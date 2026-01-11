M5 Scalp Wick Entry Arrows

This indicator displays two independent types of arrows directly on the chart. Both arrow types are calculated strictly from M5 data, while the indicator can be attached to any timeframe for convenient viewing and analysis. Arrows help visually mark potential moments of interest without overloading the chart. You can adjust arrow size and colors in the settings to match your template. Tested on XAUUSD (Gold) and EURUSD.