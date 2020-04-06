Super Gold Hedging DCA

Super Gold Hedging DCA & Rolling Cut
Super Gold Hedging DCA is a professional automated trading system designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold), but thanks to its universal logic, it performs equally well on major Forex pairs like EURUSD and GBPUSD.

Unlike dangerous "blind" grid systems that can blow up accounts during strong trends, this EA features a unique "Rolling Cut" (Tail Trimming) mechanism. It focuses on account survival and steady growth by intelligently managing drawdown.

🛡️ Why Choose This EA?
✅ Unique "Rolling Cut" Strategy The EA monitors your basket of trades. If the number of open orders exceeds your limit (e.g., 7 trades), it automatically identifies and closes the oldest losing position. This "cuts the tail" of the loss, freeing up margin and keeping your drawdown under control during long trends.

✅ Smart Expanding Grid Instead of opening trades blindly every fixed distance, the EA uses an Expanding Grid logic. It places new DCA orders based on price breakouts (High/Low). This prevents "order spamming" in sideways markets and ensures trades are only taken when the price moves significantly.

✅ Hedging Protection The EA opens Buy and Sell positions simultaneously. This hedging approach ensures that no matter where the market goes, one side is always generating profit to balance the floating loss of the other side.

✅ Validation Ready & Safety First The EA is coded with strict safety limits (max 10 orders hard-limit) to strictly comply with MQL5 Market validation rules and prevent broker rejection errors (Error 148). It also includes a "Silent Stop" feature to protect your account from over-trading.

⚙️ Input Parameters
--- VOLUME SETTINGS ---

InpBaseLot: The starting lot size for the first trade (e.g., 0.01).

InpTargetProfit: The Global Target Profit in USD (Money). When the total profit of all trades reaches this amount, the EA closes everything.

--- DISTANCE SETTINGS ---

InpDistancePips: The grid distance in PIPS.

For XAUUSD (Gold): 50 Pips = $5.00 price movement.

For Forex (EURUSD): 50 Pips = 0.0050 price movement. (The EA automatically detects 3-digit or 5-digit brokers).

--- CAPITAL MANAGEMENT ---

InpStepBoundary: The specific order number where the lot multiplier changes.

InpMultPos_1to5: Lot multiplier for the initial trades (Stage 1).

InpMultPos_6plus: Lot multiplier for recovery trades (Stage 2 - usually higher to recover faster).

--- RISK MANAGEMENT ---

InpMaxOrdersToCut: The safety threshold. If the open orders exceed this number, the Rolling Cut feature activates to close the oldest bad trade.

InpMagic: A unique identifier number for the EA.

💡 Recommendations
Symbol: Highly recommended for XAUUSD (Gold). Also works on EURUSD, GBPUSD.

Timeframe: M15 or H1 (Recommended to reduce market noise).

Account Type: ECN or Low Spread accounts are best for Gold scalping.

Balance:

Minimum $1,000 for Standard accounts (Start lot 0.01).

Minimum $1,000 cents ($10) for Cent accounts.

VPS: Please use a VPS for 24/7 stable operation.

Note: Trading involves risk. Please backtest the EA carefully with your broker's data before using it on a live account.
推荐产品
Flex Grid EA
Robots4Forex Ltd
专家
The Flex Grid EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor that trades based on RSI. The EA trades using market orders with inivisible take profit and uses averaging to safely turn otherwise negative trades positive. This EA works best on EURUSD, USDJPY, EURUSD, USDCAD & GBPUSD using the M5 timeframe. A VPS is advisable when trading this system. Check the comments for back test results and optimized settings. Please note: I have made the decision to give this EA away and many more for free with limite
FREE
Infinity Gold AI
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
专家
Infinity Gold AI is a trading robot (expert advisor) for the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) terminal, designed for automated trading of the XAUUSD (gold) currency pair. This advisor was developed by experienced traders with ten years of experience in financial markets and focuses on conservative trading methods based on clear money and risk management rules. The full list is available for your convenience at https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller Key Features of Infinity Gold AI: Trading method : Sc
Hamster Grid MT4
Volodymyr Hrybachov
专家
專業網格顧問負責 RSI（相對強弱指數）指標。具有通過重疊無利可圖的訂單來減少賬戶回撤的功能。該圖表顯示有關利潤的信息。 MT5 版本 https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/56995 選項： RSI_PERIOD - 計算相對強弱指數的周期； UP_LEVEL - 上限； DN_LEVEL - 下限； RSI_TIMEFRAME - 計算的時間範圍； START_LOT - 初始手數； LOT_MULTIPLIER - 訂單網格中的手數乘數； MAX_LOT - 最大手數； STEP_ORDERS - 訂單網格步驟； STEP_MULTIPLIER - 階步倍增因子，如果 = -1 則不使用； MAX_STEP - 最大階網格步長； OVERLAP_ORDERS - 從哪個訂單啟用訂單重疊功能； OVERLAP_PIPS - 關閉無利可圖訂單的最小利潤點數； STOPLOSS, TAKEPROFIT - 止損和止盈點數，如果 = -1 未使用； BREAKEVEN_STOP, BREAKEVEN_STEP - 盈虧平衡水平和步長，如
Gold Angel
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
专家
The Gold Angel MT4 Expert Advisor is designed for automated gold trading on the MetaTrader 4 platform, providing traders with unique tools and strategies to achieve maximum profit. Using complex algorithms for analyzing market data, this advisor is able to identify profitable entry and exit points, which significantly reduces risks and increases the chances of successful trading. the full list for your convenience is available https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller Gold Angel MT4 offer
Sonata MT4
Evgeniy Zhdan
专家
The Expert Advisor's strategy is based on proactive forecasting of the most likely price movement. The method for determining this movement is the calculation and ratio of such factors as: short-term OHLC candlestick patterns, the direction of the microtrend, the rate of price change. Only 1 deal on one trading instrument can be opened at a time. Support:   https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/TrendHunter No hazardous trading methods are used. The Expert Advisor has minimal settings, which allow
Fx Trend Follower
Atif Zafar
专家
EA works with none of the technical indicators.   It waits for the trend and trade accordingly. No standard indicators. No grid trading. No arbitrage. No curve fitting according to back-test results No Hedge   Very low Stop Loss Ratio  Tested with 99.90% data Modelling quality. Can work with even $30 USD Recommendations : Developed for M1, EURUSD ECN Broker with 5 points Settings Spread: Need to be as low as possible. Trailing Status: trailing stop usage option Trailing stop: Pips to allow trail
Golden Cheetah
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
专家
Golden Cheetah is not just a trading robot, but an expert in short-term trading, created to work in volatile markets with low spreads. It is based on a complex multi-component algorithm that instantly analyzes market information in real time.  Next price 1399 : The price increases depending on the number of sold licenses  the full list for your convenience is available https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller This scalper, like a hunter, opens trades according to the Price Action strate
QuatronPro
Marek Kvarda
专家
This robot is designed for major currency pairs and trades several strategies: swings, gaps and SR levels. It uses an advanced algorithm for analyzing price data and looks for the best parameters. Trading signals are filtered by results of analysis of daily and monthly chart for the last 12 periods. It is built on the foundations of the successful EA Triton . This is not a scalping robot. It is not sensitive to spread and slip. It will be traded at all brokers with quotation accurate to points
Scalper Gold Reborn
Zahidin Zainal Zulkornain
专家
Scalper Gold Reborn is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading gold but can use at currency too. The operation is based on opening orders using the Bolinger Band and Moving Average . Monitoring Live Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1805669 Recommendations Timeframe : M1 Pairs : GOLD/Currencies Settings: Default Lot : Use 0.01 for every 10.000cents Leverage: 1:1000 or higher Contact me in private for more setfiles. Setup Open M1 timeframe charts for pair GOLD or currency. Atta
Society
Ivan Simonika
专家
The Expert Advisor belongs to trend robots that trade with increased volatility. Trading method: determining the trend using the built-in indicator. False positives are filtered by the indentation from the boundaries of the indicator channels. Orders can be closed by the set stop loss and take profit, or trailing orders can be used using a separate indicator, as well as closing by the indicator signal. The EA does not use the lot increase tactics. No martingale! Thanks to this, the Expert Advi
Benjan Expert
Profxtwins (Pty) LTD
专家
The Benjam is a fully Automated trading robot. The robot buys an uptrend and sells a downdtrend. The EA does not perfom well on a sideways market. The User can decide  the amount of Stop loss in Pips. The User can decide the amount of Take Profit. The User can decide the amount of Volume to input. The User can decide the number of trades the robot should open per trade.
Hedging Be Win
Samir Arman
专家
Works to open two hedging deals, buying and selling, with a goal of each deal of 20 points With the opening of multiple cooling deals in the manner of another lot size and suspending each type of sale or purchase transaction At a profit level. Parameters: Lot1: Manual Lot Size Auto_Lot: Set true to automatically calculate optimal Lot Size based on risk preferences, Set False if you want use manual lot size. Max_Risk: Max Risk as percentage of Equity* the greater this percentage is the greater
Tabow3 mt4
Daniel Opoku
专家
探索智能、专业的交易工具 Tabow 3.1 Tabow 3.1 是一款精准设计的智能交易顾问（EA），通过使用 Awesome Oscillator（震荡指标）帮助交易者识别潜在的顶部和底部。它仅在满足特定条件（如阈值、阈值变化及其他附加规则）时才执行交易，从而提供高质量的交易机会。 EA 每次只开一个订单，并结合精心设置的止盈（TP）和止损（SL）机制，确保稳健的风险管理。TP 和 SL 采用四位点差输入格式，但 Tabow 3.1 会自动识别并适应五位点差的经纪商。 这不是快速致富的工具，而是一款反映专业交易策略纪律性的工具，可能并不适合所有人。 免费试用两个月 在 Wamek，我们相信您的血汗钱只应该用于值得信赖的工具。因此，Tabow 3.1 将于 2025年4月30日至6月30日 免费提供试用。请利用这段时间： 在您的经纪商平台上进行测试 评估其在您喜欢的交易品种上的表现 根据您的策略微调设置 试用期结束后将正式定价，现在正是无风险体验的最佳时机。 关键功能与设置 附加风险管理工具 TimeBaseTakeProfit ：当利润达到设定阈值时，在设定小时后自动平仓。例
Hedging Forex ALASHI
Mohammed Alashi
专家
Works to open two hedging deals, buying and selling, with a goal of each deal of 2 points With the opening of multiple cooling deals in the manner of another lot size and suspending each type of sale or purchase transaction At a profit level. To get the expert for free, contact me via Telegram:   https://t.me/MidoAlashi2 Parameters: Lot1: Manual Lot Size Auto_Lot: Set true to automatically calculate optimal Lot Size based on risk preferences, Set False if you want use manual lot size. Max_Ri
Mistress
Natalya Sopina
专家
Mistress  - high speed EA-scalper. Mistress  -  the best EA!  - to my view. Mistress  -universal and simple. Mistress  - trades accurately, frequently and swiftly. Mistress  - independent on TF. Mistress  - worsk on all currency pairs. Mistress  - uses no martingale and no grid Mistress  -needs 20  units of currency for lot 0.01 for each used currency pair. Mistress EA  Parameters : Trading  hours  HH . ММ  (server time) :  trade time limit on time : time to start trading off time : time to end
KingofCAT
Nyamsuren Boldbaatar
专家
/  /; Recommendations Use VPS server with ping less 10ms;  Standard settings are optimized for EURUSD GBPUSD AUDUSD USDCAD USDJPY USDCHF EURJPY EURGBP GBPJPY;  The settings of the EA - ℕℝ ℕ;   ℂ      - ℕ    ℙ -   ℝ
Bfxenterprise RSI
Ricky Romadona Tri Saputra
专家
Bfxenterprise RSI Inspired and optimized RSI indicator is the focus of this Expert Advisor (EA). Designed with the use of RSI to perform optimal transactions. Reading trends and price reversals is done by the RSI whose functions have been sorted. Version of Bfxenterprise The version with the name “Bfxenterprise” focuses on special and thorough sorting of transactions. So this version does not always make transactions, unlike the Expert Advisor version in general. This version relies on accuracy
GoldenCrossEA
Sahib Ul Ahsan
专家
Golden Cross EA – Intelligent Trend Trading with Pullback Precision Step into the world of smart trading with Golden Cross EA , a powerful, feature-rich Expert Advisor designed to identify golden opportunities using the classic and time-tested 2 Moving Average Golden Cross strategy. Whether you're a beginner or an advanced trader, this EA brings a professional edge to your automated trading experience by combining smart logic, dynamic visuals, and total customization. First test in a Demo plea
Reactor EA MT4
Berat Cakan
专家
Reactor MT4 is a fully automatic Expert Advisor for   Intraday   Trading.  it is   based on  m any indicators . The Expert was tested on the whole available historical period on   EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCAD, AUDUSD and USDJPY M15  currency pair with exceptional results. You can download the demo and test it yourself. My tests were performed with the real tick date with   99,90% accuracy , actual spread, and additional slippage. The basic strategy starts with Market order in counter trend and trend
VolnaFX
Roman Meskhidze
4.67 (15)
专家
LAUNCH PROMO Next price:        $349 The price will be rise to limit the number of users for this strategy The "Volna FX" Expert Advisor is a representative of robots trading from levels. Levels can be built automatically, or they can be rigidly set in the parameters of the Expert Advisor. CHECK REAL SIGNAL :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/847709 The uniqueness of the advisor is that it can work both with averaging and using the martingale principle, or without it, i.e. use a clear take profi
JumpLump
Olga Zhdanova
专家
對您利潤豐厚的專家顧問組合來說是一個很好的補充。該策略基於在特定時間段內突破已構建水平的算法。 EA 有一個固定的止損，允許您保持最小的回撤。 使用報價數據套件對所有報價進行測試，並使用最接近的真實交易條件，觀看視頻。 前 10 位買家的價格為 75 美元（請在評論中發布您的報告） 推薦：低點差的優秀 ECN 經紀商。 推薦貨幣對 EURUSD。可以使用其他貨幣對，例如 GBPUSD 和 USDJPY。 評論中的設置文件。 如有任何問題，請聯繫您的私信！ 我很樂意為您提供幫助！ 在 M1 上為上面列出的貨幣對安裝“EA 交易”，加載設置文件。 請務必通知我交易結果！ 在交易中不使用危險（有毒）的交易方式導致整個存款（鞅，網格，套利等）的急劇損失； 每筆交易都有止損和止盈以保護您的存款；
Stabilized dema cross robot mt4
Ekaterina Saltykova
专家
Introducing to your attention an innovative expert advisor created specifically for the most juicy and volatility    currency     basket: GBPUSD and XAUUSD. This EA is designed using the main features of this market's movement, making it an ideal choice for dynamic trading on high-trending and medium-volatile pairs. The advisor is focused on minimizing trading risks, aiming to reduce losses to a minimum. Main features: EA is designed to open and close orders at the begginning of trading session
Karla Three MT4
Karla Fekeza
专家
Karla Three is the final piece of the Karla series. It differs from Karla One & Karla Two in the strategy and symbols that it trades. It is a very complex piece of software that analyses each H1 candle of every symbol from the list and is capable of identifying rare patterns which are usually too difficult to spot for a human eye. Because such patterns have a high probability of repeating themselves, this EA will try to repeatedly catch them and monetize on them. To get the best results I traine
GMMA Trade X
Yu Xin Pu
专家
GMMA Trade X is an EA based on GMMA. GMMA parameters such as MovingAveragePeriod1-24, MovingAverageMAShift1-24, MovingAverageShift1-24 and CandlestickShift1-24 can be adjusted. GMMA Trade X applies BTN TECHNOLOGY's state-of-the-art intelligent technology to help you create optimal results for your trades. May your dreams come true through GMMA Trade X. Good luck. = == == Inquiries = == == E-Mail:support@btntechfx.com
Teamwork Eurusd
Hulya Cinar
专家
Teamwork EURUSD EA   is based on the logic of order strategies and profit-taking strategies working as a team.  In general, EA consists of two parts as strategies and take profits section. Strategies section are special strategies that we create for symbols. Strategies continue to open buy and sell orders independently.  Takeprofits closes orders that are opened by working as a team. Take Profits logic is that profitable orders go by closing lost orders. They never work selfishly. In this way,
SuperfarabiEA Compound
Farabi Aminy
专家
Copyright(c) 2019 Superfarabi EA Is the Scalping Forex Expert Advisor for MT4 Working on Timeframes (M5) Best Pair Recomended is EU/UChf=0.4 Calculation is based of Envelopes indicator ===========Rakyat +62 =========== Hak Cipta (c) 2019 Superfarabi EA Merupakan Scalping Forex Expert Advisor untuk MT4 Berjalan pada Time Frame Kecil (M5) Pair Rekomendasi adalah EU / UChf = 0,4 Perhitungan didasarkan pada indikator Envelopes
Doctor
Andrey Kolmogorov
专家
This is a universal adviser working in several directions. The first and main thing is assistance in various situations that arise during trading. The second is scalping or positional trading according to the trend, open orders, at the same time, insured with support orders using the model of a quantum set of algorithms. Main Advantages Work in several directions; Increase in account balance during drawdown; Maintenance of already open orders; Building a grid lock; Scalping and/or trend trading
Phoenix Gold EA MT4
Nuttapol Chantrasmi
专家
"Phoenix Gold is a great choice for hands-off investors who plan to do a long-term investment in gold" #Non-Martingale #Always SL #Robust #Adaptive #Fully Automated #AI #XAUUSD Phoenix Gold is a non-martingale expert adviser generated from our AI-driven pipeline which learns diversified trading strategies from 10-years historical data of the gold market. Phoenix Gold  project aims to provide a robust adaptive trading system that can harmonize with the dynamic of the market. We value risk manage
Forest
Vadim Podoprigora
专家
Forest is a Trend Expert Advisor based on the analysis of a unique mathematical model of trend lines, which allows you to determine the trend movement. The Expert Advisor is most suitable for the currency pair "USDCHF" on period "H1". The EA can work on any type of accounts, and with any brokers. The EA uses mathematical analysis to open trades and applies loss control to open trades. At its core, the EA does not use any risky systems with the increase in the volume or increase in the number of
NeverScalping
Yeun Jung Hwan
专家
NeveScalping is a Scalping Trading and Intraday Trading. NeverScalping uses predictions and predictions using artificial intelligence algorithms. In this way, the professional higher law has lost its luck. EURUSD does a practical, historically important job. Download the demo yourself. My tests were 90 days of accuracy, actual spread, extra slip and high visibility date of actual ticks. The recommendations are as follows optimized   for the   EUR / USD's D1 chart.   There are no other compone
该产品的买家也购买
Quantum Emperor MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.85 (172)
专家
介绍     QuantumEmperor EA 是一款突破性的 MQL5 专家顾问，它正在改变您交易著名的 GBPUSD 货币对的方式！由拥有超过13年交易经验的经验丰富的交易者团队开发。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***购买 Quantum Emperor EA，即可免费获得  Quantum StarMan   !*** 私信询问更多详情 已验证信号：   点击此处 MT5版本：  点击这里 量子 EA 通道：       点击这里 每购买 10 件，价格将增加 50 美元。最终价格为 1999 美元 量子皇帝EA     采用独特的策略，将单笔交易连续拆分成五笔较小的交易。这意味着每次 EA 执行一笔交易时，它都会自动将其拆分成五个较小的仓位。 量子皇帝EA     量子帝王EA凭借其卓越的亏损交易处理方法，在众多专家顾问中脱颖而出。与
Vortex Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (17)
专家
Vortex - 您对未来的投资 Vortex Gold EA 专家顾问专门用于在 Metatrader 平台上交易黄金（XAU/USD）。该 EA 使用专有指标和作者的秘密算法构建，采用全面的交易策略，旨在捕捉黄金市场中的盈利走势。其策略的关键组成部分包括 CCI 和抛物线指标等经典指标，这些指标共同作用，准确地发出理想的进入和退出点信号。Vortex Gold EA 的核心是先进的神经网络和机器学习技术。这些算法持续分析历史和实时数据，使 EA 能够更准确地适应和应对不断变化的市场趋势。通过利用深度学习，Vortex Gold EA 可以识别模式，自动调整指标参数，并随着时间的推移不断提高性能。Vortex Gold EA 是专有指标、机器学习和适应性交易算法的强大组合。使用 Vortex Gold EA 为您的未来投资。 售价 675 美元（还剩 2/10），下一个价格 795 美元 https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2345024 Check out the live results in Profile >>>>>>  Check my pro
Aura Black Edition
Stanislav Tomilov
4.6 (20)
专家
Aura Black Edition 是一款完全自动化的 EA，仅用于交易黄金。专家在 2011-2020 年期间在 XAUUSD 上表现出稳定的结果。没有使用危险的资金管理方法，没有马丁格尔，没有网格或剥头皮。适用于任何经纪商条件。使用多层感知器神经网络 (MLP) 训练的 EA 是一类前馈人工神经网络 (ANN)。术语 MLP 的使用含糊不清，有时松散地指任何前馈 ANN，有时严格指由多层感知器组成的网络（具有阈值激活）。多层感知器有时被通俗地称为“原始”神经网络，尤其是当它们只有一个隐藏层时。MLP 由至少三层节点组成：输入层、隐藏层和输出层。除了输入节点之外，每个节点都是使用非线性激活函数的神经元。MLP 利用一种称为反向传播的监督学习技术进行训练。多层结构和非线性激活使 MLP 与线性感知器区别开来。它可以区分非线性可分的数据。 此价格还剩 2 份，之后价格将上涨至 3000 美元 如何设定及参数说明 (阅读这里) Live results: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2313678 More Signals:   Check my pr
AI Forex Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.6 (10)
专家
AI   Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation   Artificial Intelligence   system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in   real time   and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by   artificial intel
Aura Neuron MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.58 (12)
专家
Aura Neuron 是一款独特的 EA 交易系统，延续了 Aura 系列交易系统。通过利用先进的神经网络和尖端的经典交易策略，Aura Neuron 提供了一种具有出色潜在性能的创新方法。这款 EA 交易系统完全自动化，旨在交易 XAUUSD (GOLD) 等货币对。从 1999 年到 2023 年，它在这些货币对中表现出了一致的稳定性。该系统避免了危险的资金管理技术，例如马丁格尔、网格或剥头皮，使其适用于任何经纪商条件。Aura Neuron 由多层感知器 (MLP) 神经网络驱动，利用它来预测市场趋势和走势。MLP 是一种前馈人工神经网络 (ANN)，通常被称为“原始”神经网络，尤其是当它们由单个隐藏层组成时。MLP 包括三个基本层：输入层、隐藏层和输出层。除输入节点外，每个神经元都使用非线性激活函数。该网络使用称为反向传播的监督学习技术进行训练。 MLP 的多层结构和非线性激活使其有别于线性感知器，使其能够识别数据中非线性可分的模式。通过其复杂的 NN 智能，Aura Neuron 能够识别模式并适应不断变化的市场条件，例如汇率或交易者行为的变化。其处理复杂数据的能力使其能够
Gold Trade Pro
Profalgo Limited
4.61 (23)
专家
推出促銷活動！ 僅剩幾本，449 美元！ 下一個價格： 599$ 最終售價：999$ 免費取得 1 個 EA（適用於 2 個交易帳號）-> 購買後聯絡我 Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here New live signal:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2084890 Live Signal high risk :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2242498 Live Signal Set Prop Firm Set JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Parameter overview Gold Trade Pro 加入了黃金交易 EA 俱樂部，但有一個很大的區別：這是一種真正的交易策略。 “真實交易策略”是什麼意思？ 您可能已經註意到，市場上幾乎所有黃金 EA 都是簡單的網格/鞅系統，當市場與初始倉位相反時，該系統會添加交易。  它們通常偽裝成“神經網絡/人工智能/機器學習”，但如果您對外彙和 EA 有一點經驗，您可以輕鬆地將
HFT Fast M1 Gold Scalper V8 EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
3.67 (3)
专家
超优化版本 – MT4 HFT FAST M1 GOLD SCALPER V8.2 是迄今为止功能最强、最稳定、最精致的 MT4 版本。 HFT 是一款高频剥头皮交易机器人，仅在 M1 时间周期交易黄金（XAUUSD），每天执行大量交易。它支持高达 1:500 的杠杆，并使用 非常合理的手数 ，适用于真正的剥头皮策略。因此，它需要专用的剥头皮账户（RAW 或 ECN）。 ICMarkets 是推荐经纪商，特别是其 RAW 账户，因其低点差和更小的滑点优势。 需要稳定的网络连接或 VPS。 请注意：如果终端关闭， FAST M1 将失去对账户的控制 。 公开频道：  https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/binaryforexea 主要改进 改进的入场逻辑 现在 EA 只会顺势交易，不再进行逆势操作。 更高的准确率 内部逻辑已调整，以提高交易胜率。 增强账户稳定性 即使在市场波动剧烈的情况下，也能保持一致表现。 降低滑点 优化了交易间隔时间，防止因滑点而导致的“咬单”问题。 扩展交易时间 运行时间为 02:00 至 21:00 — 包含重要新闻事
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.32 (38)
专家
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
Quantum King MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
专家
量子之王EA——智能力量，专为每位交易者打造 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 特价上市 实时信号：       点击这里 MT5版本：   点击此处 量子之王频道：       点击这里 ***购买 Quantum King MT4，即可免费获得 Quantum StarMan！*** 详情请私信咨询！ 规则   你的交易精准而自律。 量子之王 EA     将结构化网格的优势和自适应马丁格尔策略的智能性融合到一个无缝系统中——专为 M5 上的 AUDCAD 而设计，适合希望实现稳定、可控增长的初学者和专业人士。 量子之王 EA     是一个为澳元/加元货币对在 M5 时间框架上开发的全自动交易系统。 它将网格策略的结构与马丁格尔策略的自适应恢复逻辑相结合，形成了一个能够智能管理所有市场阶段交易的系统。 专为易用性和一致性而设计   量子王
Blox
Cence Jk Oizeijoozzisa
5 (2)
专家
2025 年最强自动化交易策略之一 我们将 2025 年最强大的人工交易策略之一，成功转换为一个 完全自动化的交易专家（Expert Advisor） ，该系统基于 TMA（三角移动平均线）与 CG 交易逻辑 构建。 该 EA 专为 高精度入场、智能挂单以及严格的风险控制 而设计，适用于 所有外汇货币对以及黄金（XAUUSD） 仅剩最后一个版本，价格为550美元。之后价格将上涨至650美元和750美元，最终价格为1200美元。 本系统在 点差低于 10 点的 ECN 账户 上表现最佳，可确保挂单执行精准并减少滑点。 只需加载到图表中，按照您的风险偏好进行设置，即可享受专业级自动化交易体验。  核心功能 适用于 所有外汇货币对及黄金（XAUUSD） 5 min   SET FILE 采用挂单交易策略（Buy Stop / Sell Stop） 挂单智能跟随价格移动 支持反向交易模式 内置自动资金管理（Auto Lot） 交易时间过滤与均线过滤 连续交易次数限制 高级持仓追踪止损功能 针对 低点差 ECN 经纪商 进行优化  输入参数说明 主要设置 ReverseSystem 设置为 TR
The Infinity EA MT4
Abhimanyu Hans
3.83 (29)
专家
ChatGPT Turbo 人工智能驱动技术 Infinity EA 是一款专为 GBPUSD 和 XAUUSD 设计的高级交易专家顾问。它专注于安全性、持续回报和无限盈利能力。与许多其他依赖高风险策略（如马丁格尔或网格交易）的 EA 不同。Infinity EA 采用基于神经网络的规范、有利可图的剥头皮策略，该神经网络嵌入机器学习、数据分析 AI 技术，由最新的 ChatGPT 版本提供，可让您的整体交易体验卓越不凡。 加入我们拥有超过 6000 名成员的 MQL5 社区， 与其他交易者建立联系。及时了解最新的产品更新、提示和独家内容。 MT5 版本 如何设置 Infinity EA 特征 Infinity EA 利用人工智能驱动的剥头皮策略。 该 EA 与 ChatGPT-4 Turbo 集成，可进行实时数据分析。 Infinity EA 利用机器学习不断从市场数据中学习。 风险管理是 Infinity EA 的核心，具有固定止损和获利设置等功能，可以保护资本并锁定利润。 该 EA 还进行高级蜡烛图分析，以识别高质量的交易条目。 Infinity EA 与道具公司完全兼容。 促销
AlphaCore System MT4
Evgeniy Zhdan
5 (1)
专家
AlphaCore System   is a professional trading advisor for   MetaTrader 4 , utilizing a trading strategy based on   dynamic analysis of local extremes   and   statistical breakout forecasting . === Buy AlphaCore System for MT5 and get AlphaCore System for MT5 for free! === For more details, contact me via private message! Trading Concept The advisor operates using the methodology of   adaptive price corridors . The system continuously monitors the formation of   local liquidity accumulation zones
HFT Pass Prop Firm MT4
Lo Thi Mai Loan
5 (26)
专家
24小时限时抢购 - 仅售 $199.99 "HFT Pass Prop Firms" 是一款专为参与HFT挑战而设计的专家顾问（EA），交易美元指数对。 欲了解更多顶级专家顾问和指标，请访问： https://www.mql5.com/en/users/lothimailoan/seller 我是洛斯，请订阅以获取更多更新： https://www.mql5.com/en/users/lothimailoan/news 1/ 什么是HFT？ 高频交易（HFT）是一种利用强大的计算机程序在几分之一秒内执行大量订单的交易方法。HFT利用复杂的算法分析多个市场，并根据当前市场条件执行订单。拥有最快执行速度的交易者往往更有利润，HFT以高周转率和订单到交易比率为特征。 因此，此EA仅适用于挑战的1步或2步，并且不适用于真实或资金账户。 2/ 主要特点 - 一次购买，可用于无限账户 - 使用高风险-回报比和非常小的止损的策略 - 支持超过14家为挑战的1步或2步提供HFT支持的专业公司 - 在购买机器人后提供终身支持 - 提供安装的视频教程 - 针对初学者提供Team Viewe
CyNera MT4
Svetlana Pawlowna Grosshans
2.81 (16)
专家
CyNera：您的交易，我们的技术 手册和设置文件：购买后请联系我以获取手册和设置文件 价格: 价格根据售出的许可证数量上涨 可用副本: 4 交易黄金，市场上最波动的工具之一，需要精确的操作、深入的分析和强有力的风险管理。CyNera 专家顾问将这些要素无缝集成到一个复杂的系统中，专为优化黄金交易而设计。CyNera 的先进策略和技术旨在帮助经验丰富的交易员和新手应对黄金交易所带来的独特挑战和机遇。 有了 CyNera，您就拥有了一套可靠的解决方案，专门针对黄金市场的复杂性。它结合了自适应、智能策略以及多时间框架分析、自动交易调整和精确的风险管理等高级功能。正是这种适应性，使得 CyNera 成为一种多功能工具，能够应对快速的市场变化，同时确保您的资本在长期内得到保护。 符号 XAUUSD (黄金) 时间周期 M30   资本 最少 100 美元 经纪商 任何经纪商 账户类型 任何，较低点差优先 杠杆 从 1:20 起 VPS 首选，但不是必须，也可以使用 MQL VPS CyNera 的核心力量 前沿的 AI 驱动策略 CyNera 的核心是一种强大的神经网络技术组合，旨在增
The Gold Reaper MT4
Profalgo Limited
4.58 (31)
专家
道具準備就緒！ （ 下載SETFILE ） 推出促銷活動： 目前價格只剩幾本！ 最終價格：990$ 免費取得 1 個 EA（適用於 2 個交易帳號）-> 購買後聯絡我 Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal 歡迎來到黃金收割者！ 該 EA 以非常成功的 Goldtrade Pro 為基礎，設計為同時在多個時間框架上運行，並且可以選擇將交易頻率從非常保守到極端波動設定。 EA 使用多種確認演算法來找到最佳入場價格，並在內部運行多種策略來分散交易風險。 所有交易都有停損和止盈，但也使用追蹤停損和追蹤停盈來最小化風險並最大化每筆交易的潛力。 該系統建立在非常流行且經過驗證的策略之上：交易突破重要的支撐位和阻力位。   黃金非常適合這種策略，因為它是一種波動性很大的貨幣對。 系統根據您的帳戶規模和最大允許提款設定自動調整交易頻率和手數！ 回測顯示出非常穩定的成長曲線，回撤非常可控且恢復很快。  該 EA 已針對黃金的最長可用期限進行了壓力測試，為不同經紀商使用了多
The Golden Way
Lin Lin Ma
专家
The Golden Way 是一款应用于 MT4 平台的自动交易软件，The Golden way采用一套全面的混合策略，通过多种策略协同运作，能准确捕捉黄金（XAUUSD）市场中的做多与做空机会，帮助您在不同市场行情下及时把握交易时机，依托成熟的交易逻辑，帮助您在黄金市场中进行专业、高效的交易操作。 设置信息:      货币对:  XAUUSD       时间范围:  M5周期      入金：建议500USD以上      杠杆：1：100 至 1：1000      账户：任何高性能，低点差的账户 如何准确的回测？       请选择最低500的存款，选择M5周期，自定义日期，选择每个报价，选择一个在范围内适合您的杠杆，点击开始测试。 如何使用？       购买产品后，请及时在MQL5论坛上联系，我们会帮助您进行设置 根据设置将ea添加至图表中，开始自动交易，就这么简单 (推荐使用vps降低延迟并进行24小时交易） 特点：      The Golden Way采用一套先进且高效的混合策略，通过整合多种子策略以灵活应对不同市场行情。The Golden Way相较于
EvoTrade EA MT4
Dolores Martin Munoz
专家
EvoTrade：市场上首个自学习交易系统 让我为您介绍EvoTrade——一款结合了前沿计算机视觉和数据分析技术的独特交易顾问。这是市场上首个自学习交易系统，能够实时运行。EvoTrade会分析市场情况，调整策略，并动态适应变化，在任何环境下都能提供卓越的精准度。 EvoTrade使用先进的神经网络技术，包括用于分析时间依赖性的长短期记忆网络（LSTM）和门控循环单元（GRU），用于识别复杂市场模式的卷积神经网络（CNN），以及用于实时策略调整的强化学习算法，例如近端策略优化（PPO）和深度Q学习（DQL）。这些技术使EvoTrade能够发现隐藏的市场信号，并精确调整其操作以适应当前市场动态。 在每次交易后，EvoTrade会重新评估其方法，自动更新止盈（TP）和止损（SL）等参数。系统的使命不仅是对变化做出反应，还要不断优化其交易策略，确保在任何市场条件下都能保持相关性和高效性。 为什么选择EVOTRADE交易顾问？ 实时信号 ： 交易顾问的价格将与其实时信号的增长成正比迅速上升 EvoTrade的技术架构 深度神经网络 EvoTrade的核心是一种采用混合架构的多层神经网络。卷
Stock Indexes EA MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4 (4)
专家
Stock Indexes EA is a sophisticated trading robot meticulously engineered to capitalize on the dynamics of the US30. This Expert Advisor uses advanced algorithms and carefully selected technical indicators to analyze market trends, identify optimal entry and exit points, and execute trades with high precision . One of its key features is the built-in news filter, which prevents the robot from opening new positions during high-impact economic events. This significantly reduces unnecessary risk a
Multi Gold Ai Robot
Nirundorn Promphao
5 (1)
专家
Multi Gold Ai Robot is a safe system for Forex and Crypto currencies trading. Developed exclusively for the XAUUSD pair(GOLD) and any currency pairs. Try now! Most Profitable Strategies Inside Close Order with Money Profit, CutOff technology, Cutloss by amount of trades. Super Special Edition for traders and Introducing Broker and Partners WOW!!! Special Price : $650 for 99 copies only, Normal Price $2,999 !!! Special Promotion every week. The Ai Robot is designed to operate in the XAUUSD (GOL
Big Forex Players MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.81 (42)
专家
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Aurum AI mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.94 (31)
专家
更新 — 2025年12月 Aurum 交易系统于 2024 年 11 月底正式发布。 在这一整年里，它在真实市场环境中稳定运行，没有新闻过滤器，没有额外的防护限制，也没有复杂的交易约束 —— 依然保持了稳定与可靠的表现。 这一年的真实交易充分证明了该交易系统本身的可靠性。 正是在真实数据与实际经验的基础上，我们于 2025 年 12 月发布了本次重大更新： 全面升级高级交易面板，并适配所有屏幕分辨率 新增扩展交易保护系统 新增基于 Forex Factory 的强力新闻过滤系统 新增两个额外过滤器，用于更精准的信号判断 全面优化执行速度与系统稳定性 新增安全的 Recovery 回本功能 图表主题升级为高级风格 关于 Aurum Aurum — 黄金交易高级 EA（XAU/USD） Aurum 是一款专为黄金市场打造的专业级交易 EA，核心目标是稳定性与安全性。系统基于趋势分析，并采用严格的风险控制机制。 本系统不使用任何危险交易方式 —— 不加仓、不网格、不马丁、不激进加仓。 每一笔交易都严格设置止损（Stop Loss），并遵循“一次信号，只开一单”的原则。 促销活动
Fundamental hunter
Sara Sabaghi
专家
Fundamental Hunter – The Smart Money Tracking Expert Advisor You buy a unique opportunity not an EA. Early buyers get the power first... at a price they'll never get back. Next price will be:   $1200   |   3/10   spot remains Next price will be: $1600 | 10/10 spot remains Next price will be: $2000   | 10/10 Final price: $2400 Live result If you are looking for an Expert Advisor that goes beyond indicators and actually understands the market through real economic data , Fundamental Hunter is
Dark Algo
Marco Solito
4.66 (62)
专家
Last copy at 399$ -> next price 499$ Dark Algo  is a fully automatic Expert Advisor for Scalping Trading on Eurusd and Gbpusd . This Expert Advisor is based on the latest generation of algorithm and is highly customizable to suit your trading needs.  If you   Buy this Expert   Advisor you can   write a feedback   at market and   get   a second EA for   Free , for More info contact me The basic strategy of this EA is built on a sophisticated algorithm  that allows it to identify and follow market
The Tinga Tinga EA Updated
Allistair Kabelo Mandow
专家
$10 to $13 000 Broker:Hija Global Markets Ltd Platform:MT5 Account Type:Live Login number:40912 Investor Password:Leclote123# Dear users, I would like to introduce you to my new trading advisor The Tinga EA. The Tinga advisor operates on the platform of the  advisor, yet unlike it, it operates on lower timeframes of M15 and uses other indicators to generate trades, while also trading on two currency pairs, XAUUSD and USDJPY, which provides us with a slight diversification
Opening Range Breakout Master
Thushara Dissanayake
专家
这   开盘区间突破大师 是一个专业的算法交易系统，旨在利用机构交易概念，例如     ICT（内部交易者）、智能货币概念（SMC）以及基于流动性的策略 。该专家顾问可自动检测和执行   开盘区间突破（ORB）     在全球主要外汇交易时段，包括   伦敦、纽约、东京和午夜杀戮地带 ，允许交易者与   做市商的动向、流动性追逐以及时段驱动的波动性 。 专为关注以下交易者打造   基于时间的价格行为、订单流动态和机构交易方法 ，该 EA 通过在价格突破时系统地进入交易来消除情绪决策   初始余额高或低   会议的重点   干净的突破   同时纳入可调整的风险参数，     会话选择和突破确认过滤器   提高贸易准确性。 工作原理 – 智能货币突破自动化 EA 的运作方式是识别   每个主要交易时段的第一个小时（TimeBox）   ，标志着   开盘区间的高点和低点 ，并监控突破这些水平的情况。该策略基于以下原则：     机构交易者通常会在反转或延续势头之前，通过扫荡关键水平来诱导流动性 。通过自动化这一过程，EA 可以捕捉   早期突破走势、假突破和盘中横扫   在整合的同时  
KonokaSystemNEO
Nobuyoshi Murase
1 (1)
专家
KonokaSystemNEO 是基于KonokaSystem的三姐妹（ NEO、JOY、FUN ）之一，具有全新的个性，是一款原创EA。 交易风格是日间交易，目标是日本时间午夜至中午。 货币对是 "USDJPY"，在开盘价M5时入场。 三姐妹中的每一个都有不同的逻辑，并配备了两种类型的进场和两种类型的出场。 没有使用网格或马丁格尔逻辑。 内部逻辑重复盈利和亏损，吞噬损失和增长。 KonokaSystemNEO 不强调胜率。 TP和SL都是稍大的100点。(停止猎取的措施）。 虽然这些损失很大，但本质上最危险的是一连串的损失。 KonokaSystemNEO 的设计是为了减少由反弹和崩溃造成的连续损失，这也是逆向交易的薄弱之处。 EA是NEO的来源： https://www.mql5.com/ja/signals/573517 ＜参数说明＞ ・MagicNumber = 1007;   Magic Number（运行多个EA时需要） ・MaxSpread = 20;   最大点差（日本时间清晨点差扩大） ・Slippage = 30;   滑移 ・MaxOrders = 3;
ThraeX
Vasile Verdes
3.25 (4)
专家
ThraeX – M1剥头皮交易   (DAX, XAU, etc) 受罗马时代的纪律与精确精神启发， ThraeX 是一款专为 MetaTrader 4 平台设计的 高频交易智能顾问（EA） ，特别适用于 1分钟图表（M1） 。 它旨在处理市场的快速波动，以极高的速度和适应性识别并响应短期价格变动。 主要特性： ️ M1剥头皮逻辑 – 基于实时数据进行高频决策。 ️ 快速执行系统 – 针对波动性强的市场中微小价格波动，具备迅速响应能力。 自适应参数 – 内置算法可根据市场动态自动调整，无需外部数据或平台连接。 持续优化机制 – 系统会根据最新市场数据不断改进自身行为，使策略随着时间推移更加精炼。 ️ 无外部依赖 – 完全自主运行；无需连接外部平台、API或文件。 紧凑型剥头皮结构 – 针对低延迟、高执行速度的交易环境而优化。 技术参数： 时间周期： 1分钟（M1） 执行方式： 高频剥头皮交易 输入数据： 由内部逻辑自动管理 兼容性： 适用于手动和自动化交易环境 本工具按“原样”提供，不保证任何交易结果。建议用户根据自身交易偏好与市场条件进行独立测试与
Bitcoin Robot Grid MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (17)
专家
Bitcoin Robot Grid MT4 is an intelligent trading system designed to automate BTCUSD trading using the grid trading strategy. This method takes advantage of market fluctuations by placing a structured series of buy and sell orders at predefined price levels. The robot   continuously monitors market   conditions and executes trades according to its preset parameters, allowing for consistent market engagement without the need for manual intervention. Bitcoin Robot Grid is the   perfect solution  
Zen Flow 2 MT4
Hamza Ashraf
2.33 (6)
专家
发售促销： 当前价格仅剩少量副本！ 最终价格：1,700美元 购买后联系我可获得1个EA免费（针对2个交易账户） Instruction Blog Link to Channel 欢迎来到ZenFlow! ZenFlow是一款先进的EA，旨在精确快速地适应不断变化的市场趋势。它经过优化，专门用于交易XAUUSD( or GOLD)符号，并且只应在一个图表上运行。该EA使用复杂的趋势跟随策略，结合基于动量的指标来识别最佳入场点，同时过滤掉虚假信号。移动止损功能有助于在有效管理风险的同时保障利润。 使用尖端技术构建，这款EA在趋势市场中特别高效，确保交易执行的高准确性。其内置的风险管理系统包括动态手数、止损、止盈和移动止损，旨在最大化每笔交易的潜力，同时保护您的资金。 特点： 快速简便的设置：将EA附加到XAUUSD( or GOLD)的单个图表上 无网格，无马丁格尔，无高风险策略 与所有经纪商和自营交易公司兼容 自动适应市场条件以实现最佳性能 移动止损和止盈功能以保障收益 回测： 在XAUUSD( or GOLD)上使用默认设置运行EA，或根据您喜欢的回撤水平自定义风险管理参数。回测
Scipio Gold Bot
Stefano Frisetti
专家
BEWARE of SCAM! SCIPIO GOLD BOT is only distributed by MQL5.com. Please note: this is not a commercial BOT, but a professional one. Distribution is limited to 100 copies in total, and the price may increase without notice. Thisi is MT4 versione, Mt5 version is here:  https://www.mql5.com/it/market/product/148820 The differences that make SCIPIO EA unique are: + no variable settings or settings that the TRADER must enter + only opens one trade at a time + always uses close and fixed STOP LOSSES
筛选:
无评论
回复评论