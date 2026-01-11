M5 Scalp Wick Entry Arrows

M5 Scalp Wick Entry Arrows

This indicator displays two independent types of arrows directly on the chart. Both arrow types are calculated strictly from M5 data, while the indicator can be attached to any timeframe for convenient viewing and analysis. Arrows help visually mark potential moments of interest without overloading the chart. You can adjust arrow size and colors in the settings to match your template. Tested on XAUUSD (Gold) and EURUSD.
Altri dall’autore
DaySpread MinMax
Pavel Belyaev
Indicatori
DaySpread MinMax — indicatore di spread con Min/Max giornalieri Cosa mostra: Spread attuale (Cur) Spread minimo del giorno (Min.day) Spread massimo del giorno (Max.day) Come funziona: Ogni 1 secondo l’indicatore legge i prezzi Bid/Ask del simbolo corrente. Lo spread attuale viene calcolato come (Ask − Bid) / Point (in punti). Min.day/Max.day vengono aggiornati durante la giornata e si azzerano con l’inizio di un nuovo giorno di trading (D1). Le informazioni vengono mostrate sul grafico come pann
FREE
Filtro:
Nessuna recensione
Rispondi alla recensione