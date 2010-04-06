Magic lines mt5
MagicLines for MT5
Multi-Currency Cycle, VWAP & Trend-Aligned Trading Dashboard
MagicLines is a multi-currency MT5 dashboard and on-screen indicator designed to simplify trading by providing clear, trend-aligned signals with defined entry, stop-loss, and take-profit structure.
It helps traders identify market cycles, understand where price is within those cycles, and trade with confidence by aligning signals with higher-timeframe bias. All key information is presented visually, both on the chart and in a structured dashboard, removing the need to constantly switch between charts and timeframes.
MagicLines is built to provide clarity, structure, and confidence, not automated trade execution.
What MagicLines Does
MagicLines combines:
-
Heikin-Ashi cycle logic
-
A trend-filtered MagicLine
-
A VWAP-based MagicLine (non-standard, proprietary logic)
Together, these components generate clear, multi-filtered trade signals that are aligned with higher-timeframe direction.
Each signal is supported by:
-
Cycle direction
-
Structural anchor points
-
Time spent in the cycle
-
Higher-timeframe and daily bias
-
Volatility and ADR context
This layered approach helps traders stay with the trend, not against it.
Clear Signals With Trade Structure
MagicLines provides clear visual signals supported by multiple filters, along with structured trade guidance:
-
Entry suggestion
-
Stop-loss suggestion
-
Adjustable take-profit targets:
-
ML1
-
ML2
-
ML3
-
Signals are not based on a single condition. They are generated only when multiple factors align, including trend direction and higher-timeframe bias. This helps reduce noise and increases confidence in trade decisions.
MagicLines simplifies trading by turning complex analysis into clear, actionable guidance.
Cycle Logic & Anchor Points
MagicLines identifies market cycles and assigns context-aware anchor points:
-
Up cycle: an Anchor Point Low is marked
-
Down cycle: an Anchor Point High is marked
These anchor points represent the swing level prior to the cycle signal forming, providing a clear structural reference for the move.
MagicLines also tracks the time elapsed since the anchor point formed, measured in days, helping traders assess whether a cycle is early, developing, or extended.
Dashboard Columns Explained
The MagicLines dashboard is designed for fast scanning and clarity across multiple markets.
Column 1 – Symbol Changer
-
Displays the trading symbol
-
Allows quick switching between markets
Column 2 – Cycle Direction
-
Displays the current cycle direction (up or down)
-
This can appear before the anchor point high or low is fully confirmed
-
Provides early directional context
Column 3 – Current Timeframe Anchor & Time
-
Displays:
-
Anchor Point Low for up cycles
-
Anchor Point High for down cycles
-
-
Shows the number of days since the anchor point formed on the current timeframe
Column 4 – H4 Anchor & Time
-
Displays the anchor point high or low for the H4 timeframe
-
Includes the number of days since the H4 anchor point formed
Column 5 – Daily Anchor & Time
-
Displays the anchor point high or low for the Daily timeframe
-
Includes the number of days since the daily anchor point formed
Column 6 – Real-Time ADR Distance
-
Shows the real-time distance from the current timeframe anchor point
-
Measured against the pair’s Average Daily Range (ADR)
Column 7 – MagicLine Touch
-
Indicates whether price has touched a MagicLine
-
Useful for pullback and continuation planning
Column 8 – Re-Entry Status
-
Displays whether price is offering a re-entry opportunity
-
Designed for continuation and scale-in strategies
Column 9 – ADR & Pips
-
Displays the pair’s ADR and current movement measured in pips
Column 10 – Today’s Range (Pips)
-
Displays the current day’s total range in pips
-
Helps identify compressed or extended sessions
On-Chart Features
MagicLines integrates fully into the chart to support planning and execution.
Heikin-Ashi Volume Candles
-
Custom Heikin-Ashi candles with volume context
-
Helps confirm momentum and participation
Dual MagicLines
-
Trend-Filtered MagicLine for directional bias
-
VWAP MagicLine using proprietary logic
This is not a standard VWAP and is designed to act as a dynamic area of interest rather than a lagging indicator
Trade Planning Tools
-
Anchor Point Highs and Lows plotted on the chart
-
Entry, stop-loss, and re-entry guidance
-
Adjustable take-profit targets (ML1, ML2, ML3)
-
Customisable risk parameters
Market Structure Visuals
-
Semaphores highlighting highs and lows
-
Clear visual reference for swings and structure
Alerts
-
Alerts when a MagicLine is touched
-
Allows traders to monitor opportunities without constant screen time
Requirements & Setup Notes
-
MagicLines must be loaded on a chart that uses symbols included in the indicator settings
-
The indicator should be attached to a valid trading pair chart
-
If your broker uses symbol suffixes (for example: EURUSDm, EURUSD.a, EURUSD_ecn), the symbols entered in the MagicLines settings must exactly match the symbol names shown in your Market Watch
-
Copy the symbol names exactly as displayed by your broker, including any suffixes or additional characters
If the symbol format in the settings does not match the broker’s naming convention, the dashboard may not display correctly.
Who MagicLines Is For
-
Traders who want multi-pair awareness without chart overload
-
Traders who prefer trend-aligned, cycle-based trading
-
Traders who value structure, timing, and volatility context
-
Discretionary traders who want confidence through alignment, not automation
MagicLines does not place trades for you.
It provides structure, clarity, and confidence so you can make informed trading decisions.