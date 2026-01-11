M5 Scalp Wick Entry Arrows

M5 Scalp Wick Entry Arrows

This indicator displays two independent types of arrows directly on the chart. Both arrow types are calculated strictly from M5 data, while the indicator can be attached to any timeframe for convenient viewing and analysis. Arrows help visually mark potential moments of interest without overloading the chart. You can adjust arrow size and colors in the settings to match your template. Tested on XAUUSD (Gold) and EURUSD.
作者的更多信息
DaySpread MinMax
Pavel Belyaev
指标
DaySpread MinMax — 带日内最小/最大值的点差指标 显示内容： 当前点差（Cur） 当日最小点差（Min.day） 当日最大点差（Max.day） 工作原理： 指标每 1 秒读取当前品种的 Bid/Ask 报价。 当前点差计算公式：（Ask − Bid）/ Point（以点为单位）。 Min.day/Max.day 在当天持续更新；当进入新的交易日（按 D1）时自动重置。 以图表上的文字面板形式显示信息。 面板可用鼠标拖动；位置按图表保存，并可在切换周期后恢复。 优势： 快速查看当前交易成本以及当日点差范围。 便于监控新闻时段或低流动性时点差扩大。 轻量不打扰：不绘制线条/缓冲区，仅显示信息面板。 适用于任何品种与周期。 输入参数： Screen corner — 面板锚定的屏幕角。 Offset X (px) — X 方向像素偏移。 Offset Y (px) — Y 方向像素偏移。 Font size — 字体大小。 Text color — 文字颜色。 Background color — 面板背景颜色。 Show background — 显示/隐藏背景。 Sh
FREE
筛选:
无评论
回复评论