a simple yet powerful manual trading panel built for traders who want speed, precision, and clarity. It enables quick order execution, clear lot control, and real-time account monitoring — all directly on your MT5 chart. Main Features Multi-Lot Trade Execution 3 Buy and 3 Sell buttons for instant execution Each button is tied to a custom lot size field Designed for flexible scaling in or out of trades Position Management
Momentum Ninja Advanced MT5
Mohammed Maher Al-sayed Mohammed Ahmed Saleh
指标
Momentum Ninja Advanced MT5 This indicator is an enhanced version of the classic Momentum indicator.  Main features: - Based on NinjaTrader-style momentum logic. - Uses EMA-based smoothing for cleaner and more stable readings. - Displays dynamic color changes to highlight bullish and bearish strength. - Sends alerts when the momentum crosses above or below zero. - Fully customizable and completely non-repainting. - Lightweight and optimized for all symbols and timeframes. How it differs from t
King ElChart Telegram Bridge
Mohammed Maher Al-sayed Mohammed Ahmed Saleh
实用工具
King ElChart Telegram Bridge    A professional bridge between MetaTrader and Telegram.   It can send and receive trading signals instantly and manage trades automatically.     FEATURES   • Two modes: Sender and Receiver   • Works on any symbol or timeframe   • Fast and lightweight   • Easy setup and real-time status display   NOTE   After purchase, please contact me via MQL5 private messages   to receive the bridge package and assistance with setup.  
King Dual Force EA MT5
Mohammed Maher Al-sayed Mohammed Ahmed Saleh
专家
King Dual Force   is a fully automated hedge trading system designed for consistent performance in all market conditions. It combines dynamic lot scaling, reverse balancing, and smart entry logic to maximize profit potential while maintaining strict risk control. Unlike ordinary hedge bots, King Dual Force is built to flow with the market trends. Once a strong trend is detected, it "rides the wave" and travels with it, aiming to capture extended moves for maximum profit. Key Features: Dual hedge
King ElChart Breakout
Mohammed Maher Al-sayed Mohammed Ahmed Saleh
专家
King ElChart Breakout EA is a professional breakout trading system designed for traders who want a precise, reliable, and fully automated approach to market breakouts. The EA executes trades based on two powerful mechanisms: 1. Daily Breakout – using the previous day’s high and low with customizable offset. 2. Session Breakout – for Asian, London, and New York sessions with dynamic session-high/low detection. The system includes advanced risk-management tools: • Fixed or Auto Lot sizing based
King ElChart HFT Scalper EA
Mohammed Maher Al-sayed Mohammed Ahmed Saleh
专家
KingElChart – HFT Scalper EA | Professional Gold Trading KingElChart – HFT Scalper EA is a high-performance, high-frequency trading Expert Advisor designed specifically for Gold (XAUUSD). The Expert Advisor is available for both MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 with a separate and optimized version for each platform. Why choose this Expert Advisor: • Optimized for gold market volatility • High-frequency scalping logic with fast execution • Precise entries with minimal retracement • Intelligent
筛选:
无评论
回复评论