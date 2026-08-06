BuntuFx Copier
- 实用工具
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- 版本: 1.10
- 更新: 11 八月 2026
First 10 Copies is Free
BuntuFx Copier Pro is a fast and reliable trade copier for synchronizing orders between Master and Slave accounts on MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5.
Main Features
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MT4 and MT5 cross-platform copying
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Market and pending order synchronization
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Automatic SL, TP, partial close, and order close copying
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Multiple lot modes: multiplier, fixed lot, risk percentage, and lot sequence
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Symbol mapping and suffix support
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Magic number, symbol, direction, and comment filters
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Reverse trading mode
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Layer-based copying
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Virtual Stop Loss and Take Profit
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Drawdown protection
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Master offline detection
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Persistent ticket mapping and automatic reconciliation
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Duplicate Master and Slave protection
Simple Dashboard
The dashboard displays only essential information.
Master
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Connection status
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Number of published orders
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Local account, server, and magic number
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Connected Slave accounts
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Order lots, floating profit/loss, and connection status
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Latest synchronization activity
Slave
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Master connection status
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Number of mapped positions
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Local account, server, and magic number
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Polling speed, slippage, and retry settings
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Latest copied-trade activity
User Guide
For complete installation instructions, input explanations, configuration examples, and troubleshooting, please read the full user guide:
https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/773129
Requirements
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MT5 hedging account
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Algorithmic trading enabled if slave
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Master and Slave terminals running on the same computer or VPS
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Matching channel name on both sides
Risk Warning
Trade copying does not guarantee identical results between accounts. Differences may occur due to spread, slippage, latency, broker specifications, margin, and market conditions. Always test on a demo account before live use.