Super Gold Hedging DCA

Super Gold Hedging DCA & Rolling Cut
Super Gold Hedging DCA is a professional automated trading system designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold), but thanks to its universal logic, it performs equally well on major Forex pairs like EURUSD and GBPUSD.

Unlike dangerous "blind" grid systems that can blow up accounts during strong trends, this EA features a unique "Rolling Cut" (Tail Trimming) mechanism. It focuses on account survival and steady growth by intelligently managing drawdown.

🛡️ Why Choose This EA?
✅ Unique "Rolling Cut" Strategy The EA monitors your basket of trades. If the number of open orders exceeds your limit (e.g., 7 trades), it automatically identifies and closes the oldest losing position. This "cuts the tail" of the loss, freeing up margin and keeping your drawdown under control during long trends.

✅ Smart Expanding Grid Instead of opening trades blindly every fixed distance, the EA uses an Expanding Grid logic. It places new DCA orders based on price breakouts (High/Low). This prevents "order spamming" in sideways markets and ensures trades are only taken when the price moves significantly.

✅ Hedging Protection The EA opens Buy and Sell positions simultaneously. This hedging approach ensures that no matter where the market goes, one side is always generating profit to balance the floating loss of the other side.

✅ Validation Ready & Safety First The EA is coded with strict safety limits (max 10 orders hard-limit) to strictly comply with MQL5 Market validation rules and prevent broker rejection errors (Error 148). It also includes a "Silent Stop" feature to protect your account from over-trading.

⚙️ Input Parameters
--- VOLUME SETTINGS ---

InpBaseLot: The starting lot size for the first trade (e.g., 0.01).

InpTargetProfit: The Global Target Profit in USD (Money). When the total profit of all trades reaches this amount, the EA closes everything.

--- DISTANCE SETTINGS ---

InpDistancePips: The grid distance in PIPS.

For XAUUSD (Gold): 50 Pips = $5.00 price movement.

For Forex (EURUSD): 50 Pips = 0.0050 price movement. (The EA automatically detects 3-digit or 5-digit brokers).

--- CAPITAL MANAGEMENT ---

InpStepBoundary: The specific order number where the lot multiplier changes.

InpMultPos_1to5: Lot multiplier for the initial trades (Stage 1).

InpMultPos_6plus: Lot multiplier for recovery trades (Stage 2 - usually higher to recover faster).

--- RISK MANAGEMENT ---

InpMaxOrdersToCut: The safety threshold. If the open orders exceed this number, the Rolling Cut feature activates to close the oldest bad trade.

InpMagic: A unique identifier number for the EA.

💡 Recommendations
Symbol: Highly recommended for XAUUSD (Gold). Also works on EURUSD, GBPUSD.

Timeframe: M15 or H1 (Recommended to reduce market noise).

Account Type: ECN or Low Spread accounts are best for Gold scalping.

Balance:

Minimum $1,000 for Standard accounts (Start lot 0.01).

Minimum $1,000 cents ($10) for Cent accounts.

VPS: Please use a VPS for 24/7 stable operation.

Note: Trading involves risk. Please backtest the EA carefully with your broker's data before using it on a live account.
