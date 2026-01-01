Description

The Institutional Cycle Filter (ICF) is a sophisticated trend-following tool that replaces standard moving averages with a "Signal Dot" system. It is designed to minimize lag while maintaining smoothness, making it highly effective for identifying trend reversals in volatile markets like Gold.

How It Works (The Logic)

Cosine Weighting: Unlike a Simple Moving Average (SMA) or Exponential Moving Average (EMA), this algorithm uses a Cosine function to calculate weights. This allows the indicator to "dampen" older data more effectively and react faster to recent price changes without the "whipsaw" effect of standard fast indicators. Point Filtering: It includes a Filter parameter (in points). If the calculated trend moves less than this amount, the indicator ignores the movement. This removes "flat" market noise. Color Logic: Lime Dots: Up Trend (Price momentum is positive).

Red Dots: Down Trend (Price momentum is negative).

Yellow/Hidden: Neutral or flat market (if filtering is high).

Input Parameters Explained

Length (10): The main period of calculation. Higher values = smoother, slower line. Lower values = faster, more sensitive.

Filter (0): The noise filter. Set to 0: Captures every small trend change (good for scalping). Set to 50-100 (for Gold): Ignores small chops, only showing major trend shifts.

ColorBarBack (2): A visual setting that helps "paint back" the dots to make the visual trend line look continuous.

Deviation (0): Allows you to shift the line vertically by a percentage (useful for creating envelopes or bands, but usually kept at 0).

Why use this with your previous "Candle" indicator?

These two indicators work perfectly together as a Confluence System:

The Candle Indicator (ATRStops): Shows you the Volatility Breakout. This Dot Indicator (ICF): Shows you the Momentum direction.

Signal Strategy: