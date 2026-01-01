Tick History Loader

Tick History Loader is an essential auxiliary tool that downloads the full available tick history for any symbol in your MT5 terminal.

The script performs a deep synchronization with the trading server, sequentially requesting and saving the entire tick history from the earliest available date. This is necessary for the correct operation of advanced analytical tools that require complete market data. The obtained tick history serves as the basis for building custom charts with a timeframe in seconds using the Seconds Chart utility.

Tick History Loader works automatically, informs about progress, and completes its operation, providing the exact date of the earliest tick. This is a simple and reliable solution for data preparation, opening the way for deep analysis on ultra-low timeframes.

#Tags: tick loading, history loading, tick history, tick data, history synchronization, data for charts, second charts, seconds chart, custom timeframe, history depth, deep history, market depth.

