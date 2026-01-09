Engineered for Real-World Market Conditions

Many Expert Advisors demonstrate strong results in controlled back-testing environments, yet fail to perform under live trading conditions due to execution latency, market microstructure effects, or broker-side constraints.

Capital Steps Algorithm was developed with these limitations in mind.

The system was engineered, stress-tested, and evaluated under simulated real-market conditions, including execution delays of up to 500ms using real tick data, in order to assess behavioral robustness where many systems degrade.

Why Capital Steps Algorithm?

Stability & Risk Awareness

• Designed with a conservative exposure profile and strict internal risk logic

• Historical testing shows relatively smooth equity behavior under defined conditions

• A high Sharpe Ratio was observed during back-testing, reflecting controlled volatility rather than aggressive return targeting

Institutional-Style Risk Framework

• Historical maximum drawdown observed during testing was approximately 6.6%

• Recovery metrics in testing indicated a Recovery Factor above 5.10

• Risk logic prioritizes capital preservation over trade frequency

(All metrics are based on historical simulations and do not imply future performance.)

Real-Tick Evaluation

• Evaluated using approximately 44 million real ticks

• 100% modeled history quality within the testing environment

• No synthetic price generation, interpolation, or curve-fitting techniques were applied

Latency-Resilient Logic

• Strategy logic was evaluated under delayed execution scenarios (up to 500ms)

• Profit Factor observed in testing remained stable under these conditions

• No dependency on ultra-low-latency infrastructure or co-located servers

Adaptive Risk Scaling

• Position sizing logic dynamically adjusts based on account balance

• Designed to maintain a consistent percentage-based risk profile

• Evaluated across account sizes ranging from approximately $500 to $1,000,000

Technical Specifications

• Instrument: XAUUSD.r (Gold)

• Timeframe: M1

Intended Use

• Developed primarily for systematic trading environments and structured evaluation phases

• Frequently tested around nominal account sizes of ~$100,000

(This does not constitute a recommendation or assurance of Prop Firm approval.)

Account Environment Assumptions

• Account Type: RAW / ECN-style spread environment

• Leverage assumed in testing: up to 1:500

• Typical commission reference used during testing: ~$6 per 1.0 lot XAUUSD (round-turn)

This System Is NOT Intended For

• Traders seeking daily, high-frequency, or scalping-style activity

• Martingale, grid, or averaging-down methodologies

• Small accounts expecting aggressive or accelerated compounding

• Users unwilling to experience flat or inactive equity periods

• Anyone expecting guaranteed returns, fixed income, or predictable monthly profits

Limited License Distribution

To reduce execution congestion and preserve strategy characteristics:

• A maximum of 20 licenses will be issued globally

• Licenses are allocated on a first-come basis

• No commitment is made regarding future availability

IMPORTANT LEGAL NOTICE

Capital Steps Algorithm is a software automation tool only.

It does not provide financial advice, investment recommendations, or profit guarantees.

Trading leveraged instruments (including Forex, Gold, and CFDs) involves substantial risk and may result in partial or total loss of capital. Historical performance, back-tests, statistics, simulations, or latency stress tests — including those using real tick data — are not indicative of future results.

The developer:

• Makes no guarantees regarding profitability, consistency, or Prop Firm challenge outcomes

• Accepts no responsibility for losses, drawdowns, slippage, execution delays, broker conditions, rule violations, or account disqualification

• Bears no liability for user-defined settings, risk configurations, or trading decisions

This product is licensed per account, is non-transferable, and non-refundable.

Reverse engineering, redistribution, resale, signal extraction, or commercial use is strictly prohibited.

While the algorithm was developed with general Prop Firm environments in mind, Prop Firm rules vary and may change without notice.

The algorithm is not guaranteed to comply with the rules, limits, or risk models of any specific firm.

By purchasing, installing, or using this software, the user accepts full responsibility for all trading outcomes and agrees to these terms.